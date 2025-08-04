140 years of Federal law- and "regulation"-making. The absence of definitions of important terms cannot be accidental :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 27, 2025 :

The four Substack articles below, written by assiduous legal scholar Katherine Watt, are difficult to read and harder to fully comprehend.

They cover up to 140 years of Federal law- and regulation-making that relate to prevention of infectious disease outbreaks (which do not happen), quarantining individuals, treating them or preventing them from being affected, by poisons, weapons of mass destruction, or to vaccines and vaccination, their production and use, without ever defining or requiring others to define usefully ANY of these terms.

What on its face looks like thorough coverage of a technically difficult nested set of complex fields actually turns out to be non-rules permitting the federal government to do whatever it likes to whomsoever it chooses.

It can choose to apprehend you, test or “treat” you & it’ll all look like it’s for your own good and for the benefit of “public health” (a phrase that generally means the very opposite of what you’d probably expect from it: I concluded some years ago that public health itself is a PsyOp, being nothing more than the aggregate of myriad decisions and acts which affect private health).

The absence of definitions of important terms cannot be accidental.

That said, if you consider the relative brevity of the political career of most Representatives and Senators vs the more than a century during which federal laws have been accumulated, it would be unreasonable to expect even a single person to have adventitiously detected what Katherine has unearthed by directed searching.

If you weren’t aware that the entire set of laws had an entirely different purpose, that purpose being ultimately to inject much of the population of the world with intentionally harmful materials, you would never even suspect such a thing.

All it requires is an organisation with a very long term commitment to a goal & presumably bland, innocent looking civil servants, drafting regulations for Congress under guidance from someone else within the structure, and each Act passed accretes another component of the legal instruments that enabled key parts of the 2020 et seq fraud.

Because of the long drawn out nature of this nefarious activity, the complexity and mind-dulling method of laying legislation in front of Congress, almost nobody anywhere but the generation of perpetrators alive today has any idea of what is happening let alone how.

Katherine Watt is a one-off and we are blessed to be in touch with someone with the skills, knowledge, imagination and extraordinary patience and persistence to review EVERYTHING Congress has ever passed under a list of categories of subjects in order to pull out the pieces of what I think of as a “lethal jigsaw puzzle”. Thank you, Katherine.

Ps: if you’ve not yet read much of Katherine’s work or heard her speak about it, this “Orientation for new readers” is extremely helpful. It ends with a listing of articles and interviews by her & others (especially Sasha Latypova).

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/orientation-for-new-readers

Part 1:

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/are-vaccines-biological-and-chemical

( Are vaccines biological and chemical weapons? By physical composition and physiological effects, yes. Under deceitful American and international law, no.)

Part 2:

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/understanding-vaccination-as-legalized

( Understanding vaccination as legalized, willful use of intentionally harmful chemical and biological agents.)

Part 3:

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/laws-enabling-the-absence-of-physical

( Laws enabling the absence of physical differences between vaccines, biological agents and chemical toxins "capable of causing death and biological malfunction" to remain undisclosed and unseen.)

Editor's note:

The most important evidence presented by legal scholar Katherine Watt is usually not based on a single piece of legislation, but rather on many small legislative changes—or, in other words, only from a bird's eye view. In the past, this led to members of Congress pushing through a single piece of legislation without realizing the ultimate goal of the long chain of changes or knowing the history of the respective legislation. In other words, they didn't know the underlying plan or where this "long journey" would lead. This was precisely what was so treacherous and difficult for a single person to understand. If the reader already has an idea of what Katherine Watt's articles prove, reading her articles will certainly be much easier than at the beginning, and will certainly bring joy. Satisfying a curiosity is always rewarding in the end. It ends with a well-deserved joy that comes from the newfound clarity.

Congressional acts legalizing camouflaged deceit and poisoning.

Presentation to Freedom Hub, June 5, 2025

Katherine Watt

Jun 10, 2025

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/congressional-acts-legalizing-camouflaged

UPDATE :

On the same day this article was published, August 4, 2025, Katherine Watt mentioned it on her Substack and added the following information:

“( … )

See also:

Oct. 11, 2024 - Learning curve

June 10, 2025 - Congressional acts legalizing camouflaged deceit and poisoning. (Video presentation)

Book 1 – Biological product non-regulation (PDF compiled April 2025) - Ch. 1, 1798-1972 series researched and written with Lydia Hazel. Ch. 2, posts about scientific and mathematical frauds (virus 'isolation,' antibodies, probability units). Ch. 3, posts from a series about FDA-directed biological product non-regulation acts and omissions since 1972.

Book 4 - Chemical and biological weapons, biological agents, BSATs, vaccines (PDF, May 2025 version, to be updated when current series complete) - Reporting on chemical and biological weapons, biological agents and Biological Select Agents and Toxins (BSATs) laws whose definitions and exemptions enable the legalized use of products (vaccines, drugs, pesticides) and programs (vaccination, medication, pesticide application) to intentionally poison human beings and other living creatures.

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/mike-yeadon-summarizing-and-discussing

Afterword

by Suavek

What began as corruption at the US government level in the late 19th century ended in the 21st century as a global coup by a power-hungry, supranational clique of fraudsters.

Perhaps it would be wise to realize that the changes to legislation are aimed at further strengthening the illegal powers of a small, undemocratically elected group of people and giving these illegal provisions a semblance of legality. To this end, fictitious, hypothetical dangers that have nothing to do with real science are often exploited.

The rest is done by propaganda that stirs up irrational fears about fictitious dangers, and some might instead say that it grossly exaggerates the real dangers. The global coup that was only evident in 2020 was based primarily on long-standing preparations in the medical field and was orchestrated by the NATO military. Based on the documents, Katherine Watt was able to clearly prove this. The health authorities were disempowered, and the real experts were censored. Normally, based on censorship alone, it should be clear to many people that some kind of genuine conspiracy was taking place behind these events.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon's Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

