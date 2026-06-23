Editor's Note: As an introduction to the topic, excerpts from two articles by the highly esteemed author Unbekoming are presented here :

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What Is Hay Fever?

An Essay on the Disease That Began in 1819

Unbekoming

Jun 22, 2026

Richet, and Foreign Protein

In 1901 Charles Richet, working with Paul Portier aboard the yacht of the Prince of Monaco, was studying the toxicity of sea anemone venom. He injected small amounts into dogs to establish baseline responses. The first injections produced predictable effects. When he later attempted to inject the same dogs again, weeks after the first exposure, he found something he had not expected. The second injection, of a dose the dogs had previously tolerated, produced a violent and disproportionate reaction. The dogs collapsed. Some died within minutes.⁴

Richet named the phenomenon anaphylaxis, against protection, because the body’s response to the second exposure was the opposite of what immunization was meant to produce. Injection of foreign protein did not protect against subsequent exposure. It sensitized. The reaction was demonstrated across species and across protein sources, and the demonstration was reliable. The 1913 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Richet for this work.⁴

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Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/what-is-hay-fever

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The Allergy Deception (2026)

New Book by Unbekoming: How a Century of Injection Created the Modern Allergy Epidemic

Unbekoming

Jun 21, 2026

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The Mechanism

Charles Richet’s 1913 Nobel lecture was explicit about why injection produces sensitization where oral exposure does not. The digestive tract dismantles foreign proteins before they reach the systemic circulation. Eat a peanut and the saliva, stomach acid, pancreatic enzymes, and brush border peptidases reduce the peanut protein to amino acids and small peptides that the bloodstream cannot recognize as foreign; inject the same peanut protein, in trace amounts as an excipient in a pediatric vaccine, and the protein enters intact. The body has no enzymatic apparatus for handling foreign proteins in tissue. The body responds.

( … )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-allergy-deception-2026

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GreaterIsrahell, June 16, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/276956993

GreaterIsrahell

You Just Can’t Make This Stuff …

Like I have said a number of times now, it is glairingly obvious what the pharmaceutical industry has done now for 113 years. If you read Charls Richet’s Nobel Lecture from November of 1913, or as I like to call it the “Thanks for the prize, guys!” speech, delivered in Stockholm in November of 1913, you’ll understand that nothing the pharmaceutical industry does benefits you. NOTHING!

It is absolutely disgusting.

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1913/richet/lecture/

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 16, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/277170490

Dr Mike Yeadon

Yes, Sasha Latypova brought that award to my attention quite a while ago. The expression “he felt the blood draining from his face” was apt. I knew immediately what they’ve done. I classify it as diabolical.

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Editor’s Note: A “restored comment” means that it had been deleted, yet I was still able to “restore” and publish it. Since I had not anticipated the deletion, I had saved some comments—in preparation for the article—only in their German translation. The only remaining option was an automatic back-translation into English, which cannot always be 100% accurate. I apologize for this inaccuracy, but I consider the topic too important to forgo publishing these statements. Incidentally, deleting a comment on Substack can actually trigger a system error that might result in the deletion of the entire thread or even all existing comments.

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Ida, June 2026 ( a restored comment ) :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/278302340

Ida

This speech proves conclusively that “vaccine manufacturers” have always known exactly what they were doing when injecting foreign proteins into humans and animals! The same applies to chemical toxins! The body loses its defenses and never regains them! A single injection is all it takes to destroy the body’s natural defense mechanisms!

Read this—don’t miss it! While there was never any doubt about the malicious intent, this is the proof!

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/1913/richet/lecture/

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Hisperado, Juni 2026 ( a restored comment ) :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/278367542

Hesperado

( … ) My analysis of Charles Richet’s Nobel lecture from November 1913 does not recognize the sinister implications you claim it has:

https://thedailyjihadwatchcafe.blogspot.com/2026/06/my-analysis-of-charles-richets-nobel.html

( … ).

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Hisperado, Juni 2026 ( a restored comment ) :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/278545763

Hesperado

You need sufficient evidence for the human aspect. As I have shown, such sufficient evidence is lacking in this speech—yet you treat the speech as if it contained sufficient evidence for this claim.

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Ida, Juni 2026 ( a restored comment ) :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/278451019

Ida

“Congratulations” on your analysis! Not everyone needs to know that animal experiments were conducted before toxic concoctions were manufactured for humans! Charles Richet’s observations regarding animal experiments were spot-on—which, of course, applies to human use as well! The composition of human and animal “vaccines” matches his descriptions, and they contain mercury, too. Furthermore, the consequences of these “vaccines” align with what he predicted—even in the case of human vaccines! And even if his intentions at the time of the research weren’t malicious, the “vaccine industry” still utilized his findings without making any changes—a practice that stems directly from that original intent!

Diphtheria could be cured even back then; a decoction made from the roots of *Aira elegans* was used as a gargle for sore throats, tonsillitis, diphtheria, purulent throats, and laryngitis—for instance, in Hungary, though other plants were used for treatment in other countries as well. At that time, naturopathy had not yet been outlawed.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 20, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/266702

A critic is I think struggling with the idea that some people have gone out of their way to harm us. He’s defending Charles Richet’s Nobel Prize as neutral science and not used for nefarious purposes.



Best wishes

Mike

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 20, 2026 :

[ A restored comment. Fortunately, a screenshot of this statement could be found on Telegram, enabling me to accurately convert the image back into text. ]

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/279760295

Ida’s point stands. Repeated injections of even tiny amounts of foreign proteins WILL induce a state of hypersensitivity. Upon any future exposure to these or related proteins WILL trigger anaphylactic reactions.

Knowing what Richet discovered & characterised, work for which he was awarded a Nobel Prize, nobody in their right mind would even consider developing a whole class of medical products for injection in babies and young children containing a suspiciously wide range of proteins.

Notice the dosing regimen for many “vaccines’. It’s two injected doses of Preparations containing small amounts of foreign proteins, usually in excess of two weeks apart.

What was Richet’s discovery? Two doses, at least two weeks apart.

In addition to this utterly condemnatory information, there are two other factors of great relevance.

First, these products are not subject to regulation. There’s a huge deception that leaves no doubt that it’s nefarious. Legal scholar Katherine Watt makes this unequivocally clear.

Next, there was not at the time nor has there ever been evidence of a virally induced, contagious illness. Without these factors having been established, there is no basis whatsoever for “vaccines”.

I don’t think you’re helping your coming to terms with the evil that’s been perpetrated on humanity. I’m sorry to say, this isn’t an isolated instance. There are equivalents in most of pharmaceutical products which mostly are of little to no clinical benefit and much harm. Then there’s highly processed food which unquestionably causes harm and the manufacturers knew it.

It’s regrettably commonplace that we are systematically deceived and often harmed by “the powers that shouldn’t be”.

Once you’ve reached the tipping point and are in your heart, mind and bone marrow certain that a certain thing cannot be but intentional, it’s much easier to spot the numerous other deceptions and harms.

Good luck in your journey.

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Ida, Juni 2026 ( a restored comment ):

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/278628784

Ida

Through animal experiments, he [Richet] demonstrated that any injection procedure involving foreign proteins or chemical toxins eliminates the body’s innate defense mechanisms! — Except for saline solution. — The animal body is very similar to the human body. Therefore, the vaccine industry should have immediately banned all such procedures in order to speak about them in good faith! It makes no difference whether Richet spoke of experiments on humans—and these were conducted because people had already been “vaccinated” before him, and these “vaccinations” had also been preceded by animal experiments—since, according to his observations, they produced the same effect and held the same validity in humans as in animals. Here he mentions one instance:

“A few years ago, I was in Brazil and heard the story of a doctor who gave himself a preventive injection of plague serum. They feared another epidemic the following year, so he persuaded his students to receive the same serum as a preventive injection. He set an example by administering another one to himself. But that was a subsequent injection, and his body had already been affected by the first. The second injection was fatal, and he died within two hours.”

Regarding toxins, he notes:

“I have now shown that there is a third possibility, often observed under specific conditions I have defined: this is heightened sensitivity. The first injection does not protect the body but renders it more fragile and susceptible. This is anaphylaxis.”

Since the vaccine industry was already aware of these experiments and Richet’s findings, yet did not ban them but instead continued the procedure worldwide, its good faith can be ruled out!

Every injection labeled a “vaccine” is deliberately manufactured with the intent to cause harm!

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Ida, Juni 2026 ( a restored comment ):

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/278634041

Ida

We do not need to prove whether Richet’s intentions were good or not!

Since the vaccine industry was already aware of Richet’s experiments and findings—yet did not ban these “injections,” but instead continued to deceive people and administer these chemical and biological poisons worldwide—any claim of good intentions on their part can be ruled out!

Their decision to ignore Richet’s experiments and findings therefore constitutes a deliberate crime against humanity!

After he had conducted these experiments and shared his observations—and was even awarded the Nobel Prize—all so-called “vaccines” have been deliberately developed and administered to cause harm!

And since there is no proof that viruses exist, vaccines against them cannot be developed; therefore, we can only speak of deliberate poisoning!

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Denise, June 20, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/276892276

Denise

Just very grateful that I actually listened to Dr. Yeadon’s early 2020 you tube video where he explained the mechanisms by which we are being controlled. I was at first startled by it and didn’t know exactly what to think. But, something about it struck a visceral truth chord. Thank-you, Dr. Yeadon, for your unequivocal warning, keeping me, and those closest to me, from enormous injury.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 16, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/277171246

Dr Mike Yeadon

When first I realised things were badly awry, I remember, on waking every day, stepping through the evidence that led me to the unavoidable conclusion, because I couldn’t believe it, either.

In a very short period of time, I was forced to accept that, given this was true, I could assume nothing about the way the world works was as I had previously thought.

It gets easier after a few years.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 21, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-280203317

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

When i first joined the pharmaceutical industry in research (1988), I became familiar with the sensitisation process and wondered why alum or aluminium salts were included. I asked my boss and he didn’t know either. I’m embarrassed to admit I made no further efforts to learn the reason for its inclusion.

Linked :

Suavek, January 15, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@suavek1/note/c-199941751

Suavek

Fraud Prevention Hotline

I believe that the excellent author Unbekoming has found indirect evidence of the intent to cause global health damage. Apparently, the idea of ​​adding the highly toxic aluminum adjuvant to the “vaccines” was decided by the perpetrators behind closed doors and without any scientific justification.

Best wishes,

Suavek

Linked :

Where Did 0.85 Come From?

An Essay on Aluminum Adjuvants and the Science That Was Never Done

Unbekoming

Jan 12, 2026

“ ( ... )

A senior FDA official publicly admitted the agency could not explain the basis for its own regulation on aluminum content in vaccines.

( ... )

That was twenty-five years ago. In the intervening decades, the 0.85 mg limit has remained unchanged. It continues to govern vaccines administered to infants, children, and adults worldwide. And the question of where it came from—the foundational safety studies that would justify exposing newborns to this amount of injected aluminum—has never been answered.

( ... ).”

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/where-did-085-come-from

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 19, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/a-baby-in-a-month/comment/278990413

Dr Mike Yeadon

Under the official narrative, they apparently change one small part of the flu concoction annually. All else stays the same. They use the same doses. They’ll argue no need for toxicology because everything is “grandfathered” in.

They probably do a limited Phase I for acute safety and toleration, then run Phase III at a single dose. The regulator pretends to review the BLA dossier. That’s just doable in a year. So I understand how many were fooled.

But it was never possible to do the same with a new mechanism of action, a new chemical class, unknown potency, lack of approved precedents, etc.

As you say, even the flu jab is harmful. By the way of course they do not work in any way. No benefit.

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Afterword ( A response from Dr. Yeadon )

Rocky, June 20, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5179?comment=266705

Many are the "critics" Their world view does not allow for deliberate harm and or genocide. They are hogtied to this false belief. Others wish to kick the can down the road and call the Quaxcines a "mistake" setting the stage for more of the same.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 20, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5179?comment=266719

Yes indeed.

I probably did a bit of that in 1Q2020.

Now I know what I know, I try to group things together, as I did in the post above.

I don’t disagree with them that the acceptance speech alone is not unequivocal proof of bad intentions.

But combine knowing about Richet’s profound findings and nevertheless going ahead to manufacture billions of doses of mixtures which in essential ways mimic Richet’s work. Add to that the deliberate, multidecade deception that is the biologicals unit of the FDA not regulating these alleged products.

Finally, to fire the last torpedo, striking midships, below the waterline, by pointing out that the theoretical rationale for any such injected product is itself unquestionably fraudulent.



But it’s sheer coincidence that Richet got a Nobel Prize.



It’s my opinion that this discovery and it’s applications have been one of the most important tricks that the Useless Eliters have had the malign good fortune to have had presented to them. I infer that in no small part from the extraordinary way in which the saintly powers of vaccination have been impressed upon us and the almost reflex way in which transgressors from any professional field are punished.

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Editor's Note / by Suavek

I have come across information revealing the tricks conventional medicine uses to try to portray the phenomenon of anaphylaxis as something that supposedly has absolutely nothing to do with the effects of the “vaccines.” I found the associated falsehoods very interesting, but that is a topic for a future article, as my research on the matter is not yet complete. Furthermore, I am curious myself to see what further glaring contradictions in the claims of so-called “science” will come to light.

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Charles Richet ( 1850 in Paris; † 4. Dezember 1935 ebenda )

Charles Richet, ca. 1913.

Charles Richet

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-5b0

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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