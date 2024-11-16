The Cardsharps, circa 1594, by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio ( also Michele Angelo Merigi or Amerighi da Caravaggio ). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caravaggio

Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 18, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2103

Suavek has done a good job of linking a short post I made to the original research by Katherine Watt which prompted my summary.

If you’ve not yet read Katherine’s summary of findings, you’ll be forgiven for not believing how long this has been going on, which unquestionably takes us back to the nineteenth century at least.

It still has me shaking my head in disbelief, but there is it, the body of disordered regulation that deceives. If you’ve ever wondered why the authorities have been so fervent in defence of vaccines alone of all the products of the pharmaceutical industry, now you know why.

Best wishes

Mikes

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UPDATE :

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 15, 2024 :

https://t.me/QueueForBrain/16099

Katherine Watt has identified a particularly revolting portion of the swamp which has been used for decades & longer in order to hurt & kill people with “vaccines”.

Katherine’s summary is contained in a single image (attached).

The person thus far making best use of this excavation of the legal landscape to explain its implications is Sasha Latypova.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/abysses-of-disordered-law-hazards?triedRedirect=true

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Abysses of disordered law; hazards of gazing into them.

Status update on Part 5 of vaccine non-regulation series, 1798 to 1972.

Katherine Watt

Nov 14, 2024

“( … )

The main methods of deceit — not defining terms clearly and coherently; not establishing measurable product standards; not requiring development of validated tests to assess product compliance with standards; and not assigning duties of enforcement and substantive penalties for non-compliance — have remained the same.

But the more I read this past month, the more I realized that the deceits and irrationality and incoherence were already very layered even at the beginning in 1902 and became even more so by mid-century, with scientific methods and scientific data fraud (in virology, pathology, epidemiology, and other fields) and public health policy (such as the nationwide polio vaccination campaign) evolving in complexity and incoherence alongside the legal and regulatory fraud.

( … )

In the meantime, for readers who are interested in digging deeper, I’m linking to some of the documents I’ve found most useful, while working on Part 5, for understanding how some of the regulatory, scientific and medical deceptions have been legalized and carried out.

( … )

Note:

It’s important to read between the lines of these documents, understanding that the authors used a variety of methods to deflect readers away from concluding that the US Public Health Service, drug manufacturers and physicians have been engaged in a joint criminal enterprise to

intentionally sicken people and shorten life expectancy using poisons labeled as vaccines to cause cancers, heart disease, autoimmune, neurological and gastrointestinal disorders and other chronic disease, and hide the truth about what they’re doing behind pharmaceutical (poison) manufacturing regulatory programs, public health and communicable disease control (quarantine and vaccination) programs and chronic disease research (vaccine-injury cover-up) programs.

Otherwise seemingly inexplicable statutory and regulatory (Congressional and federal agency) acts and omissions have been attributed to lack of delegated regulatory authority; lack of need for regulatory authority; lack of knowledge or use of regulatory authority; and lack of regulatory competency, funding and personnel.

Otherwise seemingly inexplicable acts and omissions have also been attributed to cooperative, communicative, mutually-trusting, non-confrontational relationships between regulators, drug manufacturers and physicians, such that vaccines have been construed as so properly-developed, properly-manufactured, self-tested, self-monitored and self-reported by manufacturers that there has never been any need for observable, recorded regulatory enforcement action or criminal prosecution.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/abysses-of-disordered-law-hazards?triedRedirect=true

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Alan Lovejoy's bird's eye view :

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The problem with government regulation

It's a conflict of interest, and creates a single point of failure, and a high-value target of corruption.

Alan Lovejoy

Apr 26, 2024

“( … )

The problem with the state -- which is organized power that claims and violently enforces a monopoly on the use of coercive force and the provision of governmental services -- is the same problem that arises with any hierarchically-organized power structure. And it's the same problem that arises when any person or group has a monopoly. And it's the same problem that arises when any human attains power.

( … )

You cannot solve the problem of wrongful use of power by creating hierarchical power structures that concentrate power at the top of the hierarchy. Even if one initially installs people of perfect integrity in such positions of power, they will not remain in office forever. Eventually, those who would seek to corrupt the system to their advantage will succeed. And they are likely to be the rich and powerful:

"When under the pretext of fraternity, the legal code imposes mutual sacrifices on the citizens, human nature is not thereby abrogated. Everyone will then direct his efforts toward contributing little to, and taking much from, the common fund of sacrifices. Now, is it the most unfortunate who gains from this struggle? Certainly not, but rather the most influential and calculating." ~ Frederic Bastiat

And finally, a monopoly regulator is effectively a central planner. And central planning does not work, because it cannot solve the Economic Calculation Problem.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://grumpyrabbit.substack.com/p/the-problem-with-government-regulation

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For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos, only two browsers are recommended:

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com

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