An intriguing article from a paramedic & fascinating exchange below it.

The Covid Delusion - Why the ONLY place Covid 19 ever existed, was in the mind

Part 1- “In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king”

Paramaniac

Jun 23, 2025

( … )

Yes there were crews (usually young and inexperienced) who would breathlessly report in the crew room about the serious Covid patient they had just taken in but their stories would break down under the mildest scrutiny.

Patients with Sepsis, COPD or even Heart attacks were being labelled as Covid patients, patients who a few weeks before had exactly the same symptoms and nobody would have batted an eyelid about had now, apparently, become severe Covid patients?

The difference was the PCR.

Everyone was utterly convinced that this PCR test was incredibly accurate but I was starting to doubt its accuracy to the point that it was possible that this test was not just inaccurate but completely wrong.

This test seemed to have unleashed some sort of madness in clinicians that meant the rules had gone out of the window, any previous experience forgotten and diagnosis of these ‘new’ patients was relying on confirmation bias alone.

It was at this time that I watched the viral video of Dr Cameron Kyle Sidell explaining how he and his colleagues in New York hospitals were seeing the most severe Covid patients, those with symptoms that were being labelled ‘The Happy Hypoxics’.

( … )

These patients would have severe hypoxia with dangerously low Oxygen saturations but still able to walk and talk normally.

But the difference was, for Dr Sidell, there was no fever present.

Dr Cameron Kyle Sidell likened it to high altitude sickness as if these patients had been “dropped on the top of Mount Everest”.

This bizarre phenomenon, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) (at some point) coupled with dangerously low blood oxygen levels (to the point of Hypoxia) but still being able to walk and talk normally led the Doctors to name these patients, displaying the most severe manifestation of Covid 19, as the ‘Happy Hypoxics’.

But I had another theory, based on my experience and all that I’d seen and heard up to this point, that there was a far more mundane ‘illness’ that could replicate these symptoms and explain what these Doctors were actually seeing.

I now strongly suspected that a lot of these patients were experiencing another type of breathing issue, one that I had seen many, many times before.

An Anxiety attack or Panic attack.

And nobody needs to be medically trained to understand the primary symptom of an anxiety attack:

Hyperventilation!

If I was correct then the Doctors were misdiagnosing Panic attacks (Hyperventilation) in the tragically mistaken belief they were witnessing Severe Covid 19, putting these people on ventilators and killing them.

( … )

Full article :

Dr Rosemary Faire, June 29, 2025 :

Dr Rosemary Faire

Is it correct that putting people on high flow supplementary oxygen without humidification sets up ARDS? Could it be that people panicked when their pulse oximeter reading went below 94, went to the hospital, were put on "emergency oxygen" treatment unnecessarily and thus descended into the downward spiral that ended in vents and death?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 4, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Please see my comment on the advantages and applications of mechanical ventilation and contrasting risks and inappropriate uses if it.

Ventilation if required can be life saving.

However, it wasn’t appropriate in the vast majority of cases where it was imposed during the not-pandemic event. It is my opinion that many people were killed thereby & further that this wasn’t a mistake.

The primary crime was the fear campaign. The next crime was to issue edicts about how to “treat covid”, which made no sense then or now. The tertiary crime in my opinion wasn’t that hospital staff initially followed these unusual orders / guidelines, but their continued use of this inappropriate procedure most definitely was a crime. An additional crime is nobody or almost nobody has confessed to what happened. I think they’d “only follow orders” next time, too.

Dr Rosemary Faire, July 4, 2025 :

Dr Rosemary Faire

Thanks Mike. Do you know whether high-flow supplementary oxygen was misused in the UK as it seems to have been in the US (according to JJC https://stream.gigaohm.bio/w/vXqduijFSqh2KQoYu3G7DK)?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 4, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

I don’t have direct knowledge of this component of iatrogenesis in U.K. I was familiar with reports of this from USA.

My guess is yes, it was used in U.K., too.

I have only indirect knowledge from a person who worked in the medical gases division of a multinational chemical engineering corporation. The demand for medical grade oxygen was much greater than usual.

Paramaniac, July 1, 2025 :

Paramaniac

Simply the attitude and perception of the Doctors had changed. Normally people are put on ventilators for a good reason and only for short periods of time.

During Covid, that changed, the Doctors believed this was some new pathogen that the world had never seen before and the 'infected' were ticking time bombs about to explode at any second. They were obsessed with blood oxygenation and it seems they were increasing the pressure to counteract this. That was causing lung damage. The myriad of drugs they were pumping into them to keep them sedated and 'treat' the infection. Plus the bacterial infections caused by intubation and, on top of all this, they were keeping these people on the ventilator for very long periods. Derek Draper, probably the most famous UK covid patient was on a ventilator for seven months and died 3 years later from the damage sustained to his body.

Remember, if i'm correct, these patients had absolutely nothing wrong with them at all

I've had Doctors say that if you have nothing wrong with you a ventilator will do no harm.

But would you volunteer, as a healthy person, to go on a ventilator for say 3 months, to prove them right?

I certainly wouldn't.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 4, 2025 ( A reply to Paramaniac ) :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Yes, I’m of the same opinion!

I’d frown if a doctor said or implied that mechanical ventilation is benign and if you’re well, harmless.

It’s definitely not true.

Mechanical ventilation is a modern marvel and life saving in a set of circumstances.

Examples include thoracic surgery (heart, lung) and prolonged surgery outside the chest, potentially an overdose with pharmaceuticals which have caused deep unconsciousness and deep sedation after extreme trauma (where it would be inhumane or impossible to exist in the extreme pain of extensive, deep burns, breaking of multiple long bones, certain crush injuries, extensive chemical burns etc).

What we do not do, is take a conscious patient with an unobstructed airway and an intact chest wall (not stabbed, shot, crushed) and then remove their ability to spontaneously ventilate.

While mechanical ventilation is essential in certain situations eg as above, the way it works is diametrically opposed to the normal way we fill our lungs.

You know this, but for those who do not, when we inhale, we create a reduced air pressure inside our airways by contracting & thus drawing down of our diaphragm and we swing our rib cage forward and upwards. Air then spontaneously flows into our lungs via the mouth and nose, the trachea, down through the bronchi and right down to the deep lung structures where gas exchange happens. We pick up oxygen from the air which diffuses into the blood and CO2 diffuses from the blood and is emitted in exhaled breath.

The key point is natural ventilation involves gentle creation of reduced pressure inside our lungs and air flows in. We limit the volume we inhale by responding to blood gas levels and also stretch receptors in the walls of our airways, all done beautifully and automatically.

With mechanical ventilation, we are inflated like a balloon, by raising pressure in the airways. The lungs are driven open by this pressure which can readily be injurious. It’s a medical specialty, to know how to maintain a patient like this, keeping their blood gases within specifications while minimising the forces required to accomplish this. A less skilled person is at serious risk of using too great a minute volume (tidal volume x respiratory rate), too great a pressure & may also fail to apply a suitable positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP). It’s more common than not that a patient on a ventilator is also sedated, because otherwise they will often “fight” the ventilator, quite rationally, too. It’s very unnatural, literally, and many people cannot tolerate it, if they’re conscious. Often used is that too-familiar drug, midazolam or similar, to induce a state of sedation.

The key point is that our lungs are easily damaged by rough inflation, which we are absolutely not adapted to handle. Ventilator-induced lung injury is a phenomenon so commonplace that it has its own experts, obviously with the intention of guiding colleagues away from doing things that make such lung injuries more likely. Once lung injury commences, it’s almost certain to progress inexorably to acute lung injury and this can readily become fatal.

I agree with your main observation that there was nothing of remarkable note happening in real life, while mass media ran a terrifying campaign of fear.

I also agree with your interpretation of a high incidence of panic attacks, hyperventilation, deranged blood gases and extraordinary behaviour. I had such an attack 35 years ago as a young man and luckily I had a friend nearby who told me what was happening and suggested rebreathing into a bag. Within 15 minutes I was physically normal, embarrassed and psychologically distressed, because I had had no control over the whole episode. I can recall the event vividly and can well believe that, if that had happened in 2020, I would think “I’ve got covid and I’m probably going to die”. If admitted, I’d probably have been subjected to a malign procedure which would have resulted in time in my death.

The policy of sedating, intubating and ventilating people, en masse, who had unobstructed airway & intact chest walls was imposed from high up in every country in The West. This wasn’t a mistake. It was planned. I doubt very many doctors knew this was definitely inappropriate, not early on. Doctors were a principal target of the campaign of fear. I know for sure that consultant pulmonologists and senior intensivists knew, because I spoke to a number of them in several countries.

I’m a PhD, not an MD, but have been in pulmonology for 40 years.

Thank you for your remarkable piece.

Paramaniac, July 3, 2025 :

Paramaniac

Also, what we don't do is sit down, over a cup of tea and ginger nuts, with a patient and discus when they will go on a ventilator!

Which is what the Doctors seemed to be doing during Covid.

Derek Draper, probably the most high profile 'Covid' patient in the UK even begged the Doctors to go on a ventilator, and they apparently obliged.

Utter f****** madness.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 3, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

Those circumstances you described are appropriate cases for mechanical ventilation. It’s life saving in these settings.

It is dangerous, but compared with the near certainty of imminent death without it, it’s a good benefit to risk ratio.

Also, most of those ICU patients were well until something very serious happened to them. They were young to middle aged and reasonably strong.

Applied to frail, elderly people in whom it was never appropriate pushed the ration to all risk.

As I described elsewhere in these comments, it was an unconscionable thing to have done & it’s clear that the policy wasn’t a mistake but one of deliberation, in my opinion, done in order to create deaths, which were then misattributed to a non existent illness, “covid19”.

Paramaniac, July 4, 2025 :

Paramaniac

I believe the simple answer is that the rulebook was thrown out of the window in the Doctors madness.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 4, 2025 :

Dr Mike Yeadon

There was definitely a common policy imposed from the medical authorities, separately, in each country possessing a decent stock of ICU ventilated beds.

It’s such a mad thing to have done, yet there it was, in U.K., France, Italy, Germany and USA to my personal knowledge.

The professional hierarchy is very powerful in every case. Almost every professional, not only medics, are obligated to be registered with the body overseeing professional standards (this is the ostensible reason for their existence, but the even more important reason for their existence is that it grants control of those professionals). Any doctor who stood against the madness, instead of being held up as an example of clear thinking in a crisis, was howled down and warned that they were at risk of “bringing the profession into disrepute”.

In some places, I heard that doctors who had never looked after an ICU patient were reassigned to this very task, while sidelining true experts.

There was probably nothing effective that experienced intensivists could have done at the time. But over the subsequent four years, yours is the only article I can recall that points at the heart of the matter, so thank you for doing it. How exactly the collective madness was installed is yet to be fully understood though I do think you’ve highlighted factors that the perpetrators knew would help.

I think the perpetrators have such awesome power because they’ve kept from us knowledge of how the world really works and likewise insights into how humans understand themselves. Bless you and your work. Please continue truth-telling.

Paramaniac, July 4, 2025 :

Paramaniac

Thanks, I appreciate your comments. We're all just bringing parts of the Jigsaw together, you've done lots yourself. At the end of the day, anyone who was even slightly sceptical of the whole thing needs a pat on the back.

Pete Ross, June 29, 2025 :

Pete Ross

Hysterical hyperventilation leads to hypocapnia, not hypoxia.

"Happy hypoxia" (aka "silent hypoxia") is not unique to the covid era.

This fellow "Dr Cameron Kyle Sidell" spreading fearporn, telling the people that "the virus" doesn't respond to oxygen supplementation therapy. He should be prosecuted for mass murder, like all such LARPers.

The sad truth is that inappropriate, excessive oxygen supplementation can, in and of itself, be quite toxic, thus leading to a viscous cycle in which the oxygen-induced lung damage leads to a real & ever-increasing requirement for oxygen therapy and even to subsequent intubation. This purely iatrogenic syndrome of oxygen toxicity was blamed on 'mysterious effects of the ARDS bioweapon ' virus.

LARPers are mass murderers.

Paramaniac, July 2, 2025 :

Paramaniac

Yes, but hypoxia occurs AFTER hyperventilation not during the episode.

This is the explanation for ‘happy hypoxia’ those that were apparently hypoxic but could speak normally and HAD NO FEVER.

And explains why ANXIETY was the second highest risk factor for death in hospital. These (PCR) positive patients ( with a history of anxiety)had panic attacks in hospital then appeared to display all the symptoms of Covid ‘happy hypoxia’ AFTERWARDS and were then killed on the ventilator.

Pete Ross, July 2, 2025 :

Pete Ross

make a video demonstration

