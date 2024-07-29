UPDATE :

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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FOREWORD

By Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 31, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1666

I find it remarkable that many people I interact with, in what some call the freedom community, are still unaware of the extent of the fraud perpetrated on humanity.

The injections masquerading as vaccines are not even classified as human medicinal products or regulated, as most understand the term, by FDA.

The authorities clearly understood that the way these products were designed and made meant they would be expected to be toxic yet animal toxicology tests were missing from the “dossier” & that this didn’t matter.

I endorse Katherine’s exhortation, do not allow yourself to be tested (by PCR based “diagnostics”), do not participate in any way with “the next pandemic” & crucially, do all you can to alert others to this malevolent fraud.

Best wishes

Mike

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Editor`s Note :

For the purpose of better understanding the situation, an old article from 2022 will be linked here first before the latest articles by Katherine Watt are presented.

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In Nov. 2020, Pfizer told FDA reviewers, led by Marion Gruber, that safety studies were neither needed nor conducted.

In making that argument, Pfizer cited WHO guidance written in 2002 by a team led by Marion Gruber.

Katherine Watt

Sep 19, 2022

( … )

The Pfizer Wistar rat study data was not provided to the people of the United States or the world alongside the rollout of the lethal injections.

It was provided to Japanese regulatory agencies probably around February 2021.

A copy was forwarded to Canadian vaccine researcher Byram Bridle a few months later, translated into English, and then discussed by Bridle in an interview with LifeSite news published May 31, 2021.

Ten days later, it was discussed during a Darkhorse podcast with Bret Weinstein, Steve Kirsch and Robert Malone on June 10, 2021.

At this point in early Summer 2021, four facts became more widely understood among the community of people trying to understand the biotechnology, risks and benefits of the products marketed as ‘Covid-19 vaccines.’

The inflammatory lipid nanoparticles and their payloads collect in the ovaries and other key organs, are not rapidly cleared from the human body and are toxic. Pfizer scientists knew this before seeking EUA approval from the FDA through the 11/20/2020 EUA application. FDA scientists led by Marion Gruber knew this when authorizing the product for emergency use on 12/11/2020. Pfizer, FDA and Gruber withheld this information from the public and knowingly lied each time they described the products as “safe and effective.”

( … )

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/in-nov-2020-pfizer-told-fda-reviewers?utm_source=publication-search

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Congress, through 18 USC 175, legalized HHS/PHS/military production and use of biological weapons, by classifying them as 'select agents and toxins.'

Katherine Watt

Jul 24, 2024

( … )

The crimes that have been committed happened upstream and long before the Covid vaccines, and are crimes of treason committed by lawmakers, executives, civil administrators and judges in passing, signing, executing and judicially ratifying the illegal laws that have legalized mass murder by vaccine.

( … )

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/congress-through-18-usc-175-legalized

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On FDA 'Guidance for Industry' documents as regulatory fraud coordination tools for US government and pharmaceutical co-conspirators.

Katherine Watt

Jul 26, 2024

Katherine Watt

26. Juli 2024

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/on-fda-guidance-for-industry-documents

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Don’t take avian influenza tests or any other avian influenza countermeasures.

HHS Secretary issued extended/expanded Public Health Emergency determination covering avian flu, effective July 18, 2024. Understand the fraud; refuse to participate in it; help others steer clear.

Katherine Watt

Jul 27, 2024

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/dont-take-avian-influenza-tests-or

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Here you can see a list of previous interviews with legal researcher Katherine Watt. I greatly admire and value her hard work.

Trailer 1.

„Mir wurde klar, dass die Killbox, die sie eingerichtet haben, die ganze Welt ist und jeder darin ist.“

https://rumble.com/v4je9m9-i-realized-the-kill-box-they-have-set-up-is-the-whole-world-and-everybody-

Trailer 2

„Sie wollten die Produktionsstätten in geschlossene Black-Box-Militärproduktionsanlagen umwandeln.“

https://rumble.com/v4jea1n-they-wanted-to-turn-the-manufacturing-plants-into-closed-black-box-military.html

Trailer 3

Die acht Inspektionsaufgaben, die FDA-Inspektoren wahrnehmen sollten, wurden im April 2019 vom FDA-Kommissar gestrichen.

https://rumble.com/v4je9hn-the-8-inspection-duties-that-fda-inspectors-were-supposed-to-do-were-delete.html

Trailer 4

„Es ist schwer, das Maß an Vorsatz und umfassendem Hass auf Gottes Schöpfung zu ertragen.“

https://rumble.com/v4je9qe-its-hard-to-absorb-the-level-of-premeditation-and-comprehensive-hatred-for-.html

Trailer 5

Der PREP ACT von 2005. Was war das und wer wusste, was es wirklich bedeutete? https://rumble.com/v4je9y9-the-prep-act-of-2005.-what-was-it-and-who-knew-what-it-really-meant.html

Trailer 6

„Wer sind die Hauptarchitekten, die diese Bevölkerungsreduzierung anstreben?“ https://rumble.com/v4je9vu-who-are-the-main-architects-attempting-this-population-reduction.html

Für das vollständige Videointerview,

https://rumble.com/v4jdqr9-woe-to-those-who-make-unjust-laws-an-interview-with-katherine-watt.html?mref=ox58r&mc=3jwbv

SOURCE :

The list above is from an article by Tim West published on Dr Mike Yeadon's Substack, which I hereby recommend :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/legalised-iatrogenocide

Legalised Iatrogenocide

50 years of stealth moves to make murder of civilians perfectly legal.

Tim West

Jul 11, 2024

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As far as medical-political fraud goes, Katherine Watt Substack is one of the most valuable. Highly recommended :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

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Editor`s note :

I make it a point to look at the events of the last few years for what they are: a near-global coup by the US military-financial complex, with the Chinese elite playing a major role in it. The term "corruption" seems to be one of the main pillars of the coup, but it does not go deep enough to fully explain what we are dealing with. I observe that the valuable work of legal researcher Katherine Watt is still not fully understood. Even though the current title only addresses the element of corruption, the article still seems to be very insightful.

When the author asks in the subtitle: "When will corruption end?", one could answer him with a little dry humor that "corruption has only just begun." The perpetrators are trying to consolidate the power they have gained and to legalize their criminal activities more and more. If the citizens do not fight back, many of them will soon be murdered by the mRNA poisons. In the best case scenario, they will be dependent on medical treatment for life due to the immune deficiency caused by the untested injections, and thus become slaves to the drugs patented in the USA.

Massie Uncovers Huge FDA/Pfizer Conspiracy

When does the corruption end ?

Jul 17, 2024

Thomas Massie has uncovered a huge FDA-Pfizer Conspiracy to hide the potential damage COVID vaccines could cause the public. In addition to speeding up the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of vaccines against the advice of several of the agency’s scientists for Pfizer in 2021, the government agency may have done so as two top officials resigned, knowing exactly what was in store for the nation.

Marion Gruber, head of the FDA’s vaccine research and review department along with her deputy Phyllis Kraus, met with the acting FDA commissioner, Janet Woodcock, and others to discuss Pfizer’s vaccine application. The discussion became heated and two days later, two of the top officials quit the FDA. Both officials who quit had decades of experience with the FDA. Were they given a mandate to go along with Pfizer’s scam?

Thomas Massie is the only representative who was talking about natural immunity as vaccine mandates were being pushed, and he was silenced and threatened for doing so. Pfizer Board Member Scott Gottlieb also censored Massie’s tweets about natural immunity. Why? Because this would interfere with the billion-dollar contracts Pfizer had to push vaccines, mandated by our own government agencies like FDA, the CDC, the NIH, and the Biden regime.

Full article :

https://classythomasmassie.substack.com/p/massie-uncovers-huge-fdapfizer-conspiracy

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UPDATE / August 1, 2024 :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 1, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1670

In this piece, legal researcher Katherine Watt has investigated the way in which FDA pretends to regulate diagnostic tests.

As she puts it, the wording of regulations serves only to suspend or waive any quality criteria that might otherwise have held these tests to be meaningful.

So if anyone says that bird flu tests are authorised by FDA, they’re not.

They’re non valid, not tests for a nonexistent virus and imaginary disease.

Don’t get tested. It only encourages them to further the fraud. Practise clucking to show your contempt.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/non-validated-non-diagnostic-non

Non-validated, non-diagnostic, non-tests for bird flu and other unidentified, non-isolated, non-pathogenic molecules.

Katherine Watt

Jul 31, 2024

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For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos only two browsers are recommended :

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com

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