Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Suavek's avatar
Suavek
16m

Bacteria speaks on cellular phone: "Marty, I'm just about to divide, so I can't make it for lunch. Both of us will get back to you."

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
34m

the poison could be catalytic in nature, a small amount from a sick person could make a well person sick. or, it could be a generative catalyst, that initiates a harmful chemical or biological process that creates more of the catalyst. the whole virus and vaccine narrative is disgusting. only in the mass media controlled 20th century could it have persisted.

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