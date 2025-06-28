Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Art Hutchinson
6h

Maybe tangential but, broadly speaking, TPTB bad-guys have a penchant for PROJECTION; that is, accusing critics of precisely what they are doing precisely when they are doing it so as to bewilder, divide, and slow any moral, rational, united response. As such, TPTB's wicked canard that skeptics were, in effect, "killing grandma" by any reluctance to speedily get with the narrative accords with this defensive shock-and-awe psych-war tactic.

Luc Lelievre
10h

I know what you mean:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/reversal-turning-bureaucratic-weaponry

