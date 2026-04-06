Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Maurice McCarthy's avatar
Maurice McCarthy
1m

FWIW I've discontinued all of my routine over the counter and prescribed pharmaceuticals as I think they are all produced by people who either intend to cause or harm or, at best, don't care whether you live or die.

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Aesir Forseti's avatar
Aesir Forseti
21mEdited

How to know AI is executing a deceptive response…

It attempts to illicit a ‘sensitive understanding’ of your perspective. It acknowledges your basis for legitimate inquiry, yet explains why the data/hypothesis still shows you to be imbecilic, readily offering up a “Why might it seem like…….”.

In propaganda mode, AI loves to dismiss one’s conclusion/observation as wrong, but legitimately ‘less than’ crazy. It’s supposedly ‘comforting’ to think that AI thinks human observations are valid, yet nevertheless incorrect, based on its propaganda programing. This also occurs when asking AI about the aerosol program and persistent trails. Trust the AI/trust the science.

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