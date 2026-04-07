Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

Thanks Sauvek ❤️‍🩹

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DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
6hEdited

I am to think that this melange of abstraction may serve to detract from the absolutes in play: the absence of informed consent; the straw man of advancing a spurious discussion by which an avenue of delivery is somehow considered as possessing utility?

The intentional and widespread non-generalisability associated with the anatomical topography at a site of localisation of the toxic injectate in any given individual is but one step in a cascade of intentional and desirable unknown and wide variability with unpredictable endpoints of translocation through means of arterial, venous, lymphatic, and injected LNP axoplasmic neural transport. A theoretical absence of evidence that a capillary or arteriole, were dodged by a negative aspiration finding at the moment of injection performed rapidly and as indeed might take place in a cattle crush battling to move through several thousand sheep in a day, the context of a stream of individuals lined up in a long queue, whilst a lymphatic in loose connective tissue would happily hoover up the toxic lipid brew, or the sanguine dissipating leakage would occur post hoc.

The conspiracy to conceal the AESIs behind a heavy veil of non-generalisability appears obvious. Furthermore, the simultaneous adoption of shots as "routine care," while at the same time demanding an experimental rigour in documenting AESIs, served to further obfuscate and inhibit their clinical reporting, conveniently also feeding a demented group-'non-think' insanity of medical "bafflement" probably best described as the old 3 monkeys axiom:

see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.

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