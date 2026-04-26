Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
4h

True love for others lives in the truth !!!

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6hEdited

My key authors—Arendt, Scott, Łobaczewski, Orlov, Scheidel, Le Bon, Toynbee, and Graeber—converge on a clear-eyed diagnosis of the current Canadian situation. Arendt sees in it the banality of bureaucratic evil: civil servants applying procedures without any real moral judgment, as in the handling of complaints at the Bar or the expansion of MAiD. Scott recognizes in it the logic of high modernity: the state reduces human complexity (attachment to one's home, deep convictions, freedom of conscience) to simple administrative categories, producing a visibility devoid of nuance. Łobaczewski speaks of a soft pathocracy, where the system naturally selects those who adapt to the coldness of procedure. Orlov sees in it the first signs of political and social closure, while Scheidel sees a rigidification of the elites that stifles mobility and accumulates tensions. Toynbee would diagnose a petrification of the creative elites who have become dominant: instead of responding creatively to challenges, they protect themselves with administrative and ideological routines, accelerating the internal decline of a civilization. Graeber, for his part, would insist on the absurd and violent bureaucratic dimension: the system imposes useless and restrictive rules (such as pressure to downsize or "hate" laws) that kill imagination and human creativity, transforming citizens into mere subjects. Le Bon would finally remind us that people tolerate this closure for a long time as long as the discourse remains consistent, but that a saturation point can be crossed suddenly, leading to a brutal and emotional reversal. In Canada, we are not experiencing violent persecution, but a profound and insidious mutation: a legal, administrative, and cultural closure that wears us down slowly rather than striking us, while simultaneously creating the conditions for its future rejection. We are not returning to the world as it was before; we are moving towards a new configuration where the tension between technocratic control and human resistance will remain permanent.

https://brigittebouzonnie.substack.com/p/parmi-les-medias-alternatifs-beaucoup

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