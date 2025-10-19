The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-164564542

Allen

The covid campaign was not an isolated episode but, rather, a highly organized undertaking disguised as a public health emergency.

This multi-faceted structural event was the culmination of the Deep State’s decades-old determination to institute a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—to salvage their crumbling financial empire and usher in a complete transformation of society.

Another of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions.

Nancy Tait, October 9, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@nancytait935180/note/c-164623382

Nancy Tait

Exactly. Covid was just the opening act.

Allen , October 11, 2025 :

https://fackel.substack.com/p/whats-in-a-word-inflation/comment/165162706

Allen

Similar stories in virtually all countries throughout the West. Did the citizens of these countries not think that their “governments”, who serve the interests of ruling elites, would not declare war on them having ransacked half the globe already? Such dangerous naivete’.

One of the many facets of the Covid operation was to accelerate global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states in order to hand over public assets to private investors. This allows the ruling class to mop up properties (bankrupted small businesses, foreclosed homes etc.) in order to stake limitless claims on everything in the world.

We are living through the biggest worldwide organized crime since WW2. The scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend. Others are still asleep or traumatized as the social fabric is being smashed to pieces as the world around them is being completely transformed.

Allen, August 24, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-148595109

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148595109

Allen

The entire worldview and world order of the educated, professional class is defined by allegiance to that system that bestows upon them this identity of being “an important person in society.” They have no sense of humanity or dignity. Most of these trained professionals are sociopaths. They would turn on their family before giving up their careers and that sense of imperious self worth that that identity gives them.

I do not speak about this abstractly as I lived among these people for twenty years and witnessed these wicked pathological behaviors on a daily basis.

If you try to turn their self-important, arrogant world order upside down they will turn on you quite quickly and viciously. Until that point they will appear to be ‘nice’ as that order demands.

I think there are substantial numbers, especially in the professional class, that are haunted by what they have done not only to themselves but also to their children. They can never admit this openly as it threatens their bloated egos and their standing in their social circles. They would rather nosedive the plane into the ground than admit they were wrong , especially on something of this magnitude, even if their kids are in tow.

Would these people inject themselves and their children (and everyone around them if they could) with an experimental neuro-toxin produced by a serial felon if their careers and egos depended on it?

Would these people be on-the-field cheerleaders for mass medical slaughter, all the while claiming the mantle of “the virtuous?”

Would these people demand children be kept from social activity, be smothered with a mask over their mouths, have their playgrounds cordoned off and much worse?

Would these people have supported the torture and abandonment of elderly people in care homes and forcing elderly people to spend their final days wasting away in solitude?

Now those are weighty questions and if we asked these very same people those questions 5 years ago they would have scoffed at you and resoundingly replied, “No.”

Yet here we are, no longer in the world of the hypothetical- the answer is there for all to see.

Editor’s note:

The following discussion discusses the study by Prof. Denis Rancourt, in which he refutes the calculations and conclusions of Ioannidis et al. (2025). According to Ioannidis, 1.4 to 4.0 million lives were saved by “Covid-19 vaccination” between 2020 and 2024. The comments published below are taken from the comment section of the following article by Prof. Rancourt:

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid

If you are interested in this topic, in this article Prof. Rancourt refutes another similar study that also tried to support and spread the lies:

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/quantitative-evaluation-of-whether

Allen, August 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-148198958

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148198958

Allen

It’s a thankless task but someone’s gotta do it I suppose.

Being as there is no such thing as the ever elusive COVID-19 disease, saving anyone from a non-existent condition is on its face patently absurd- but thanks Dr. Ioannidis for pimping the Big Lie.

It’s even more insidious that Dr Ioannidis believes that injecting a poison into one’s body can ever have any health benefit let alone have “saved millions.”

What this does show is the complete intellectual and moral bankruptcy of the entire entity known as Academia which is where Ioannidis obtains his alleged gravitas.

But let’s not forget that Ioannidis was also pimping mask mandates, travel restrictions and (anti) social distancing “to manage the impact of COVID-19 until vaccination becomes available.”

His words not mine.

Someone might want to tell smart-guy Ioannidis that COVID-19 is not a disease it’s an enterprise.

belted radical, August 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@nonspecific/note/c-148393106

belted radial

Necessary and well said. Good to remember that these pied pipers like Ioannidis use their titles and credentials to cow their peers and unwary people who believed.

The enterprise must have paid him well.

Allen, August 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-148397976

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148397976

Allen

Ionanidis is one of the most-cited scientists of all times in the scientific literature and is best known for his 2005 article, “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False.”

Editor's note: Here is a link to the studies discussed: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16060722/ . Ioannidis is making the exact mistake he wrote about in this publication

Pretty hilarious and fitting that he would come up with his own rendition, on such a massively important topic no less, of unadulterated horse shit and try to pass it off as a legitimate “research paper.”

He now gets to include himself in his critique of the voluminous tonnage of BS that counts as “scientific literature.”

Let’s also note that his ex-Stanford colleague Jay Bhattacharya who is now chief poobah at the NIH was also calling for mask mandates, travel restrictions and (anti) social distancing “to manage the impact of COVID-19 until vaccination becomes available.”

Additionally Jaybird was heaping praise on a specific Ivy League school’s Covid policies calling them “reasonable.” Those policies happened to be forced injections, students threatened with expulsions if they didn’t wear masks and get the clot shot, firing of all employees who refused the shots and so forth.

No need to go into how destructive those policies were for thousands- and are as they reverberate in the present.

These people make me sick and there are no acceptable excuses for their weasel-y verbiage and behavior.

Karla M LaZier, August 23, 2025 :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/false-that-1-4m-lives-saved-by-covid/comment/148327961

Karla M LaZier

Once science became politicized and controlled by the government and government grants became the support system for universities and totally commercialized science real science died.

( … )

Read Katherine Watt at Bailiwick News on substack for deep dive into Constitutional Laws that brought us vaccines and lead to PREP Act that brought us Covid vaccine and EAU and the proliferation of new drugs using mRNA technology- it never ends. If we had a functional Congress they could repeal these laws but the don’t and won’t because they are complicit with DoD and Big Pharma. Do not comply.

Hospitals, Not “Viruses”: What Really Caused the COVID-19 Death Spikes

By Hickey, Rancourt and Linard – 27 Q&As

Unbekoming

Jun 27, 2025

( … )

Yet, as Denis Rancourt and his team meticulously demonstrate in their groundbreaking study this narrative crumbles under rigorous scientific scrutiny. Their analysis, summarised here in 27 questions and answers, reveals a startling pattern: excess mortality did not align with the expected dynamics of viral spread but instead correlated tightly with aggressive medical interventions. Synchronized death spikes across Europe and North America, defying geographic logic, erupted immediately post-declaration, with no significant excess deaths prior. Cities like Rome, with heavy air traffic from Asia, saw minimal mortality, while New York’s Bronx, served by expanded hospital systems, suffered catastrophic losses. Rancourt’s work, lauded in Beyond Contagion for challenging virological dogma, underscores a grim irony: “88% of patients put on ventilators in New York died,” not from a virus but from protocols like mechanical ventilation and high-dose drug regimens. Despite such evidence, many, as noted in Rancourt Testimony, cling to the notion of a “weaponized virus,” a belief Rancourt dismantles as scientifically untenable. This study forces a reckoning with iatrogenic harm—hospital protocols, not a swarming pathogen, drove the mortality crisis.

( … )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/hospitals-not-viruses-what-really

Allen, June 27, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-129861605

Allen

The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam applications.

Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER’s due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated.

Unilateral DNR’s aided and abetted these crimes.

Following this individuals were killed en masse in hospitals using the same treatments as above as well as remdesivir, barcinitib and assorted toxic cocktails.

Following that we have the deadly addition of the toxic mRNA injections. Into that mix we must add deadly impacts of lockdowns and economic devastation.

Any and all talk about a “virus” is superfluous- it was mass murder by policy from which large financial investors profited at a record setting pace- the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history- conveniently “Covid” provided cover for that.

I think it is impossible to escape the conclusion that part of the covid operation was to eliminate large chunks of the elderly and disabled who are on fixed pensions and/or government assistance.

The pension system in Europe is completely broke and it has been projected that that system will accrue somewhere around $70 trillion more in debt over the next 10 years with the current level of pensioners.

The US pension system is projected to be completely broke by 2027. Anyone who thinks the power brokers at the top of the financial systems don’t look at this and understand what it means to their systems is kidding themselves.

Korpijarvi, June 27, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@korpijarvi/note/c-129961926

Korpijarvi

Absolutely concur, Allen.

I’m “early GenX” (if those crap categories are to be believed). As Reagan was pursuing his Voodoo Economics campaign of converting the US from a productive economy to a speculative and consumerist/addiction-based one, at the behest of his handlers in Hollywood, Wall Street, and the City of London...

...I regularly read the financial press to see what they were saying, though as a grad student (late ‘80s) I didn’t have any money to speak of. But I was trained in quant and qual, and I was disturbed by what I was seeing (not to mention the job offers that barreled in, trying to get me to lend my skills to this satanic global operation; I said no again and again).

The one theme in those narratives that got my attention, and I never forgot, was the open discussion of how the model they were setting up would play out in the future.

They outright discussed how “baby boomers” who did what they were instructed, and saved, and invested, and etc., would one day crash the system when it was time to take money out of it. They were saying this when the youngest “boomers” were in their 40s.

This cabal had the power to use central banking to systematically devalue currency (so that today being a “millionaire” is the equivalent of being a $345,000-aire in 1980), but the goal was always to manage national economies in an extractive manner. Globalist piracy.

In other words, a future crashing of the system was always intended, and expected. The “covid” wealth transfer was in anticipation of it, and the geronticide, in my estimation, a main goal. I completely agree with you.

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

