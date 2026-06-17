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Maurice McCarthy's avatar
Maurice McCarthy
2h

Mike Yeadon briefly states that "spiritual beliefs" are not mentioned in the dialogue between Jamie Andrews and Tim Truth. The critical realisation of our time is that the spiritual is not an imaginary figment or belief but the greater reality that we already live in. There is a standard method in philosophy to derive the essence of a concept from its general notion. I know of no philosopher who would disagree that our notion of time is to do with change in our experience. The method now strips away all unnecessary existence and qualities to leave the bare minimum which still allows change. There need only be one existent. When all qualification such as colour, sound etc. is disallowed then the only thing left which can change is existence itself. Therefore time is the alternation of existence, necessarily contradictory in itself.

If you contemplate the implications of this then it becomes obvious that the very substance of the disappeared single existent is maintained by something throughout its non-existence. And this can only be called its spirituality. Therefore the spiritual is real and more real than our physical world. With this insight the spiritual begins to be drawn under the rubric of science and not belief. And that is my point. We have now entered the age of the consciousness of spiritual reality and are leaving the age of mere intelligence. Having conquered intelligence we now use it as a tool to guide us through the treachery before us.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

More depopulation at its finest.🤬

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