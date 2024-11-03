UPDATE :

Katherine Watt’s Bailiwick News Substack is now closed. That is why some old links no longer work. Archive of Katherine’s work is here :

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, November 2, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2042

Periodically, I come across information so critical to potentially saving your life that u point these out and strongly recommend that you read it carefully and save a copy, not just a link.

This is definitely one such.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/learning-curve

Learning curve.

Katherine Watt

Oct 11, 2024

“ Orientation for new readers; American Domestic Bioterrorism Program; Tools for dismantling kill box anti-law

The US Department of Health and Human Services (1979-present), previously Health, Education, and Welfare (1953-1979), previously Federal Security Agency (1939-1953), with military and corporate partners, has now mass-poisoned four generations of children with vaccines: Boomers (born roughly between 1946-1964), Gen-X (1965-1980), Millennials (1981-1996) and Gen Z (1997-2010).

They've mass-poisoned most of Gen-Alpha (2011-present) and are coming for the rest.

Stop taking vaccines.

Stop vaccinating babies and children.

For readers who are also somewhere on this learning curve, below is a summary of how I got from what I believed in January 2020, to what I understand now.

( … ).”

Full article :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/learning-curve

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, January 17, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/498

Again, further reference to the evidence of systematic, patient and painstaking changes to federal law pertaining to “public health” over many years, which has made the obviously criminal, “legal on paper”.

As I recently observed publicly, those at the sharp end of this fight all know & have done for well over a year, perhaps it’s two, that FDA action in relation to the so-called vaccines is a pantomime.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/the-fdas-sham-support-of-poisoning

The FDA's sham support of poisoning the American public

Conversation with Katherine Watt--unmasking the FDA

Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin

Jan 17, 2024

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Editor´s note :

Dr. Peter Breggin was instrumental in ending the horrific practice of lobotomy, which was based on pseudoscience. Through this practice, thousands of people were senselessly mutilated by doctors.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lobotomy

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Thought Criminal, January 17, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/29873

Yes, I worked in healthcare 15 years, and it's gotten so bad they tell you everything is in your head and send you home with dangerous psych meds, or send you for a bunch of testing-then butchering of your body. And don’t get me started on the attack on elderly in nursing homes. Covid just highlighted what’s been happening on that front for a long time. Sad. But yes, I totally agree-we’re being poisoned on so many levels in our environment/society. They arent trained to think outside the box, just "follow protocol" and throw you some pills with side effects worse than the problem.🤦🏻‍♀️ Needless to say, I left kill care a few years ago and started reading and training myself on natural medicine. I don't believe it’s safe for people to be going to the medical system at all any more. Avoid at all cost.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 15, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/45901

This is quite short. Please do persist to the punchline. Share it with anyone still naive enough to think “Regulators are always ready to pounce on errant manufacturers of drugs”.

Er, no. They’re not even looking.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post above :

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews/p/deregulation-of-biological-product

Deregulation of biological product manufacturing, mid-1990s to present.

Don't-ask-don't-tell as applied to vaccines and other difficult-to-characterize, highly-susceptible-to-contamination medical-military poisons. Part 3 of series.

Katherine Watt

Mar 15, 2024

The painting used by Katherine Watt as the cover image of her article :

St. Joseph and the Christ Child. Painting by Guido Reni.

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Afterword :

by Suavek

I chose the title of the article for a very good reason. Please note the far-reaching consequences of the lack of standards. This means that nothing can really be verified, and why? Because it shouldn't be verified. Then we can ask the next question, "why ?"…

I claim that this one article is more than enough to be able to make the right decisions for yourself and your family. Religious faith helps Katherine Watt to cope with the terrible results of her own research. Her time-consuming legal research remains free from any ideological or other influences, and her work represents Katherine's very precise, scientific thinking. Without the work of Katherine Watt, it seems difficult to imagine being able to properly understand the medical-political fraud and its development over time. It is a brilliant life's work that, as so often, only history will properly assess. No, that is certainly not an exaggeration. Please share Katherine Watt's work far and wide.

Katherine Watt's Substack :

https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

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For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos, only two browsers are recommended:

Yandex :

https://yandex.com/

and Mojeek :

https://www.mojeek.com/

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com

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The painting used by Katherine Watt as the cover image of her article :

The Rest on the Flight into Egypt.

Orazio Gentileschi ( baptized on July 9, 1563 in Pisa ; † September 11, 1639 in London ).