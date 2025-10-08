Fraud Prevention Hotline

Nostradamus X
2hEdited

One small correction!

The US no longer has a "Department of Defense" because it was never about defense since the only 2 US neighbours (Mexico and Kanata) are toothless. It's now called Department of WAR which describes clearly its aggressive purpose throughout history: Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Grenada, Panama, Nicaragua, Iraq I & II, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Sudan, Iran, Ukraine, etc....

 Meet the World’s Most Murderous Killing Machine: the United States of America

127 million killed between 1775 and 1945!

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2023/06/30/meet-world-most-murderous-killing-machine-united-states-america/

Robert Townshend
2hEdited

This aligns, very indirectly perhaps, with what we're presently seeing in geopolitics.

The very idea that one can simply "jab" health into one's body is on a par with the posturings and language of Trump, Hegseth, Netanyahu etc. Namely, it's childish.

Germ theory is childish. Jab culture is childish. Debt is childish. Boasting is childish. Bullying is childish. Wasting is childish. Pill-popping is childish. Gobbling junk is childish. Like Trump hinting he wants his Nobel kiddie-treat now, talking over fake engine noise on his Air Force One movie set. It's all so bloody childish.

Want a single word to describe our big problem right now? CHILDISHNESS.

