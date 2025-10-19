Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Robert Townshend
14h

We're all on a speedboat from Venezuela till we bring this fraud down. Call 'em globsters, call 'em NWO, call 'em The Elites...but call 'em CONVICTED.

currer
13hEdited

biologyphenom discusses this problem and is equally frustrated that the organisations that purport to represent us do not report it.

Here is his latest post.

https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newdr-john-campbell-an-ally-for-truth

I wrote to my MP at the time of the nursing home deaths with statistical evidence that the death rates were due to either the vax campaign or the "care" in the homes as the deaths spiked whenever the vax was introduced and not before. I found she was not interested to take this further.

