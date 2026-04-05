Foreword

The AI ​​testing, which began in Part 1 of this article series, simply continues here.

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The question :

What mechanism prevents the destruction of heart and brain cells in vaccinated individuals during the cell-killing process? In other words: What safety mechanisms in the administration of the “Covid” vaccines ensured that cell destruction in organs such as endothelial cells, brain cells, heart cells, liver cells, kidney cells, etc., did not occur?

AI answers :

In modern immunology, the protection of vital organs during vaccination is based on

controlled biodistribution and the localized nature of the immune response. While the theoretical mechanism of cell destruction (killing cells that present foreign antigens) applies to any cell, several biological and clinical factors prevent this from causing widespread organ damage.

1. Mechanisms Limiting Cell Destruction to Non-Vital Areas

The primary reason heart and brain cells are not typically destroyed is that the vaccine components are designed to remain far away from them. [Editor’s note: Please note the phrase “not typically” here.]

Intramuscular Localization : COVID-19 vaccines are administered into the deltoid muscle. The vast majority of the vaccine (mRNA encapsulated in Lipid Nanoparticles, or LNPs) remains at the injection site or travels to local lymph nodes. Muscle cells and immune cells in these nodes are the ones primarily “sacrificed” to train the immune system.

Rapid mRNA Degradation : mRNA is inherently unstable. Once it enters a cell and directs the production of the spike protein, the mRNA itself is quickly broken down and removed by the cell’s natural recycling processes. It does not persist long enough to continually transfect new cells across the body.

Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB): The brain is a “privileged” site protected by the Blood-Brain Barrier, which prevents most large molecules and nanoparticles from entering brain tissue.

2. Safety Measures and Evidence Against Organ Damage

During development and monitoring, several layers of safety were established to ensure that “off-target” cell destruction did not lead to organ failure:

Biodistribution Studies : Before authorization, manufacturers conducted animal studies to track where the vaccine goes. These studies showed that while trace amounts can reach other organs (like the liver), they are rapidly cleared and do not reach levels high enough to trigger a destructive immune response in those tissues.

Anchored Spike Protein : The mRNA is engineered so that the spike protein produced contains a “transmembrane anchor.” This ensures the protein stays attached to the surface of the cell that produced it, rather than circulating freely in high concentrations throughout the bloodstream to damage distant endothelial cells.

Clinical Monitoring of Rare Events: In rare cases where the localized response “spills over”—such as in vaccine-induced myocarditis—the cause is often systemic inflammation (cytokines) rather than direct T-cell killing of every heart cell. Research from Stanford Medicine suggests these rare instances involve inflammatory signals (like CXCL10) that can be potentially blocked or managed.

Would you like to explore the specific clinical data regarding the incidence rates of these rare organ-related side effects?

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The question :

First question: How large were the lipid nanoparticles that packaged the mRNA in the COVID vaccines, and what is the maximum size they can be to prevent them from crossing the blood-brain barrier? According to my information, they were smaller and therefore able to pass through this barrier. Second question: Your answer mentioned the blood-brain barrier. Does this mean that the vaccines did, in fact, enter the bloodstream?

AI answers :

To answer your first question: The lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) used in COVID-19 vaccines typically range in size from

60 to 100 nanometers (nm).

Regarding the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and the bloodstream, here is the breakdown of the science:

1. Nanoparticle Size and the Blood-Brain Barrier

The blood-brain barrier is a highly selective filter. Generally, particles larger than 200 nm are almost entirely blocked from crossing.

Can they cross? Because LNPs are roughly 100 nm or smaller, they are physically small enough to theoretically penetrate the BBB.

The Reality: Studies have found that while a very small amount of vaccine mRNA (estimated at 2–4% of plasma levels ) can be detected in brain tissue, it is not “forced” there in large quantities. Most LNPs are specifically designed to be taken up by cells at the injection site or in the liver and spleen.

Safety Thresholds: There is no single “maximum allowed size” to prevent BBB crossing in vaccine regulation; instead, the focus is on biodistribution. Clinical trials showed that the vast majority of the dose remains localized, and any trace amounts reaching the brain are quickly cleared (usually within ~25 hours).

2. Does the vaccine enter the bloodstream?

Yes, it is a common misunderstanding that vaccines stay 100% in the muscle.

Standard Absorption : After an intramuscular injection, the body begins to absorb the substance into the systemic circulation (bloodstream) and the lymphatic system . This is how the vaccine reaches the lymph nodes, which is necessary to “train” the immune system.

Circulating mRNA : Studies have detected vaccine mRNA in the blood for several days, and in some cases up to 15 to 28 days post-vaccination.

Accidental Intravenous Injection: While rare, if a needle accidentally hits a small blood vessel during injection, a larger-than-intended bolus can enter the bloodstream immediately.

Why doesn’t this normally cause organ damage?

The immune system’s destruction of “spike-producing” cells (as discussed previously) is dose-dependent. Because the concentration of LNPs in the blood is extremely low compared to the concentration at the injection site, only a tiny, scattered number of cells in distant organs might express the protein. The body can easily tolerate the loss of a few scattered cells in most organs, whereas the muscle—which is built for repair—handles the localized “sacrifice” without issue.

Would you like to see more details on the biodistribution studies submitted to health authorities like the EMA?

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Referring to the AI ​​question above, which was the subject of this EMA study :

The question :

What weaknesses can be found in this study?

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/assessment-report/comirnaty-epar-public-assessment-report_en.pdf

AI answers :

Based on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Public Assessment Report for Comirnaty (the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine), the “weaknesses” are primarily framed as limitations or uncertainties inherent to the rapid development and the specific timeframe of the initial clinical trials.

The report identifies several key areas where data was either limited or missing at the time of the initial conditional marketing authorization:

1. Duration of Protection

Long-term Efficacy: At the time of the report, the median follow-up for participants was roughly two months after the second dose. Therefore, the study could not determine how long the immunity lasts or when a booster might be required.

Long-term Safety: While the initial safety profile was favorable, the trial design could not capture very rare side effects that might only appear after months or years, or those occurring in fewer than 1 in 10,000 cases (like myocarditis, which was identified later through post-marketing surveillance).

2. Missing Populations

The pivotal Phase 3 study (C4591001) excluded or had limited data on specific groups:

Pregnant and Breastfeeding Women: These individuals were excluded from the initial trials, leaving a data gap regarding safety and efficacy for this demographic.

Immunocompromised Individuals: Because the trial focused on healthy individuals or those with stable pre-existing conditions, the vaccine’s effectiveness in people with severely weakened immune systems (e.g., transplant recipients or cancer patients) was not fully established.

Children: The initial authorization covered only those 16 years and older. Data for younger children were not included in this specific assessment report.

3. Transmission and Asymptomatic Infection

Secondary Transmission: The study was designed to measure the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19. It did not provide definitive evidence on whether vaccinated individuals could still carry and spread the virus to others.

Asymptomatic Cases: There was limited data on the vaccine’s ability to prevent asymptomatic infection, as testing was primarily triggered by the onset of symptoms.

4. Viral Variants

Evolutionary Pressure: The report is based on the “original” (Wuhan) strain. It does not account for how the vaccine performs against later variants (like Delta or Omicron), which were not circulating during the primary study period.

5. Technical & Logistical Constraints

Cold Chain Requirements: The report highlights the “fragility” of the mRNA molecule, requiring ultra-low temperature storage (−90°C to −60°C), which was a significant logistical weakness for global distribution compared to traditional vaccines.

Note: These “weaknesses” are standard for a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA). The EMA granted the approval on the condition that the manufacturer continues the trials (for 24 months total) and provides regular safety updates to address these gaps.

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Editor’s note:

I assume that the AI ​​has by no means mentioned all the weaknesses and inaccuracies of this study. As it stated at the beginning, this information comes from the EMA itself, and not from an independent review body. Nevertheless, the information provided is more than enough to give us gray hair in no time.

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Happy Easter !

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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