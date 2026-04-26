Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 24, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4912

I always enjoy Nigel Watson’s talks. I don’t agree 100% with him on everything but near as dammit.

I admire him a lot. If we had more people like Nigel around, we’d be a much tougher prospect than I fear we currently are.

Todays talk is about more than diet, but about how magazines also scheme to harm our health. They do it in such ways that to fight it makes you look like a lunatic. Do what’s best for yourself and those closest to you. Isn’t that always been a good approach to life? That way, you can extend a hand of peace from a position of strength. It doesn’t mean being selfish. As someone else said recently, being unarmed doesn’t make you peaceful, it makes you weak and vulnerable.

A strong body, an independent mind and a spirit that doesn’t depend on others for validation is helpful.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/NwdQW4GDJrE

Nigel Watson :

Don`t Die Of Ignorance - You Are Being Set Up To Fail

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A comment by Dr. Yeadon on the above video, written under his YouTube nickname, April 24, 2026 :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwdQW4GDJrE&lc=UgxBHtSqABcJmNrziut4AaABAg

Since realising we’re being lied to in every way, I’ve been eating steak every other day and eggs every other day and join my wife for a fish supper every week. Lunch is heavy on cheese and preserved meat, and my one weakness is the best bread and butter I can get. I have never been a breakfast person.

My major vulnerability diet wise I’ve completely knocked on the head. Sweets, chocolate, biscuit, non potato snacks, puddings, all gone (except on rare occasions when we’ve got guests, and then it’s home made apple pie and cream!).

Luckily, I like cooking and make most of our simple meals. Occasionally I make a one pot meal, always rich in meat, and we can have it with anything from brown rice and vegetables to sauté potatoes or even pasta (I’ve never been a big fan of pasta after living on it for years at university, yuck).

Thanks Nigel. It’s always good to see you, your home environment and glorious surroundings. Things could get tough, though I never hazard guesses on timing anymore. I know that i don’t know. The healthier we become, in every way we can manage, the better for seeing what’s coming and staying light on our feet.

Remember, everyone, these evil people believe that they escape the consequences of the damage they do to others if they tell us beforehand what they intend to do. They need our permission and compliance. Don’t let them have either.

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“Is this one a flower or a weed? I’m not sure whether to admire it or not.”

“Oh what a beautiful morning!”

“With great ignorance comes great confidence.”

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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