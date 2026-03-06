Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Remnant MD's avatar
Remnant MD
5h

When I was working at the hospitals in NYC in 2020, a few protocols were being circulated through the hospitals, mostly authored by MGH and Yale public health officials.

Our staff were using them to guide management of the patients admitted during this period.

However, I cannot seem to find any trace of them noawadays.

You guys have any luck uncovering this?

Reply
Share
csofand's avatar
csofand
1h

Thank you Suavek, Dr. Yeadon and Allen.

It is great encouragement to have your support for my research. When fellow seekers of evidence acknowledge one's work, it helps us to keep going.

Thank you again.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Suavek
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Suavek · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture