Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
2h

I never used to believe in evil. I do now. The cabal behind these toxic jabs have gone to great lengths to craft obvious mechanisms of harm.

I'm afraid people will keep rollling up their sleeves as long as long as they remain trapped in the virus lie.

It's great that prominent researchers speak out against toxic jabs, but I wish they'd take a leaf outta Mike's book and address the elephant in the room: there are no viruses requiring fake - and - deadly - ‘vaccines.‘

Once people wake up to the Germ Theory fraud, we will witness a preciptous decline in toxic jab uptake.

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