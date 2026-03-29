Foreword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 29, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4696

A short video, editing together a series of ghastly lowlights of the scummy politicians, TV doctors, business people & “personalities” through 2020 & 2021.

I find it deeply uncomfortable watching things I’d almost forgotten.

Let us redouble our individual resolve that we’re not to allow such malign nonsense to descend on the community of people nearby. We won’t get many chances to help stop the cell door from clanging shut.

Thank you & best wishes

Mike

Linked /video :

We will never forget it.

[ Editor’s note: If you watch the video directly on YouTube, you can set the subtitle language almost any way you like.]

https://youtu.be/xA9e9Qd1_E4

An attached screenshot of Dr. Yeadon's comment :

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A brief exchange of opinions :

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Basil, March 24, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/with-respect/comment/232558193

Basil

As someone that worked in the medical industry for 25 plus years and sold ventilators back in 2010. I said to my wife in 2020, the ventilator setting will cause barotrauma - ventilation is last resort. There wouldn’t have been a single ITU nurse or doctor that didn’t know they were killing people. They may have tried to hide from it but if I as a lay member of the public spotted that ventilation plus midazolam was basically murder can we ever trust a single medical professional again?

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Michael P, March 24, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/with-respect/comment/232849875

Michael P

20h

They got the incentive bonuses, the more they jab, the bigger the bonus. Yes, they all knew. Sad, but on a more positive note I know the good Lord has a special place for all of them. And it isn’t heaven.

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Editor's note:

The evidence is presented through statements from the AI, which exclusively reproduces official narratives and can therefore serve as a source of proof. As is always the case in such situations, the reader must be able to independently distinguish between lies and truth :

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The question :

What health risks are associated with intubating a patient while simultaneously administering sedatives?

AI answers :

Intubation combined with sedation, commonly performed as Rapid Sequence Induction (RSI), is a high-risk procedure in emergency and intensive care settings, often resulting in significant peri-intubation adverse events. The main health hazards include severe cardiovascular instability, respiratory compromise, and physical injury.

Key Health Hazards and Complications:

Cardiovascular Instability/Collapse: This is the most common complication, with reports of over 40% of emergency patients experiencing severe hypotension (drop in blood pressure) or cardiac arrest. Sedatives like propofol can cause profound vasodilation and cardiac depression.

Severe Hypoxemia (Oxygen Deficiency): A high risk of rapid drop in oxygen saturation ( SpO₂ <80% ) exists, which can lead to hypoxic brain damage, especially if intubation attempts are prolonged.

Aspiration: Since many patients requiring emergency intubation are not fasted (not “nüchtern”), there is a significant risk of inhaling stomach contents into the lungs.

Airway Trauma: Intubation can lead to damage to the teeth, pharynx, esophagus, or vocal cords, potentially causing bleeding or voice issues (hoarseness).

Failed Intubation/Difficult Airway: In emergency cases, the rate of difficult or failed intubation is significantly higher than in elective settings, risking esophageal intubation and subsequent hypoxia.

Sedation-Specific Risks: Etomidate: Can cause adrenal suppression, lowering cortisol production for at least 24 hours. Ketamine: Can cause laryngospasm (spasm of the vocal cords) and increase salivation. Benzodiazepines/Opioids: May cause extreme respiratory depression and hypotension.

Malfunction/Death: In rare cases, complications from RSI can lead to death.

Factors Increasing Risks:

Multiple attempts to insert the tube increase the likelihood of hypoxia, aspiration, and airway injury. Poor cardiovascular state prior to the procedure increases the risk of mortality.

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The question :

What performance bonuses did hospitals in the USA receive for treating patients who tested positive for “Covid” ?

AI answers :

In the United States, hospitals received specific financial adjustments and supplemental payments for treating patients who tested positive for COVID-19, primarily through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) passed in March 2020.

https://www.kgns.tv/2022/03/28/government-pays-hospitals-more-money-covid-19-patients-than-non-covid-patients/

https://apnews.com/article/fact-check-COVID-pandemic-hospitals-Medicare-157398144949

https://www.newsweek.com/downsides-financial-incentives-diagnose-covid-opinion-1776181

Key Medicare Payment Adjustments

20% Inpatient Reimbursement Increase : Section 3710 of the CARES Act directed the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to increase the weighting factor for Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRGs) by 20% for individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This applied to Medicare beneficiaries discharged during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE). The “add-on” was intended to offset higher treatment costs and the loss of revenue from canceled elective procedures.

Impact Examples : A Medicare patient with pneumonia (without COVID-19) might be worth ~$7,700 to a hospital, whereas the same patient with COVID-19 would be reimbursed at ~$9,200. For severe cases requiring a ventilator, the average payment could jump from roughly $34,000 to over $40,000 with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.



https://www.cms.gov/medicare/payment/prospective-payment-systems/acute-inpatient-pps

https://www.seyfarth.com/news-insights/health-cares-the-cares-act-impact-on-hospitals.html

https://www.easttexasaaa.org/are-hospitals-falsely-tagging-patients-with-covid-19-to-make-money

Direct Funding and Relief Programs

Provider Relief Fund (PRF) : Under the CARES Act, $100 billion (later increased to $178 billion) was allocated for healthcare providers to cover expenses or lost revenue attributable to the pandemic.

High-Impact Payments : Specific allocations were made for “hot spots.” In the first round, $12 billion was distributed to nearly 400 hospitals that had treated 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 2020. A second round distributed $10 billion to hospitals with over 161 COVID-19 admissions.

Uninsured Program: The federal government also provided claims reimbursement at Medicare rates for the testing and treatment of uninsured individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. https://www.hrsa.gov/provider-relief/about/covid-uninsured-claim https://www.ebglaw.com/insights/publications/the-cares-act-key-provisions-for-health-care-providers

https://data.cdc.gov/Administrative/Provider-Relief-Fund-COVID-19-High-Impact-Payments/b58h-s9zx/about_data

Timeline and Termination

These payment bumps were tied to the Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration.

Following the Biden Administration’s announcement to end the PHE on May 11, 2023, the 20% Medicare increase is no longer applicable for discharges occurring on or after May 12, 2023.

https://www.cms.gov/medicare/payment/prospective-payment-systems/acute-inpatient-pps

https://www.kff.org/covid-19/funding-for-health-care-providers-during-the-pandemic-an-update/

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The question :

Why were doctors in US hospitals not allowed to deviate significantly from the new treatment protocols when treating “Covid” patients?

AI answers :

Doctors in the United States were not legally “forbidden” from deviating from protocols—since the “practice of medicine” generally allows for professional judgment—but they faced massive institutional, legal, and financial pressures to stick to the NIH (National Institutes of Health) and CDC guidelines.

Here is why they couldn’t easily deviate:

1. Standard of Care and Malpractice Risk

In the U.S. legal system, a doctor can be sued for medical malpractice if they deviate from the “Standard of Care.” During the pandemic, the NIH and clinical societies defined this standard. If a doctor used an “unproven” treatment (like certain off-label drugs) and the patient died, the hospital and the doctor faced immense liability because they could not prove they followed established expert consensus.

2. Hospital Administration and “Credentialing”

Most doctors are employees or “contractors” of large hospital systems. Hospitals implemented internal protocols to ensure safety and efficiency. If a doctor repeatedly ignored hospital policy, they could face disciplinary action, loss of “admitting privileges,” or termination. Hospitals prioritize uniformity to manage resources and limit their own legal liability.

3. Insurance and Reimbursement

The U.S. healthcare system is driven by insurance companies and Medicare/Medicaid. These entities often base their payments on whether the treatment provided matches “evidence-based” guidelines. If a hospital used expensive or experimental treatments that weren’t in the official protocol, the insurance company might refuse to pay the bill, leaving the hospital with a financial loss.

4. Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA)

The FDA issued EUAs for specific drugs (like Remdesivir). While doctors can technically prescribe any approved drug “off-label,” the intense public and regulatory scrutiny during COVID-19 meant that pharmacies and hospital boards often restricted access to any medications that did not have specific FDA backing for COVID-19.

5. Licensing Boards

State Medical Boards have the power to revoke a doctor’s license. During the pandemic, several boards issued warnings that doctors providing “misinformation” or treatments contrary to the scientific consensus could face investigations or the loss of their medical license.

Would you like to know more about how Remdesivir or ventilator protocols specifically became the “gold standard” in these systems?

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The question :

By how much higher was the dosage of sedatives prescribed by the new “Covid” treatment protocols compared to so-called “ordinary bacterial pneumonia”?

AI answers :

This information is for general knowledge, should not be taken as medical advice, and should consult with a healthcare provider.

While there was no single “standard” dosage prescribed globally, clinical studies and hospital reports indicate that COVID-19 patients required significantly higher doses of sedatives—often multiple times more—compared to patients with standard bacterial pneumonia or typical Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8624865/#:~:text=COVID%20patients%20received%20more%20frequently%20a%20combination,consumption%20of%20sedatives%20and%20NMBA%20was%20significa

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/399266173_How_much_is_too_much_A_medication_use_evaluation_of_VA_ICU_sedation_practice_during_the_COVID-19_pandemic#:~:text=Sedative%20doses%20were%20similar%20to%20pre%2DCOVID%20among,years%20of%20COVID%20compared%20to%20pre%2DCOVID%2C%20esp

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8315516/#:~:text=To%20achieve%20the%20prescribed%20sedation%20level%2C%20we,48.7%25%20and%2012.8%25%20of%20the%20cases%2C%20respectively.

Sedative Usage Comparisons

Research comparing COVID-19 patients to “historical controls” (pre-pandemic patients with bacterial or non-viral pneumonia) highlights a substantial increase in medication requirements, as detailed below:

Propofol : Studies have indicated that COVID-19 patients often required higher total median doses of sedatives like propofol in the first 24 hours of intubation, compared to non-COVID ARDS patients, representing a significant increase in usage.

Benzodiazepines (Midazolam/Lorazepam) : The difference was observed to be even more pronounced over time. By day 7 of intubation, COVID-19 patients frequently received a much higher cumulative median dose of sedatives, such as Midazolam, compared to non-COVID groups, sometimes indicating a manifold increase.

Combination Therapy: A larger proportion of COVID-19 patients required a combination of multiple sedative agents simultaneously to achieve necessary levels of sedation, compared to the pre-pandemic bacterial pneumonia group.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34075807/#:~:text=Within%20the%20first%2024%20hours%20of%20intubation%2C,=%200.004).%20Patients%20with%20COVID%2D19%20ARDS%20requir

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8624865/#:~:text=During%20the%20first%207%20days%20of%20sedation%2C,of%20multiple%20sedative%20drugs%20(76.9%25%20vs.%2028

Reasons for the Increased Dosage

The protocols during the pandemic often involved deeper sedation (such as targeting specific levels on the Richmond Agitation-Sedation Scale) for reasons that differed from standard bacterial pneumonia treatment:

https://www.bjan-sba.org/article/10.1016/j.bjane.2020.09.013/pdf/rba-71-1-92.pdf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8902881/#:~:text=Conclusions:%20The%20management%20of%20sedation%20for%20mechanically,should%20continue%20to%20remain%20the%20default%20approach.

Patient-Ventilator Synchrony : COVID-19 patients frequently exhibited high respiratory drive, which required heavier sedation to prevent lung injury.

Prone Positioning : Unlike many bacterial pneumonias, COVID-19 protocols frequently involved prone positioning (turning the patient face-down), necessitating deeper sedation for safety.

Infection Control : Deep sedation was used to manage patient movement and coughing, which helped reduce risks of aerosolization for healthcare workers.

Drug Requirements: Supply challenges of certain sedatives led to the increased usage of alternative drugs to manage severe respiratory distress.

https://academic.oup.com/omcr/article/2022/6/omac051/6614602#:~:text=Severe%20cases%20developed%20rapidly%2C%20leading%20to%20an,ventilation%2C%20which%20resulted%20in%20an%20unexpected%20short

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40140-021-00440-x#:~:text=Appropriate%20sedation%20in%20these%20patients%20helps%20prevent,and%20circuit%20disconnections%20and%20also%20facilitates%20pron

file:///C:/Users/Samsung/Downloads/_3.1.8-The+importance+of+sedation+in+patients+admitted+with+COVID-19.pdf

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7831801/#:~:text=In%20patients%20with%20CARDS%2C%20there%20was%20a,proning)%2C%20Indications%20for%20neuromuscular%20blockade%20may%20include

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0253778

Information on the long-term effects (such as delirium or muscle weakness) resulting from intensive care sedation protocols is available in medical literature.

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Editor’s note:

In addition to the murders in the hospital, there was also the deliberate interruption of treatment for elderly patients in 2020 :

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Csofand, March 29, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-8-covid-didnt-exist/comment/235130011

csofand

csofand’s Substack

Here is just one article I found with a quick search on the matter of the transfer from hospitals to nursing homes:

https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/medical/coronavirus-transfers-to-nursing-homes/#:~:text=Deborah%20Schoch,outcry%20from%20advocates%20for%20patients.

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Csofand, March 29, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-8-covid-didnt-exist/comment/235131378

csofand

csofand’s Substack

But of course, read that with a grain of salt. There are probably many misdirections contained. Like the support of the myth that the hospitals were overwhelmed.

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Suavek, March 29, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/no-pandemics-part-8-covid-didnt-exist/comment/235144848

Suavek

Thank you, Csofand. The transfer of patients can only prove the interruption of treatment, but not “additional infection”. First and foremost, the elderly in northern Italy (Bergamo, etc.) were transferred to nursing homes.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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