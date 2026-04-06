Foreword

by Suavek

Do you remember how, in previous installments of this series, the AI ​​first claimed that the “Covid” “vaccines” couldn’t enter the bloodstream or the brain, only to later admit that they did? In this article, the AI ​​claims that there has been no increase in dementia cases since the introduction of these novel “vaccines.” Only to “prove” that the (non-existent) “Covid” disease causes dementia does it suddenly find the figures for the worldwide rise in dementia cases. It doesn’t forget to mention the now-famous micro-thromboses in the brain, but only as evidence of the supposed virus’s danger. I don’t know how you’ll see it, but I found it amusing how quickly the initially denied figures could be found.

Everything you can read below is evidence of the manipulative handling of data, using dementia as an example. If you’re already well-informed and know exactly how propaganda works, you can safely save your time and stop reading this article here. The preface already says everything you need to know, and the rest of the text simply provides evidence for what’s already been said. However, if you’re curious about how to trick AI with leading questions to get to the truth, then you might find the rest of the article somewhat entertaining. The AI ​​only provides the data you request if it “believes” it can protect the credibility of the propaganda lies by doing so. This is a weakness of the software, which you can use in a rather amusing way to get the information you are looking for.

All the best,

Suavek

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Editor’s note:

The AI ​​initially denies any increase in dementia cases after the market launch of the “Covid” bioweapon. It will only admit this increase later in order to “prove” that “Covid” causes dementia.

The question posed here is a continuation of the session published in the previous part of this series of articles.

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The question :

Regarding your information that “the injection only minimally reaches the brain” and is then “quickly broken down,” please send me, for comparison, the number of dementia cases in the years 2018-2020, and then the number of dementia cases since 2021. Has there been an increase in dementia cases, or similar brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, since the beginning of 2021?

AI answers :

Current global health data does not show a vaccine-induced surge in dementia or Alzheimer’s disease since 2021. In fact, many high-income countries have reported a

continuing decline in the incidence rates of dementia, even throughout the pandemic period.

1. Dementia Trends: 2018–2020 vs. 2021–Present

While the absolute number of people living with dementia is rising due to an aging global population, the rate (percentage of people in a certain age group) has remained stable or decreased in several regions.

Pre-2021 : In countries like the USA and Germany, dementia rates were already on a downward trend for several years due to better management of cardiovascular risk factors.

2021 and Beyond : Recent data from 2021 and 2022 shows that this downward trend has largely continued. For example: United States : The dementia rate among older adults dropped from 9.6% in 2020 to 8.2% in 2021 . Germany : The prevalence of dementia actually decreased slightly between 2017 and 2022. England : While the total count of diagnoses hit record highs in 2024, the age-standardized prevalence rate (4.2%) remained lower than its 2017 peak (4.3%).



2. The Impact of COVID-19 vs. Vaccination

Scientific research distinguishes between the effects of the virus itself and the vaccine:

COVID-19 Infection : There is evidence that a severe COVID-19 infection can increase the risk of “new-onset” dementia or accelerate cognitive decline. This is often linked to systemic inflammation or vascular damage caused by the virus.

Vaccination: Large-scale studies have not found a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and the development of dementia. Some studies even suggest a neuroprotective effect, as vaccination reduces the severity of infections that are known to trigger cognitive decline.

3. Why might it “seem” like cases are increasing?

There are two primary reasons for the perceived increase in brain disorders:

Demographic Shift: As the “Baby Boomer” generation ages, the total number of people in the age groups most at risk for Alzheimer’s is growing rapidly. Diagnostic Backlog: During 2020, many clinics were closed, leading to an underdiagnosis of dementia. As healthcare services returned to normal in 2021 and 2022, a “surge” in recorded diagnoses occurred because many people were finally receiving the formal assessments they missed during lockdowns.

Would you like to see more specific data from a particular country, such as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports for Germany?

Follow-up: Would you like to compare these dementia trends with other neurological conditions, or perhaps look at the official EMA safety reports on this topic?

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I deliberately started a new session with the AI ​​so that it couldn’t access previous “conversations.”

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New session:

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The question :

Send me the evidence that Covid is the cause of the increase in brain diseases, such as dementia.

AI answers :

[ Editor’s note : To avoid boring you, I’ve omitted some tiresome lies about the alleged “Covid” and “Long-Covid.” You’re probably already familiar with these claims (”Covid is to blame,” lol). Many of the symptoms described below are largely attributable to the use of lipid nanoparticles in the “Covid” bioweapon. There is ample evidence for this, but the topic will be covered in more detail in later parts of this series.]

Research indicates a strong, growing body of evidence connecting COVID-19 to an increased risk of neurological disorders, including dementia and Alzheimer’s-like pathology. While COVID-19 is not the sole cause of the overall rise in dementia [ Editor’s note: Did I mishear? The AI ​​is suddenly talking about the INCREASE in dementia cases after all. ], it is considered a potential catalyst or accelerator of neurodegenerative processes through mechanisms like long-term neuroinflammation and vascular damage.

Here is a summary of the evidence regarding the causal link:

1. Biomarkers and Alzheimer’s-like Changes

( … )

Abnormal Protein Levels: Research led by Imperial College London found that people who had COVID-19 showed higher levels of blood biomarkers associated with brain damage and dementia, with impacts comparable to four years of brain aging, particularly in those with severe infections. ( … )

Cognitive Impairment (Brain Fog): Cognitive dysfunction—characterized by memory loss and poor concentration—is common in long COVID (up to 50% prevalence), sometimes mimicking early signs of cognitive decline.

Neurological Complications: Severe COVID-19 cases have been associated with a three-fold increase in stroke risk, which is a major factor in vascular dementia.

3. Biological Mechanisms (How it impacts the brain)

Neuroinflammation: The virus can cause chronic, systemic inflammation that persists long after the acute infection, leading to damage to brain cells and neurodegeneration.

Direct Viral Invasion: Emerging evidence suggests the virus can enter the central nervous system through the olfactory bulb (causing loss of smell), triggering inflammation and neuronal death.

Vascular Damage: COVID-19 induces damage to blood vessels (endothelium) in the brain, reducing blood flow and potentially causing structural damage.

4. Pre-existing Conditions and Ageing

Acceleration of Disease: Evidence suggests that COVID-19 may accelerate the clinical manifestation of pre-existing dementia or subclinical neurodegenerative diseases, making them appear years earlier than they otherwise would have.

Severity Link: The risk of neurocognitive impairment is higher in older adults and those who experienced severe COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they had high levels of inflammation.

Disclaimer: While studies show a significant association and mechanistic links, it is important to note that many studies indicate these risks are particularly high in severe or hospitalized cases, and not all COVID-19 infections lead to long-term cognitive decline.

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I have requested further information.

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AI answers :

While researchers emphasize that observational studies cannot yet prove a direct, exclusive “cause” for every case of dementia, a substantial and growing body of scientific evidence links COVID-19 to an increased risk of new-onset dementia and the acceleration of existing brain diseases.

1. Statistical Increase in Dementia Risk

Large-scale population studies have consistently found a significantly higher incidence of dementia following a COVID-19 infection compared to those who were not infected:

New-Onset Dementia (NOD): Survivors of COVID-19, particularly older adults, show a 40% to 60% increased risk of receiving a new dementia diagnosis within 6 to 12 months post-infection.

Vascular Dementia (VaD): The risk is notably higher for vascular dementia—up to 77% higher in some cohorts—likely due to the virus’s impact on blood vessels and clotting.

Alzheimer’s Disease (AD): One study of over 6 million seniors found the risk of a new Alzheimer’s diagnosis nearly doubled (HR 1.69) in the year following a COVID-19 diagnosis, especially in women and those over age 85.

2. Physical and Biological Brain Alterations

Researchers have identified several ways the virus physically impacts the brain, which may explain the link to dementia:

Brain Tissue Loss: MRI scans have shown a decrease in brain volume in areas like the limbic and olfactory systems, which are critical for memory and smell.

Protein Buildup: COVID-19 may accelerate the accumulation of amyloid-beta and tau proteins , which are the hallmark “faulty proteins” associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Damage: The infection can disrupt the protective barrier of the brain and cause inflammation in the choroid plexus, a network of blood vessels that regulates brain immune responses.

3. Accelerated Cognitive Decline

For individuals who already have cognitive issues, COVID-19 appears to act as an “accelerant”:

Doubled Rate of Decline: In elderly patients with existing dementia, a COVID-19 infection was found to double the speed of cognitive decline (measured by MMSE scores) compared to those who remained uninfected.

Premature Aging: Some biomarker levels in recovered patients were found to be comparable to four years of natural brain aging.

4. Direct Neurological Mechanisms

Several specific biological pathways are currently under investigation as potential “smoking guns”:

Chronic Neuroinflammation: The “spike protein” of SARS-CoV-2 may remain in the brain long after the acute infection, causing persistent inflammation of the central nervous system.

Microvascular Damage: The virus can damage endothelial cells (lining blood vessels), leading to micro-clots and reduced blood flow to the brain, which are primary drivers of vascular dementia.

Olfactory Pathway: The common symptom of losing one’s sense of smell is linked to more severe cognitive impairment, as the olfactory nerve provides a potential direct route for inflammation or viral products to enter the brain’s memory centers.

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The question :

Where can I find evidence for the worldwide increase in dementia and Alzheimer's disease? What was and is the extent of this worldwide increase between 2018 and 2026?

AI answers :

Evidence for the global increase in dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is primarily tracked by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI).

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12087054/

Global Prevalence and Growth (2018–2026)

The global number of people living with dementia has risen steadily due to aging populations and improved diagnostic reporting.

https://dementiastatistics.org/statistics/the-economic-impact-of-dementia/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12087054/

2018–2019: Approximately 50 to 55.2 million people were estimated to be living with dementia globally.

2020–2021: The estimate reached 55 to 57 million people.

2024–2025: Current estimates place the number at approximately 57 to 60 million .

2026 and Beyond: Based on a projected 10 million new cases annually, the population is expected to reach 78 million by 2030 and triple to 152 million by 2050.

https://www.who.int/health-topics/dementia

https://www.who.int/data/gho/data/themes/global-dementia-observatory-gdo

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163726000619

https://www.alzint.org/about/dementia-facts-figures/dementia-statistics/

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dementia

https://www.who.int/news/item/07-12-2017-dementia-number-of-people-affected-to-triple-in-next-30-years

Key Statistics & Trends

Annual Increase: Roughly 10 million new cases are diagnosed every year, which equates to one new case every 3 seconds.

Alzheimer’s Contribution: Alzheimer’s disease remains the most common form, accounting for 60–70% of all dementia cases.

Economic Impact: The global societal cost was estimated at $1.3 trillion USD in 2019 and is projected to rise to $2.54 trillion by 2030 .

Demographic Shift: While dementia was traditionally seen as a challenge for high-income nations, over 60% of people with dementia now live in low- and middle-income countries.

https://www.alzint.org/about/dementia-facts-figures/dementia-statistics/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11596767/

https://www.who.int/data/gho/data/themes/global-dementia-observatory-gdo

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163726000619

Where to Find Official Evidence

You can access the full datasets and research reports at these authoritative sources:

WHO Global Dementia Observatory (GDO): Provides a tracking mechanism for member states on 35 key dementia indicators.

ADI World Alzheimer Reports: Annual comprehensive reports on the global impact, stigma, and prevalence of the disease.

Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study: Large-scale academic studies published in journals like The Lancet or Frontiers in Public Health that model historical and future trends.

https://www.alzint.org/resource/world-alzheimer-report-2024/

https://www.who.int/data/gho/data/themes/global-dementia-observatory-gdo

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11596767/

https://www.alzint.org/resource/world-alzheimer-report-2023/

Would you like a breakdown of these dementia statistics for a specific region, or more information on the latest diagnostic tools being used in 2026?

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Editor’s note:

The AI ​​eventually acknowledges the measurable increase in dementia cases, which has nothing to do with the aging of the population, but attributes the cause of this increase to the non-existent “SARS-CoV-2 virus”.

On this occasion, the AI ​​mentions in the table the micro-clots, that we are already very familiar with as a result of the “Covid” pseudo-vaccination :

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The question :

What do you think? What percentage is due to the progressive aging of the population, and what percentage is due to the effects of Covid-19? If Covid-19 causes dementia, there should be corresponding statistical data to support the increase in dementia cases. Or is such data unavailable?

AI answers :

Scientific and statistical data from 2018–2026 show that the vast majority of the increase in dementia cases is due to the

aging of the global population, though COVID-19 has emerged as a significant “accelerant” or independent risk factor.

1. Aging vs. COVID-19: Contribution to the Increase

While exact percentages vary by country, researchers generally attribute the growth as follows:

Aging Population (~85–95% of the increase): The primary driver remains the “silver tsunami”—the massive increase in the number of people living into their 80s and 90s, where dementia prevalence is highest.

COVID-19 Impact (~5–15% of the increase): COVID-19 acts as a significant “extra” factor. While it may not yet be the primary cause of the global trend, it has caused a measurable “excess” of cases that were not predicted before 2020. Large-scale studies show a 41% to 69% higher risk of new-onset dementia in those who survived COVID-19 compared to those who did not.

2. Statistical Data Supporting the COVID-Dementia Link

The data you are looking for does exist and is published in peer-reviewed journals. Key statistical “proofs” include:

New-Onset Dementia (NOD) Rates: In a 2024 meta-analysis of over 26 million participants , survivors of COVID-19 had a significantly higher hazard ratio (HR 1.49) for developing dementia compared to uninfected controls.

The “Four-Year Aging” Effect: Biological markers in the blood (such as Aβ42/40 ratios) showed changes in post-COVID patients that are equivalent to four years of natural brain aging .

Accelerated Decline: In patients who already had mild cognitive impairment, a COVID-19 infection was found to double the speed of their cognitive decline (dropping 3.3 points on the MMSE scale per year vs. 1.7 points in uninfected peers).

Vascular vs. Alzheimer’s: The strongest statistical link is to Vascular Dementia (77% increased risk), likely because the virus damages blood vessels, whereas the link to Alzheimer’s specifically is still being debated in some cohorts.

3. Paradox: Higher Incidence vs. Lower Prevalence

Interestingly, some statistics (like the National Health and Aging Trends Study) show that while COVID-19 causes more dementia, the total number of people living with it in some regions actually dropped temporarily in 2021. This is because the virus was so lethal to existing dementia patients that they died faster than new cases were diagnosed.

Would you like to see a list of the specific biological markers (like Tau or Amyloid) that researchers use to track this brain damage?

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Afterword

Kaylene Emery, April 6, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@kayleneemery/note/c-238797934

Kaylene Emery

@kayleneemery

It’ seems strange to me that I know so many people who answer my questions just like the AI examples in this series of short articles. Until I realised that this form of communication illustrates the effects of - being programmed.

On the surface it can look like a conversation but…..

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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