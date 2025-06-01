The cover photo: Legal researcher Katherine Watt.

Sense eceptor, April 28, 2025 :

The PREP Act, which has allowed for the C19 death jabs to be made available to slaughter Americans en masse, IS LITERAL TREASON

Katherine Watt: "Congress...[overthrew] the U.S. Constitution and laws by passing the PREP Act and by not repealing it."

TREASON. TREASON. TREASON.

This clip of writer and legal researcher Katherine Watt and retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova is from a recently posted interview with Feds for Freedom.

----------------Partial transcription of clip---------------

Watt: "I don't know how many did it knowingly, but I tend to think it's a lot more than I used to think since I read that December 21, 2005 Senate record, because within two days of it being slipped into that defense appropriations bill, they already had a very good legal analysis that said this is clearly unconstitutional. This is clearly a violation of the separation of powers between the different branches of the federal government and clearly a violation of the federalist separation of powers between the federal government and the states. And they voted for it anyway.

"So everyone who gave a speech certainly knew that they were committing treason. Everyone who heard the speech or read the letter that [Erwin] Chemerinsky wrote also knew that what they were doing was committing treason. And as for people who have been voting on some of the measures since then, I don't know. It depends how much they understood and how much they were just like I'm here in Congress, I do whatever they tell me to do. I vote when they tell me to vote, and I vote in the way that they tell me to vote.

"But yeah, treason is levying war against the United States or adhering to their enemies. I'm looking at it giving them aid and comfort within the United States while owing allegiance to the United States. And to whatever extent people can start to examine the actions of the members of Congress and the President and the Cabinet secretaries and the judges, as far as who do you owe allegiance to? If this is what you think is what you should be doing and watching what they do, clearly they are not thinking of themselves as owing allegiance to the United States.

"They think they owe allegiance to somebody else and that's why they're making war against the people of the United States."

Latypova: "Interestingly, a law firm that we've talked to before, they FOIA'd the records of oath of office for a bunch of high level officials in the in Biden administrator in the first Trump administration and the Biden administration. So they FOIA'd like other records of their properly executed oaths of office. Most of them did not have it. Like Rochelle Walensky didn't have it. Xavier Becerra didn't have it. There's a bunch of, you know, of these health and related high level officials did not have those oaths of office executed while they were doing this. And that may be because they knew that they were committing treasonous acts."

Watt: "There are several laws related to that main treason one like it is also a crime, if you know of treason, not to disclose it. It's also a crime to incite rebellion, which you can construe what the HHS secretaries have been doing as form of rebellion or seditious conspiracy. And then there's another one that prohibits advocating the overthrow of the US Government Constitution and laws, and Congress basically did overthrow the US Government Constitution and laws by passing the PREP act and by not repealing it.

"Like every day that goes by that they are sitting in there and they know about this, which they do, and they don't put forward bills to repeal it. They're adding their own ratification of the treason. And that's the ones who are there now, even if the ones who were there in 2005 are out of office now."

The original source :

83. The PREP Act: An Act of TREASON | Sasha Latypova & Katherine Watt | The Feds

Apr 22, 2025

Note: The referenced Idaho Medical Freedom Bill, after being vetoed by Idaho Governor Brad Little, was revised and signed into law after the recording of this podcast. The law takes effect July 1, 2025. It protects individuals from being discriminated against based on their medical choices.

Full article with video :

You can watch the ( short ) video here :

Full-time Video :

Editor's note : To better understand the situation, I'm adding a somewhat older statement from Allen. He was a professor at a New York University at the time, but he wishes to remain anonymous. I consider his conclusions indispensable, and that is why you will find various statements from him in this Substack, several times :

Allen, October 5, 2024 :

Anyone who sees the Covid-19 story through the lens of health, safety and science will never understand what happened and what is currently happening in geopolitical affairs. Looked at through the lens of money, power, control, and wealth transfer, however, then all of it makes perfect sense.

The Covid-19 Operation and the consequent response was the circuit breaker for a broader agenda for economic restructuring, often referred to as the "Great Reset", which includes SDG's and a fast forward to the broader goals Agenda 2030. This restructuring aims to further consolidate wealth and power in the hands of global elites while fundamentally altering social and economic systems.

COVID-19 was the catalyst for a takeover of global governance, as they are attempting to proceed with the SDG's and Agenda 2030. Without this very contrived and carefully orchestrated staged crisis the goals of the United Nations and their rich counterparts would have had a much more difficult time getting people to get on board with their globalist agendas.

The coordinated response to the pandemic exemplifies how the interconnected interests of NATO, BIS, Wall St., Bank of London, the IMF, the UN, and the World Bank can mobilize resources and influence public policy on an unprecedented scale. Under the pretense of public health, these elites were able to implement measures that not only controlled populations but also furthered their agendas.

The coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic reveals the depths of their control, illuminating the ways in which the rich conspire to manipulate governments and public policy to fulfill their grand designs.

Interview with Cornelia Mrose

Cornelia Mrose and I recently took the time to have an in-depth discussion about the PREP Act and why it must be REPEALED.

Jun 01, 2025

Rob D, May 24, 2025 :

And now in the age of "covid" "vaccines" (mRNA Gene Therapy Injections), we aren't even allowed to know what is in the substance we are being demanded, coerced, or forced (in some cases) to have forcefully shot into our bodies! If a company's product is so good, so wonderful, such a blessing for humanity, and if these companies are truly altruistic (like we are always told they are) and care deeply about our health then, in my opinion, these manufacturers should not only be demanding that double blind placebo studies be done, but also should be proud that they do these studies and boldly state that they are doing them. Since these monsters are clearly *not* producing these products for the "good of humanity" and are obviously doing it for the money, control of the populace, and gawd knows what, they can't afford to tell us what is in these products and most certainly cannot afford to do the proper studies. If proper studies were done, and ingredients were clearly listed, a majority of the population would stop rolling up their sleeves. These companies would no longer be able to write off the maiming and death of people as a "cost of doing business" (which is *obviously* what they have been doing for decades and decades and especially with the mRNA Gene Therapy Injections!)

Most of us can name dozens of products we are happy to buy and use. There's a reason we aren't afraid to use all of those products... it's because they have been proven to be safe. And, for me, even if a product is supposedly safe (regardless of what it is), I do my due diligence and research it anyway so I can make a decision for myself and my family whether we should introduce that product into our lives. I do this with new food products, supplements, etc. It's only with so-called "vaccines" that we are supposed to blindly march in and have a mystery substance shot into our body because "science says".

I find it more and more difficult to continue to put up with this madness. You know, I learned from a very young age that if someone (or ourselves) becomes radically defensive, 99% of the time it means there's something to hide.

Norton vs. Selby Co.

"An unconstitutional act is not a law; it confers no rights; it imposes no duties; it affords no protection; it creates no office; it is in legal contemplation as inoperative as though it had never been passed." :

DRK, May 25, 2025 :

Yes, and - ANY immunity from liability would not be needed IF the "COVID-19 Vaccines" were safe.

Any liability immunity is unconstitutional. It is a denial of the right of the people to seek compensation for harms done to them in court - Justice.

The 1st paragraph of the Constitution (the word 'preamble' does not appear on the original document, a word used to make us think it is somehow not part of the Constitution, though the Framers considered it so important that thye put it FIRST):

We the People, in order to: -form a more perfect Union, -ESTABLISH JUSTICE, -ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare (well-being), and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

Posterity, in the specific sense of direct descendants, and in the general sense of successive generations, is every natural born or naturalized citizen. We are all heirs to the Constitution.

The Supreme Court of the U.S.

Norton vs. Selby Co.

"An unconstitutional act is not a law; it confers no rights; it imposes no duties; it affords no protection; it creates no office; it is in legal contemplation as inoperative as though it had never been passed."

Unconstitutional acts include the opposite-named PATRIOT Act and the PREP Act, among others.

The foundational S.C. case is considered to be:

Marbury vs. Madison

"...a law repugnant to the Constitution is VOID."

As you said, "I learned from a very young age that if someone (or ourselves) becomes radically defensive, 99% of the time it means there's something to hide. "

Well said!

Fager 132, June 1, 2025 :

pTo say that an unconstitutional law must be obeyed until it is repealed, is saying that an unconstitutional law is just as obligatory as a constitutional one." --Lysander Spooner

And: "There is not a syllable in the Constitution that makes a decision of the judiciary, of its own force, and without regard to its correctness, binding upon any body, either upon the executive, or the people." --Spooner

Who decides, then? There was a time when Americans were expected to understand the laws that restrain their government, which exists solely at their pleasure. They were expected to know their rights and to refuse to participate in their own destruction. They were expected to understand that they owe allegiance not to any person, but to the ideas on which the country was founded: reason, individual rights, and freedom. They were expected to know that if they upheld the primacy of those three things they would achieve and preserve freedom for themselves and the people they loved.

