This is unusual. A writer evaluating the work of another, not to undermine it, but to amplify its key messages using an extensive Q&A format.

It’s well worth a look, if for no other reason than to determine if it’s a useful approach.

Editor's note :

Editor's note :

The linked article primarily mentions the results of the work of Prof. Denis Rancourt and his team, who, with unprecedented perfection, proved the accuracy of Dr. Mike Yeadon's statements. At no point were we dealing with a "novel disease," and the "health emergency" was a complete fabrication. Here is a short excerpt from the article :

Hospitals, Not "Viruses": What Really Caused the COVID-19 Death Spikes

By Hickey, Rancourt and Linard – 27 Q&As

Unbekoming

Jun 27, 2025

12-Point Summary

2.

Synchronized Timing Contradicts Natural Disease Spread: Death spikes across Europe and North America occurred with remarkable synchronization - all within three weeks of each other and notably after the WHO's March 11, 2020 pandemic declaration. No significant excess mortality occurred anywhere before this date, despite claims that the virus had been circulating for weeks. This timing pattern resembles a coordinated response to a policy announcement rather than the gradual geographic spread expected from infectious disease transmission.

5.

Mechanical Ventilation Proved Exceptionally Deadly: Hospitals placed unprecedented numbers of patients on mechanical ventilators, often using experimental techniques due to equipment shortages. Mortality rates for ventilated patients reached 88% in New York City hospitals and 97% for elderly patients. Untested methods like using anesthesia machines as ventilators showed 70% mortality rates compared to 37% for standard equipment. This aggressive use of mechanical ventilation, far exceeding normal medical practice, likely contributed significantly to excess deaths.

6.

Dangerous Drug Combinations Were Widely Used: Hospitals extensively used hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin, often at doses far exceeding safe levels - sometimes 10 times normal amounts. These combinations carried significant risks of fatal heart complications, and Spain's azithromycin consumption increased by over 400% during March 2020. Additionally, sedatives like midazolam were prescribed at much higher rates than normal, contributing to delayed recovery and increased mortality in critically ill patients.

27 Questions and Answers

4.

What did the researchers discover about the timing of death spikes across different countries?

The researchers found that death spikes across Europe and the United States occurred with remarkable synchronization - all within about three weeks of each other, and notably, none occurred before the WHO's pandemic declaration on March 11, 2020. Countries as far apart as Italy, Spain, the UK, and various US states all experienced their peak death rates within this narrow window, despite having very different geographic locations, climates, and population densities.

This synchronization was unexpected because if a virus were naturally spreading from person to person across continents, you would expect much more variation in timing as it gradually moved through different populations and transportation networks. The fact that no major death spike occurred anywhere before the official pandemic announcement, combined with the tight clustering of peaks immediately afterward, suggests that something other than natural viral spread was driving these mortality patterns. This timing pattern is more consistent with a coordinated response or policy change than with organic disease transmission.

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/hospitals-not-viruses-what-really

A few comments on the article by Unbekoming :

Prof. Denis Rancourt, June 27, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@denisrancourt/note/c-129921201

Denis Rancourt

Denis’s Substack

Spectacularly clear review and explanation of our latest Correlation report: Hickey et al. (2025)

Thank you!

Allen, April 27, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-129861605

A symbolic photo of Allen, who, as one of the US university professors, wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen

Allen

The facts on the ground show conclusively that vulnerable elderly, poor and disabled people were killed en masse in hospitals and nursing homes in Spring 2020 mainly via vents/propofol/fentanyl/midazolam applications.

Neglect which resulted in starvation and dehydration also played a role in the slaughter as did mass cardiac arrest deaths which occurred at-home in urban centers- people stayed away from hospitals/ER's due to fear so early stage cardiac arrest symptoms were not treated.

Unilateral DNR's aided and abetted these crimes.

Following this individuals were killed en masse in hospitals using the same treatments as above as well as remdesivir, barcinitib and assorted toxic cocktails.

Following that we have the deadly addition of the toxic mRNA injections. Into that mix we must add deadly impacts of lockdowns and economic devastation.

Any and all talk about a "virus" is superfluous- it was mass murder by policy from which large financial investors profited at a record setting pace- the largest upwards transfer of wealth in history- conveniently "Covid" provided cover for that.

I think it is impossible to escape the conclusion that part of the covid operation was to eliminate large chunks of the elderly and disabled who are on fixed pensions and/or government assistance.

The pension system in Europe is completely broke and it has been projected that that system will accrue somewhere around $70 trillion more in debt over the next 10 years with the current level of pensioners.

The US pension system is projected to be completely broke by 2027. Anyone who thinks the power brokers at the top of the financial systems don't look at this and understand what it means to their systems is kidding themselves.

The missing pull forward effect

by Suavek

The alleged "pandemic-related" excess mortality lasted relatively short, affected only a few locations, and did not contribute to a significant global excess mortality. Contrary to the perpetrators' intentions, the murders resulting from incorrect treatment protocols failed to prove a real pandemic in the global statistical figures. Several previous articles on this Substack provide evidence that, for example, in Germany, despite incorrect treatment methods in 2020, there was a visible under-mortality rate. Furthermore, the alleged "Covid deaths" in Germany and Austria were, on average, one year older than the statistical lifespan and had multiple comorbidities that had nothing to do with the fictitious "Covid"," but each of which was associated with a risk of death. Anyone who has read the previous articles on this Substack knows this. Here is one of the several articles : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/why-should-there-have-been-excess . No authority has yet taken a position on this, apparently to avoid getting entangled in stupid contradictions. There are a lot of "activists" on the internet who are purely polemically trying to ridicule the real evidence and defame the scientists who have refuted the alleged "pandemic" based on official figures. In Great Britain alone, there are reportedly around 15,000 such paid trolls operating. These are the same propagandists who, a few years ago, claimed for so long that the mRNA pseudo-vaccine was "safe and effective" until this lie later proved useless. If anyone has evidence for this 15,000 figure, please send me a link in the comments so I can retrospectively and correctly substantiate this small gap in evidence. Thank you in advance for this. Oh, by the way, the graph below is based on official Eurostat figures.

Source : Based on official data from Eurostat / An image translation from German to English from the following German source :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuXamAA-YFI

Every excess mortality among the elderly is inevitably followed by an under-mortality. Those who would normally have died later but died earlier are usually missing from the mortality statistics later on, and the resulting under-mortality is called the pull-forward effect. This effect should be visible in the red circle in the statistics above, but it isn't.

The source cited above includes a video with a statement by German data analyst Tom Lausen. Based on the lack of under-mortality after the peak, he suggests that the 6,000 "Covid deaths" in Bergamo (the stated excess mortality period is only five weeks!) were faked. However, he was mistaken. He later revised his statement, as he visited the graves of the 6,000 residents of the region who died in 2020 in Bergamo, and their graves did indeed exist. However, this cannot prove a "novel viral respiratory disease" because, if viruses had actually existed, they would have ignored borders between different regions and contributed to similar excess mortality everywhere. The isolated excess mortality observed in Bergamo, New York, and Madrid was unprecedented, something that could never be attributed to any "virus."

And what about the lack of subsequent under-mortality? Tom Lausen suggested that the propagandists missed this point and made a stupid mistake. According to Lausen, they simply forgot to finish their lie. However, since I don't want to underestimate the perpetrators in any way, and since I know that the pandemic was prepared for over 20 years and tested on many occasions (AIDS, avian flu, swine flu, etc.), I tend to put forward a different theory. What would happen if the perpetrators and their propaganda hadn't "forgotten" the under-mortality effect in their already demonstrably manipulated and mendacious statistics (the evidence can be found in many articles on this Substack)? This would serve as proof that the alleged "pandemic" was short-lived and would be over quickly, before humanity was forced to undergo the toxic mRNA injections. Compulsory vaccination would then have provoked even more resistance. The alleged "forgetting" of the pull-forward effect seemed, in my opinion, a lesser evil to the perpetrators. After all, the toxic pseudo-vaccination was the ultimate goal.

Allen, April 26, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/the-son-of-a-senior-doctor-working/comment/112229421

Allen

Allen

Italy 2020 – The Preposterous Pandemic

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/italy-2020-the-preposterous-pandemic/

"How did this supposed virus race around the world at lightning speed, travel over 5,000 miles from Wuhan to Lombardy, yet bypass regions in Italy (to the west and the east) which were only a short distance from Lombardy?

Central and Southern Italy do not seem to be impacted in any meaningful way by any alleged viral pathogen.

Even as the ages and pre-existing pathologies of COVID-attributed deaths are important bits of evidence which refute certain aspects of the “deadly coronavirus” story, the most incriminating pieces of evidence are the geographical anomalies observed in the data above.

How is it that massive clusters of alleged COVID deaths are situated alongside neighboring locales which experienced so few COVID deaths?

What was it about Italy’s autonomous regions that protected them from the ravages of this purported pathogen?

None of this makes sense. If this heavily advertised virus was as transmissible and deadly as the world was told the data wouldn’t look like this. Of the many contentious issues surrounding viruses, what’s not up for debate is that viruses are not subject to borders or geographical boundaries."

Andrew Cooper, April 25, 2025 :

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/uk-based-inquest-into-a-hospice-death/comment/111831551

Andrew Cooper

Thousands of deaths, labelled as Covid deaths, were directly caused by official policies and protocols- that’s the

inescapable conclusion based upon the evidence presented and documented in both the UK and Scottish public inquiries. We’re now seeing the mother of all cover-ups, with the msm complicit in this.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Timeline of a fake pandemic: Ireland January 2020-June 2020

Part One examines how the Irish were duped into believing there was a killer contagious virus in the air when all evidence proves otherwise...

Aisling O'Loughlin

Jun 26, 2025

( … )

The fraudulent use of the PCR and antigen tests will drive the illusion of a pandemic in the imaginations of the public in the coming months. Even Claire Byrne didn’t know she was sick until the test gave her a positive reading. This will become common as the months progress and panic creates illogical thinking.

( … )

Full article :

https://aislingoloughlin.substack.com/p/timeline-of-a-fake-pandemic-ireland

One of the comments on the above article :

Chris Mac, June 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@chrismac307148/note/c-129587429

Chris Mac

@chrismac307148

Brilliant piece of research and invaluable for recalling events at that time in our history. As a regular discerning listener and viewer of MSM (RTE, Newstalk etc.) I have yet to hear anyone interviewed on the air waves, come out and display doubt about the Covid-19 event, or call it out for what it was, a scam. Instead I hear references to the pandemic as a marker in their timeline with no associated resentment attached. Either they are warned in advance not to broach the topic or the general population are so dumed down that even after five years they haven't copped on to what really happened, is in itself a cause for 'one' to question reality.

Prof. Denis Rancourt, June 26, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@denisrancourt/note/c-129895860

Denis Rancourt

Denis’s Substack

#4: Geotemporal variation of excess mortality is incompatible (disproves) the pandemic viral spread paradigm

Our recent high-resolution study for Europe and USA:

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202506.1240/v1

Downloaded more than 1000 times.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Photo : Luc Lelièvre

Reversal — Turning Bureaucratic Weaponry Against Itself

By Luc Lelièvre

Unbekoming

Jun 28, 2025

( ... )

Luc Lelièvre, building on the series so far, documents how bureaucracies—legal aid systems, provincial commissions, and public ombudsmen—deploy omission and deflection to neutralize dissent, a pattern first traced in Neutralization. There “The bureaucracy does not refute; it redirects,” illustrating how institutions sidestep accountability through procedural labyrinths.

( ... )

Full article :

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/reversal-turning-bureaucratic-weaponry

Afterword

by Suavek

The "Covid" fabrication was the largest mass murder in world history. One of the stupidest lies perpetrated by the mass murderers who continue to hold the pinnacle of power and control the "Covid" propaganda was the claim that the alleged "SARS-CoV-2 virus" had eradicated other respiratory diseases (other "viruses"). In particular, the alleged "disappearance of the flu" which the official authorities claimed on behalf of the murderers, not only sounds ridiculous but blatantly contradicts real science. The corrupt authorities and governments can claim whatever they want, but they won't be able to explain why, for example, the flu supposedly "disappeared" at the very time in 2020 when the fraudulent PCR tests were being used, but not before. I don't know how many languages ​​the saying "lies have short legs" is known in ?

Center for the Study of Government Lies.

On the subject of the allegedly “disappeared” respiratory diseases, you can read the following articles:

Three persistent problems in the pandemic narrative nobody wants to address

No real pushback, just capitulation disguised as dissent.

Jonathan Engler, Jessica Hockett, and Martin Neil

Jun 27, 2025

https://sanityunleashed.substack.com/p/three-persistent-problems-in-the

A short excerpt from the article:

“ ( … )

The response from Vivien Dugan, director of the CDC influenza division, is predictably nonsensical. She basically claimed that reduced contact and other NPIs caused the disappearance (only) of other respiratory pathogens, seemingly relying on the notion that “SARS-CoV-2” wiped out all other causes of influenza-like illnesses.

Why the “new virus” didn’t manage to defeat its “competitors” until countries deployed mass testing for it is never explained but is an important concept to grasp since - in our view and as Jonathan articulated in the article below - flu “had” to vanish in order for the “new virus” to seem very powerful, in need of special treatments and a shot.

( … ).”

A thematically related article has existed in this Substack for some time now :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-missing-flu

Other related articles :

The intentional overdose of hydroxychloroquine and other drugs produced the alleged “Covid” deaths

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: The alleged “Covid” deaths were, among other things, killed by the toxic overdose of hydroxychloroquine.

Suavek

Mar 03, 2024

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-intentionally-overdosed-hydroxychloroquine

The pulmonologist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg recapitulates the background to the Corona crisis. Using public sources and documents, he shows how this crisis was artificially created and literally ignored. The result is a real crime thriller that convicts the perpetrators. It remains suspicious to know whether these will continue to be unmolested.

Editor's note :

Dr. Mike Yeadon, and others, have repeatedly stated that there is no specific "COVID symptomatology." Of course not, because this disease never existed. To fake the appearance of a novel disease, numerous symptoms of various respiratory illnesses were simply attributed to the alleged "COVID" and "proven" with fake PCR tests. However, due to the permitted data volume on Substack, I will have to publish this topic in a summarized form in one of the next articles. The articles published here, however, have already clarified this topic almost completely.

And one more thing. Due to data limitations during email transmission, I had to temporarily remove a few photos from the article to reduce this data volume. I won't be able to add them back until a few minutes after you receive the notification. Clicking on the article again will display the missing information.

