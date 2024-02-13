There was no long Covid or short Covid. There were only lies and paid idiots who can't get it.

The next lie from the criminal bio-proto-fascists quickly disappears into the air from which it came. After Prof. Denis Rancourt's study, which declared the evidence for SARS-CoV-2 to be non-existent, the next important cornerstone of the global lie is now collapsing.

The German University of Duisburg - Essen ( DUE ) is writing a letter in cautious language and remains trapped in the government's criminal narrative. And yet we can clearly read here how the idea of the existence of the alleged “long covid” is collapsing like a house of cards. This means that the existence of “long covid” is not disputed, but this disease invented by the perpetrators, which is said to have over 200 ( ! ) different symptoms, is declared a psychological illness. The “biomarkers for long covid” invented and lied by the proto-fascist health apparatus have proven to be untrue (as we have all long known and expected). I couldn't find the term "hypochondria" in the study results, but this mental illness with a purely neurotic basis immediately comes to mind when I read it. Approximately 0.5% of the total number of people suffering from “Fauci flu” were said to have suffered from the alleged “long covid”. As a reminder, the Fauci flu is a common, seasonal flu that has been renamed covid since 2020 and was intentionally completely incorrectly treated, resulting in some deaths.

What the new study doesn't mention: the fairy tale about "extraordinary symptoms."

It's easy to accept statements without checking because they support your own prejudices. It has been known in the world of medicine for decades that any respiratory disease can lead to complications if there are certain abnormalities in the immune system. This includes, for example, a level of red blood cells (erythrocytes) that is too low. This can happen if a person works with fuels such as diesel and gasoline and inhales their fumes. This is just one of the many examples. Such complications after an illness lead, among other things, to symptoms that were less known before 2020 : loss of the sense of taste and smell. The lie about the alleged Covid was built on this previously little-known symptom. This symptom, which is rare in itself, could always be found if you searched carefully somewhere in your circle of friends. It happened according to the motto “he who seeks finds”. This contributed to the propaganda of fear becoming self-perpetuating and finding false self-confirmation. The immune system, weakened by stress and fear of death, could actually develop symptoms on a psychosomatic basis that the sick person considered to be novel and unusual, even if their immune system was previously intact. Prof. Stefan Hockertz often spoke about this topic in great detail in German alternative media, which I have tried to pass on to the English-speaking zone via Telegram in recent years ( my telegram channel : Join 👉 https://t.me/QueueForBrain ) . The complications mentioned after a respiratory illness are nothing new and are well known to medical professionals. But it's easy to accept statements without checking because they support your own prejudices. Unfortunately, in such cases all too often other options remain unexamined.

First, below is the translation of the press release from the University of Duisburg-Essen into English and then the link to the study in the original English language. For some unknown reason, the links don't always seem to work here and should perhaps simply be copied. I apologize for that.

University of Duisburg-Essen (DUE) :

Source : https://www.uni-due.de/med/meldung.php?id=1538

News from the Medical Faculty

Long COVID: Biomarkers are not confirmed

[02/12/2024] Around 0.5% of all people develop symptoms that last for months after a SARS-CoV-2 infection. This condition is called long-COVID or post-COVID. Recognizing such patients is often difficult for the treating physicians because the symptoms are diverse and influenced by psychological factors. Science is therefore intensively looking for so-called biomarkers, i.e. certain laboratory values ​​in the blood of those affected that unequivocally confirm the diagnosis of Long COVID. Researchers at the University Hospital Essen and the Medical Faculty of the University of Duisburg-Essen have now had to dampen their hopes of the rapid use of some such biomarkers.

Long COVID is a phenomenon that is still not understood. This is not least because the disease can be accompanied by up to 200 different symptoms, such as pronounced tiredness, difficulty concentrating or severe pain. Nevertheless, the examination findings are usually completely normal. Science is therefore placing great hope in the discovery of biomarkers that will help to clearly identify people with long COVID.

Recent scientific publications reported that the activity hormone cortisol and certain inflammatory messengers in the blood, so-called cytokines, could be suitable biomarkers in long COVID. According to these studies, the concentration of cortisol in the blood of those affected by Long COVID is significantly lower than in healthy people, while the amount of pro-inflammatory cytokines is increased. Measuring such blood values ​​would have made it possible for treating doctors to diagnose long COVID quickly and reliably in the future. A research team at Essen University Hospital was unable to confirm these hopeful results in a current study.



The scientists measured the blood levels of cortisol and the cytokines TNFalpha, interleukin-1beta and interleukin-6 in four different groups of a total of 130 participants: people who had never had a SARS-CoV-2 infection; People who had a SARS-CoV-2 infection but did not develop long COVID; People who had long COVID but fully recovered and people with persistent long COVID. The results, which appeared in the current issue of "Therapeutic Advances in Neurological Disorders", were surprising - all measured values ​​were within the normal range and there were no differences between the groups mentioned. “Unfortunately, we were unable to confirm that cortisol and some of the most important inflammatory mediators are everyday biomarkers in people with long COVID. This news is certainly disappointing for those affected, but it fits with our previous studies that long-COVID is not a physical illness in the narrower sense, but that the psyche plays a major role,” summarizes Prof. Christoph Kleinschnitz, Director of the Department of Neurology and lead author of the study.



“The results show the dilemma of medical research: While it is important to make study results accessible to other researchers, on the other hand there are patients who may have too high hopes for diagnostic or therapeutic options,” explains Dr. Michael Fleischer, specialist in neurology at UK Essen. Nevertheless, it makes sense to continue to look for factors that promote the disease in the case of long COVID. “Here we will focus in particular on the psychological area, as initial therapy studies suggest that many people affected by long COVID benefit from psychotherapy,” says Prof. Kleinschnitz.



To the original publication/study :

Cytokines (IL1β, IL6, TNFα) and serum cortisol levels may not constitute reliable biomarkers to identify individuals with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19



LINK : Cytokines (IL1?, IL6, TNF?) and serum cortisol levels may not constitute reliable biomarkers to identify individuals with post-acute sequelae of COVID-19

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/17562864241229567

This is John Rappoport. He mocked the alleged "long covid" and suggested that the scientists advising governments could show the same ingenuity if they had invented a "long pregnancy". Here is his article about it :

https://jonrappoport.substack.com/p/millions-of-people-have-long-covid-pinocchio

Is what we see exactly what we think we see ?

This question relates to both the results of the PCR test and the alleged “Long Covid” disease. Sometimes it's worth checking things more closely.

Have you also had such conversation experiences ?

-- I do not believe that.

-- Why ?

-- Because I have a different opinion.

-- And why do you have a different opinion ?

-- Because I don't believe it.

-- But why can't you believe it ? I have just presented you with convincing arguments and put the evidence on the table.

-- Because I have a different opinion. But now I don't want to argue about it any more.

