Many of the statements published below are taken from the comment section of the following, highly recommended, article by Prof. Denis Rancourt :

Understanding Covid-era mortality in the broadest and most grounded terms (video interviews)

From inferred toxicity to institutional drivers to geopolitics

Denis Rancourt

Jan 29, 2026

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality

Allen, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207137317

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-207137317

Allen

Virtually all the excess mortality pre-injections is due to hospital and nursing home slaughter. An increase in at-home deaths also surged in certain areas that are attributable to the fear campaigns and lockdown orders.

A more accurate description of “covid era mortality” would be “Incentivized hospital and nursing home murders.”

There is no such thing as “Covid-19™” except as a criminal conspiracy. “Covid-19™” was and is a crime scene not a “health emergency”. The government, Big Pharma, and the central banks who dictate policy invented the excuse of “The Virus™” to hide the fact that they launched an (ongoing) operation to assault us on all fronts.

“Covid-19™” is the quintessential example of how the private financial cartels utilize the medical cartel to orchestrate such a criminal conspiracy. Trillions were funneled into the collapsing financial systems through this manufactured “health crisis.” The global racketeering operation, in this instance, was run through the medical mafia.

Prof. Denis Rancourt, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207167750

https://substack.com/@denisrancourt/note/c-207167750

Denis Rancourt

Denis’s Substack

Yes, and I have been writing and vlogging this since before May 2020, as loudly and as clearly as I can, relying on science and hard data.

Allen, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207180373

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-207180373

Allen

Yes I know and you have been doing important work from early on.

Some of us were shouting about it in real time in March/April 2020 and beyond- like shouting into a hurricane.

Isn’t it interesting that even many of the “health freedom movement” luminaries can’t seem to come to terms with this. Why do you think that is?

If you recall you had an interview/discussion w/RFK who was insisting that a virus was “galloping” (his word) across N Italy causing this localized mortality incident and you rebutted him with some facts which he could not counter and he quickly changed the subject. Why do you think he ran away from that analysis?

csofand, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207171023

https://substack.com/profile/96375398-csofand/note/c-207171023

csofand

csofand’s Substack [ https://csofand.substack.com/ ]

I have been seeing this crossover of pandemic deaths and finances is many of the pension report deep dives I have done. 2021 saw huge windfalls for investment gains in every pension fund. Just as their members were being killed off.

Allen, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207181964

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-207181964

Allen

Do you have some links relevant to this important point?

One of the biggest problems facing the financial players who currently ‘run the show’ in the US/UK/EU is unfunded liabilities. The pension systems are broke.

How to make an immediate and large-scale impact on these unfunded liabilities while setting in motion numerous other long sought objectives? They would never do that would they? Some people are afraid to face these realities.

I think it is impossible to escape the conclusion that one of the many aspects of the Covid tyranny was to eliminate large chunks of the elderly and disabled who are on fixed pensions/government assistance. The pension system in Europe is completely broke and it has been projected that that system will accrue somewhere around $70 trillion more in debt over the next 10 years with the current level of pensioners.

The US pension system is projected to be completely broke by 2027. Anyone who thinks the power brokers at the top of the financial systems don’t look at this and understand the dire problems this poses for their financial empires is kidding themselves. Anyone who thinks that these demons won’t do “whatever it takes” to maintain that system and their power is naive.

Blackrock-Vanguard-State Street own the world. Wall St-BIS-Bank of London move the money. Look there for the answer. All of this easily accomplished- incentives, coercion and mandatory protocols.

Watch the 17:15-18:15 mark:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aE2HF0jwJo

csofand, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207183821

https://substack.com/@csofand/note/c-207183821

csofand

csofand’s Substack

I have several. I’ll post a few. One at a time.

Linked :

Your Money ... And Your Life

Cui Bono?

csofand

Nov 21, 2025

https://csofand.substack.com/p/your-money-and-your-life

( … )

( … )

It was my report for the Michigan retirement system that had my most in-depth look at this subset of statistics:

“… Back to those actuarial gains and losses. I have stated in the past that I liken those sort of tables to a bookie’s diary. The actuaries are saying, “hey we really thought this was going to happen, and it didn’t … it really turned out like this …” Have you ever been watching a sports game on TV and there might be an ad for Fanduel, or maybe even a commentator mentions the “over under” bets? Well, it seems that these tables of gains and losses are essentially the same. But these actuaries are the professional’s professional when it comes to serious speculation. It’s their job to get it right as close as possible. Pay close attention to the language in the descriptions for the areas I have highlighted in those tables. In each category that I have highlighted with yellow, a gain would indicate higher mortality. As you will see by looking at the numbers and my graphs, the pro betters here were always off big for mortality during the pandemic. Millions of dollars off, big. They just kept being surprised by what actually happened. But that’s okay, those millions went back into the coffers. That’s why it is a gain, after all.”

( … )

Full article :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/your-money-and-your-life

csofand, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207184284

csofand

csofand’s Substack

https://open.substack.com/pub/csofand/p/nice-guys-finish-last

csofand, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207184054

csofand

csofand’s Substack

https://open.substack.com/pub/csofand/p/let-it-ride

Allen, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207184912

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-207184912

Allen

Thank you.

Those are superb and corroborate what some of us have been suggesting and no doubt you were suspecting.

I would like to see similar analysis done in the nursing home sector.

csofand, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207186526

https://substack.com/@csofand/note/c-207186526

csofand

csofand’s Substack

Absolutely. The clues are hidden in plain sight.

csofand, January 29, 2026 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/understanding-covid-era-mortality/comment/207172604

csofand

csofands Substack

This my last post about this situation happening for the teachers’ pension in Illinois.

https://open.substack.com/pub/csofand/p/you-cant-always-get-what-you-want

SmallSlugLargeLettuce, November 7, 2026 :

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/covid-19-debating-divergent-views/comment/174724799

SmallSlugLargeLettuce

One way they got the numbers up, was by moving untested patients from hospitals to care homes and then isolating the vulnerable and elderly from family members ,another was “toe tagging” putting DNR notices on patients in ambulances and also using end of life protocols to excellerate demise . They used quite a variety of ways to get the numbers up and none of this was simply done it had to involve meetings and planning.

In the States one on the tools of choice was the ventilator, there was a medic I used to watch and he was saying it was killing the patients but he couldn’t do anything to change it.

Afterword

Paul Vonharnish, January 25, 2026 :

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/trump-at-davos-covid-was-a-dust-chemical/comment/204801895

Paul Vonharnish

Hello Karla. You are correct. We are all Palestinians, yet the controllers remain unidentified. Here’s a hint:

“A tyrant needs above all a tyrant-state, so he will use a million little civil servant tyrants who each have a trivial task to perform, and each will perform that task competently, and without remorse, and no one will realize that he is the millionth link in the final act.”

From: Henri Verneuil‘s film I Comme Icare >>> Release date: Dec 19, 1979

No travesties of human freedom would be possible without the specter of corporate ownership via an oligarchic class of parasites...

