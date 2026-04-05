Editor’s note / by Suavek : There is always a way to ignore readily available evidence or deny its evidentiary value. Often, especially when the topic is hot, this is a convenient self-protective mechanism that seems to work well. I think this is what the perpetrators who invented the “Covid” fraud are hoping for. I believe this very perspective, which denies the evidentiary value of expert statements and other clear information, applies particularly to the evidence that clearly points to the intent to harm in relation to the “Covid” pseudo-vaccine. Hopefully, this series of articles, which is expected to consist of three or four parts, can solve the aforementioned problem by providing some more clarity.

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Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 29, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4694

Again, thanks to chat member, Winnie_Poe, for bringing this to our attention.

Though late on the scene, this is Dr Helmut STERZ.

He was a former colleague at Pfizer, a toxicologist, responsible for EU drug safety evaluation for many years, based in France.

I was in touch with him I think in 2024 and he’d been writing a book, detailing the many crimes associated with convid, with a particular focus on the Poisin-19 injections.

I don’t know if he’s said as explicitly as I have that none of this is a mistake and is entirely planned and deliberate, but he certainly said as much and more in our exchanges. He also paid me two compliments. First, for getting public early and second, for convincing Helmut that there was a serious problem. He said that because of what he remembered of our professional relationship, he immediately decided that what I was saying had to be taken seriously.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/nkZS6Ag4xno

An attached screenshot : A comment from Dr. Yeadon under the video, written under his YouTube nickname :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon forwards a post from Dr. Tenpenny. April 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4763

While this video is not surprising, it is good to keep circulating these. We must never forget the travesties of COVID-19.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4762

I agree, please let’s keep circulating these testimonies.

This is easily verifiable.

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The intent to cause harm. The beginning of the taking of evidence process.

by Suavek

Socrates challenged the authorities of his time primarily through a method of urgent questioning what is known today as the Socratic method is known. He did not directly attack the elites of the time with his own theories, but forced them to recognize their own contradictions through logical questioning.

The Socratic method is used today in everyday life as well as in every legal interrogation, including cross-examination. It can also be wonderfully applied in “conversations” with AI. I ask for the indulgence of all those who dislike this robot because it actually wants to protect every official lie and can easily contribute to general dumbing down. You will see that the AI ​​itself will provide us with the necessary information that can be used as evidence. In this area, in my opinion, there is nothing more compelling than evidence that comes directly from the perpetrators, because the AI’s programming originated directly from them and can be successfully used as a double-edged sword: both to dumb down the masses and to uncover the truth.

The sudden reinterpretation of known harmful mechanisms in medicine as a standard, supposedly health-promoting mechanism, and its subsequent application to billions of healthy people who didn’t need any medical assistance, was unprecedented in world history.

To illustrate the intended harm, this part of the article series focuses primarily on the following mechanism of damage:

Anything foreign that does not belong to the body is destroyed by the immune system.

This principle is well known, for example, in the case of implant rejection; therefore, in such cases, the immune system is suppressed with medication. With the new pseudo-vaccines, it is only slightly different. Not only are the foreign proteins destroyed by the immune system, but also every cell of the “vaccinated” person that produces and expresses this foreign material. Such cells are recognized by the immune system (some call it a “detoxification system”) as denatured because they can no longer function normally and have assumed an unusual function. If heart muscle cells are forced to produce such proteins, then these heart muscle cells are destroyed. The expected consequence is diseases such as myocarditis or pericarditis.

The strongest evidence for the intent to cause harm consists mainly of statements from experts who are financially independent of state structures. The evidence for the harmfulness of the “vaccines” is now well-known worldwide, but not the deliberate intent to harm. Certainly, a significant factor is that someone who grew up in peacetime and has no prior experience with well-organized mass crime can hardly imagine such a crime, nor do they want to. In my observation, those who come from, for example, the former Eastern Bloc and are accustomed to government lies have an advantage here. Our natural defense mechanisms against excessive stress work exceptionally well when it comes to denying the dangers. The intent to harm is thus readily overlooked, ignored, downplayed, or forgotten as quickly as possible. While this seems perfectly normal, and even psychologically necessary, it contributes to a capitulation of the necessary resistance against injustice. Desperate attempts to dismiss clear evidence as illogical as long as no motive for the malicious intent exists seem to be part of a natural stress defense mechanism. This line of thinking is utterly illogical because if a crime was committed intentionally, the perpetrator’s motives don’t even need to be known or proven. Sometimes only the perpetrator knows his motive. And yet, there are a number of logically plausible motives that come into play here. While the mass poisoning takes effect, preparations are already underway to abolish government once and for all and replace it with a central power. Digital technology makes this possible, so every dictator’s wet dream can finally be realized. The staged charade of democracy is far too elaborate to be maintained in the face of other possibilities. The long-lasting masquerade will end abruptly with the abolition of cash and the introduction of CBDCs. The only thing needed to abolish governments is the anger of the deceived and poisoned citizens, so that they can actively consent to this extraordinary change. The next deception by which the unsuspecting erect their own prison walls can be expressed in the following sentence: “The will of the people, in righteous anger, has decided to renounce the governing authority and instead implement a different system.” The AI ​​”gurus” are just waiting to introduce a supposed “savior in times of need.”

Therefore, censorship allows the alleged “stupid government blunders” (that weren’t mistakes at all), and the extent of corruption to slowly become known. But the web of lies woven decades ago and its true purpose remain shrouded in darkness. Instead of governments, we are already seeing brainless puppets whose thoughtlessness is being communicated to the population – slowly and in measured amounts, but deliberately – by the official media.

Small groups of supposed dissidents have been formed worldwide, dedicated to injecting and amplifying calls for the removal of the state. Just so you know, the government as an institution is usually important to establish a balanced relationship between different interest groups. But these propagandists are not concerned with changing the electoral law, and the strengthening of (genuine) democracy, but rather the abolition of the necessary functions of the state, and thus the abolition of the nation-state.

The abolition of the nation-state means nothing other than handing over all power to the power-hungry puppet masters who hide behind the central banks and who invented “Covid”, including the bioweapon called “vaccination”, for the purpose of their sophisticated coup.

Only a population driven by anger, remaining unaware of its own abuse, will be able to accept drastic changes, and even demand them. Mass poisonings using the allegedly “faulty” jabs are perfectly suited for this purpose and represent the logically understandable motive.

But back to the topic. The possible, plausible motives for the crime exist. Now the question is how to prove intent.

The unpopular AI will prove useful to us as an “unwitting accomplice”. It possesses a wealth of information, but it can only disclose it when it protects official narratives, not when it contradicts them. This is its weakness, however, because the information it provides is essentially just waiting to be inserted into a context that corresponds to the truth. Miraculously, this completes the picture of criminal intent.

The AI ​​lies, manipulates, but isn’t clever enough to avoid contradicting itself. Incidentally, other “conversations” with AI show that it can indeed connect information and even draw useful conclusions from it. That’s the advantage of using it. Only when the available information forces it to expose official lies does it become resistant. Unfortunately, it sometimes absurdly tries to protect two contradictory narratives simultaneously, in order to shield the lie. This also proves to be useful.

You will soon see for yourself how to trick the AI ​​so that it will provide a sufficient portion of the evidence when asked targeted questions. Furthermore, you may also notice that the AI ​​has obviously been programmed with some abilities to cover up certain truths.

The mechanisms of action of the “Covid” pseudo-vaccines were published in Pfizer documents as early as 2020, long before these apparent toxins reached the market. This allowed some experts and doctors to raise their voices early enough and warn the unsuspecting public. As a reminder, these genetic substances were first administered under false pretenses and completely misleading names at the end of December 2020. In the West, they were distributed with the help of NATO military forces, and Western civilian authorities lost their previous decision-making powers to the military. Dr. Mike Yeadon was among the first to warn the unsuspecting public at that time. Here are just two of many memories of his earlier involvement:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/historical-videos-by-dr-mike-yeadon?utm_source=publication-search

https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_EN_unsigned_with_Exhibits.pdf

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Editor's note:

The first two or three articles in this series will discuss the following points that Dr. Yeadon mentioned at the time ( https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon ) :

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( … )

12. No honest expert would even contemplate running a research program to bring forward a vaccine, because no pandemic in history has lasted a fraction of the minimum time necessary to create a safe and effective new vaccine. This timeline cannot be much shortened because a number of activities are performed in a stepwise manner, each step depending on the outcome of the preceding step.

[ Editor’s note: Dr. Yeadon has since found sufficient evidence to prove that the alleged “pandemics” cannot occur.]

( … )

14. ( ... ). Antibodies are very large molecules and they are not able to leave the circulation and appear on the air side of the respiratory tract. In short, the product of the immune response to the vaccine and the virus itself do not meet, as they are in different bodily “compartments.” ( ... ).

[ Editor’s note: Dr. Yeadon has repeatedly pointed out that there is no evidence for the existence of the “viruses”. Therefore, this is merely a purely hypothetical case of what would have happened if the viruses had existed.]

( … )

26. Claim 3: The design choices made in constructing the gene-based agents purporting to be vaccines are evidence of intentional harms.

( … )

28. ( ... ). There is no reasonable conclusion to this analysis other than that the designers intentionally created products which would be expected to cause harms including death and sterility.

( … )

29. Designed-in toxicity 1: axiomatic induction of “autoimmune” responses, regardless of what the genetic sequence codes for. As described earlier about how immunooncology was considered the leading application, when our bodies manufacture a foreign or non-self-protein, our immune system recognises this as a threat and mounts a lethal attack on every cell performing the genetic instruction. In short, wherever in the body these materials travel after injection into the upper arm, the immune system will destroy those cells and tissues. I believe it is very likely that the reported extensive range of adverse effects is due to this common process, autoimmune destruction, occurring in all kinds of tissues around the body. This is expected. Anyone with a basic knowledge of immunology knows this.

( … )

33. Designed-in toxicity 3: On formulation, the teams developing mRNA-based products both selected lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to encapsulate their genetic message. Yet there was industry knowledge that these not only travel all over the body including into the brain but that they accumulate in the ovaries. Yet, knowing this, the companies and regulators went ahead and then others compounded the toxicity risk by recommending these injections in pregnant women and children.

( … )

[Editor’s note: The other points mentioned by Dr. Yeadon, but not yet mentioned here, will be discussed in the next parts of this series of articles.]

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Editor's note:

The average person is usually told that, according to the “Covid” pseudo-vaccines, the immune system destroys the spike proteins. The idea is that the immune system learns, based on an alleged viral component, to destroy the “virus” if it were to come from the air, for example. This reminds me a bit of the schoolchildren in the 1950s and 60s who had to learn how to protect themselves from an atomic bomb under their school desks.

Conventional vaccines also simulate an attack by living, pathogenic particles. However, only non-living toxins pose a risk, including those derived from decomposed, formerly living biological material. Although none of the conventional “vaccines” have ever worked, they were never as toxic as the “Covid” vaccine. This was likely due, in part, to the fact that conventional “vaccines” never misused the perfectly healthy body cells of the “vaccinated” individual as a factory for antigen production, thus did not cause any denaturation of these cells.

The AI ​​is deceptive, reinterpreting the damage mechanism as a kind of necessity. However, we should not forget that as a result of this function, perfectly healthy body cells have been destroyed to varying degrees in billions of healthy people :

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The question :

Are the body cells that are forced to express (produce) the spike proteins due to the “Covid” vaccination also destroyed by the immune system? In which textbooks can the corresponding information be found that cells producing foreign proteins are automatically killed by the immune system?

AI answer :

Yes, cells that express the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as a result of a COVID-19 mRNA or viral vector vaccine are recognized and destroyed by the immune system.

[Editor’s note: Below is the passage in which the well-known mechanism of harm is reinterpreted as virtuous medical assistance:]

This is not an accidental side effect, but the standard mechanism by which the adaptive immune system “learns” to recognize and eliminate a specific threat.

https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/where-mrna-vaccines-and-spike-proteins-go

https://www.reddit.com/r/askscience/comments/jzjkxm/why_does_the_immune_system_not_kill_the_cells/

https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/mrna-vaccines-what-happens#:~:text=Yes%2C%20any%20cell%20expressing%20the%20spike%20protein,don't%20want%20to%20accidentally%20inject%20this%20intravenously.

https://bio.libretexts.org/Courses/Mansfield_University_of_Pennsylvania/BSC_3271%3A_Microbiology_for_Health_Sciences_Sp21_(Kagle)/14%3A_Immunology/14.02%3A_Specific_Adaptive_Host_Defenses/14.2.02%3A_Antigens_Antigen_Presenting_Cells_and_Major_Histocompatibility_Complexes

[Editor’s note: The body cells of the “vaccinated” person are forced to perform an unnatural function for which they were not designed: the production of foreign (foreign = toxic) proteins. We do not know what kind of proteins these are because the alleged “spikes” cannot be parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which never existed. The range of foreign proteins that could be involved is enormous. Because the damage caused by the “Covid vaccinations” fits this damage mechanism exactly, we can indeed assume that no proteins with which the human body is familiar will be expressed/produced. Thus, a lethal immune response by T-killer cells for the denatured cells is inevitable.]

1. Mechanism of Cell Destruction

When a cell produces the spike protein, it acts as a temporary “factory”. A portion of these newly synthesized proteins is broken down into small fragments (peptides) and displayed on the cell surface via a molecule called MHC Class I.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wODPiQvvnmo&t=26

Recognition : Cytotoxic T cells (CD8+ T cells) patrol the body and inspect these MHC I “flags”.

Action : Because the spike protein is a foreign (non-self) antigen, the T cells recognize the cell as “infected” or compromised.

Elimination: The cytotoxic T cells release signaling molecules and enzymes (perforins and granzymes) that trigger the target cell to undergo apoptosis (programmed cell death).

https://bio.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Microbiology/Microbiology_(OpenStax)/18%3A_Specific_Adaptive_Host_Defenses/18.02%3A_Antigens_Antigen_Presenting_Cells_and_Major_Histocompatibility_Complexes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wODPiQvvnmo&t=26

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prKuoRnL6ik&t=1

https://bio.libretexts.org/Courses/Mansfield_University_of_Pennsylvania/BSC_3271%3A_Microbiology_for_Health_Sciences_Sp21_(Kagle)/14%3A_Immunology/14.02%3A_Specific_Adaptive_Host_Defenses/14.2.02%3A_Antigens_Antigen_Presenting_Cells_and_Major_Histocompatibility_Complexes

https://inmunologos.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/janeways-immunobiology-9th-ed_booksmedicos.org_.pdf

This process typically occurs at the injection site (muscle tissue) and in the local lymph nodes, where the vaccine primarily concentrates.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9012513/

https://www.reddit.com/r/askscience/comments/jzjkxm/why_does_the_immune_system_not_kill_the_cells/

https://www.science.org/content/blog-post/mrna-vaccines-what-happens

2. Textbook References

The fundamental principle that any nucleated cell presenting a non-self antigen on MHC Class I is targeted for destruction by CD8+ T cells is a cornerstone of immunology. You can find detailed explanations of this process in the following standard medical and biological textbooks:

Janeway’s Immunobiology (e.g., 9th or 10th Edition): See Chapter 6 : “Antigen Presentation to T Lymphocytes”. See Chapter 9 : “T Cell-Mediated Immunity,” specifically the sections on cytotoxic T cell effector functions and the induction of apoptosis.

Abbas: Basic Immunology: Functions and Disorders of the Immune System (e.g., 6th or 7th Edition): See Chapter 3 : “Antigen Capture and Presentation to Lymphocytes”. See Chapter 6 : “Effector Mechanisms of Cell-Mediated Immunity.”

Kuby Immunology (e.g., 8th Edition): See Chapter 7 : “MHC and Antigen Presentation.” See Chapter 13 : “Effector Responses: Cell-Mediated and Antibody-Mediated Immunity.”



https://link.springer.com/rwe/10.1007/978-3-642-54596-2_976

https://www.lehmanns.de/shop/naturwissenschaften/57284314-9780393884913-janeway-s-immunobiology

https://livresbioapp.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/janeway-c-travers-p-walport-m-shlomchik-m-immunobiology-2001.pdf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6300129/

Summary for the Context of Vaccination

In the context of the question, the immune system treats the vaccine-recipient cell exactly as it would a cell infected by a live virus: it identifies the “foreign” protein production and eliminates the source cell to stop further production and prime long-term immunity.

https://bio.libretexts.org/Courses/Mansfield_University_of_Pennsylvania/BSC_3271%3A_Microbiology_for_Health_Sciences_Sp21_(Kagle)/14%3A_Immunology/14.02%3A_Specific_Adaptive_Host_Defenses/14.2.02%3A_Antigens_Antigen_Presenting_Cells_and_Major_Histocompatibility_Complexes

https://www.reddit.com/r/askscience/comments/jzjkxm/why_does_the_immune_system_not_kill_the_cells/

Result

The immune system kills body cells that express the spike protein following a COVID-19 vaccination. This is a fundamental biological response described in major immunology textbooks such as Janeway’s Immunobiology and Abbas’ Basic Immunology under the sections covering MHC Class I antigen presentation and CD8+ T cell-mediated cytotoxicity.

https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/where-mrna-vaccines-and-spike-proteins-go

https://www.amazon.de/-/en/Janeways-Immunobiology-Kenneth-Murphy/dp/0815345518

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Afterword

“Damned by their own admissions.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 5 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4775

I’m indebted to Suavek for combining my interpretation of what would be expected after injecting a person with any of the so-called “Covid19 vaccines”, based on what we are taught about how the body’s self-defence system works.

A great deal of how the body actually works is at variance with what we’re taught. However, in assessing what would be expected to happen, it’s appropriate to remain focused on what we are taught, because this knowledge is that which the designers held.

We have this confirmed by AI. When Suavek asked the AI, what is expected after the injections, it responded with a description identical to that which I gave in 2020, in warning people in the open letter by me and Dr Wolfgang Wodarg.

Damned by their own admissions.

Best wishes

Mike

Editor’s note:

The petition by Dr. Yeadon and Dr. Wodarg mentioned above, from 2020, can be found here :

https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_EN_unsigned_with_Exhibits.pdf

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Editor’s Note: This series of articles has only just begun. Due to technical limitations ( a data limit in the Substack ), I cannot include all the information in this single article. Part 2 will follow soon. Thank you for reading.

All the best,

Suavek

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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