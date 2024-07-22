Katherine Watt

UPDATE :

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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On Trump's role and secret military-led continuity of government for purposes of swamp-draining.

Alternate take on Derek Johnson's legal research findings: there are two puppet regimes active in America right now, not just one.

Katherine Watt

Jan 23, 2023

"( ... )

My focal point is the triple-threat complex of

Bank for International Settlements, which is the financial arm of the proposed one-world secular materialist government, working to build wrap-around digital financial control through CBDCs;

United Nations, the political arm of the proposed one-world government, working to erode national sovereignty and citizen loyalty to countries and constitutions, so as to transfer allegiance and submission to the UN;

World Health Organization, the military arm of the proposed one-world government, working to shorten life spans and reduce fertility through security “countermeasures” known as “mandatory vaccines” which are in truth, measures to counter human health, longevity, fertility, conscience, free will, and freely-willed faith in Almighty God.

( ...) "

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-trumps-role-and-secret-military

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Playbook for poisoning populations with vaccines and other biological products.

Characterizing the structure of legalized, lethal scientific-regulatory fraud.

Katherine Watt

Jul 19, 2024

“ ( … )

Step 1 - Announce the disease threat.

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that an infectious disease (collection of observable physical symptoms) exists and is a deadly threat to human beings, animals or both.

Scientific-military assertions about the disease are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, the disease is Thing A.

Step 2 - Announce the cause of the disease threat.

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that they have identified a transmissible (through air, water or food) biological microorganism or chemical molecule or moiety (part of a molecule given a name because it can also be found in other molecules) that causes the disease (causal agent or principle).

Scientific-military assertions about the cause of the disease are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, the causal agent or principle is Thing B.

Step 3 - Announce a prophylactic or treatment, biologically derived from, or chemically synthesized to simulate, the causal agent.

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that, in partnership with scientists employed by pharmaceutical companies (who are also under financial contracts to supply materiel to the imperial US military), they have designed medicines, incorporating molecules or moieties derived from biological propagation of the causal agent or synthesized/manufactured to be copies of the causal agent’s molecules or moieties.

Scientist-spokesmen announce that injection (or other delivery mechanism) of the medicine will artificially, effectively and harmlessly expose human or animal immune systems to the causal agent and/or alter and strengthen the immune system's response to the causal agent, to prevent infection with the causal agent (prophylactic or preventative), and/or make the disease (Thing A) caused by the causal agent (Thing B), into a milder, less deadly threat (treatment).

Scientific-military assertions about prophylactics and treatments are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, these medicinal substances are Thing C.

Step 4 - Announce the industrialized manufacture of the prophylactic or treatment

Scientist-spokesmen employed by imperial US military assert that they have signed contracts with pharmaceutical companies to cooperatively propagate (biological) or synthesize (physico-chemical) and package large amounts of prophylactic or treatment molecules and moieties.

Scientific-military assertions about biological propagation and physico-chemical synthesis and packaging are transcribed and published by scientific journals, newspapers and magazines financed by imperial US military and central banks.

For playbook shorthand, these biological, physical and chemical propagation or synthesizing procedures are Process A.

( … ). “

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/playbook-for-poisoning-populations

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Preliminary analysis of Loper v. Raimondo

Congress legalized military and civil administrators overriding US Constitution under self-declared emergency conditions, and Congress can repeal the enabling acts.

Katherine Watt

Jul 12, 2024

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/preliminary-analysis-of-loper-v-raimondo

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On "unavoidable, adverse side effects" as deceptive language used to conceal the intentionality of vaccine toxicity.

Katherine Watt

Jul 11, 2024

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-unavoidable-adverse-side-effects

“ ( … )

What they called "unavoidably unsafe" products and "unavoidable, adverse side effects" was simply a deceptive way of describing intentionally harmful products produced by contractors and US government working together to achieve a goal they share: sickening and killing a lot of people, starting with babies, children and expectant mothers, and then adding general working age and retired adults.

( … ) “

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-unavoidable-adverse-side-effects

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For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr.Yeadon's videos only two browsers are recommended :

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

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