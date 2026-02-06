Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's avatar
Dee
11h

You can always ask the family/friends of the many people murdered in the hospitals and the many injured from the vax. Easy peasy. https://chbmp.org/

Reply
Share
5 replies
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
27m

Indeed, the evidence is overwhelming that the whole "covid" psyop was initiated to kill Many. It had nothing to do with healthy moves in society.

Thank You for offering these data!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture