Fraud Prevention Hotline

Gabrielle
How convenient that relatives weren’t allowed into nursing homes while they were killing the elderly because of Covid rules and regulations…….

TexBritta
Yes and thank you very much👍

My beloved mother was murdered with The Fauci Protocol (the same S***t. No food, water, heavy sedation, antibiotics, faces covered, ran us out) on January 2021. Once the little elf man goes down, there will be a road to seek justice for your loved one! Get their records ASAP or you will never have the opportunity. They have legal authority to destroy within their legal timeframe.

Release of the body report indicated “lungs were free from infiltrate” while the death certificate indicated “COVID pneumonia”. Tell me how this makes sense…it doesn’t! She went in because she Fing fell…died 14 days later.

Her records indicate murder. They were too stupid enough to hide their crimes. I can assure you once you attain yours, you’ll see discrepancies all over them! They knew and played along. CEOs and the administrators knew.

Make their lives miserable because they know lawsuits are coming! Attorneys will become your friends🤷‍♂️

