Foreword

by Suavek

Germ theory posits that we must fear bacteria and constantly seek ways to eliminate them. Terrain theory, conversely, argues that bacteria—which are a natural part of life and the environment—do not cause disease; rather, they assist us in the healing process following exposure to toxins. This implies that bacteria cannot be pathogenic, and that you can save yourself a great deal of time in your quest for the truth—specifically regarding the question of what actually lies behind the “Hantavirus” hoax—by ruling out issues involving supposedly “pathogenic” bacteria.

Because toxic exposures cause a wide variety of non-specific symptoms, acute and chronic poisonings are frequently misdiagnosed as common medical or psychiatric disorders. Clinicians often overlook toxidromes due to a low index of suspicion, attributing the symptoms to more familiar pathological conditions instead. Added to ordinary human error is the erroneous belief in a profit-driven and corrupt medical system—one that, moreover, employs fraudulent diagnostic tools such as PCR tests.

Among the medical conditions most frequently diagnosed in place of simple poisoning are gastrointestinal disorders—and the alleged “contagious” respiratory diseases, or “viral diseases” which, according to the true Terrain Theory, cannot exist.

An example : Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Commonly Misdiagnosed Because Symptoms Mimic the Flu – Important to Have CO Detector in Home. [1, 2].

Another example: Heavy metal ingestions (such as arsenic, mercury, or iron) cause immediate nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. These toxic presentations are routinely downplayed as routine viral gastroenteritis or simple food poisoning. [1, 2, 3]

Certain autoimmune diseases (an example: Anaphylaxis) —triggered by toxins contained in the “vaccines”—lead to joint pain and chronic fatigue. These symptoms are often misdiagnosed as fibromyalgia or lupus. You can find the relevant information on Sasha Latypova’s Substack, as well as in other articles here on FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE.

Scombrotoxic or histamine fish poisoning is a common condition normally associated with consuming spoiled tuna, mackerel, bonito, or skipjack. Typical symptoms like flushing, urticaria, and palpitations mimic those of allergy, so histamine fish poisoning can easily be misdiagnosed. [1]

Neurological Disorders

Acute Ischemic Stroke: Toxic inhalations or ingestions can present with sudden, focal neurological deficits. For example, Methyl Iodide Poisoning on PMC details how chemical exposures can flawlessly mimic posterior circulation strokes by causing dysarthria and ataxia. [1, 2]

Heavy metal poisonings—especially subacute lead or arsenic toxicities—damage peripheral nerves. This creates progressive muscle weakness and paresthesia that clinical teams misidentify as classic GBS. [1, 2]

Such examples could be continued endlessly. ENDLESSLY !

Why is this important? Because some scientists are attempting to unravel the mystery of the alleged “Hantavirus,” believing they have identified “pathogenic bacteria” as the true “culprits.” Without a foundational understanding of true Terrain Theory, you will—unfortunately—very quickly end up on the second tier of deceptive propaganda during your AI research.

Over the past few days, articles have appeared on Substack in which the authors posit that the alleged “Hantavirus” is actually “pathogenic Legionella”—or other bacteria—which, they claim, can become a problem on board any cruise ship.

In my view, this constitutes a trap; for it is the AI ​​that disseminates information regarding “contagious viruses” or bacteria —characterized as “pathogens”—that are allegedly frequently encountered on ships. What it fails to mention, however, is that there are no statistical data demonstrating that such “issues” occur less frequently on land. Consequently, this information is worthless, as it proves absolutely nothing; and the articles penned by well-intentioned authors unwittingly stumble into this trap, for the propaganda machine can easily refute their hypotheses as unproven.

Yet, these bacteria are never “pathogenic.” To expose the “Hantavirus” hoax, we would be better advised to look for common toxic exposures—occurrences that may arise more frequently among cruise ship passengers. In this context, it is significant to note that the demographic in question consists of a population group that is considerably older than the average.

Demographic Breakdown by Age Groups

According to global market analysis from Gangwaze Cruise Passenger Statistics, travelers are spread across all generations:

60+ years old: 34%

40 - 59 years old : 32%

20 - 39 years old : 21%

19 years & younger: 13%

Here are a few additional statistics: Half of all passengers seeking medical attention on a cruise ship are over the age of 65. This makes it all the more understandable that 80% of deaths occurring on board a cruise ship are attributable to cardiovascular events [ 1 ]. After realizing that the AI ​​is programmed not to acknowledge excessive instances of poisoning aboard cruise ships—and instead to lavish unusually high praise on the safety measures in place there—I first posed the following indirect question to the AI:

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The question :

Is it accurate to assert that increased sensitivity to chemical poisoning accompanies cardiovascular diseases?

[Editor’s Note: I asked this question twice and received a sensible—albeit slightly different—answer each time. Since both answers complement each other, I am publishing here at least the core of both statements.]

KI answers #1 :

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) and an increased susceptibility or sensitivity to chemical toxicity.

Individuals with existing cardiovascular vulnerabilities are much more susceptible to the adverse effects of environmental and industrial toxins. At the same time, exposure to these chemicals actively accelerates the progression of cardiovascular damage. [1, 2, 3]

Mechanics of the Connection

The human heart and vascular system are highly sensitive to chemical agents. When an individual has an underlying cardiovascular condition, several physiological mechanisms amplify their vulnerability to chemical poisoning:

Endothelial Dysfunction: A healthy cardiovascular system relies on a well-functioning endothelium (the inner lining of blood vessels). Existing CVD compromises this barrier, meaning toxic chemicals can easily cause acute vascular spasms, blood pressure spikes, and plaque rupture. [1, 2]

Oxidative Stress and Inflammation: Many environmental chemicals induce oxidative stress. In a heart patient whose tissues are already experiencing chronic inflammation, further chemical exposure overwhelms cellular defense mechanisms, leading to accelerated tissue damage, arrhythmia, or heart failure. [1, 2, 3]

Altered Membrane Fluidity and Chemical Sensitivity: Emerging biomedical research highlights specific instances of this connection. For example, individuals demonstrating clinical sensitivity to ubiquitous chemicals like perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) exhibit altered platelet membrane fluidity, directly increasing their risk of thrombosis and worsening Cardiovascular Risk on PMC. [1]

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KI answers #2 :

Yes, scientific evidence supports the claim that cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and increased sensitivity to environmental chemicals or toxicants are closely linked.

Exposure to hazardous environmental chemicals accelerates the progression of cardiovascular diseases, while an already compromised cardiovascular system makes individuals significantly more vulnerable to the acute and chronic toxic effects of chemical poisoning. [1]

The Two-Way Connection Between CVD and Chemical Sensitivity

Medical and epidemiological research identifies a strong bidirectional relationship, driven by systemic vulnerabilities:

Biological Mechanism Synergy : Toxic chemicals like heavy metals (lead, cadmium, arsenic), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and pesticides increase systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and endothelial dysfunction. Because these are the precise foundational mechanisms of cardiovascular diseases, an individual with CVD has less physiological reserve to neutralize or tolerate such chemical exposures. [4, 5]

Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) : Landmark clinical research highlights a direct correlation between chemical sensitivity to persistent environmental toxins like PFAS and a sharp increase in cardiovascular risk. PFAS accumulate in cellular structures, such as platelet membranes, impairing downstream cardiac cell signaling and altering blood membrane fluidity. [1]

Autonomic System Hyper-Reactivity : Individuals suffering from Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS) frequently display hyper-reactive responses mediated by the trigeminal and vagus nervous systems. When exposed to low levels of everyday chemicals, this hyper-reactivity frequently triggers immediate cardiovascular symptoms, including heart palpitations, elevated heart rates, and acute chest discomfort. [1, 2]

Epidemiological Risk Profiles: Long-term community health surveys indicate that individuals with self-reported chemical intolerance or chemical sensitivity are statistically more likely to develop and seek medical care for cardiopulmonary issues, such as heart disease and asthma. [1]

Scientific Sources for Further Reading

For deep-dive validation of this medical relationship, explore the following medical resources:

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The next question :

What types of poisoning can spread on board a cruise ship through the air conditioning or whirlpools? Please exclude “infectious diseases” from the considerations.

KI answers :

On board a cruise ship, several types of chemical and toxic poisonings can be transmitted or distributed through the air conditioning system or whirlpools (hot tubs).

(Note: Infectious diseases, such as Legionnaires’ disease—which is caused by bacteria in water systems—are excluded from this list based on your criteria, focusing strictly on chemical/toxic exposures.)

The relevant types of poisoning include:

1. Poisoning via Pool Chemicals (Whirlpools)

Disinfectant Overdosing : Whirlpools heavily rely on chemicals like chlorine or bromine for water purification. Technical malfunctions in automated dosing systems can lead to dangerously high concentrations. Because whirlpool water is aggressively agitated and heated, these chemicals easily aerosolize, causing acute inhalation poisoning that damages the respiratory tract and mucous membranes.

Toxic Reaction Byproducts (Chloramines): When disinfectants react with organic matter (like sweat or cosmetics), they form chloramines. In enclosed or poorly ventilated shipboard pool areas, these chemical vapors build up in the air, triggering toxic irritation of the eyes, skin, and upper airways.

2. Poisoning via the Air Conditioning System

Ingress of Combustion Gases : Technical failures or adverse wind conditions can cause engine exhaust or funnel emissions to be drawn directly into the ship’s HVAC intake vents. This circulates toxic gases like carbon monoxide (CO) or sulfur dioxide (SO2) into passenger cabins, inducing symptoms of flue-gas poisoning such as severe headaches, dizziness, and nausea.

Refrigerant Leaks : Cruise ship climate control units utilize chemical refrigerants (such as hydrofluorocarbons) within closed loops. A puncture or leak in the central heat exchangers can release these toxic chemical gases directly into the air supply, potentially causing neurological symptoms or asphyxiation in enclosed spaces.

Mycotoxins (Mold Poisoning): The high humidity environments of marine operations can lead to heavy mold colonization inside hidden ductwork. Certain strains release mycotoxins (fungal poisons) into the airflow. Inhaling these toxins over the course of a voyage can result in systemic toxic responses that go far beyond simple allergic reactions.

Would you like to review the specific emergency protocols ships use during chemical leaks, or should we look into the clinical symptoms of refrigerant inhalation?

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The next question:

Which poisonings are most similar to a “Hantavirus infection”?

AI answers :

The hantavirus infection is most similar to combustion gas poisoning (specifically Carbon Monoxide, or CO) and mycotoxin (mold) poisoning. [1, 2]

The primary clinical similarities between Hantavirus and these specific toxic exposures include:

1. Combustion Gas / Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning

The “Flu-Like” Phase Similarity : Early-stage Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) presents with non-specific symptoms like severe headaches, dizziness, muscle aches, and nausea. This perfectly mimics the classic presentation of acute carbon monoxide or sulfur dioxide inhalation.

Cardiopulmonary Impact: [ Editor's Note: Caution—a lie. The viruses do not exist: ] In its late stage, hantavirus invades the capillaries, causing severe pulmonary edema (fluid in the lungs) and interfering with heart function. Severe smoke/combustion gas inhalation similarly damages lung tissue directly, leading to chemical pneumonitis and fluid accumulation in the lungs.

2. Mycotoxin (Mold) Poisoning/ Systemic Immune Response

[ Editor’s Note: Since the text contained a lot of irrelevant information about the “virus,” I have slightly shortened the response here. ]

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Concluding remarks :

I also inquired about the preventive measures in place to address poisoning incidents aboard cruise ships. I will not burden this article with technical details; however, I would like to briefly mention that, in my view, the sheer volume of safety measures involved is astonishing. Worthy of particular mention is the strategic placement of air intakes—along with their continuous monitoring via chemical sensors—designed to provide timely protection against gases infiltrating the ventilation shafts. To eliminate the risks posed by combustion gases, refrigerant leaks, and mycotoxins, ship engineers employ a complex array of system designs. From this, I was able to conclude that even a minor sensor malfunction could be sufficient to trigger chemical poisoning among passengers. As we know from the “Covid” hoax, it is all too easy to diagnose someone with a purported “viral infection” using a fraudulent PCR test.

My personal conclusion is this: There is no specific mystery hidden behind the alleged “Hantavirus.” The hoax is, in all likelihood, attributable solely to fraudulent diagnostic tests. In your internet research, you will not be able to find any “pathogenic germs.” In my view, the only thing worth investigating is the question, of whether individuals who have been repeatedly “vaccinated” against “Covid” exhibit heightened sensitivity to toxic exposure. However, I am happy to leave this research to the curious reader. Thank you for reading.

All the best,

Suavek

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A video by Dr. Sam Bailey :

Source : https://substack.com/@drsambailey/note/c-260888865

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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