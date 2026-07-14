Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 17, 2026 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-tim-truth/comment/277721201

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-277721201

Dr Mike Yeadon

The heart of the matter is the exchange centred on around 8 minutes. Jamie responds to Tim’s remarks about being deceived and scared into taking things to ward off invisible threats & thereby being poisoned. Tim’s flatly delivered comment about understanding the bigger picture that very many people struggle with, that the ghoulish objective is to get us “to shorten our lives and wreck our fertility”.

Virtually nobody believes this on first encountering it. It’s so horrifying that you initially feel sure that this is a misunderstanding of what is happening. So the listener reaches for a salve. It’s about money. It’s incompetence. It’s simple wrong headedness on the part of elevated people and now they can’t correct the errors. They don’t understand the wider effects of what they do. And so on.

Because when you do take a long, hard look at the details and the persistence of similar if not identical patterns and also at the long sweep of history, you’re in trouble if you aren’t willing to contemplate the awfulness of it all. That it really is as Tim summarised.

Then there’s another layer entirely. Not science or medicine or health. Instead, the writings of individuals and groups that we today might classify as globalist, or eugenicist or totalitarian or technocratic. Here, i cannot recommend more highly the work on Substack of Escape Key. Hundreds of documentary “receipts” are drawn upon & provided. The end game is forever control.

It’s inescapable that there has always been a thin smear of people who have invested their entire life’s energy into creating control systems over the many, with the evident intent to damage them and reduce their numbers.

This short summary fails to touch on numerous other matters, such as spiritual beliefs, the compelling evidence for the current state of affairs as being normal, for the monsters who have always been among us, right down from the earliest recorded history (much of which, by the way, cannot be trusted), referenced in great books, folk tales and ancient lore. You definitely do not need to attend to any of this last material in order to be certain that we’re being deceived and harmed intentionally and that this is neither recent nor supported by any justification whatsoever. Saving the planet does not require you and your children to be poisoned. The planet doesn’t need saving from anyone, with the possible exception of the monsters. But evidently there is a class who regard the vast majority of us as “useless eaters” and always have done.

I’ve come along way from normie-dom and that’s because the evidence is so stark, so extensive and so all encompassing that you will have to cover an eye or squint or tell yourself stories in order not to see & internalise the ghastly whole for what it is.

Don’t forget your vitamins!

[Editor’s note: The last sentence was, of course, meant ironically. While vitamins are essential for life, this applies only to the natural forms that the body can effectively absorb and utilize. In many cases, synthetically produced vitamins differ from natural vitamins in their chemical structure—albeit only slightly. However, this is enough to render them ineffective or even harmful. Even when a vitamin is chemically identical to its natural form, there are differences in the method of delivery; when taken as a dietary supplement, accompanying substances such as enzymes, bioflavonoids, and minerals are absent. Vitamins never occur in isolation in foods. They are embedded in a “matrix” together with plant compounds, enzymes, and minerals that help the body utilize the vitamin optimally.]

Linked :

INTERVIEW WITH TIM TRUTH

Jamie Andrews

Jun 16, 2026

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-tim-truth

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Steev, June 17, 2026 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-tim-truth/comment/277816274

https://substack.com/@sihop/note/c-277816274

Steev

Most people do not have the ability to do big picture thinking because we are not taught how to do this at school. The ability to see the inevitable consequences of actions because they also have an eye on the big picture ranges from rare to extinct, but without making an effort to connect the big picture to the fine details logical outcomes get lost in the noise and all the possible exposition in between gets missed. Thats why people tend to conclude its all about profit or its just the evil in human nature expressing itself.

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Darkness Doubled: Mother Of Twins Who Both Died Days After A Round Of Vaccines Charged With First Degree Murder; Was Part Of Lawsuit Against AAP, Had Taken Them Repeatedly To Be Seen By Doctors

Mass Media Attacking Her

Celia Farber

Jul 13, 2026

We are in the dark ages, and it’s getting darker.

I’ve been reporting on the sacrifice cult targeting mothers inside the Pharma-Vaccine criminal cult, for decades.

They always go for the mothers. It’s where their murder instincts merge with their misogyny, and society’s primitive scapegoating ideation.

And I agree with Michael Kane, (quoted below,) SIDS is the battlefront, and it has always been an Achille heel for the apparatus. It’s where their most un-checked viciousness comes out.

An aside before we return to the main story:



“Shaken Baby Syndrome” was invented as an industry, to deflect the crimes of the vaccinators and pediatricians onto innocent parents, who the system could at a finger snap, conveniently jail for life, or even execute. The excellent documentary The Syndrome reveals how this was done. I attended the premiere, over a decade ago, on Long Island—it is now quite difficult to locate even the trailer on YouTube, but I found it.



The system is like a case of extreme, psychopathic narcissism encoded in an entire multi trillion dollar “health” and “justice” apparatus; It’s favorite form of violence is to turn the tables on a grieving mother, and imprisonen her, for their crimes of murder.

( … ).

Full article :

https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/darkness-doubled-mother-of-twins

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Why can’t some people bear the truth?

by Suavek

Accurate information appears to be the foundation of successful resistance against injustice. The problem, however, is that we often cannot bear difficult truths and therefore reject them. I do not know to what extent the theoretical principles of successfully communicating such difficult topics might actually help; I harbor no great illusions in this regard. I have gathered the following information from various sources, hoping that you might find it of interest. While the texts gathered below are not my own, I considered them insightful enough to compile them here into a unified article. The fact remains that only when enough people finally connect the dots and recognize the full extent of the elite’s criminal machinations will we stand a better chance of bringing about change.

Truth as a Perceived Threat

People often avoid the truth because objective facts can threaten their psychological stability, self-image, and deeply held belief systems. When new information contradicts a person’s core identity, the brain treats that information as a literal threat, triggering defensive emotional responses rather than logical processing.

Here is a breakdown of why this happens:

Psychological Barriers

— Cognitive Dissonance: People feel acute mental distress when holding two conflicting beliefs simultaneously. To fix this discomfort, they reject the new truth instead of changing their established worldview.

— Identity Protection: Core beliefs are deeply tied to a person’s sense of self and belonging to a social group. Accepting a contrary truth can feel like destroying their own identity or risking social exile.

— The Backfire Effect: When presented with facts that contradict their beliefs, people often become more entrenched in their original views. The brain perceives the corrective facts as an attack, activating the amygdala (the fight-or-flight center).

— Confirmation Bias: The human mind naturally seeks, interprets, and remembers information that confirms pre-existing biases while actively ignoring evidence to the contrary.

Emotional Factors

— Fear of Vulnerability: Admitting a mistake requires facing feelings of shame, foolishness, or weakness, which many people lack the emotional maturity to handle.

— Loss of Control: The truth often forces people to accept a reality where they have no control. Denying the truth allows them to maintain an illusion of certainty and safety.

Conveying the truth can be difficult

To communicate truth to a defensive person, you must lower their brain’s threat response before presenting the facts. When people feel safe, they become significantly more open to challenging information.

Here is a step-by-step strategy to deliver tough truths effectively:

Separate the Person from the Behavior

— Affirm Their Value: Start by validating their character, intelligence, or past successes. A person who feels respected is less likely to view the truth as an attack on their identity. [1]

— Focus on the Issue: Use “I” statements instead of “You” statements. Say “I noticed a discrepancy in the data” instead of “You made a mistake in the report.”

Establish Common Ground First

— Align Goals: Agree on a shared objective before addressing the disagreement. Remind them that you are both on the same team looking for the best outcome. [1, 2]

— Validate Emotions: Acknowledge their feelings or intentions without validating incorrect facts. Say “I understand you worked incredibly hard on this project.” [ 3]

Ask Questions Instead of Making Accusations

— Use Socratic Inquiry: Guide them to the truth by asking open-ended questions. Let them discover the reality themselves so they do not have to “concede” to you.

— Prompt Reflection: Ask questions like, “How do you think this data impacts our main goal?” or “What do you think caused this outcome?” [1, 2, 3]

Control Your Visuals and Tone

— Keep Tone Neutral: Speak calmly, slowly, and softly. Any hint of anger, sarcasm, or superiority will immediately trigger their emotional defense mechanisms.

— Watch Body Language: Maintain relaxed body language. Avoid crossing your arms, pointing fingers, or hovering over them physically.

Give Them an “Escape Hatch”

— Save Face: Allow them to attribute the mistake to external factors, missing information, or a simple misunderstanding.

— Offer a Way Forward: Shift the focus immediately from the mistake to the solution. Ask, “What steps can we take next to fix this?”

For deeper insights into navigating these difficult conversations, you can read expert communication guides on the Harvard Business Review or explore behavioral strategies outlined by Psychology Today.

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Robin Smith, July 12, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@robinsmith3/note/c-292982042

Robin Smith

@robinsmith3

You could always look deep inside and see if there’s anything deep down which needs attending to. This is not me being a dick or attacking you personally or even legitimately attacking your opinions. It is asking: if you are deadly serious about knowledge, then why have you not descended to those dark and murky places, in all of us, to see what is there yet?

Yes, it’s extraordinarily hard and scary to do that. And a cosy beach walk to project blame onto the material world of endless crises instead.

Do you understand my proposition?

This may help. But one has to be open minded(which I believe you are) to deeply radical thought. Else it will just seem like mumbo jumbo.

The Inner Work

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Factscinator, July 14, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-intent-to-cause-harm-part-8-dr/comment/294193407

Factscinator

I never used to believe in evil. I do now. The cabal behind these toxic jabs have gone to great lengths to craft obvious mechanisms of harm.

I’m afraid people will keep rollling up their sleeves as long as long as they remain trapped in the virus lie.

It’s great that prominent researchers speak out against toxic jabs, but I wish they’d take a leaf outta Mike’s book and address the elephant in the room: there are no viruses requiring fake - and - deadly - ‘vaccines.‘

Once people wake up to the Germ Theory fraud, we will witness a preciptous decline in toxic jab uptake.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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