Allen, January 2, 2026 :

Allen

[ Editor's note: Allen is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.]

Not sure if this in your wheelhouse but I’d say the most under-reported story/crime in the vast sea of covid crimes is what happened in the nursing homes throughout 2020 particularly in the early parts of 2020. Virtually everyone in the “health freedom movement” has steered clear of this.

Why this part of the crime scene is important to put out there repeatedly is not just to expose the crimes themselves but it reveals the profound depravity of the covid terror campaign (”save Granny” while they were killing her) and exposes the entire fraud for what it was.

The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam/morphine applications. This happened throughout the EU and also in the US and Canada and elsewhere.

Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter and Unilateral DNR’s aided and abetted these crimes. One of the major components of this terror operation was to greatly reduce the gargantuan problem of trillions in unfunded liabilities facing all Western financial systems. This meant eliminating large swathes of disabled and elderly people who rely on government assistance and/or pensions.

The elderly were targeted because the pensions had been pilfered long before and personal estates were being acquired (stolen) to finance the care of these people. It is clear that normal “therapeutics” and care were not only vilified but outlawed through administrative diktats in order to force “emergency use protocols” which was the plan from the get go. There was also gross negligence (beyond the usual) in numerous nursing homes that led to abandonment and alterations/additions to the toxic medication regimes that people were on. This turned these slow motion abattoirs into fast forward death houses

……………………………………………………………

Sasha Latypova, January 3, 2026 :

Sasha Latypova

Due Diligence and Art

I have no information about nursing homes (yes of course the residents were murdered to drive up “covid” numbers), but I have no other data. I have written about hospital murder protocols as they tried to kill my mother in law.

…………………………………………………………….

currer, January 5, 2026 :

currer

Hi Sasha, You may want to look at this interview on Flashlights podcast. It goes into detail on how patient care in hospitals was incentivised to maximise harm during covid. I remember you had a family member who was in hospital during that period and were not happy with the care.

They Weren’t Dying of COVID: A System Built to Kill | Ken McCarthy

McCarthy is the author of the book ‘What the Nurses Saw.’ I asked him: “What do you think: In 50 years and 100 years, will anybody know that this happened?”

……………………………………………………………

Flashlights Podcast, January 6, 2026 :

Flashlights Podcast

Flashlights

…………………………………………………………….

Renate Lindeman, January 2, 2026 :

Renate Lindeman

Local Liberty Letter

Yes, the elderly, disabled, poor, indigenous etc. were at the forefront of the Covid-murders. (Not unlike the groups targeted in the German T4 program).

When admitted to hospital people from these groups were/are illegally labelled DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) without consent or even knowledge of the patients or caregivers.

Look at Grace Schara’s case in the US, who was given a deadly meds cocktail and had a DNR placed on her chart. Sasha wrote about that case btw.

In the UK a report showed that six out of every ten Covid-related deaths were disabled people. However, disabled people do not make up 60% of the population, so there’s definitely something wrong there. Sasha also reported on UK lawyer Lois Bayliss’ work.

In the Netherlands people over 70, and those with Down syndrome were singled out to receive an EXTRA booster. In Canada indigenous people and those with Down syndrome were singled out to receive their shots first. Judging by some later released data from Alberta Health, the life expectancy of indigenous people dropped 8 years immediately following the jab, when compared to the life-expectancy of non-indigenous people.

Btw. Indigenous people are the only group protected under the Genocide Convention. The elderly, disabled, poor, homeless etc. are not.

Yes, we are all targeted by the Covid jab.....but some are more targeted than others.

I don’t want to use Sasha’s substack to promote my own writings but I did collect some info and data on murders in these groups that you may find interesting.

This one deals with genocide of indigenous people in Canada:

This one deals with murder of disabled people in UK, US, Canada and includes a link to Sasha's video with Lois Bayliss:

…………………………………………………………………..

Former UK resident, January 3, 2026 :

Former UK resident

I forgot to ask. Do you know against which tribe or rez in Alberta they unleashed the poison prior to the official rollout?

Cree? Blackfoot?

…………………………………………………………………….

Renate Lindeman, January 3, 2026 :

Renate Lindeman

Local Liberty Letter

From the article: “The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) expects to vaccinate all First Nations communities by the end of March despite vaccine shortages.

So far, 90 First Nations communities out of 203 in B.C. have received the first dose of vaccines.

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald said on Feb. 16.”

Here's a priority list Canada used: healthcare workers, elderly and indigenous folks were prioritised.

“Miller says vaccines have been delivered to about 25 per cent of the adult population in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities, a rate that is six times higher than that of the general population in Canada.”

globalnews.ca/news/7645…

All reserves and isolated communities were prioritized during the roll-out.....no specific ones as far as I can see, except Inuit may have gotten their jabs before other First Nations people, see below. Judging the sudden drop in life expectancy when compared to non-first nations, I expect indigenous people may have received some very bad batches.

The Inuit may have been prioritized within First Nations people. The deaths (cancer, diabetes, heart attacks, suicides) in families of some personal friends have been truly incredible since 2021.

………………………………………………………………………

Foxglove Farmer, January 2, 2026 :

Foxglove Farmer

Foxglove Farmer

My spine shivered reading your post. Yes the T4- yes the elderly, the mentally ill, the disabled, and indigenous targeting. 2023 i lost 4 of my CP and SCI cases to brief mild illness, 2024-2025 we lost our remaining elders to the protocols. IMHO they were on a list.

……………………………………………………………

Paul Vonharnish, January 2, 2026 :

Paul Vonharnish

Yup. Premeditated Murder in the First Degree, and willfully sanctioned by many insurance providers. COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Incentive program

December 1, 2021 • Medicaid

………………………………………………….

Michael Dito, January 3, 2026 :

Michael Dito

@ditomj

Paul, thanks for the link to the AnthemBlueCross covid19 incentive program. I have a policy with BCBS...which I’m likely going to cancel. I don’t want to support the gangsters that run the covid-op.

Michael,Hardin,KY

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Somewhat older comments, but very insightful :

……………………………………………………..

Karl Elshoff, December 21, 2025 :

Karl Elshoff

The smoking gun. How about coordinated medical kidnappings? They were encountered by attorney Todd Callender and the government/hospital coordination explained in his ‘Session 97 Open Secrets’ interview section 4 titled, 2008: Public Health & Law Enforcement Merger.

• In 2008, the US Government merged Public Health with Law Enforcement, with the Judiciary and with corrections. (ALL FOUR OF THEM UNDER ONE ROOF).

----- Below are some of my notes from the interview &

a links to COVID deaths and kidnappings-----

EXAMPLE. How are hospitals murdering people?

○ Someone coming into the hospital with a broken arm ICD-10 code.

§ A mandatory COVID test is given per federal funding.

□ If the COVID test comes back negative, they are given another COVID test with a higher cycle rate; They invariably come back positive.

§ They are moved to the COVID ward and given Midazolam - that is the one they use for lethal injections. It tranquilize the lungs and it lowers oxygen absorptions rates to about 70%.

§ The 70% oxygen absorption rates is a pretext to move them to the ICU ward; 70% oxygen is their limit.

§ They then add in Remdesiver into their IV bag.

§ Invariably, they end up on a ventilator and the ventilators are operating and broadcasting on the 60 GHz signal. The same one that separates oxygen from nitrogen.

§ It is only a function of time then, from when they die.

____

• How do we stop these people from getting into the ICU and the respirator? And,

• How do we get them out of the hospital?

○ If I call the police and say the patient didn’t want Remdesivir - that’s medical battery. And we can swear out a criminal complaint: medical battery, medical kidnapping, false imprisonment. These are three felonies in 50 states.

However, the police refused to investigate it.

○ If I get a health, safety and welfare check so the police would actually come and look at the chart and the patient and talk to them. That doesn’t happen anymore. Now, the police show up and they arrest or ticket the loved ones who are trying to be with their family and drag them away.

[This is where attorney Todd Callender came to understand that the hospitals, public health are part of the law enforcement apparatus.]

____

○ When I sued the DoD and got the Response of Pleadings, it was as though the Dept. of Justice had responded to a different lawsuit; What we were seeing were canned answers.

§ E.g. Patient in Texas’s ICU, in Baylor University’s Hospital. We got a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) in order for us to get an outside doctor to come in and give this person Ivermectin. Within the next day, the Hospital’s lawyer showed up and they threatened our Judge with the unauthorized practice of medicine. The TRO went away and our client was killed.

§ E.g. Client went in with an aneurysm. The client was treated with Midazolam, Remdesivir. They put him in a COVID ward. They never had COVID. They proceeded to dope him up with a cocktail of drugs - morphine, fentanyl…

□ I called the hospital’s lawyer and said, we want to move him to other care. And the hospital’s lawyer told me, No, your client is going to die in our hospital.

□ I called the Chief of Police to do a health, safety and welfare check on my client in the hospital and the Chief of Police said, No, I’m not going there. Why? The City Attorney told me that this is a civil matter and we’re not going to deal with this.

□ I try calling the City Attorney’s office. No, they won’t talk to me.

□ Go back to the hospital’s lawyer and I told him, I said, this is criminal and I’ll pursue this criminally. The hospital’s lawyer said, Too bad. It’s civil. Your client is going to die in our hospital.

□ I filed a complaint with the FBI. No […] they wouldn’t investigate.

And sure enough, our client died, in that hospital, from starvation. He weighed 78 pounds at the time of the autopsy. He was dehydrated. He was starved. He was high on fentanyl and morphine, and several other drugs that we did an autopsy on.

[Attorney Todd Callender is pursuing that case for the purpose of breaking up the immunities that are granted under the PREP Act, the CARE Act and the CMS Waiver Program, along with the same issues with the COVID mandates, the unity board. ]

____

Here are some relevant stories in the news of hospitals killing people in cold blood

Hospitals Murdered Patients ‘In Cold Blood’ To Meet ‘Covid Targets,’ Whistleblowers Testify

Benjamin Gordon was in a car accident on Jan 30th. He found himself on a ventilator in the hospital 7 hours later. Miraculously he survived and escaped, but his medical records don’t reflect the whole story, Ben joins us for an update. Hospitals are profiting from Covid diagnosis and Covid protocols; warn everyone you know, you just may save a life. Thanks for tuning in and sharing this information.

Follow up interview

HealthPartners faces wrongful death lawsuit over use of remdesivir for COVID

The single most important interview I’ve ever done: former Kaiser nurse Gail Macrae

90% of the COVID deaths in hospitals were attributed to COVID treatment protocols. ICU doc estimated up to an 80% increase in mortality due to the COVID vaccine.

Australia “covid deaths”: The use of chemical restraints to hasten the death of the elderly

Montage of Deaths by COVID protocols

………………………………………………

Karl Elshoff, December 21, 2025 :

Karl Elshoff

Video and Transcript --->Todd Callender | Session 97 Open Secrets

The Peoples Voice | Marburg and Attorney Steve Callender

…………………………………………………….

KP Stoller, December 21, 2025 :

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/were-the-covid-vaccines-genocide/comment/190070723

KP Stoller

I created a video series based on my article, The Great Democide... Here is part one

My YouTube channel is @MaverickPhysician

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Afterword

Gabrielle, January 6, 2026 :

Gabrielle

How convenient that relatives weren’t allowed into nursing homes while they were killing the elderly because of Covid rules and regulations…….

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

UPDATE :

…………………….

Renate Lindeman, January 6, 2026 :

Renate Lindeman

Local Liberty Letter

Thank you for linking my comment and writings on the prioritization of indigenous people in Canada for the kill-shot.

The elderly, disabled and homeless are also targeted by the kill-shot, but they are not identified as a group under the Genocide Convention.

Besides evidence indigenous people received ‘bad batches’ resulting in an immediate drop in life expectancy of 8 years, they are the ONLY group protected under the current Genocide Convention (national, ethnical, racial, and religious groups), which grants them special legal protections!

I cannot stress this enough, hoping some influential Canadian will pick this up and make this well-known amongst indigenous people of Canada. They can be a very powerful force because many have a very strong feeling of identity......and many have a strong distrust against authorities.

The reconciliation day, orange t-shirts and land acknowledgements are tragicomedy theatre to distract from the ongoing genocide in those isolated communities.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Editor’s note:

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s statements on this topic will be published in a separate article.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

