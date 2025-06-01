Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fager 132
15mEdited

"To say that an unconstitutional law must be obeyed until it is repealed, is saying that an unconstitutional law is just as obligatory as a constitutional one." --Lysander Spooner

And: "There is not a syllable in the Constitution that makes a decision of the judiciary, of its own force, and without regard to its correctness, binding upon any body, either upon the executive, or the people." --Spooner

Who decides, then? There was a time when Americans were expected to understand the laws that restrain their government, which exists solely at their pleasure. They were expected to know their rights and to refuse to participate in their own destruction. They were expected to understand that they owe allegiance not to any person, but to the ideas on which the country was founded: reason, individual rights, and freedom. They were expected to know that if they upheld the primacy of those three things they would achieve and preserve freedom for themselves and the people they loved.

LWB
1h

. . . "is not a law" instead of "is bot a law"

However "bot law" is an interesting concept!

