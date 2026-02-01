The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Foreword

by Suavek

This is not a reading article in the usual sense, but rather a collection of data that we owe to Allen.

Many find it hard to believe what happened back then. But it’s true. In 2020, money flowed freely as an incentive for the mistreatment of patients. We have good reason to believe that the purpose of these bribes was to get the doctors to use the lethal treatments without questioning their purpose, collect the money, and otherwise remain silent.

Here you will find ample evidence, circumstantial evidence, and clues regarding the financial incentives for mass murder in 2020. Allen, a professor from the USA who wishes to remain anonymous, went to great lengths to compile these links for us. I thank you most sincerely, Allen, and I do so on behalf of the readers as well. Your work was invaluable and essential for understanding what happened back then.

The total amount of evidence is quite extensive, so I had to divide it into two articles. Here is the first part; and you will find the second half in the next installment of this series.

Some links may lead to articles by authors who haven’t yet fully explored certain topics and, for example, still believe in the existence of “viruses.” However, given the topic of “hospital protocols,” this is, in my opinion, of minor importance.

When considering this topic, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the alleged “vaccines” against the non-existent “Covid” disease contain several harmful mechanisms that are by no means accidental. The article series “TOXIC BY DESIGN” addresses this topic in detail. According to statistics, the largest number of deaths are attributable to the pseudo-”vaccines,” and mRNA technology continues to harm and kill people and animals. The lethal treatment protocols of that time thus represent only one piece of the puzzle within the mass murder that is still ongoing.

This collection of evidence and clues should not be considered a casual read. The sheer number of links alone argues against it. However, you can access this information if needed, should you wish to show your friends and relatives what actually happened back then. I hope that perhaps some judicial authority will also conduct further investigations based on this information. Those who remain silent may be guilty of covering up a crime.

The media often deliberately provide us with fragmented information, more to confuse us than to enlighten us. Therefore, I attribute high informative value to this collection of evidence, which is not intended as ordinary reading material. I also hope that much of this information will be examined, evaluated, and clarified by you, the reader. Given the abundance of material, collective intelligence, as well as legal analyses and evaluations, are now required.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

As previously discussed, the following data set was sent to me by Allen on January 31, 2026, in the form of comments :

……………………………

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208010604

Allen

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/hospital-govt-genocide:8?lid=e190bf155587aa5b67ce8d0dfe104e11ac301f77

The new virus is the old flu. There’s nothing more to it. In the USA and UK, doctors and nurses murdered hospital patients for money, and the killing started right after the declaration of war in March. They wanted to make it look like there was a pandemic. So in those states there is some excess mortality in 2020, but in many other states, nothing unusual happened. Until they started to force vaccinate people. Their vaccines are murder weapons. Now there’s excess mortality everywhere where people were vaccinated. And it’s getting worse.

Here’s how they killed people in hospitals to make people think there is a deadly pandemic:

https://rokfin.com/post/109433/GENOCIDE-FOR-HIRE-Doctors-Caught-Killing-C19-Patients-w-Ventilators–Lethal-Drugs

…………………………………

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208005712

Allen

A host of resources on this topic will follow via multiple links, videos and comments:

Follow the Money: Blood Money in U.S. Healthcare Financial Incentives: The Use of “Covered Countermeasures”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Follow-the-Money_Blood-Money-in-US-Hospitals_BRIEF_9-Jul_2022.pdf

…………………………………………….

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208006511

Allen

https://transcriberb.substack.com/p/our-hospital-doctors-are-murdering

https://zowe.substack.com/p/the-purposeful-killing-of-patients

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/remdesivir-kidney-function-covid/

Lucrative Incentives Behind the Lethal Covid Practices According to AJ DePriest (Part 2)

AJ DePriest, founder of the Tennessee Liberty Network, warns that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are involved in the destruction of American patients’ rights by enforcing government agencies’ lethal Covid protocols. In this second exclusive conversation with AJ, a federal policy and legislation analyst for over three decades, we will uncover the lucrative financial incentives that motivate hospitals to treat Covid patients with deadly drugs like Remdesivir or it’s market name Veklury. The total average reimbursement that hospitals receive for each Covid admission is a staggering $293,000. To fight back against receiving potentially deadly hospital sedatives, drugs, and ventilators, AJ advises early treatment, as well as finding a solid doctor who will prescribe safe and effective medication. TAKEAWAYS CMS set up Diagnosis-Related Groups, or DRGs, to reimburse hospitals at a high rate Parents need to make sure their kids’ schools aren’t using extremely toxic Triethylene Glycol in their HVAC systems The CMS is directly involved in issuing waivers that have allowed hospitals to treat patients without their consent Covid protocols serve a two-fold purpose: to eliminate those who are considered a “drain” on society and to flood hospitals with funding

https://subsplash.com/u/freedomproject/media/d/mmq4b73-ep-212-lucrative-incentives-behind-the-lethal-covid-practices-according-to-aj-depriest-part-2

…………………………………………….

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208007144

Allen

Vaxxed 3 | Authorized To Kil discusses hospital protocols:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/videos/vaxxed-3-or-authorized-to-kill-movie/

Hospitals during Covid “During Covid they became killing fields.” “Patients were under treated, mistreated, maltreated, and DIED because of money.” “These were fundamental violations of human rights.” “Those that were in hospitals during that time were SITTING DUCKS.”

https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/2004011519093166450

How Hospitals Took Bribes to Kill You and Blame it on Covid — A Thread Regardless of your view on Covid (it was a hoax by the way), the “incentives” to kill healthy people were pure evil. Hospitals were PAID TO KILL—and they happily took the money.

Hospitals got rich while pretending to fight a fake pandemic. Over 1 million U.S. deaths were blamed on Covid—but many were actually killed by murderous NIH/CDC hospital protocols. And the killers were hailed as heroes. Let’s break it down.

Hospitals pocketed up to $1,419 for every Covid test—funded by taxpayers of course, like everything else on this list.

Hospitals got at least $13,000 for every Covid diagnosis

Hospitals were bribed to push Covid ‘vaccines’. Medicare paid $28.39 for the first shot and $16.94 for each booster.

Hospitals made up to $3,200 per patient for administering Remdesivir

Hospitals got an extra $39,000 for putting a ‘Covid patient’ on a ventilator.

In states with the highest payouts, hospitals could rake in over $100,000 per patient by stacking bonuses for tests, admission, Remdesivir, ventilators, and a Covid-related death.

Emergency waivers let hospitals bypass consent, sedate, and deny safer treatments—all legally protected. Under the PREP Act, they couldn’t be sued for “approved” treatments. Imagine profiting from mass murder with total immunity.

Hospitals received a 20% bonus on the ENTIRE HOSPITAL BILL for Covid patients.

Hospitals earned ANOTHER 20% bonus for using deadly treatments like Remdesivir and other “covered countermeasures.”

Imagine thinking hospital workers were heroes during Covid. The true heroes were the whistleblowers who tried to expose this atrocity. The rest? Complicit in mass murder. Share what happened in other countries below.

Links to sources:

https://x.com/DrWojakMD/status/1878222915172262167

Thread:

https://x.com/DrWojakMD/status/1878222879633883198

………………………………………………………………

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208007407

Allen

The following list represents the most common themes and trends observed in these cases:

Isolation of victim: Victim is denied any access to family, friends, advocate, Pastor, Priest or Clergy, etc.

Strict adherence to EUA protocols: Only option allowed to victims are hospital “protocol” drugs; Remdesivir/Veklury, Baricitinib/Olumiant, Tocilizumab/Actemra. Often forced on victim when refused.

Denied alternative treatments: Denied requests (often ridiculed) for treatments like Vitamins, Ivermectin, Budesonide, Hydroxychloroquine, etc. False statements made that they are not “FDA Approved” or do not work.

Denied informed consent: No informed consent provided regarding medications, treatments, intubation, or procedures.

Gaslighting: Gaslighting by Hospital Staff. Victim and family constantly told the victim will die because they are unvaccinated/if they refuse to be vaccinated or if they don’t comply with hospital protocol or ventilation. Constantly told their loved one “was a very sick man” or “a very sick woman”.

Removal of communication devices: Call lights, glasses, cell phones or other communication devices removed from patients’ possession or placed out of their reach.

Dehumanization: The methodical dehumanization of the victim. Often described as “being treated like an animal”.

Pervasive sense of wrongdoing: Family members, friends, and often the victim all had a feeling that “something was wrong”.

Vaccination discrimination: Discrimination based on vaccine status. Mocking, verbal and physical abuse for being unvaccinated.

Rapid oxygen increase: Oxygen supplementation increased quickly causing lung complications and damage, leading to mechanical ventilation.

Refusal to communicate: Doctors, nurses, and hospital administration refusing to communicate with family or advocates.

Dehydration and starvation: Denial of food, water, or any nutrition. Given diuretics or laxatives.

Restraint abuse: Physical restraint and/or Chemical restraints used. Failure to follow legal requirements around the use of restraints. Ventilation used as restraint or as a method of behavior control.

Bathroom denial: Denial of bathroom use. Forced onto a catheter and/or rectal tube.

Non-emergency ventilation: Victim and family told it is just to “give the lungs a rest”.

DNR pressure or shenanigans: Pressured to sign DNR. Ignored or falsified DNR.

Palliative care pressure: Victim and family pressured into palliative care, comfort care or hospice. Family denied participation in the Palliative Care Consult Meeting. Palliative care ordered without consent.

Isolated even in death: Denied access to dying victim. Denied access to view the body after death. Denial of Last Rites.

Police/Security involvement: Police/Security used to keep victim isolated. Families threatened with arrest.

Refusal of transfer: Refusal to change doctors or make hospital transfer.

Infections and injuries: Sepsis, MRSA or Hospital-Acquired Infection. Pressure sores, skin tears, necrosis.

Neglect: Neglect and lack of basic care, general hygiene or grooming, bathing, linen changes.

Nighttime emergencies: Family woken up and pressured to make instant life and death choices with little information. Staff attempting to “scare them” or “confuse them”.

Perception of malevolence: Victim states or feels like hospital staff is torturing them or going to kill them.

Unqualified staff: Treatment by foreign, travel, FEMA, or unqualified Medical Staff.

Each of these commonalities paints a broader picture of what thousands of families have endured. By sharing these stories, we aim to expose the dangers of these policies and ensure that such injustices never happen again.

https://chbmp.org/commonalities/

https://chbmp.org/cases/

………………………………………………………

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208007630

Allen

John Beaudoin: “The hospitals are highly incentivized to add... certain [Covid] drugs... $200,000 just to run remdesivir through somebody’s veins based on a positive COVID test... [and] the CARES Act was written in 2018, two years before COVID... Everything is a scam.” This clip of electrical engineer and independent investigator John Beaudoin, Sr. ( @JohnBeaudoinSr ) is taken from a discussion with Cornelia Rose ( @FlashlightsPod ) posted to Rumble on November 3, 2025.

---------------Partial transcription of clip---------------

“The hospitals are highly incentivized to add, not just add Covid, but to use a certain treatment protocol, certain drugs. Use this drug, not that drug. Because if you use this drug, we’ll get $200,000 for this patient. Yeah, I’m using the right number. $200,000 just to run remdesivir through somebody’s veins based on a positive COVID test. Because you can get them into the ICU, you get the bill up to a million dollars. “And the NCTAP program, New Covid Treatment Add-On Payment Plan under CMS, which is Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. If somebody were to type in their browser right now, NCTAP space CMS, hit enter. The first thing that comes up will be that new Covid treatment add-on payment plan. Scroll to near the bottom and you will see something called Veklury. And that’s remdesivir. And there’s a 20% adder for the entire hospital bill if you run that drug through somebody’s veins. Also baricitinib, same thing. “And the year that was November 2nd of 2020 for remdesivir. That’s when the kidney failure started. We can get into that later. Paxlovid and molnupiravir, those two were incentivized in December of ‘21. A year later, kidney signal goes up even higher after that. “The point is, you’re absolutely correct. It put to just to write Covid on it. The hospital gets money from the CARES Act. The doctors weren’t personally, incentivized. From what I heard, one doctor up in New Hampshire, when I was testifying for a bill that I wrote, for New Hampshire, trying to make a law, he said, well, I don’t remember getting any bonus for writing Covid. I was like, yeah, okay. I guess you don’t know the system. The system is the hospital administrators lean on the doctors. They coerce them. It’s like, you better start writing Covid or your hospital privileges, your ability to use this hospital are going to go down. There’s a lot of. So the solicitation from the act to the hospital to make money causes the hospital to coerce the doctors. And now you have a lot of COVID being written. “The other incentive you mentioned, there’s $9,000 to the family that was added later. That was, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez was all happy and went in front of a camera and said, look what I did for you. I got you $9,000 funeral expenses for Covid. So if a family has spent their life savings and they’re going broke because their child has cancer and their child dies of cancer, they get nothing. But if a kid or if. If an old guy gets hit by a car and they write Covid on a death record, they get $9,000. So none of it makes any sense. “So they were incentivized. The pay plan defines the behavior, is what we used to say. These are behavior modification techniques that you learn when you come up with variable compensation plans. If you’re putting together a compensation plan for a corporation, this is what we did in business I was in for 30 years. You incentivize certain things on the variable comp. “A lot of people are just salaried, right? That’s fixed compensation. But salespeople, marketing people, and many companies that want to be progressive, they create a variable compensation program and they give you metrics to meet. You hit those numbers, like, if you can vaccinate 95% of the workforce, everybody gets a bonus. Right? Those types of things. So the behavior modifications are within the CARES Act and the NCTAP out of CMS, and none of it was to solve any disease. “You think about it, how is throwing money at something going to solve anything? Oh, because everybody’s out of work and the businesses are shutting down. Yeah, you shut them down. You did that. And the money’s. I mean, everybody was happy to get their $600 check. Like, yeah, but it cost me $20,000. I don’t care if you give me 600. The whole thing is just nuts when you think about it in context. “And so the behavior modifications from the acts, which the lobbyists wrote the stuff that gave— The CARES Act was written in 2018, two years before COVID. It was finalized in 2019, and all they did was change a few variables in March of 2020, and they passed it as a law. Why did they write it in 2018 if they didn’t know Covid was coming? Everything is a scam.”

https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1985769958497009859

https://rumble.com/v716zly-hiding-covid-shot-deaths-from-the-american-people-john-beaudoin.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

……………………………………………………………….

Allen, January 31, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-e98/comment/208008376

Allen

New COVID-19 Treatments Add-On Payment (NCTAP)

https://www.cms.gov/medicare/payment/covid-19-vaccine-toolkit/new-covid-19-treatments-add-payment-nctap

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/zowe-smith-medical-coder-defender-podcast/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/making-a-killing-hospitals-profit-deadly-covid-protocols/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/search/?search=finacial%20incentives%20covid%20hospital%20protocols

https://zowe.substack.com/p/deadly-covid-hospital-protocols?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=992134&post_id=142949790&utm_campaign=800735&isFreemail=true&r=9f6q2&triedRedirect=true

https://zowe.substack.com/p/the-purposeful-killing-of-patients?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=992134&post_id=162271965&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=9f6q2&triedRedirect=true

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

End of Part 1 of the data collection.

Part 2 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-d6b

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………

Good to know :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

…………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

……………………………………………………

DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

…………………………….

We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

………………………………

The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

Share