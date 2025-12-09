The cover image: “Covid” Brain

Foreword :

Dr. Mike Yeadon answers a question

A small editor’s note : It seems a mystery to me why both of the statements published below have disappeared from the Substack. The conversation is no longer accessible via the links I saved at the time.

Patrizia, October 18, 2024 :

Patricia

Oct 18

Is it possible that there was never any new toxin, even to kick things off, and that the whole operation was based on rebranding illnesses and combinations of symptoms that have always existed? Is there anyone prominent from a biological or medical background who takes this view? It would depend on it being possible for all symptoms of so-called covid to be potentially attributable to something else. Were there actually any new symptoms that had never been seen before, and was anything particularly unusual ever found in autopsies?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 19, 2024 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Oct 19

Yes to your opening question. I think that’s easiest to pull off and less likely to sabotage itself through human errors.

Despite claims to the contrary, there is no collection of signs & symptoms, no test results, that distinguish the alleged new illness from syndromes with which humanity was already aware.

Few autopsies were conducted at all, fewer than usual. This I believe was most likely ordered through the international community of pathologists. Again, despite some claims to the contrary, like blood clots, nothing unique was ever apparent, until the intentionally harmful injections were rolled out.

The alleged difference to the flu symptoms, and the attempts to thwart the enlightenment.

by Suavek

The official statements published below, in my opinion, quite obviously appear to be an insult to human intelligence. The first four examples come from a Google search and were the very first results I could find when I googled the differences between the alleged “Covid” and the flu. These are official statements that I found so absurdly constructed that I wondered who could still believe such nonsense in 2025. Yet this rubbish is widely disseminated online. Naturally, this is extremely damaging to serious public enlightenment and undoes the painstaking work of thousands of people.

Searching for official statements on the differences between “Covid” and pneumonia exposes the absurdity of these claims even more quickly: “Covid” is now referred to as “Covid pneumonia,” making the lie even more obvious. You can see for yourself by simply entering three terms into Google: “differences,” “Covid,” and “pneumonia.” I ask for your understanding that this article will no longer address the topic of the alleged “symptom differences to pneumonia,” and I hope that this point can be considered completely self-evident.

The echo chamber once created by the “Covid” liars is flourishing, and even some honest people who haven’t yet done their homework properly are unwittingly participating in this harmful propaganda. Sometimes these people are hardly distinguishable from paid trolls, but in a relatively large number of cases they can be wonderfully identified as trolls because they are hardly aware of their own mistakes and repeat them. Those who lie often get caught in stupid contradictions. I could write a very long and interesting article about this, but that would be like shooting myself in the foot. The trolls would have become aware of many of their mistakes, which they would then have avoided in the future. Therefore, I don’t intend to describe the topic in detail.

The spread of fear of viruses, which directly leads to increased sales of toxic vaccines, also includes the spread of fear of gain-of-function research. The countless ways of distracting from the actual health dangers, whether in the form of pointless hairsplitting in discussions or the baseless claims about toxins that supposedly cause the “extraordinary Covid symptoms,” contribute to the general confusion and render any meaningful clarification of this political-medical fraud largely ineffective. Any narrative that absolves the criminal accomplices of their legal responsibility because it points to some actual health dangers in 2020 should be treated with caution. Anyone claiming that electromagnetic radiation can contribute to “Covid” symptoms is exonerating the criminals, obscuring numerous lies, and rendering the painstaking efforts to educate the public ineffective. Whether the spread of this nonsense is intentional, due to an innate learning disability, or simply a lack of willingness to conduct independent research is, in light of the harmful effects, essentially irrelevant. Please don’t misunderstand me. I don’t mean that all claims about electromagnetic fields are nonsense, but rather those that attempt to explain the origin of the alleged “Covid” symptoms. Such “Covid symptoms” never existed. It would be just as nonsensical if someone tried to explain the origin of unicorns to us because, although not a zoologist, he was an “EMF scientist”.

Part 1 of this series publishes the official statements, which are almost unparalleled in their stupidity. Only when compiled do these statements appear as if viewed from a bird’s-eye perspective. I hope this will make it clear to even the most undecided reader that everything concerning the alleged “Covid” disease is completely fabricated. The evidence is overwhelming and can already be found in hundreds of articles on this substack. Here, in Part 1 of this series, you will only see the nonsense being disseminated by official sources. If you are already well aware of how ridiculous the claimed differences between the symptoms of the alleged “Covid” and the flu are, and don’t need a chuckle, then I recommend you at least read the fragment of an article about Christian Drosten published a little further down. As a reminder to new subscribers, this man, along with Victor M. Corman, was the “proud” German inventor of the fraudulent PCR test, which is still used today to identify the never-existing “Covid” disease. This man can no longer move about without police protection.

The matter of the nonsensical “Corman-Drosten test” cannot be addressed in this article, however, you can read many details about it (including about the non-existent isolation of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus) in this German article:

Jamie Andrews also describes the problems with PCR tests in his article :

This Substack here, the FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE, already contains numerous pieces of evidence for the PCR fraud. However, such evidence can be found everywhere these days. Therefore, since at least 2021, the claim that “Covid” exists has been considered either a harmful spread of lies and an absolute disgrace, or a paid collaboration with the criminals who orchestrated the political-medical fraud.

This is where the official statements begin, which I will deliberately leave uncommented on. However, I would be happy to read your opinion on this in the comments section :

Coronavirus versus influenza: What is the difference?

Source : https://www.barmer.de/presse/presseinformationen/newsletter-gesundheit-im-blick/corona-versus-grippe-was-ist-der-unterschied--1245328

Editor’s note: The information contained in this article comes from a German health insurance company called BARMER.

( … )

Key differences: speed and incubation time

However, a key distinguishing feature between the two illnesses is the speed at which they develop. Flu symptoms typically appear suddenly, and those affected feel very ill within a few hours, sometimes developing a high fever. A coronavirus infection, on the other hand, worsens more slowly over several days. Another important difference lies in the incubation period, the time between transmission and the first symptoms. For the coronavirus, this period is three to four days. For the flu, it is one to two days. Generally speaking, people can transmit the respective pathogen one to several days before the onset of symptoms without knowing they are infected.

( … )

Diagnostic tests for flu and coronavirus

With influenza, doctors can often make a preliminary diagnosis based on symptoms and clinical examinations. To confirm whether it is actually the influenza or the coronavirus, the doctor usually performs a nasal or throat swab. A rapid antigen test reacts to certain components of the respective virus, but sometimes misses an infection. For more precise detection, a PCR test is generally used. This test is based on the so-called polymerase chain reaction ( PCR ), in which the genetic material of the respective virus is amplified.

( … )

Is it possible for people to contract both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time?

“In principle, people can be infected with several viruses at the same time. This also applies to coronaviruses and influenza viruses,” says BARMER physician Petzold. It is therefore all the more important to protect oneself from these pathogens with appropriate measures such as vaccination and adherence to hygiene rules.

( … )

Covid-19: Flu or Corona?

By Christiane Fux, Medical Editor

17. November 2022

https://www.netdoktor.de/krankheiten/covid-19/grippe-oder-corona/

( … )

Differences between influenza and Covid-19

However, the symptoms and course of the two viral diseases also differ in some key aspects:

Fast or slow progression : A key distinguishing feature is the speed at which the illnesses develop. Flu symptoms usually appear suddenly. Patients feel very ill within hours and often develop a high fever. A coronavirus infection worsens somewhat more slowly, sometimes over several days.

Loss of taste and smell : Many Covid-19 patients notice that they suddenly lose their sense of taste and smell, sometimes even at the beginning of the illness. While similar symptoms can also occur with a severe cold , these tend to develop more gradually.

Only a test can provide certainty.

Only a laboratory viral test can definitively determine whether an illness is caused by SARS-CoV-2 or influenza viruses. This usually involves taking a sample from a deep throat or nasal swab. Later, the illness can also be detected by detecting antibodies in the blood , which the body develops against the virus.

( … )

The role of chest radiography in confirming covid-19 pneumonia

BMJ2020; 370 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.m2426 (Published July 16, 2020)

( … )

What you need to know

A normal chest radiograph does not exclude covid-19 pneumonia

No single feature of covid-19 pneumonia on a chest radiograph is specific or diagnostic, but a combination of multifocal peripheral lung changes of ground glass opacity and/or consolidation, which are most commonly bilateral, may be present

Diagnosis might be complicated as covid-19 pneumonia may or may not be visible on chest radiograph; consider other causes for patients’ respiratory symptoms

( … )

Full article :

https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m2426

Covid-19, flu or common cold: How the symptoms differ

Natascha Schleif Rüdiger Freund | November 18, 2025

Source : https://www.aponet.de/artikel/covid-19-grippe-oder-erkaeltung-so-unterscheiden-sich-die-symptome-11763

[ Further sources cited by the authors of the article (visible at the end of the article) : Robert Koch Institute ; BfArM ; BZgA ]

( … )

Are there specific symptoms? Certain characteristics can point to coronavirus and offer an initial way to differentiate it from the flu or a common cold. However, only a test can provide definitive confirmation.

Covid-19 without a typical course

A typical course in According to current knowledge , Covid-19 does not exist: The symptoms are diverse and vary greatly, from asymptomatic cases to severe cases, which have become less frequent due to general immunity through vaccinations and infections.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, Sniffles , Cough , sore throat, and shortness of breath. However, other symptoms are also possible. These include gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, loss of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea, as well as neurological symptoms such as... Headaches , loss of smell and taste, dizziness, and confusion are common symptoms. Skin rashes also occur. In high-risk patients, Covid-19 can also increase the risk of serious illnesses, including pneumonia, kidney dysfunction, heart attacks, strokes, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In most cases, only mild to moderate symptoms now occur. Most patients recover within one to two weeks.

Flu starts quickly

In terms of symptoms, influenza is often difficult to distinguish from Covid-19. Both cause signs of respiratory illness, but can also be asymptomatic. Typical symptoms of an influenza infection, i.e., the flu, include a dry cough, a sudden onset of often high fever, a general feeling of illness, and headaches, muscle aches, and joint pain. The incubation period of The flu The flu is short; according to the RKI (Robert Koch Institute), it lasts 1 to 2 days.

Influenza is also a seasonal illness. The first cases usually appear between November and December, with most flu seasons peaking in February and March before subsiding. This is partly because the influenza virus is particularly stable at low temperatures and in dry air. SARS-CoV-2 is different: The novel virus Coronavirus has spread to almost all countries in the world, regardless of the season; transmissions and outbreaks also occurred in Germany during the summer.

( … )

Editor’s note:

In the image below you can see that the most important German health authority, namely the Robert Koch Institute, cites the skin rash (at the very bottom of the image) as the only symptom that is supposed to distinguish the alleged “Covid” from other diseases. This is an automatic image translation from German to English :

Symptom comparison overview

[ The source indicated below the image : ]

© aponet.de (according to the Robert Koch Institute, scientific literature, expert opinions; figures provide approximate orders of magnitude)

( … )

Full article :

https://www.aponet.de/artikel/covid-19-grippe-oder-erkaeltung-so-unterscheiden-sich-die-symptome-11763

Christian Drosten is deeply embarrassing himself, and with him the entire “Covid” narrative :

Drosten is still needed

By Paul Clemente

Source ( in German ) : https://apolut.net/drosten-wird-noch-gebraucht-von-paul-clemente/

A translation from German to English. Thanks to the author for granting permission to publish this article.

( … )

A commentary by Paul Clemente.

Anyone fed up with public broadcasting clowns and yearning for biting political satire should check out Professor Christian Drosten’s testimony before the parliamentary inquiry commission. Brilliant! Delightful! And the best part: the appearance wasn’t even intended as satire. It was meant to contribute to the reckoning with the lockdown years. Okay, it did that too. But not quite as planned.

In fact, one can only congratulate the virologist for avoiding public debates with critics during the lockdowns. He would have utterly embarrassed himself in front of a Professor Sucharit Bhakdi or a Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg. A media disaster for the corona regime.

Drosten can only shine in an environment of intellectual illiteracy. Before people of such pitch-black stupidity that they don’t even notice his incoherence: the vast majority of mainstream journalists. However, as part of the inquiry commission, Drosten was forced into the arena. Finally. For a verbal battle against critical experts. They were allowed to pepper him with questions. For three and a half hours. The fact that this questioning took place under police protection shows: the shock is far from over.

Among Drosten’s fiercest critics is Stefan Homburg, emeritus professor of public finance at Leibniz University. It took him little effort to grill the virologist. He simply had to confront him with his own statements. Drosten’s advantage: the time for questions and answers was strictly limited, reduced to just a few minutes. And the former court virologist used precisely that to his advantage.

Homburg quoted a statement by Drosten, which he gave at a federal press conference on March 2, 2020:

“This illness is a mild illness. It’s primarily a common cold. In principle, it’s not a problem for the individual.”

Sounds good. A week later, Drosten reiterated: There were no new findings, because: “That simply can’t happen in science.” True. It takes time. But then! Nine days later, the virologist made a radical about-face. Suddenly, he was spreading panic narratives. (Soundbite:)

“Even younger people are dying from this disease. In Africa, between June and August, in the summer, we will see images that we know from movies. From pure fantasy films. There will be scenes that we cannot even imagine today.”

Now Professor Homburg’s question: On what data basis did he, Drosten, completely reverse his assessment within a week?

A clear question. Drosten was simply asked to name a source. But he couldn’t. Instead, he accused Homburg of having used almost the entire time for his own assertions. He, Drosten, had no time left to answer the “complex questions .” But Homburg hadn’t made any assertions at all; he had merely compared three quotes from Drosten. Suddenly, the court virologist evaded the issue by changing the subject, picking up on an earlier question. But the financial expert wouldn’t let up. He insisted on his simple question: Why had Drosten changed his assessment so radically within nine days? This time, the Charité virologist feigned irritation: He couldn’t make sense of it all anymore. It was “so confusing .” There were so many “different things” that “have absolutely nothing to do with each other.” And just like that: another change of subject.

Of course, Drosten’s prophecies for Africa also failed to materialize.

( … )

Are you still not dead? A book recommendation for the preachers of “extraordinary symptoms”:

Help Me I’m A Hypochondriac!: From Headache to Hypochondria - How I Beat Health Anxiety

by Philip Martins

If there is one thing that can help relieve health anxiety, it’s finding out that you’re not alone.

Do you constantly get anxious about your health and seek reassurance?

Have you found yourself analysing every single sensation in your body?

Are you spending time on the internet always looking for answers?

Do you have heart palpatations that make you think you’re having a heart attack?

Does that impending heart attack give you a panic attack?

Are you still not dead?

https://www.amazon.de/Help-Me-Im-Hypochondriac-Hypochondria/dp/1520936818

“It started out with a slight cough and a fever, so I thought maybe I had that Covid, you know? Then I started to get really hungry, like all the time. Well, then my eye fell out and, as you can see, it all started going downhill from there.”

“Actually I feel great but I read on the coronavirus blog that that might just be a symptom.”

“Oh no, it’s the lambada variant!”

“Covid” Therapy

Share