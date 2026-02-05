From :

Acts of God

{No.2} Your Money ... And Your Life

Feb 03, 2026

csofand

There was a reoccurring statistic that caught my attention … investment gains. Just as lots of members of these pension systems were officially dying off from “covid,” simultaneously the asset sheets were getting replenished with unheard of stock market gains. These two things were consistently popping up in tandem with the statistics from fiscal year 2021.

The Ghost Bomb Six {No.1}

MASSACHUSETTS

csofand

Feb 04, 2026

In my last post I laid out the parts of a little puzzle I am working on.

In the spring of 2020 there were some places in this country that saw very unseasonal increased mortality.

In the following year (fiscal year 2021 ) many of these same places had huge windfalls in their public employee pension plans due to historic investment gains.

These investment gains were happening simultaneously with additional increased member mortality into 2021 and beyond.

A look back at the solvency of these same pension plans in 2019 shows that many of these locations that had the strange 2020 spring death surge were in pretty bad financial shape right before the pandemic hit.

Image : Source :

Allen, February 3, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/acts-of-god/comment/209360954

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-209360954

Allen

Another excellent report and as relevant today as it was then.

On this matter:

“One side will say it was the eruption of unchecked “covid” - the other will say it was the emergence of the “plandemic” and iatrogenic death in the nursing homes and hospitals.”

One side, the former, has zero evidence to back that claim. The other, the latter, has mountains of evidence to substantiate their assertion and that evidence comes in many forms.

There is no such thing as a “Covid death” as SARSCoV2 itself is a computer generated fiction. No one has ‘died from covid’ as “covid” is nothing more than a fraudulent PCR result plus a nebulous clinical re-branding of cold, flu and many other disease conditions.

The majority of the people who comprised those “deaths in clusters” in Spring 2020 were from nursing homes, assisted living, hospice etc. Here in the US (and everywhere in the West- Milan, Madrid, London, Brussels, Montreal, Toronto, etc.) most, if not all, who died from “Covid” already had one foot in the grave and were residing in institutional settings. Their death was put on fast forward through policies not some mythical virus.

There was a radical and mandatory shift in policies relating to hospitals, care homes and the overall social order. These new “policies” were mandated through various new national, provincial and state “guidelines” which resulted in a concentrated death rate for a six week period in March/April (in ONLY 15 states in the US who “coincidentally had the most draconian policies). Take that out of the equation and there is no death rate to talk about. Put (or keep) these policies in place and we will have this happen every year.

An additional “boost” to the death tally in Spring 2020 were those deaths that occurred from untreated emergency conditions, mainly cardiac arrest deaths that would normally have been treated at the hospital. IN NYC, for example, the excess at-home deaths exceeded (in percentage) even those excess numbers from nursing homes and hospitals for that 11 week period.

Allen, February 3, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/acts-of-god/comment/209377954

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-209377954

Allen

What you are doing in this “little corner of the room” actually gets to the heart of the matter.

In the event you haven’t seen this little nugget it is worthwhile despite some narrative issues:

sayerji.substack.com/p/…

Allen, February 5, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six/comment/210061432

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-210061432

Allen

The Kaiser Family Foundation, July 24, 2020: “Adults 65 and older account for 16% of the US population but 80% of COVID-19 deaths in the US.”

AARP, April 1, 2021: “95 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have occurred among people who were 50 or older.”

Memo to financial investigators: Calculate how much money government and private insurers are saving, because they don’t have to keep paying for the long-term care of all the old people who are dying premature deaths in nursing homes. The money number will be staggering.

As of May 22, 2020, Forbes reported that, “…in the 43 states that currently report such figures, an astounding 42% of all COVID-19 deaths have taken place in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

Washington Post, May 18, 2020: “The World Health Organization said half of Europe’s covid-19 deaths occurred in such facilities.”

Headline of same Post article: “Canada’s nursing home crisis: 81 percent of coronavirus deaths [in the country] are in long-term care facilities.”

The Guardian, April 13, 2020: “About half of all Covid-19 deaths appear to be happening in care homes in some European countries…Snapshot data from varying official sources shows that in Italy, Spain, France, Ireland and Belgium between 42% and 57% of deaths from the virus have been happening in homes, according to the report by academics based at the London School of Economics (LSE).”

To an astounding extent, COVID-19 was a nursing home assault. Mass murder by cruelty. The elderly in nursing homes were primary targets. Getting them to die earlier is the tactic, in order to pump up the fake covid mortality numbers and save billions in unfunded liabilities.

This report was May 28, 2020:

“The data shows that more than 80 long-term-care facilities in Massachusetts had recorded at least 20 coronavirus-related deaths.

The Leavitt Family Jewish Home in Longmeadow held the highest coronavirus-related death toll with 66, followed by Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center in Lawrence with 64 and the Courtyard Nursing Care Center in Medford with 60.

Out of the 6,547 deaths reported in Massachusetts as of Wednesday, 4,041 were residents of long-term care facilities, state data shows.”

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/coronavirus/startling-data-released-on-coronavirus-cases-at-massachusetts-nursing-homes/2132468/

csofand, February 5, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six/comment/210065254

https://substack.com/@csofand/note/c-210065254

csofand

csofand’s Substack

Wow Allen, that is a great comment! Thank you for all that pertinent information. It ties in perfectly where my post left off. I have no doubt that the killing off if pensioners was deliberate for the reasons you lay out.

And even with what I found and you added to, it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Allen, February 5, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six/comment/210090040

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-210090040

Allen

The EU faces a critical, looming pension and social spending crisis driven by an aging population, with unfunded public pension liabilities often exceeding national debt levels.

This “demographic capture” threatens to overwhelm fiscal capacity as the working-age population shrinks, potentially doubling public debt by 2040 and requiring severe reforms or benefit cuts.

The United States faces a massive, long-term fiscal challenge with roughly $80trillion to $120 trillion in unfunded, promised obligations over the next 75 years. Driven primarily by Medicare and Social Security, these liabilities represent costs that exceed projected revenue. Additionally, state and local governments face a $1.3 trillion to $1.65 trillion shortfall in public pension funds.

How to make an immediate and large-scale impact on these unfunded liabilities while setting in motion numerous other long desired objectives? They would never do that would they? Some people are afraid to face these realities.

All of this was easily accomplished- incentives, coercion and mandatory protocols.

Watch the 17:15-18:15 minute mark:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8aE2HF0jwJo&ab_channel=OxbowAdvisors&themeRefresh=1

Article:

https://www.bruegel.org/first-glance/real-obstacle-eu-capital-market-integration-unreformed-pension-systems

Article:

https://www.truthinaccounting.org/news/detail/the-burden-of-unfunded-pension-liabilities-a-national-crisis-in-state-finances

Allen, February 5, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six/comment/210112349

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-210112349

Allen

Another little stat. Around 10% of the total healthcare costs in the US are spent in the last six months of a person’s life. 40% of those costs occur during the final month of life.

Speaks volumes about what has transpired and one of the reasons why.

Post Scarcity Investments, February 5, 2026 :

https://csofand.substack.com/p/the-ghost-bomb-six/comment/210083335

Post Scarcity Investments

Brilliant analysis connecting pension troubles to mortality timing. The juxtaposition of worst-ranked pension systems getting record gains while member deaths climbed is darkly fascinating. I tracked similar liability patterns before, and seeing an 8B swing alongside elevated mortality really underscores the counterintuative nature of how these systems can financially benefit from the very outcomes theyre meant to protect against.

