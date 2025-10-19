Allen , October 13 & 14, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-164453338

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164569154

Allen

Reminder that hundreds of thousands of Americans were slaughtered in hospitals and nursing homes via deadly Covid protocols, but nobody wants to talk about the Covid hospital/nursing protocols or the euthanization of tens of thousands of the elderly.

There were hot spots of deaths immediately after the pandemic was announced...this happened synchronously everywhere where the hospitals and nursing homes followed the treatment protocols and basically killed people.

While the death and destruction caused by the COVID bioweapon injections has, rightfully, earned lots of attention, it’s important to note that just as many people—if not more—were killed by what’s been deemed by some as covid “murder protocols” in the hospitals and nursing homes which were turned into “killing fields.”

The roaring silence on this matter from those in the “health freedom movement” is profound and deeply disturbing.

No one died from phony “Covid” outside of hospitals or nursing homes. Everyone who died of “Covid” died in the hospital or nursing home. Many people still think that their loved ones died of “Covid”—they didn’t- and quite a few also know. They died from medical murder.

Why are the more prominent voices in the health freedom movement so silent on this matter? Why are they allowing this to be swept under the rug?

………………………………………….

Eli, October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@aboutthefarm/note/c-164462742

Eli

About the Farm

I am in Italy and here, too, people died in the hospitals, not at home. And yet, no one gets it.

…………………………………………

Allen, October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-164466539

Allen

Why do you think there’s such a wall of silence on this within the “health freedom movement” including those who know the entire Covid Operation was a hoax?

We rarely see it talked about even as it is probably the single thing that exposes the entire Covid con for the fraud that it was and also has mountains of concrete evidence that could be used for prosecutions.

………………………………………….

Eli, October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@aboutthefarm/note/c-164467802

Eli

About the Farm

I honestly don’t know why this is not talked about. Every once in a while, you’ll see someone discuss it in comments, but that’s about it. Could it be that it’s just too hard to think of telling people that they lost their loved ones to murder? Just too hard to tell all those nurses and doctors who followed protocols that they are murderers?

……………………………………..

Unapologetically Me , October 13, 2025 ( An automatic translation from Italian to English ) :

https://substack.com/@nunnayerbeeswax/note/c-164482380

Unapologetically Me

Just Another Canadian Dissident.

Italy is on the brink of bankruptcy.

Many elderly Italian pensioners who used the medical system and depended on government and military pensioners...

Many of them, in my family, lived in northern Italy and died “in hospital” or “nursing homes” “during Covid”.

Not FROM or “with” Covid.

Sepsis (malpractice) and then drug overdose.

2 more: “In my sleep.”

No one in my family wants to have these conversations...

………………………………………….

Eli, October 13, 2025 ( Italian text fragments have been translated into English ) :

https://substack.com/@aboutthefarm/note/c-164483847?

Eli

About the Farm

Yes, I was just thinking of this. It is a good question to ask who came up with these protocols, but there is no question that the protocols were an easy sell to governments that are cracking under the weight of pensioners and socialized medicine.

My family doesn’t want to talk about these things either.

…………………………………………….

Jeff, October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@jef1598981/note/c-164465950

Jef

Have you no idea about the PREP Act? You know the one that gives complete immunity to every one who makes, administers, and/or recommends the shots.

……………………………………

Allen , October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-164468022

Allen

I’m not talking about the shots. I clearly pointed that out. Acutely aware of the PREP Act and have been since the day it was passed.

The PREP Act doesn’t stop the likes of the most prominent voices from drawing attention to the crimes in hospitals and nursing homes. Don’t you find it odd that the most obvious, the original and most provable crimes are rarely if ever mentioned by those at the apex of the “health freedom movement?”

Why no Congressional hearings on what happened INSIDE the hospitals and nursing homes under the guise of “Covid protocols?” Plenty of families have the documentation.

…………………………………………

TranscriberB, October 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@transcriberb/note/c-164895236

Transcriber B

Transcriber B’s Substack

Allen, Important comment, thank you.

My comment: They are not silent so much as censored, and because they are censored many others in the medical freedom movement (it’s a big tent after all) simply do not know. There are plenty of doctors and nurses and bereaved and survivors who spoke out and early on about the murderous covid hospital protocols, but all got thrown off of Big tech social media sites, or worse.

See for example: on chbmp.org/cases

This is the Covid 19 Humanity Betrayal Project.

It is now a very large archive of detailed testimonies of hospital murder by covid protocol.

# # #

My own much more modest effort has been to transcribe selected videos of such stories. You can view those at this link:

transcriberb.dreamwidth…

# # #

There needs to be a reckoning.

………………………………………..

Fred, October 13, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@fred627243/note/c-165977873

Fred

Censorship (and punishment; a crucial element of the psyop) at all levels.

vaccines.news/2025-08-0…

publichealthpolicyjourn…

………………………………………….

Eli, October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@aboutthefarm/note/c-164470712

Eli

5d

About the Farm

Allen, so interesting even in these comments the step to what happened with lethal hospital protocols is not taken. Is it simply too terrible a thing to come to grips with? That nurse who had an undercover camera and showed clearly how people were being killed in the hospital, she was vilified and character assassinated, and then I think she kind of gave up.

…………………………………………

includeMeOut , October 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@includemeout/note/c-164774493

includeMeOut

It is easier to fixate on the lab leak hypothesis for a non existent pathogen like RFK does. It assumes an actual discrete disease rather than a rebranding of symptoms under the COVID label and reinforced by an unfit-for-purpose PCR protocol.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Big E , October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@bige47/note/c-164667294

Big E

Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

We highly recommend the quick-to-read but powerful book “What the Nurses Saw” by Ken McCarthy. He interviewed nurses and respiratory therapists on the hospital front lines. What they relate will curl your hair.

Amazon — What the Nurses Saw: An Investigation Into Systemic Medical Murders That Took Place in Hospitals During the COVID Panic and the Nurses Who Fought Back ... Their Patients (Medical System Corruption). By Ken McCarthy (Author) : a.co/d/9Ic5aJj

This truly is a book to share — especially with those contemplating a hospital stay. Advice: STAY OUT OF HOSPITALS; most haven’t stopped the killing yet.

Children’s Health Defense offers excellent resources about hospital protocols. Start with Vaxxed 3 - Authorized to Kill: live.childrenshealthdef….

But you can search the chd.tv site for “hospital protocols” to find much more. Start here: live.childrenshealthdef…

………………………………….

Allen, October 14, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-164671389

Allen

Thanks for that.

I’ve seen all of the stuff on CHD as well as pretty much everything out there.

CHD is the perfect case in point. While they’ve covered ‘just enough’ of the hospital protocols story (and virtually nothing about what happened in the nursing homes) to say they have looked into it they have in fact barely examined it and compared to the vaxx issue the ratio is well over a few hundred (probably a few thousand) to one as far as amount of coverage.

As for RFK he avoids this topic like a hot potato and always has.

Why do you think this is?

BTW who is the “we” you reference?

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Fred , October 9, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164613618

Fred

There were some who died of C; we will never have good data. Remember the “stay home until you can’t breathe?” The inflammatory cascade was indeed deadly for some. The ban on early treatment remains, for me, one of the most horrific parts, because of the blatantly purposeful goal to inflict harm.

…………………………………………………

Allen , October 9, 2025 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/time-paints-a-rosy-hue/comment/164652033

Allen

No there weren’t.

99% of people falsely certified as having ‘died from covid’ actually died from their preexisting conditions being exacerbated by mass medical malpractice and ‘public health’ despotism, the other 1% simply died of old age.

From the CDC itself 7/16/21:

“Of the 540,667 hospitalized coronavirus patients included in the study, 80,174 died during the observation period (March 2020 to March 2021).

A whopping 99.1% of the patients who died had at least one pre-existing condition, with just 740 having no prior condition on record. Most patients who “died from COVID” had multiple pre-existing conditions, with just 2.6% suffering from only one condition, compared to 32.3% who had two to five preexisting conditions, 39.1% who had six to ten, and 25.1% who have more than ten pre-existing conditions.”

Translation: No one has ‘died from covid’ as “Covid” is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, “flu” and many other disease conditions.

There was no new novel pathogen of any sort and nothing unusual happening in Spring 2020.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Cindi , October 10, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@cindi3/note/c-164964563

Cindi

@cindi3

I’ve been in the medical malpractice field for 40 years & the types of cases - esp in younger cohort - in all areas, turbo cancer, cardiac deaths, neuro, bad baby cases & all the rest are through the roof since 2021. I document the jabs on my medical record summaries when I can find reference to them in patient records but NO ONE will pay attention. Someday those references will matter.

But right now, most med mal attys, healthcare providers & experts likely took at least several of the jabs back in the day & in the cases of healthcare providers & experts, administered them too. None of them want to face what they’ve done to themselves & others.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous :

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share