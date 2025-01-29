UPDATE :

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :



https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 29, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2455

Occasionally, I post something of such momentous importance that I recommend you download & store it, as well as sharing it as widely as you dare.

Katherine Watt is a legal scholar who has researched almost the entire history of “public health law” in USA. It goes back much further than most of us would suspect.

Taken together as a body of work, as she explains, it has created “legal on paper” means whereby, simply by declaring a “public health emergency”, it becomes “legal” to be almost anything to you, even to kil you. Once the PREP Act is in force, it’s legal to issue Emergency Use Authorizations of a range of “countermeasures”. Nobody following the then-applicable laws can be prosecuted, even if this causes death.

Katherine isn’t just arm waving here. She has diligently researched and recorded extensively on this topic and written densely in her Substack account, “Bailiwick News”.

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/american-domestic-bioterrorism-program

Katherine’s findings are often cited by fellow researcher, Sasha Latypova, a retired Pharma executive.

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/summary-of-everything-and-quick-links

A typical recent interview:

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/my-recent-discussion-with-james-delingpole

Their testimony alone is sufficient to convince any objective reader of their conclusions.

Best wishes

Mike

Can someone download this video of Katherine Watt and upload it in the comments please

……………………………………………….

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2455?comment=153508

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Labeling deceits and omissions and fake informed consent for vaccines and other legalized biological and chemical weapons.

Analysis of South Carolina's S.54: Medical Informed Consent Act

Katherine Watt

Jan 29, 2025

“( … )

Labeling deceit and omissions represent only a small fraction of the many layers of legalized deceit and omissions that have comprised biological product manufacturing, communicable disease control, and vaccination law at any given time since 1902 and up to the present moment.

Pulling on any thread of deceit, in any layer at any time, leads to other layers of deceit. It's not possible to fully describe any layer, in any single report. I encourage readers who want to better understand other layers of deceit surrounding any word, phrase, unit of measure, or unit of potency described below or in other Bailiwick reporting, to pull the threads.

Deepen vaccine hostility.

Help more people stop taking vaccines and stop vaccinating babies and children.

( … )

This is related to what Sasha Latypova and I have pointed out: it's not possible for anyone to give informed consent without having specific information about what, exactly, is in the individual package presented to a specific recipient at a specific time and place.

Biological product labeling laws are written to require general, but not specific information, because the specific contents of any given package of biological material at any given moment in time, cannot be specifically known, identified or fully characterized at all.

Scientific identification and measurement methods are capable of only partial characterization of biological organisms and living systems not because of limits to scientific knowledge or technology that may someday be overcome, but because of the inherent variety and instability of biological organisms themselves. Assessment methods destroy the samples to obtain the limited information that can be gleaned. Each aliquot differs from each other aliquot, even those drawn from the same batch. And each aliquot differs from itself at earlier or later moments in its existence.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/labeling-deceits-and-omissions-and

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Afterword

By Suavek

The clarification of the political-medical fraud would simply not have been possible without the titanic work of Katherine Watt. We owe it to her that we understand how such a global fraud could have happened. Based on the documents, the medical field is one of the most important springboards for the perpetrators to control the population worldwide and ultimately to take over global power. Her words are not polemics, because Katherine Watt provides real evidence for everything she says and writes. For this, we owe her great gratitude and appreciation.

Katherine Watt's Substack :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

The Substack of Sasha Latypova, who is also making a major contribution to solving the fraud and is working with Katherine Watt for this purpose :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos, only two browsers are recommended : Yandex and Mojeek. But you can also try other, smaller browsers, too.

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………