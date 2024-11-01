UPDATE :

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 1, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2037

I have rarely read something so informative and powerful.

Please share it.

Everyone, father or not, should read this.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Letter to Dads

Written by my friend, Graham Brownstein, an attorney.

Sasha Latypova

Nov 01, 2024

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/letter-to-dads

“( … )

As for the science, it turns out that there are no – zero – objective studies or data supporting any claims of “safety” or “effectiveness” for any of the “vaccines” or “immunization” shots approved for use in the United States.[3] All of the real-world, objective, uncorrupted data that we do have – all of it – is unequivocal: every “vaccine” and “immunization” shot is dangerous and deleterious to human health – some extremely more so than others – and none of them provide any real benefits.[4] Please peruse the links in the footnotes. Your kid’s life might depend on it.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/letter-to-dads

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1924 Rathbone hearings, US Congress.

Katherine Watt

Oct 25, 2024

Katherine Watt

Oct 25, 2024

“ ( … )

1919: “In case of products for which an official standard of potency has been adopted, the potency shall be expressed on the label in terms of the official standard. In case no official standard of potency has been adopted and no official test is made prior to the release of the product for sale, the label shall bear the following statement: “No U.S. standard of potency.” This provision shall not be held to apply to vaccine virus.”

Note that last sentence, exempting all vaccine virus from being categorized or labeled as subject to U.S. standards of potency, or not subject to U.S. standards of potency. (In the 1923 version, the last sentence of Provision 59 read: “This provision shall not be held to apply to vaccine virus, nor to rabies vaccine.”)

Consider that last sentence in light of the contemporary knowledge (documented in 1910 by Milton J. Rosenau, Director of Hygienic Laboratory, in a pair of JAMA papers: Jan. 22, 1910 - Vaccine Virus, and Jan. 22, 1910 - The Federal Control of Vaccines, Serums, etc.) that vaccine virus was an undefined mixture of substances for which no valid tests to ascertain purity or potency existed.

And consider that last sentence in light of the intervening century of vaccine non-regulation presented as regulation — for products that are still undefined mixtures of substances, and for which valid tests to ascertain purity or potency still don’t exist — carried out through hundreds of regulatory exemptions, waivers, suspensions, conditional clauses, discretionary clauses, omissions, misrepresentations, and other forms of legalized deception.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/1924-rathbone-hearings-us-congress

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Pure scaremongering !

The number of flu deaths in the USA was more PR and not science :

Are US flu death figures more PR than science ?

CDC's model calculated an average annual 36 155 deaths from influenza associated underlying respiratory and circulatory causes (JAMA 2003;289: 179-86). Less than a quarter of these (8097) were described as flu or flu associated underlying pneumonia deaths. Thus the much publicised figure of 36 000 is not an estimate of yearly flu deaths, as widely reported in both the lay and scientific press, but an estimate—generated by a model—of flu-associated death.

Source / full article : https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1309667/

About the author :

Peter Doshi, PhD, is an associate professor in the Department of Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research.

Peter Doshi, PhD, is an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and senior editor at The BMJ. His research focuses on the drug approval process, how the risks and benefits of medical products are communicated, and improving the credibility and accuracy of evidence synthesis and biomedical publications.

Full article :

https://faculty.rx.umaryland.edu/pdoshi/

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This is Miles. He has autism …

In other articles on this Substack, you will find ample evidence of causality between childhood “vaccinations" and autism. Do not let this causality be diluted by discussions that suggest multicausality. This does not matter because the "vaccines" are always involved in this disease.

Carrie Cariello, October 8, 2024 :

Carrie Cariello

Carrie Cariello

“ This is Miles.

He has autism. ( … ).”

Full article / Please watch the video here :

https://substack.com/@carriecariello/note/c-71833248

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An example :

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If Vaccines Caused Autism

Post #1041

Deep Dive

Oct 31, 2024

https://deepd1ve.substack.com/p/if-vaccines-caused-autism

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For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos, only two browsers are recommended:

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com

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