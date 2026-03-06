The Ghost Bomb Six {No.5}

NEW YORK ... 2020 Early Spring Deaths, Astronomical Investment Gains in 2021 & Unexpected Mortality After the Vaccine Rollout

Mar 05, 2026

By csofand

Wow.

So here we are … the Big One.

Honestly, I do not know if I will be able to do this justice. The story is just so big and full of angles, tangents and layers. I’m just going to do this off the hip, so to speak.

But first, for any new readers, I will do a little refresher of this project:

In this recent post I laid out the parts of a little puzzle I am working on.

In the spring of 2020 there were some places in this country that saw very unseasonal increased mortality.

In the following year (fiscal year 2021 ) many of these same places had huge windfalls in their public employee pension plans due to historic investment gains.

These investment gains were happening simultaneously with additional increased member mortality into 2021 and beyond.

A look back at the solvency of these same pension plans in 2019 shows that many of these locations that had the strange 2020 spring death surge were in pretty bad financial shape right before the pandemic hit.

Previously I pointed out that in those 14 US state locations that saw this big spring mortality spike, there were six that also showed up in the bottom ten of the worst pensions of 2019.

Since I have dubbed that April/May death surge the “Ghost Bomb,” these places are now the Ghost Bomb Six.

Full article :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six-no5

A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, March 5, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six-no5/comment/223168864

Allen

New York City’s emergency rooms were not overwhelmed in spring 2020. They were busier during the 2017-2018 flu season than they were at any point between lockdown orders and January 2022.

NYC hospital EDs were not overrun with patients, dropped 60%, yet saw an additional 15,000 deaths in inpatient vs 2019 in 12 weeks.

No notable increase in hospital inpatient mortality until week 12. Then bombs went off. Viral pathogens don’t operate like bombs even if you believe in that sort of thing.

People were killed en masse via intubation with accompanying medications and other measures. Investigators found nearly half of patients diagnosed with “COVID-19” develop a secondary ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

What drugs were being used in NYC hospitals?

These include midazolam, propofol and fentanyl drugs which suppress respiration. Isn’t that the opposite of what you’d give to someone with low o2 sats?

These drugs were among the most sought after in hospital intensive care units around the country where claiming that shortages of these medicines are putting lives of Covid-19 patients at risk.

The very drugs and procedures that were killing them.

Also massive numbers of at home deaths. Over a two week period in April 2020, the city’s fire officials said more than 2,192 NYC residents died in their homes, compared to 453 during the same time period in 2019.

On average there are 25 deaths at home per week in NYC- again that is per week. On ONE DAY, April 7, 2020, for example, there was 256- that’s 256 on one day due to policies not a virus.

People were made to be afraid to go to hospitals lest they get infected with the “killer virus.” This means when they are in the early stages of cardiac arrest, stay at home and some don’t make it.

The evidence illustrates that there were no overwhelmed hospitals and there was no sign of a “lurking deadly virus” in New York City before human interventions took hold- in early 2020.

We only see deaths rise AFTER the city starts shutting down and administrative diktats and never-before-seen hospital protocols are put in place. It’s important to stress that during this time there were NO THIRD-PARTY WITNESSES TO WHAT WAS HAPPENING TO PATIENTS IN HOSPITALS.

This was not the natural work of a respiratory condition. This wasn’t a “novel pathogen” that was killing people, it was health despotism enforced by health bureaucrats and carried out by health professionals.

Allen, March 5, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six-no5/comment/223165779

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-223165779

Allen

Allen

The dimensions and importance of the media reports coming out of New York City in Spring 2020 can’t be overstated as the alleged onslaught of Covid-related illnesses and supposed ‘wave of covid deaths’ in NYC hospitals became the circuit breaker for the entire mass hysteria that engulfed the United States. The NYC story was ‘code red’ for national lockdowns and suspension of civil liberties across the country.

There’s just one minor problem with this narrative- it’s entirely false- it turns out that the Spring 2020 cataclysmic scenario of a deadly pathogen besieging New York City was a complete fabrication.

What drugs were used in NYC hospitals?

Here:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/13/death-penalty-states-coronavirus-stockpiled-drugs

And here:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32712675/

What impact did newly introduced Covid-19 Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders have on patient outcomes?

Here:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2763952

And here:

https://www.cidjournal.com/article/S0738-081X(20)30231-5/fulltext

Who were the people that died (were being killed) during this time? The institutionalized infirmed elderly and the disabled.

Allen, March 5, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-223207871

Allen

I’ll type out a few data points here from Elmhurst Hospital Emergency Department Visits 2016-2022. I’ll do just 2017 and 2020 for comparison.

Elmhurst Hospital Emergency Department Visits 2017:

Jan-March 2017- 32,471

April- June 2017- 33,227

July- Sept 2017- 31,180

Oct-Dec 2017- 34,472

2017 Total= 131,350

The 2017 numbers were quite consistent with 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Elmhurst Hospital Emergency Department Visits 2020:

Jan-March 2020- 29,115

April- June 2020- 8,980

July- Sept 2020- 15,462

Oct-Dec 2020- 15,673

2020 Total= 69, 230

Some people will say that they were telling everyone to stay away etc. which was true but wouldn’t such an event of biblical proportion make up for that particularly at the very hospital which was being reported as “a war zone” and “the center of the center?”

Yet the numbers speak for themselves.

In fiscal year-ending 2020, NYC Health + Hospitals eleven acute hospitals had an average daily census of 3,162, with an overall average length of stay of 5.9 days. Its 4,199 beds had an average occupancy rate of 75.3%.

Elmhurst is one of those eleven and allegedly had a 71.3% occupancy rate in 2020.

https://council.nyc.gov/budget/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/03/Health-and-Hospitals-Hospital-Utilization-Report.pdf

Frankly I don’t believe that number at all I think it is quite a bit lower. You’ll see from July-Dec 2020 the ICU bed usage is below 20%.

https://data.timestelegram.com/hospital-capacity/facility/elmhurst-hospital-center/330128/

Do you remember Colleen Smith? She was the featured ER doctor in the infamous NY Times video article in early 2020 telling the world about the “horrific conditions” in NYC due to Covid deaths, she was on ABC news talking about the “apocalyptic scenario” at Elmhurst hospital and was all over the media pimping the pandemic story.

Her training? Medical simulation specialist.

ABC News Story:

“Elmhurst had a patient roster that was over 230% capacity during the last week of February and the first week of March of 2020. Nearly all of those patients were critically ill with COVID-19. Within those walls, essential workers were overwhelmed with treating these patients. Staff witnessed extensive devastation as well as hundreds of lives lost.”

https://abcnews.com/Health/ny-hospital-faced-covid-devastation-back-brink/story?id=76638912

And:

“Dr. Colleen Smith, an emergency care physician at the hospital, described the area where the COVID-19 patients are being treated as “a parking lot of stretchers.” As one emergency care physician told ABC News plainly, “this is ground zero.” The city health department sent out a release on Tuesday, calling the 545-bed hospital in Elmhurst “the center of this crisis.”

https://abcnews.com/Politics/inside-coronavirus-ground-elmhurst-hospital-york-city/story?id=69804681

All lies.

Protocol Widow, March 4, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-5d0/comment/222744033

Protocol Widow

Protocol Widow Rants

The resource of high quality reference materials is a boon for research & for truth. As an unwilling member of CHBMP, the Covid-19 Humanity Betrayal Memory Project, due to the murder of my husband I appreciate your bringing the 25 Commonalities to the forefront.

I think it’s extremely important to note, today is 3/3/26 & most hospitals are still using the Covid protocols. Not only are patients still being killed, there would never have been a pandemic in America without 3 letter health agencies mandating deadly “treatments”.

Afterword

Bill Rice, Jr., March 5, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six-no5/comment/223192595

Bill Rice, Jr.

Bill Rice Jr.’s Newsletter

If the true story was ever told; maybe one day it will be.

Anyone could soon be the next victim of the deadly treatment protocols in the hospital :

‘I’m not a visitor - just next in line for that bed when you’ve done with it.’

