Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 7, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3542

I was working on pointing a big patch of wall on my house yesterday, learning how to use lime mortar. I’m very excited about the results so far, but boy, it is slow going for us amateurs!

While I did this, I chose to listen to a lengthy podcast by someone I highly respect and trust: Katherine Watt.

Katherine is a legal scholar of some kind, certainly sufficient to have the mindset to read, connect and understand federal legislation. She has excavated everything to do with public health, communicable disease and vaccination, covering the period in the USA from the late 1700s right up to the present day.

If you’re not yet familiar with her findings, these match precisely with & expand upon what others have uncovered, prompted by the very obvious deceptions of the covid era, which are not limited to the purported covid vaccines but extend backwards in time as far as the legislation goes.

Some of us have only recently realised that there is no scientific evidence for the existence of viruses. Furthermore, the illnesses which are deliberately misattributed to non existent viruses are not contagious. People like Stefan Lanka realised this long before most others.

It must hit you hard and unforgettably so, that people in power have spent the last 230 years planning, building an industry and a medical delivery system that results in large numbers of ordinary people being injected with materials which are known with certainty can offer no possible benefit to them.

Worse, the purported regulations surrounding what it in the vaccine vials are non substantial and are fairly described as non regulation. This means that anything can be placed in the vials and injected into babies, children and adults. This has been happening with increasing intensity over recent decades. An example of this was uncovered by Sasha Latypova, who has shown that inclusion of small amounts of non-human proteins, many derived from foodstuffs, in the injections, have the known effect of causing high sensitivity to various normal materials in our environment.

I was prompted to look into this field because of what I could see were obvious lies about an alleged pandemic and later about impossible timelines for the purported development of new, complex biological products, claiming to the “covid vaccines”.

Until 2023, I felt sure that the covid deception & fraudulent (emergency) vaccines together represented the greatest crime ever committed against humanity.

I no longer think that’s correct. The greater crime is the decades of malevolent fraud that is non emergency vaccinations, made much worse from 1986, culminating today in over 70 injections given to all compliant children from newborns to young adult status.

This is a whole of government approach, involving notionally public health and research agencies like NIH, NIAID, regulators like FDA, the medical industry, the pharmaceutical industry and aspects of the department of defense. It originates in federal government and agencies but has many matching policies and systems at state level.

This is not easy to take on board. It’s also almost impossible to communicate to another person, who hasn’t already become suspicious of “public health”, “vaccines” and other medical treatments.

I urge that you do listen to it, perhaps while doing something that leaves your mind free.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: there’s audio and also a transcript.

Linked :

Biologics non-regulation video transcript

Overview of federal law developments summarized in detail in St. Benedict Memo

Katherine Watt

Oct 02, 2025

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/biologics-non-regulation-video-transcript

Editor’s note: Here is a short excerpt from this article, which I consider to be the best by this author:

I’ve been working on revising PDF collections of my work, including the transcript of an overview video presentation I recorded April 21, 2025.

The overview can be used as a short introduction to the detailed material laid out in written form in the St. Benedict Memo and in the five-part Legal History of Biologics Nonregulation series I co-wrote with Lydia Hazel1, especially Part 5, covering 1944-1972 developments.

( … )

Transkript

( … )

The general topic is trying to lay out in spoken form, some of the information that is provided in the long written form reports that Lydia Hazel and I wrote together between August 2024 and February 2025 about non-regulation of biological products in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration and its precursor agencies, mostly the National Institutes of Health.

The title of this particular slide deck, which has 17 slides, I think, is “Biodefense and Pandemic Preparedness and Response,” which is, “Government, media, and drug companies working together to instill a false sense of insecurity, ruin human lives, and centralize political control.”

( … )

We started it from about 1798. It really picked up complexity in 1902 with the congressional passage of the Virus Toxin law, which is also known as the Biologics Control Act. Then it picked up another level of complexity and intensity with the 1944 Public Health Service Act.

( … )

1

US federal non-regulation of biological products, 1798 to 1972

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/biologics-non-regulation-video-transcript

Katherine Watt is constantly researching:

Katherine Watt, September 25, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-34/comment/159748993

Katherine Watt

Bailiwick News

I haven’t had time to delve into Bechamp’s work on blood and fibrin, but after I read E. Douglas Hume’s Bechamp or Pasteur book

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/1923-book-hume-bechamp-or-pasteur.pdf

I started looking at Bechamp’s book The Blood and Its Third Anatomical Element

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/1908-bechamp-book-the-blood-and-its-third-anatomical-element-antoine-bechamp-montague-levenson.pdf

Alternative version:

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/1908-bechamp-book-blood-third-anatomical-component-whale.to-version.pdf

Because of some of Sasha Latypova’s speculation about the role of fibrin in the clotting disorders and deaths post-vaxx,

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/hypothesis-on-mrna-injection-induced

I noted the fact that Bechamp was exploring similar subjects in his work.

These are among the subjects I think may have an opportunity to be further developed in coming years, to the extent that false hypotheses as to physiology and disease causation (exposed through examination of Covid frauds) are discredited and abandoned.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 7, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3547

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3548

Has everyone seen this vaxed / unvaxxed comparison study?

Obviously there are very few. I’d say you’re at risk of being unalived if you try doing one.

Linked ( 1 ) :

https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Entered-into-hearing-record-Impact-of-Childhood-Vaccination-on-Short-and-Long-Term-Chronic-Health-Outcomes-in-Children-A-Birth-Cohort-Study.pdf

Linked ( 2 ) :

The post from Geck0h has been forwarded

Geck0h, October 8, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/208810

If this is the Henry Ford Centre one that was completed in 2020 and the lead author wouldn’t publish because he thought he’d lose his career? It’s the subject of a documentary live streaming 12th October called an Inconvenient Study. https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

Dr. Wojak, MD, September 10, 2025 :

Dr. Wojak, M.D.

Dr. Wojak’s Substack

“This is devastating.”

Find me a vax-unvax study showing the vaccinated are healthier.

Pro tip: you can’t.

Source / VIDEO :

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-154286223

Vernon Coleman , October 7, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@vernoncoleman1/note/c-163856624

Vernon Coleman

Vernon’s Substack

I confess I am tired of telling people in person the truth about the covid vaccine. For three years I explained, cajoled and tried to educate everyone I knew and met. Most of the people I knew no longer talk to me. The response from strangers was abuse and more abuse, mixed in with threats and much sneering.

Nigel Cockain , October 7, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@nigelcockain/note/c-163930709

Nigel Cockain

Black Sheep in Exile

Yes, like being in a weird sci-fi/horror film. It’s like being trapped in the ‘Twilight Zone’ of altered reality for eternity. Or Invasion of the Body Snatchers. We can’t tell them that they’ve become ‘Pod People’ obedient to dystopian propaganda and are living through a manufactured Big Lie. They are surrounded by a force field that forbids them to question anything or think outside of the box. Only false propaganda Pod Language is allowed.

However, saying nothing and going along with the lie, though understandable, means we become part of the Big Lie, too. So, many of us are exiled within our own families. There is a divide. A gulf between open honest truth and repressive hollow lies. ‘Vaccination’ is a blind cult amongst Pod People.

Editor’s note:

Here are a few lines about the findings of one of the most well-known investigators in the field of medical fraud, Dr. Vernon Coleman. The author of the article, who writes under the pseudonym Unbekoming, discusses a book by Dr. Coleman from 2011. Back then, 14 years ago, many of us still believed in “contagion”. Although the article doesn’t address these new findings, I still enjoyed it. It offers an interesting overview of medical fraud from the bird’s eye view of the highly esteemed Dr. Vernon Coleman :

Why and How Doctors Kill More People than Cancer (2011)

By Dr Vernon Coleman – 40 Q&As – Unbekoming Book Summary

Unbekoming

Oct 03, 2025

( … )

What Coleman exposed wasn’t a conspiracy but a system working exactly as designed. When the NHS made doctors state employees in 1948, their fundamental loyalty shifted from patients to paychecks. The pharmaceutical industry seized this opportunity brilliantly, capturing medical education, research, and practice until doctors became, in Coleman’s blunt assessment, “prescription-writing zombies.” The triangle of evil he identified - the State wanting compliant citizens and reduced pension obligations, drug companies needing chronic patients not cures, and doctors seeking easy money with minimal responsibility - created a perfect storm of iatrogenic disaster. By 2011, the evidence was undeniable ( … ).

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/why-and-how-doctors-kill-more-people

Afterword

by Suavek

There’s a reason why a few lines from Dr. Vernon Coleman’s older findings are quoted here, directly after the presentation of Katherine Watt’s work. Dr. Coleman has been exposing lies in medicine since the 1970s and, with his tireless exposure, has already become a kind of iconic “Sherlock Holmes” in this field. ( Vernon’s Substack / https://drvernoncoleman.substack.com/ ). As far as I remember, his books have been translated into over 100 languages. I’m all the more grateful to him for adding this Substack FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE to the few he promotes on his own Substack.

But despite his successes, he remained an unknown author to many of us before 2020. My research in this area also began later. We knew that the pharmaceutical industry was profit-driven, but hardly anyone at the time could have imagined how deeply and criminally contrived modern medicine had been. Dr. Coleman already knew this 50 years ago, and he never remained silent.

How valuable would it have been for all of us back then to have read his books in time, before we swallowed mountains of useless and toxic medications? We would certainly have been spared much back then. And I think the same is true now for the insights gained from the hard work of Katherine Watt and Lydia Hazel. I notice that the links to Katherine’s articles are sometimes viewed like all the others. When time is short, they go unopened. But her articles are different, and the one linked above is much more relevant than usual.

The results of the hard work of Katherine Watt and Lydia Hazel have shown that Dr. Coleman’s critique of the system was not an odd, isolated opinion of a doctor, but represented sound expertise.

Now, Katherine and Lydia have made an invaluable contribution. It was truly not easy to sift through the mountains of data. They have proven that this is not just a system that has become dangerously self-sustaining through the deregulation of the capitalist economy, but also a perfidious intention to abuse medicine, through specially formulated laws, not only as a key to controlling life expectancy and birth rates, but also to inflict political, health-related, psychological, and economic harm on citizens with complete impunity – all in the interests of a small, power-hungry interest group, in whose shadow hordes of various small and large profiteers do the dirty work, without having to worry about the devastating consequences of their actions.

It’s important to note that the specific omissions of key definitions in the legal texts, which Katherine Watt has already discussed in several articles, seem particularly revealing. If neither the alleged “virus” nor the serious health emergency in a country is precisely defined, and the WHO or a government can declare a “pandemic” under any pretext, then these are so-called, arbitrarily elastic “rubber laws” that are deliberately constructed to harm people with impunity and curtail their inherent rights. A “stupid mistake,” especially in the quantity available, can be completely ruled out here because well-educated lawyers were at work drafting these legal texts, clearly working in someone’s best interest.

Katherine’s article offers a surprisingly clear summary of the past centuries. She also speaks as a mother about her own knowledge deficits at the time and the resulting consequences for her and her children. In doing so, she reaches the hearts of her readers, who should now be more aware of the lurking dangers.

The search for facts concerning political intentions, or the ignoring of events, are usually influenced by our prior assessment of the situation. For example, those who believe they live in a true democracy and can determine their fate at the ballot box will often refuse to accept clear evidence to the contrary. However, the message presented by Katherine Watt is: “Be careful, we are dealing with an intent to harm.” For many people, such a reality is completely unacceptable, so they would refuse to examine the evidence. One of the weaknesses of our brain is the tendency to quickly confirm our preconceived opinions with pseudo-evidence, in a circular argument, which represents a useful energy-saver for our brain. Perpetrators obviously know this and exploit this weakness. Therefore, television and the corrupt media remain the only source of knowledge for many. Dr. Vernon Coleman had to wait almost 50 years, until 2020, for his information to finally be appreciated by a somewhat larger audience. Waiting the next 50 years to take seriously the evidence presented by Katherine Watt and Dr. Mike Yeadon regarding intent to harm would arguably be pure suicide. Checking the facts and carefully reviewing the key evidence is for the safety of all of us. One of the biggest problems of 2025 is the unwillingness of the vast majority of people to investigate the seriousness of our situation as quickly as possible. Katherine Watt and Lydia Hazel are making it easy for us to do this. For this, they deserve our sincere thanks.

“Medical science has made such tremendous progress that there is hardly a healthy human left.” ( -Aldous Huxley ).

