The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Foreword

by Suavek

Here is part 2 of the following article :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-5d0

This is not a reading article in the usual sense, but rather a collection of data that we owe to Allen.

Regardless of which article the published links lead to, the truth always applies: The alleged “extraordinary health hazard” was a pure fabrication. "Covid" never existed.

Anyone who conceals these financial incentives for mass murder may, under certain circumstances, be guilty of covering up a crime.

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208008774

https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/the-truth-about-covid-hospital-protocols-stella-paul-5510929?welcomeuser=1?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy?utm_source=ref_share&utm_campaign=copy

The Truth About COVID Hospital Protocols: Stella Paul

https://www.covidcrimesagainsthumanity.com/articles-videos/

“There were huge bonuses on what they were paid by the government if they used remdesivir & if they ventilated.” Deep dive with

@StellaPaulNY

about the perverse incentives behind COVID hospital protocols

https://x.com/JanJekielek/status/1713997985812513002

or Profit: Hospital Incentives for COVID Deaths and Diagnoses• On Mar 24, 2020, the CDC and NVSS changed death certificate reporting in violation of federal law. Two days later, HHS tells Medicare, Medicaid, hospitals, and doctors that they’ll get a MUCH HIGHER reimbursement for anything COVID • The payout for a COVID death was substantially larger than a non-covid death• Anyone who didn’t have insurance would qualify for Medicare or Medicaid if they agreed to the diagnosis of COVID and the subsequent protocol • Families were separated from loved ones, allowing abusive practices like starvation and Remdesivir to claim a COVID death • Dr. Henry Ealy believes the percentage of fraudulent COVID deaths is somewhere between 88.6% and 94.0% • Per Dr. Scott Jensen, hospitals could be reimbursed as much as $39,000 for use of ventilator • And hospitals were ultimately set up to fail unless they went along with COVID protocols

https://x.com/sophiadahl1/status/1924351886691352668

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208009108

Did you know that doctors were bribed to push the jab onto their patients? (See image) In late March 2020, the U.S. Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Within this $2 trillion stimulus package, $100 billion was earmarked for hospitals and local health centers that treated COVID patients. Hospitals were reimbursed an extra 20% for each Medicare patient hospitalized with COVID, and the only criteria to receive that bonus was a COVID-positive PCR test. The federal COVID-19 Treatments Add-On Payment program also paid hospitals bonuses for every COVID-19 patient treated with emergency-authorized COVID medications (Remdesivir, convalescent plasma, Baricitinib, Molnupiravir and Nirmatrelvir). Hospitals also received a 300% upcharge for COVID patients placed on ventilators, even after it became apparent that this was a death sentence. Somewhere between 50% and 86% of all ventilated COVID patients died, yet government never dropped the incentive to use ventilators. Why? Throughout 2020, evidence mounted showing the PCR test is incredibly unreliable above 35 cycles, and health agencies instructed labs to use 40 to 45 cycles. In essence, we had an epidemic of false positives, and financial incentives then drove hospitals to mistreat and kill countless patients, many of whom may not even have had COVID.

https://x.com/mercola/status/1651640568701755406

No wonder all the nurses were dancing... AMERICAN HOSPITALS MADE MORE MONEY THAN EVER DURING COVID, THANKS TO SPECIAL GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES!

https://x.com/DiedSuddenly_/status/1688045798972329984

https://x.com/SilvioTexas/status/1640135065052012546

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama-health-forum/fullarticle/2807183

https://web.archive.org/web/20220418091310/https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/essentialworker/workplace-vaccination-program.html

If the average person knew just how financially incentivized hospitals are to follow protocols that don’t prioritize individual patient needs, they’d think twice before blindly consenting. During COVID, hospitals received bonus payments for using specific drugs, coding deaths as COVID-related, and placing patients on ventilators. These weren’t just public health decisions—they were business decisions. This isn’t an accusation. It’s what happens when profit comes before people.

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208009624

Yes, under the CARES Act, US hospitals received a 20% add-on payment for Medicare inpatients diagnosed with COVID-19. Additional payments were available for specific treatments via NCTAP until 2023. This was to cover higher costs, not tied to patient outcomes like deaths.

March 22, 2022 was the final submission period for hospitals to get reimbursement for uninsured and underinsured individuals from HHS - patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The government shut down the most profitable parts of their businesses - many hospitals didn’t survive - those that did probably had administrators who tried to get every dollar of reimbursement they could.

The hospitals were incentivized to give patients Remdesivir instead of ivermectin. If the hospital gave a patient ivermectin and then sent them home, the federal government paid the hospital $3,200. If the hospital gave patients Remdesivir, the federal government paid the entire hospital bill, plus a 20% bonus. So the hospital executives’ choice was to receive $3,200 or $500,000, which was the average hospital bill.

https://x.com/DawnsMission/status/1886862894425629099

Because this makes so much sense… Hospital charge: $147,744.68 Eligible amount: $86,799.77 BUCA “Independent In-House Review” found $60,944.91 ineligible Final payment: $163,025.51 — more than the hospital even billed. Curious about this in-house review......🤔 This is exactly why independent, third-party review matters. When the fox guards the henhouse, plan assets aren’t protected. Employers, fiduciaries, and plan sponsors- You are responsible under ERISA. Don’t trust the “internal review.” INDEPENDENT TPA THAT ALLOWS INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY REVIEW! Demand your data. Demand transparency. Demand compliance.

https://x.com/us_beacon/status/1961206939716641009

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208012048

Covid hospital house of horrors- blood money

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-04-20-former-nurse-covid-protocols-medical-murder.html

https://off-guardian.org/2023/04/01/audio-how-covid-turned-hospitals-into-killing-machines/

https://chbmp.org/cases/

https://www.citizensjournal.us/bidens-bounty-on-your-life-hospitals-incentive-payments-for-covid-19/

Covid hospital house of horrors- Descent into medical barbarism

These have been intended, imposed deaths, intended deaths in the United Kingdom just as they exist in the United States and elsewhere, and the doctors who forced patients onto ventilators and overly sedated them have not been ignorant! They knew what they were doing would end up harming or killing the patients. They’re not that dumb! The doctors knew, the nurses knew, and the hospital administrators most of all knew, and it was the hospital administrators that ordered the doctors and nurses to follow these death-dealing protocols.

Injecting a patient with a sedative and an opioid is a sure recipe for imposed death and they’ve been doing this for decades! These practices are not new!

Undeclared medical killing, “stealth Euthanasia” has been going on for decades and the news media and government authorities have been silencing and censoring the thousands of family members who tried to warn the public or get justice when their loved one was medically killed in similar fashion, i.e., with over-sedation that placed the patient into a coma so they dehydrated over time, their fluid volume in their blood was reduced so much that their circulation collapsed and they died. It’s called “terminal sedation” into death... a misuse of sedating a truly terminal patient due to severe pain to relieve “intractable pain.” In this case, it’s intended death.

Other methods are overdoses of opioids like morphine and fentanyl. We hear all the time about people dying of Fentanyl overdoses but fentanyl is commonly used in hospice appropriately for severe pain, but also IN-appropriately to push a patient into death. Opioids when given in overdoses, when not needed, slow the breathing too much, drop the blood pressure, place the patient into a permanent coma, and eventually stop the breathing effort completely (read a package insert if you doubt!!)

In the U.K. where the modern hospice movement began under Dame Dr Cicely Saunders, hospice was a life-affirming service that respected the sanctity of life and pledged to help patients live as well as they could till a natural death took them. But hospice and palliative care have been tainted.

Those who were faithful to the original mission of hospice, have been outraged by the misuse of traditional hospice medications and techniques in managing pain and other distressing symptoms in order to impose death knowingly.

In tainted hospices or other niches of health “care,” patients’ lives are routinely ended without the public being informed, and patient medical records are falsified in order to justify what medications were dispensed. Doctors or nurses will chart, “Patient in severe pain” when there was no pain. “Patient extremely agitated.” Thus, opioids are “justified.” Thus, sedatives are “justified.”

All of this has been mostly censored in the major media. “mostly” meaning 100% so the public really doesn’t realize how widespread these practices are!

It’s called Stealth Euthanasia, undeclared, unrecorded euthanasia, and the book Stealth Euthanasia: Health Care Tyranny in America explains that this has been going on for decades. The full-length book is available online for download as a pdf for free as an e-book at the website of the charitable patient advocacy organization, Heath Care Advocacy and Leadership Organization:

https://halovoice.org/wp-content/uploads/stealth-euthanasia-1-by-Ron-Panzer.pdf

Hospice and palliative care have been tainted by those who are willing to end a patient’s life in order to end their suffering, i.e., impose death, commit euthanasia or physician assisted suicide, medical aid in dying, etc. They think they’re doing a service: kill the patient so they no longer suffer. Kill the patient and society saves money on caring for them, the “useless eaters.”

And yes, the hospitals made huge amounts when they falsely claimed that patients with influenza, other types of pneumonia, or even auto accidents were “COVID patients.” The doctors and nurses knew what they were doing. No doubt.

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208013326

Forgive any redundancies.

https://www.wnd.com/2021/10/exposed-inhumane-lethal-covid-protocol-hospitals/

https://www.citizensjournal.us/bidens-bounty-on-your-life-hospitals-incentive-payments-for-covid-19/

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/third-reich-eugenics-in-americas

https://heavy.com/news/2020/05/nicole-sirotek/

https://deeprootsathome.com/nicole-siroteks-testimony/

This thread covers the deadly hospital protocols. Not just Remdesivir but other sedatives, drugs, DNRs, lack of food & water, etc. Many saying they have lung injuries or “long Covid” can thank these protocols. This is a video of Nicole Sirotek, one of the 1st to expose this.

https://twitter.com/VictorFromDE/status/1634745246167777281?cxt=HHwWgoC2gfyI5K8tAAAA

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tcLx3jgnoFnF/

The HighWire – Covid-19: Following The Money

https://thehighwire.com/videos/covid-19-following-the-money

NHS KILLED MY MOTHER WITH MIDAZOLAM

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8nt3gYWvExk8/

Kevin65Corbett@

This is a forensic account of the catalogue of events surrounding the alleged murder of a woman in a UK hospital using the drug Midazolam. Midazolam is a benzodiapine, which in this case, was a drug group to which the patient concerned was documented as being allergic. The drug Midazolam can easily lower both the patient’s level of consciousness and depress their respiratory drive. The account describes the way so-called health professionals appear to recklessly enact dangerous terminal care protocols, without due clinical evidence, and without obeying their professional duty to default to those with power of attorney in order to formulate a care plan. The account also shows that Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders are being used without the knowledge of the patient or their next of kin. This is similar to those most worrying reports from UK care home managers about DNR orders published in the 2020 report by the Queen’s Nursing Institute. As such, this forensic account is further evidence that should be used to convict those involved in what appears to be medical murder. Death pathways are being brought to bear on the unsuspecting public in care homes and hospitals without the consent of the public and their families. This will only cease when legal redress is successful and those responsible for these inhumane systems and criminal acts are brought to justice, the inhumane systems are stood down, and those professionals involved are struck off their respective professional registers.

