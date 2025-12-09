Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Allen
1d

The most common symptom for Covid™ was that you felt perfectly fine.

There was no viral pandemic or epidemiological emergency in 2020- it was mass murder.

One of the "harrowing" outcomes for those who contracted Da Covid™ is that they lived on average longer than usual.

The average age of a death by or with Covid-19™ is higher than life expectancy. No other figure even need be known to understand the "pandemic" (business model) is a fraud and a giant racketeering scheme.

The mandated the use of ventilators/remdesivir/barticinib/midazolam/vancomyacin,fentanyl etc. combined with complete neglect when not being harassed/abused killed off hundreds of thousands of Covid™ (rebranded flu and bacterial pneumonia) patients.

All of this was (and much more) was done to create the mass hysteria event in order to hide the massive economic collapse of 2019 and hide the $14 trillion (so far) worth of bailouts AND to jump start the Pharma bio-security system as THE new economic driver of a bankrupt system.

One of the major objectives of Da Covid Operation™ was the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history. Seems this Deadly Pathogen™ had the knock off effect of transmitting money to the already filthy rich. Quite the contagion.

Covid-19™ is the biggest money laundering/racketeering scheme in history.

99% of people falsely certified as having 'died from covid' actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and 'public health' despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.

There is no such thing as a Covid Death™ as SARSCoV2™ itself is a computer generated fiction.

No one has died from Da Covid™ as Covid™ is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, flu and many other disease conditions.

There is no doubt that the Covid Protocols™ were designed to increase the death rate and to drive the fear as well as transfer public monies into the private medical cartel. In Italy and the UK and elsewhere there was heavy use of Midazolam with morphine to ensure the numbers justified the panic. The elderly were targeted because the pensions had been pilfered long before and personal estates were being acquired to finance the care of these people. It is clear that normal "therapeutics" and care was not only vilified but outlawed through administrative diktats in order to force "emergency use protocols" which was the plan from the get go.

There was also gross negligence (beyond the usual) in numerous nursing homes that led to abandonment and alterations/additions to the toxic medication regimes that people were on. This turned these slow motion abattoirs into fast forward death houses.

None of this was accidental.

In short whatever "excess deaths" which may have occurred anywhere can be attributed to people who didn't have to die but were KILLED due to the unnecessary use of ventilators, harsh toxic drugs, people dying prematurely due to lack of medical treatment, ill effects from the lockdowns and so on.

Kaylene Emery
1d

I’m loving reading this so much . Should have guessed your sarcasm would be utterly delightful .its very good to simply laugh Suavek . Thank you.

