Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 17, 2026 :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-tim-truth/comment/277721201

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-277721198

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

The heart of the matter is the exchange centred on around 8 minutes. Jamie responds to Tim’s remarks about being deceived and scared into taking things to ward off invisible threats & thereby being poisoned. Tim’s flatly delivered comment about understanding the bigger picture that very many people struggle with, that the ghoulish objective is to get us “to shorten our lives and wreck our fertility”.

Virtually nobody believes this on first encountering it. It’s so horrifying that you initially feel sure that this is a misunderstanding of what is happening. So the listener reaches for a salve. It’s about money. It’s incompetence. It’s simple wrong headedness on the part of elevated people and now they can’t correct the errors. They don’t understand the wider effects of what they do. And so on.

Because when you do take a long, hard look at the details and the persistence of similar if not identical patterns and also at the long sweep of history, you’re in trouble if you aren’t willing to contemplate the awfulness of it all. That it really is as Tim summarised.

Then there’s another layer entirely. Not science or medicine or health. Instead, the writings of individuals and groups that we today might classify as globalist, or eugenicist or totalitarian or technocratic. Here, i cannot recommend more highly the work on Substack of Escape Key. Hundreds of documentary “receipts” are drawn upon & provided. The end game is forever control.

It’s inescapable that there has always been a thin smear of people who have invested their entire life’s energy into creating control systems over the many, with the evident intent to damage them and reduce their numbers.

This short summary fails to touch on numerous other matters, such as spiritual beliefs, the compelling evidence for the current state of affairs as being normal, for the monsters who have always been among us, right down from the earliest recorded history (much of which, by the way, cannot be trusted), referenced in great books, folk tales and ancient lore. You definitely do not need to attend to any of this last material in order to be certain that we’re being deceived and harmed intentionally and that this is neither recent nor supported by any justification whatsoever. Saving the planet does not require you and your children to be poisoned. The planet doesn’t need saving from anyone, with the possible exception of the monsters. But evidently there is a class who regard the vast majority of us as “useless eaters” and always have done.

I’ve come along way from normie-dom and that’s because the evidence is so stark, so extensive and so all encompassing that you will have to cover an eye or squint or tell yourself stories in order not to see & internalise the ghastly whole for what it is.

Don’t forget your vitamins!

Linked :

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/interview-with-tim-trut

INTERVIEW WITH TIM TRUTH

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Jamie Andrews

Jun 16, 2026

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Cartel medicine cripples your natural detoxification system :

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WARNING! Your Detox System Is UNDER ATTACK: The War On Our Heroes of Detox: P-Glycoprotein (Pgp) and CYP3A4

These Unsung Heroes of Detox Protect Your Body, Unless Someone Tricks You Into Shutting Them Off

Tim Truth

Jul 06, 2024

The body’s ability to detoxify and defend itself against harmful substances is truly amazing. This article details two of the most amazing biological phenomenon related to detoxification I found while researching depopulation via mass poisoning operations. It revealed to me more than just a huge blindspot in the advice of the many quacks who never mention side effects or drug interactions, but also what appears to be a purposeful attack on our bodies’ key detox pathways for the purpose of increasing the toxicity of other poisons. In other words, drugs that shut down detox pathways are being pushed at large, and then other poisons that exploit the inhibited detox abilities are promoted that when combined complete the binary weapon.

( … )

Full article :

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/warning-your-detox-system-is-under-attack

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Max Wang, May 21, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@maxwang1/note/c-262628169

Max Wang

Will ye also go away?

COPIED: That line was printed in a Colorado newspaper, 02/02/1909, over a hundred years ago.

Can you imagine someone saying that today without being banned, censored, or silenced?

Dr. Clark wasn’t just speculating, He was a practicing physician who had treated over 200 cancer patients and said he had never seen a single case in someone who hadn’t been vaccinated.

His exact words: “Cancer was practically unknown until cowpox vaccination began to be introduced.”

They used to say it. Now, they call it misinformation.

The truth is, they’ve spent decades hiding what earlier doctors were willing to say out loud. And while they keep injecting, we’re left with the fallout skyrocketing cancer rates, chronic illness in children, neurological disorders that “don’t have a cause.”

But it’s not just “bad luck.” It’s bioaccumulation.

The body remembers what it was forced to hold.

And if you’ve ever felt like something was off like the illnesses in your family, the behavioral shifts in your child, the inflammation, fatigue, allergies, eczema, mood swings, speech delays weren’t just coincidence… you’re right.

This isn’t about blame.

It’s about doing something now.

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Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 17, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-277444252

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

None of the “vaccines” were useful. The concept of any and all vaccinations is a monstrous deception.

As a starting point, it’s very important to step back and realise thee was no new illness, no “virus”, no pandemic, no contagion. Only fear and fraud. With all the adverse consequences and radical changes in the way society and the economy operates. All unquestionably intentional and almost all governments everywhere did very similar things. This tells us that there is an extraordinarily powerful, supranational force, operating in the world.

Denial looking away isn’t going to cause it to stop doing horrible things to us.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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