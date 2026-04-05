Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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DrLatusDextro's avatar
DrLatusDextro
9h

One surmised at the onset in of the jab fest that the unpredictable consequences engendered by anatomical topographic variability associated with delivery would results in equally unpredictable AESIs.

When the unpredictable toxic injectate is needle barrelled into, let's postulate the deltoid, though it might well have equally been in a thin arm, ground up against the perisoteum of the humerus. In the case of the muscle, may be forced into fascicular muscle tissue, or into collaginous connective tissue between fascicles, or into loose connective tissue around the muscle, that contains, arterioles, venules , lymphatics, neural and adipose tissue.

The vascular/lymphatic destination will thus vary widely and accordingly, and thus the biodistribution of toxic dose. Aside from venous and arteriole circulation, up take of toxic cationic lipids may conceivable also occur in neural tissue (axoplasmic transport) to the brain or elsewhere, and through lymphatics and thence into circulation or elsewhere.

The absence of fully informed consent is accompanied by the absence of explicit knowledge regarding the anatomical topography in play for an individual recipient. The generalisability is fatuous, as revealed by the 1200 described pathologies listed in the Pfizer 6mo cumulative analysis Feb 2021.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
13h

Thank you for cutting this other wise complex material into bite size pieces Suavek. It’s an extraordinary experience to have the micro view morph into the macro , whilst keeping all that is viewed within the frame.

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