Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
14h

I’m indebted to Suavek for combining my interpretation of what would be expected after injecting a person with any of the so-called “Covid19 vaccines”, based on what we are taught about how the body’s self-defence system works.

A great deal of how the body actually works is at variance with what we’re taught. However, in assessing what would be expected to happen, it’s appropriate to remain focused on what we are taught, because this knowledge is that which the designers held.

We have this confirmed by AI. When Suavek asked the AI, what is expected after the injections, it responded with a description identical to that which I gave in 2020, in warning people in the open letter by me and Dr Wolfgang Wodarg.

Damned by their own admissions.

Best wishes

Mike

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currer
14hEdited

Well written section analysing how public anger will be weaponised to destroy the state protections we rely on, Suavek.

Here is a bit more info that came my way. x

Survivors Guide to Earth, fronted by Mathew Cooke, is an apparently well-funded campaign, which has suddenly popped up on everyone’s social media feeds decrying Trump, Israel and nation states generally. Cooke has gulped down the bait and is promoting a new New Deal, a cryptic variant of the New World Order, the Great Reset, and Build Back Better.

Here are some of the main ideological points of the program:

• We don’t need national borders. Instead everyone should live according to “universal” human values.

• Metaphorically, we all share the Earth’s labor pool in the same way we share Earth’s water supply.

• We deserve a government that cares about the economic rights of everyone.

Cooke supported Bernie Sanders’ campaign in 2016 and still seems to be in the ideological camp that believes in a big strong impossibly benign government. In his new videos, Cooke is a full-blown conspiracy theorist, which is permitted now since the partial release of the Epstein files. But he does not identify the concentration of power as the problem. Instead, he argues the opposite that different national ideologies and borders are the problem.

The impotent tools that the Survivors Guide to Earth offers are unionizing, divestment, boycott, and protest

We’re lucky; the technocrats are not quite ready to roll out their new system. The data centers are not complete, and so far, they have failed in their PR efforts to make the public want AI governance. But we won’t be able to resist technocracy unless people recognize that alternatives exist to the kinds of systems that got us here.

https://posthumousstyle.substack.com/p/somethings-in-politics-dont-make

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