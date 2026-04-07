Intramuscular injection into the upper arm.

An injection is invasive . It constitutes bodily harm and is therefore a criminal offense, unless the patient has given their consent. ( Source : German Wikidedia : https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intramuskul%C3%A4re_Injektion).

Foreword

by Suavek

Whatever you need, we’ll deliver it. Need study results proving that aspirating is nonsense? No problem, we’ll get them to you quickly. Or do you require studies proving the opposite? That’s doable too. Whoever pays gets what they currently require. We’ll deliver everything you need, says “science.”

Aspirating is a technique known for a hundred years that can prevent deaths, lifelong disability, and all sorts of injuries. However, this method has two disadvantages: it prolongs the injection by 4.5 seconds and frightens children due to the additional, albeit slight, pain of the injection, so they could develop an aversion to jabs. This can ultimately lead to lost revenue and contributes to lower stock returns for shareholders who have invested their money in the vaccine industry. So, the injuries and deaths of the “vaccinated” are accepted, and foregoing aspiration is explained as increasing the comfort of those being pricked. This somewhat scheme is so transparent that even the most inept jurist can easily see through it. It involves mass murder and countless injuries. All of this is done purely for profit.

The AI ​​provides us with the most important data we need on this sensitive topic, proving both the official statement and, incidentally, the cover-up of the deliberate actions of the corrupt health authorities.

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The question :

Why weren’t people informed right from the start, when the Covid vaccines were introduced, that the ingredients would enter the bloodstream and then be distributed throughout the body? Recently, AI told me that “the vaccine doesn’t enter the bloodstream.” My second question is: why did the authorities tell doctors at the time that aspiration was unnecessary when administering the Covid vaccines? Wasn’t that statement dangerous?

AI answers :

To address your questions, it is important to look at how medical guidelines evolved during the pandemic and the reasoning behind them.

1. The Distribution of Vaccine Components

Initially, the public health message focused on the fact that the injection is intramuscular. The common explanation was that the vaccine stays primarily in the shoulder muscle and the nearby lymph nodes.

However, scientific data (including biodistribution studies) showed that a minute amount of the lipid nanoparticles (in mRNA vaccines) can indeed enter the bloodstream and travel to other organs like the liver.

The Discrepancy: When authorities say the vaccine “doesn’t enter the blood,” they usually mean it doesn’t circulate in high concentrations like an intravenous drug.

The Reality: Trace amounts do circulate, but the vast majority of the protein production happens at the injection site and in the lymphatic system.

2. The Question of Aspiration

Aspiration is the practice of pulling back the syringe plunger before injecting to ensure a blood vessel hasn’t been hit.

Why it was called “unnecessary”: For decades, the CDC and WHO have advised against aspiration for most intramuscular vaccines. The reasons are that the deltoid muscle has no large blood vessels, it makes the injection more painful, and it increases the time the needle stays in the arm.

Was it dangerous? Some researchers later argued that inadvertent intravenous injection (hitting a vein by accident) might have contributed to rare side effects like myocarditis. Because of this, countries like Denmark and Germany eventually updated their guidelines to recommend aspiration for COVID-19 vaccines as a “safety first” precaution, even though the statistical risk remained very low.

In short, the guidelines were based on long-standing vaccination standards, but the unique nature of the COVID-19 vaccines led some regions to reconsider those standards to minimize even the smallest risks.

Would you like to see the specific official statements from health organizations regarding the change in aspiration guidelines?

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What kind of research do you need? Studies that deem the absence of aspiration during intramuscular injections inconvenient and unnecessary, or studies that demonstrate aspiration is vital? We deliver what our paying customers require.

– The “science.”

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Prof. Dr. Lothar H. Wieler ( https://www.tmf-ev.de/news/neuer-rki-praesident-dr-wieler ).

The question :

I would like to know why, when the “Covid” vaccination was introduced, the then head of the RKI (Robert Koch Institute in Germany), Lothar Wieler, said that aspiration was unnecessary during intramuscular injections?

AI answers :

Lothar Wieler, as the then-president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), based the recommendation that aspiration was unnecessary on long-standing, evidence-based international medical standards that predated the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reasons for the Initial Recommendation

The RKI’s guidance followed the consensus of major health organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The primary reasons provided were:

Anatomical Safety : The deltoid muscle (the shoulder), where the vaccine is injected, does not contain large blood vessels that would pose a risk of intravenous injection.

Pain Reduction : Aspiration involves pulling back the plunger for several seconds, which can increase pain at the injection site and cause unnecessary discomfort, especially in mass vaccination settings.

Efficiency : In the context of a global pandemic and mass vaccination campaigns, skipping aspiration made the process faster and more streamlined.

Lack of Evidence: For decades, there was no clinical evidence suggesting that aspiration improved the safety or effectiveness of intramuscular vaccines.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/360236565_bAspiration_During_Vaccination_Evidence_for_SARS-CoV-2_Vaccinationb

https://hrcak.srce.hr/file/399475

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35320581/

The Shift in Policy

While the RKI (and its Standing Committee on Vaccination, STIKO) initially maintained this standard, they updated their recommendation in February 2022.

The change was a “safety-first” precaution after experimental animal data suggested that accidental intravenous injection of mRNA or vector-based vaccines could potentially be linked to rare side effects like myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) or pericarditis. Consequently, while the risk remained extremely low, the RKI began advising aspiration for COVID-19 vaccines to ensure the substance remained strictly within the muscle tissue.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8941363/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/360236565_bAspiration_During_Vaccination_Evidence_for_SARS-CoV-2_Vaccinationb

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35320581/

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The question :

Since when exactly have medical professionals known that certain injections require aspiration? I myself have been familiar with this principle and its necessity for decades. How can it be explained, then, that the authorities only recently learned about it?

AI answers :

The transition from recommending aspiration to declaring it “unnecessary” happened long before the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was a standard medical practice for nearly a century, the global medical community began moving away from it in the early 2000s based on new clinical evidence.

1. When did the guidelines change?

Medical authorities did not “just learn” about this; they deliberately changed the rules decades ago.

WHO (2004): The World Health Organization removed aspiration from its official intramuscular (IM) injection guidelines in 2004.

CDC (Pre-2011): The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally stated that aspiration is not required for vaccines at recommended sites like the deltoid (shoulder).

Robert Koch Institute (RKI): Following these international standards, the RKI and STIKO in Germany also adopted the “no aspiration” policy for routine vaccinations years before the pandemic.

https://www.aerzteblatt.de/news/stiko-empfiehlt-aspiration-bei-covid-19-impfung-als-vorsichtsmassnahme-9ac8b666-0e3d-47e7-abd7-f1c57c904cb8

https://hrcak.srce.hr/file/399475

https://www.droracle.ai/articles/476997/when-did-aspirating-before-intramuscular-im-injections-stop-being

2. Why was the necessity questioned?

The reason you likely remember it as “necessary” is that it was taught as a “nursing ritual” for generations. However, authorities like Lothar Wieler and the RKI phased it out for several evidence-based reasons:

https://scholarlyexchange.childrensmercy.org/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1069&context=clinical-critically-appraised-topics

Anatomical Reality: The deltoid muscle—the standard site for COVID-19 and flu shots—lacks large blood vessels. The risk of hitting a vein and injecting the entire dose intravenously is considered statistically near-zero.

Pain and Trauma: Studies, such as a 2007 Canadian study, showed that aspiration increases pain because the needle stays in the tissue longer and “wiggles” during the pull-back.

Auto-Disable Syringes: Many modern syringes used in mass campaigns are designed to prevent reuse and often do not even allow for the plunger to be pulled back.

3. Why did they bring it back for COVID-19?

The reason this became a “recent” topic is that COVID-19 vaccines (mRNA and vector-based) are biologically different from older vaccines.

The Precautionary Principle: In February 2022 , the RKI updated its guidance to recommend aspiration again specifically for COVID-19 shots. This was not because they “forgot” how to vaccinate, but as a “safety-first” response to rare reports of heart inflammation (myocarditis).

Specific Risk: While hitting a vessel is rare, researchers hypothesized that if these specific vaccine types enter the bloodstream directly, they might trigger the rare side effects seen in young men.

https://www.aerzteblatt.de/news/stiko-empfiehlt-aspiration-bei-covid-19-impfung-als-vorsichtsmassnahme-9ac8b666-0e3d-47e7-abd7-f1c57c904cb8

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8941363/

[ Editor’s note : The AI ​​is advertising Dr. John Campbell below, who in turn is very diligently spreading the false “pandemic” narrative. Do you believe in coincidences? ]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgVsd6qoyU4&t=137&themeRefresh=1

In summary, the authorities didn’t “just find out” about aspiration; they had abandoned it globally because it was proven to be unnecessary for traditional vaccines. They only reintroduced it as an extra layer of caution specifically for the unique technology of COVID-19 vaccines.

Would you like to see the specific scientific studies that compared the pain levels of injections with and without aspiration?

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The question :

Is it theoretically possible that aspiration was abandoned to prevent a decline in vaccination rates among the population, especially among children? A minimal, additional injection pain could certainly have slightly reduced the approval rate for vaccination. The mild pain you mentioned is certainly far less significant than the serious side effects that can occur without aspiration. Who benefits from abolishing aspiration?

AI answers :

The idea that aspiration was abandoned primarily to protect vaccine acceptance is a common point of debate, but the official transition away from the practice was based on a different set of priorities established by international health bodies decades ago.

Theoretical Possibility vs. Stated Goals

While one could theoretically argue that reducing any discomfort helps maintain “consent,” the medical community frames the benefits differently. The “beneficiaries” of stopping aspiration, from the perspective of health authorities, were intended to be both the patients and the public health system:

The Patient (Reduced Pain & Trauma) : Multiple studies, including a 2007 Canadian study and a 2014 meta-analysis, showed that aspiration significantly increases pain, especially in children. This is because the needle must remain in the muscle longer (an average of 5–10 seconds more) and often “wiggles” during the pull-back, causing more tissue damage.

The Public (Speed and Efficiency) : In mass vaccination campaigns, saving 5–10 seconds per injection across millions of people significantly speeds up the process.

Safety Standards: The World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC concluded that since the deltoid muscle lacks major blood vessels, the risk of accidental intravenous injection is extremely low, making the “safety test” of aspiration unnecessary for standard vaccines.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41051060/

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocn.12824

https://f1000research.com/articles/3-157

https://www.droracle.ai/articles/476997/when-did-aspirating-before-intramuscular-im-injections-stop-being

The Conflict of Priorities

You are correct that the “minor pain” mentioned by authorities seems irrelevant compared to “grave side effects.” This is exactly why the debate resurfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Re-evaluation: Because mRNA and vector-based vaccines are biologically unique, some scientists argued that even the “statistically near-zero” risk of hitting a vein was too high if it could lead to rare heart inflammation. The Reversal: This led authorities like the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) to reintroduce aspiration in February 2022 specifically for COVID-19 shots as a “safety-first” measure.

Conclusion on “Nutznießer” (Beneficiaries)

From an official standpoint, the policy was meant to benefit the general population by making vaccinations less traumatic and more efficient. However, critics argue that in the rush for efficiency, the authorities may have overlooked the specific risks associated with newer vaccine technologies until later in the rollout.

Would you like to see a comparison of which other countries currently mandate aspiration versus those that still forbid it?

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Yes, please.

[ Editor’s note: Is this really about “efficiency and comfort”, or about prioritizing profit? ]

AI answers :

The global medical landscape regarding aspiration is divided. While most international bodies moved away from it decades ago to prioritize efficiency and comfort, several European countries reinstated it specifically for COVID-19 vaccines as a “safety-first” measure.

Countries Recommending Aspiration for COVID-19

These countries updated their guidelines to include aspiration as a precautionary measure to prevent accidental intravenous injection of mRNA or vector-based vaccines:

Germany : In February 2022 , the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) updated its recommendation to advise aspiration for COVID-19 vaccines, specifically to increase safety against potential rare side effects like myocarditis.

Denmark : One of the first to act, Denmark recommended aspiration for COVID-19 vaccines early in its rollout. This followed local medical debate and concerns over the biological behavior of new vaccine technologies.

Slovakia: Adopted similar precautionary aspiration guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Countries Maintaining “No Aspiration”

The majority of English-speaking and international organizations continue to forbid or advise against aspiration for all intramuscular injections, including COVID-19 shots:

United States : The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not recommend aspiration for any vaccines because the recommended sites (like the deltoid) do not contain large blood vessels and aspiration increases pain.

United Kingdom : The UK’s “Green Book”, which sets all vaccination standards, states that it is not necessary to aspirate before an intramuscular injection.

Canada : Public health guidelines across Canada generally follow the “no aspiration” rule to minimize injection site trauma and pain.

Australia: Maintains the standard that aspiration is unnecessary for routine vaccinations.

Summary of the Global Stance

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains its 2004 global standard that aspiration is not recommended for intramuscular injections. The countries that “re-introduced” it did so only for COVID-19 vaccines, treating them as a special case due to the unique risks associated with mRNA and vector technology entering the bloodstream.

Would you like to see more details on the specific animal studies that prompted Germany and Denmark to change their stance?

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The question :

How many deaths worldwide each year could be avoided by using aspiration techniques for intramuscular injections?

AI answers :

There is no official global statistic for the number of annual deaths that would be avoidable specifically through the use of the aspiration technique during intramuscular (IM) injections. In fact, most modern medical guidelines, including those from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), now discourage routine aspiration for most IM sites.

The following points summarize the current clinical consensus and evidence:

Low Risk of Vascular Entry : Major blood vessels are not located at the recommended IM injection sites (the deltoid, vastus lateralis, and ventrogluteal muscles). Studies have found no reported serious complications, such as accidental intravenous injection, resulting from the omission of aspiration at these sites.

Aspiration and Pain : Research indicates that aspiration can actually increase patient pain and procedural time (adding an average of 4.5 seconds per injection) without providing a measurable reduction in risk.

Exception for the Dorsogluteal Site : Aspiration is still sometimes recommended if the dorsogluteal site (the upper outer quadrant of the buttock) is used, due to its closer proximity to the gluteal artery. However, this site is generally avoided in modern practice in favor of the safer ventrogluteal site.

General Injection Safety: While unsafe injection practices (such as the reuse of needles) cause an estimated 501,000 deaths annually worldwide, these deaths are linked to the transmission of bloodborne viruses like HIV and Hepatitis, not the failure to perform the aspiration technique.

Would you like to see a list of the recommended injection sites and their specific safety profiles?

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The question :

I find it hard to believe there’s no data on deaths and injuries caused by the vaccine entering the bloodstream without aspiration. What data exists on this, and where can I find it?

AI answers :

While it is a common concern, there is no established database or official set of statistics documenting deaths or injuries specifically caused by “lack of aspiration” in intramuscular (IM) vaccinations. Most major health organizations, including the WHO and CDC, have removed the aspiration requirement from their guidelines because scientific evidence suggests the risk of accidental intravenous injection at recommended sites (like the deltoid) is nearly non-existent.

However, the debate has gained new attention due to theoretical risks and specific case reports, which you can examine through the following sources:

1. Theoretical Risks and Animal Models

Some researchers have argued that accidental intravenous (IV) injection could potentially explain rare side effects. You can find discussions on these theories here:

Myocarditis (mRNA Vaccines): Some animal studies suggest that direct IV injection of mRNA vaccines in mice can lead to myopericarditis. This has led some scientists to call for a return to the “precautionary principle” of aspiration.

Thrombosis (Adenoviral Vaccines): There is research indicating that inadvertent IV administration of adenoviral vector vaccines (like AstraZeneca) might trigger platelet aggregation or Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT).

2. Case Reports and Observational Data

While there is no “total count” of such events, individual clinical observations provide insight into the frequency of hitting a vessel:

Incidence of Blood Aspiration: A retrospective study of 164 nurses found that 40% had aspirated blood at least once in their career, with 12% of those instances occurring in the deltoid. This suggests that while rare, needles do occasionally enter small vessels even at “safe” sites.

Individual Case Studies: Rare reports exist of accidental IV injection leading to immediate reactions like anaphylactic shock or localized skin reactions.

3. Where to View Official Safety Data

If you want to look for reports of “incorrect administration technique” or “accidental IV injection,” you can search these public databases:

VAERS (USA): The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System allows users to search for “Inadvertent clinical product administration” or “Incorrect route of product administration.”

EudraVigilance (EU): The European database for suspected adverse drug reaction reports, managed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Yellow Card Scheme (UK): Run by the MHRA, which publishes regular summary reports on vaccine safety.

Summary of the Guidelines:

The reason for the current “no aspiration” policy is that the risk of causing significant pain, tissue trauma, and needle-stick injuries to healthcare workers is considered higher than the theoretical risk of a rare adverse event from accidental IV entry.

Would you like me to help you find the specific search terms or codes needed to filter these databases for “administration errors”?

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DrLatusDextro, April 6, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-intent-to-cause-harm-part-2-the/comment/238875016

DrLatusDextro

Loitering On The Edge

One surmised at the onset in of the jab fest that the unpredictable consequences engendered by anatomical topographic variability associated with delivery would results in equally unpredictable AESIs.

When the unpredictable toxic injectate is needle barrelled into, let’s postulate the deltoid, though it might well have equally been in a thin arm, ground up against the perisoteum of the humerus. In the case of the muscle, may be forced into fascicular muscle tissue, or into collaginous connective tissue between fascicles, or into loose connective tissue around the muscle, that contains, arterioles, venules , lymphatics, neural and adipose tissue.

The vascular/lymphatic destination will thus vary widely and accordingly, and thus the biodistribution of toxic dose. Aside from venous and arteriole circulation, up take of toxic cationic lipids may conceivable also occur in neural tissue (axoplasmic transport) to the brain or elsewhere, and through lymphatics and thence into circulation or elsewhere.

The absence of fully informed consent is accompanied by the absence of explicit knowledge regarding the anatomical topography in play for an individual recipient. The generalisability is fatuous, as revealed by the 1200 described pathologies listed in the Pfizer 6mo cumulative analysis Feb 2021.

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DrLatusDextro, April 7, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-intent-to-cause-harm-part-4-the/comment/239442631

DrLatusDextro

Loitering On The Edge

I am to think that this melange of abstraction may serve to detract from the absolutes in play: the absence of informed consent; the straw man of advancing a spurious discussion by which an avenue of delivery is somehow considered as possessing utility?

The intentional and widespread non-generalisability associated with the anatomical topography at a site of localisation of the toxic injectate in any given individual is but one step in a cascade of intentional and desirable unknown and wide variability with unpredictable endpoints of translocation through means of arterial, venous, lymphatic, and injected LNP axoplasmic neural transport. A theoretical absence of evidence that a capillary or arteriole, were dodged by a negative aspiration finding at the moment of injection performed rapidly and as indeed might take place in a cattle crush battling to move through several thousand sheep in a day, the context of a stream of individuals lined up in a long queue, whilst a lymphatic in loose connective tissue would happily hoover up the toxic lipid brew, or the sanguine dissipating leakage would occur post hoc.

The conspiracy to conceal the AESIs behind a heavy veil of non-generalisability appears obvious. Furthermore, the simultaneous adoption of shots as “routine care,” while at the same time demanding an experimental rigour in documenting AESIs, served to further obfuscate and inhibit their clinical reporting, conveniently also feeding a demented group-’non-think’ insanity of medical “bafflement” probably best described as the old 3 monkeys axiom:

see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.

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Afterword

by Suavek

Sins of omission are difficult to prove. This is all the more true when – not entirely by chance – the resources for the corresponding investigations are lacking, and therefore no statistics are available. Is that incomprehensible? Not at all. It is not to be expected that the crooks will invest their money in the evidence that could be their downfall.

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Related article :

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https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-trojan-horse

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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