Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Neil's avatar
Martin Neil
11h

I am happy to consider industrial poisoning as a potential underlying cause in this case and many others. Also AI didn't guide me to the original hypothesis. If you look at the, albeit small, amount of material I've written on EVALI and COVID you will see it dovetails with your thesis.

I am certainly not in the business of pushing an establishment narrative and have gotten no end of bother for even trying to think out of the box thank you very much. Including trashing my academic career!

All the best.

Reply
Share
Rider's avatar
Rider
5h

Thank you Suavek for your dissection of the false hantavirus story. Maybe some passengers inhaled toxic gase at the garbage dump they visitged in Argentina to watch for rare birds. Ot maybe other factors made a handful of people fell ill. No doubt this entire episode rides on the fake PCR 'tests' that of course prove nothing about any alleged-to-exist virus.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture