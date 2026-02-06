Health for All, February 6, 2026 :

The claims here are extraordinary and emotionally charged, which means we need stronger evidence, not louder accusations. Without transparent, independently verifiable proof, presenting systemic failures as intentional mass murder risks replacing accountability with polarization. A constructive solution is to demand open access to hospital data, including billing codes, mortality by diagnosis and treatment, and consent records, along with truly independent audits, legal protections for whistleblowers, and patient-rights safeguards that guarantee informed consent and second opinions even during emergencies. This way, any wrongdoing can be proven in court rather than asserted online, and trust can be rebuilt through facts, not fear.

Suavek replies, February 6, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-5d0/comment/210809125

Thank you for your opinion, which I greatly value. However, I would like to present my personal perspective here and point out a specific, differentiated weighting of evidence that depends on the respective level of knowledge.

While I am not a lawyer, in my view, the mass murder is evident even without detailed evidence, based in part on the following facts:

-- Since 2020, patients have been subjected to treatment practices that contradict scientific findings.

-- PCR tests were misused for diagnostic purposes, even though they could prove absolutely nothing. The “Covid” PCR test was designed based on computer data, not on an isolated virus. This even corresponds to the officially admitted information. Even if the alleged virus had existed, the possibilities of incorrect PCR test validation are well known to science. One such possibility arises from the insufficient amount of biological material tested, which should be excluded during control tests (during test development). Thus, a PCR test can also falsely identify completely ordinary human biological material as the “Covid virus.” I deliberately avoid using terms like “genetic sequences” here. The weaknesses in the validation of the “Covid-19 PCR test” are widely known and have been detailed by many scientists. In short, it’s a fraud.

-- The alleged “Covid” deaths were only noticed simultaneously worldwide with the declaration of the plandemic and the beginning of the implementation of the new treatment protocols. The waves of spread of the alleged “SARS-CoV-2 virus” have not yet been observed or proven by anyone (see the work of Prof. Denis Rancourt, or : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-famous-and-only-graphic-representation ).

I could cite further examples, but we don’t want to write a book here.

The information presented in the FRAUD PREVENTION HOTLINE article simply needs to be verified for accuracy, as it may be sufficient evidence. The term “evidence” encompasses various types of evidence, including so-called “prima facie evidence.” You are correct in your indirect assertion that the available information should be classified, organized, and professionally utilized by a qualified legal professional. However, this task can only bear fruit in a country where the courts are truly independent and not subject to directives. Furthermore, the simple fact that the alleged “Covid-19” disease never existed can be sufficient evidence of completely inappropriate patient treatment, which ultimately led to mass murder. On the other hand, even if this disease had actually existed, the hospital protocols would have been lethal. The legitimate question alone as to why these protocols were discarded after only two or three months of use, depending on the country, contains in itself evidence that I consider “valid prima facie evidence” of mass murder. My legal terminology is not perfect, so a lawyer might use different terms. Nevertheless, the question above remains valid. In my view, there is only one answer to this question: The hospital protocols were discarded because they led to the deaths of many patients. The official statistical data (a graph showing an excess mortality curve that declined after 2 or 3 months) further supports this claim.

Best wishes,

P.S.

Let’s also not forget this: The harmful mechanisms built into the fake vaccines also point to the perpetrators’ intentions:

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/statement-by-mike-yeadon

Prof. Martin Neil , November 8, 2025 :

https://wherearethenumbers.substack.com/p/covid-19-debating-divergent-views/comment/175031805

At that time we ‘believed in covid’. Our book shows how our position moved. An awakening if you like, but many others were well ahead of us and they deserve credit for that.

UPDATE :

Dee, February 7, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-c2b/comment/211052693

You can always ask the family/friends of the many people murdered in the hospitals and the many injured from the vax. Easy peasy.

https://chbmp.org/

Suavek, February 7, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-c2b/comment/211165230

Thank you, Anna, for your appreciation. The commentator was at least right insofar as the evidence should be professionally evaluated by legal experts. However, what constitutes genuine evidence is ultimately determined by clear, human reason. Expert opinions are also evidence, not mere opinions. The entire Substack is nothing more than a collection of evidence. In my opinion, the incorrect treatment methods alone are entirely sufficient to prove the mass murder.

Best wishes.

Dee, February 7, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-c2b/comment/211194880

I think the problem was that during “covid times” fell under an emergency law. The PREP ACT and CARE ACT was in effect which supersedes any other law. Therefore the government, the hospitals, the medical personnel etc.. all acted without liability. I am not sure if any law suits against hospitals/doctors etc..won yet.

Mountain of Evidence :

“I’d do something if only had more evidence.”

