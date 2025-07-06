Foreword

by Suavek

The article “The Hospital Protocols of Death – PART 11/B” is a continuation of Part 11/A ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-cc1 ), which initiated a discussion whose conclusion could only be published here. This split was necessary because the data volume for email transmission on Substack is limited, and the articles therefore cannot be infinitely long.

Paramaniac, July 2, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131369034

Paramaniac

I've already done this and oxygen desaturation does occur AFTER Hyperventilation.

You can try it yourself if you have a SPo2 finger probe.

Pete Ross, July 2, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131377465

Pete Ross

Maybe you fell asleep - try it again.

"Falling asleep during hypocapnia caused desaturation, and periodic breathing was invariably observed soon after. "

Am J Respir Crit Care Med

. 1994 Mar;149(3 Pt 1):731-8. doi: 10.1164/ajrccm.149.3.8118644.

Oxygen desaturation following voluntary hyperventilation in normal subjects

M Ohi 1, K Chin, M Hirai, T Kuriyama, M Fukui, Y Sagawa, K Kuno

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8118644/

Paramaniac, July 2, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131378263

Paramaniac

Errr… what?

Does it matter if someone is asleep or awake, the point is they desaturated FOLLOWING hyperventilation.

Pete Ross, July 2, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131379476

Pete Ross

According to the abstract, they all fall asleep -

"Eleven subjects fell into non-REM sleep after VHV [voluntary hyperventilation],"

Paramaniac, July 2, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131381535

Paramaniac

No they had low o2 sats when awake too.

Pete Ross, July 2, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131387448

Pete Ross

This sleepy experiment is the best you got?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 3, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131832487

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

It’s irrelevant. The main crime was INAPPROPRIATE sedation, intubation and mechanical ventilation of patients with unobstructed airways and intact chest walls.

The circumstances in which this would be considered appropriate were not observed in “covid19”, and invented term for a range of commonplace medical conditions.

Pete Ross, July 3, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131854641

Pete Ross

It’s crucial to acknowledge & discuss yet another hidden toxic aspect to the covidhoax protocols, namely oxygen toxicity.

Upon arrival, even patients with the slightest suspicion of clinical hypoxia get hooked up to nasal cannulas, but henceforth the ward conditions are too hectic & stressful to allow for a proper work rhythm when monitoring the cannula supplemental oxygen set-up. The tragic result is that, while oxygen supplement is ordinarily low-risk for toxicity, this risk becomes greatly accentuated whenever reduced nursing access or attendance on the ward leads to unrestricted high flow rates & dried-out reservoirs persisting from hours to days, so that the patient ends up getting a toxic dose of dry oxygen. And as the vicious cycle develops, the damaged lung leads to lower oxygen saturation values which in turn leads to even higher administered oxygen flow rates & even to full intubation with mechanical respiration.

“Excessive supplemental oxygen can lead to various changes on a chest X-ray, primarily manifesting as signs of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), including alveolar and interstitial patterns, atelectasis, and potentially pulmonary edema. While a chest X-ray can show signs consistent with oxygen toxicity, it cannot definitively diagnose it and other causes of lung injury need to be exclude”

In other words, a guy with an innocent cough walks into the covid clinic, gets a suspicious pulse oximeter reading, and then he’s off to the races with an improperly managed nasal cannula that can potentially invoke all the very same symptoms & signs of pulmonary pathology which then in turn then gets misinterpreted as being of “SARS-CoV-2” origin, leading further down a spiralling cascade of iatrogenic morbidity & mortality.

Q: How many cases of oxygen toxicity were misdiagnosed as ‘covid’ by chest x-ray/CT scan?

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 4, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131952740

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-131952737

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you. That is a really useful lesson in iatrogenic respiratory toxicity.

It’s important to acknowledge that, had these “mistakes” had been made in one large hospital or even in one country, we might eventually blame subject matter experts for getting things badly wrong.

But it wasn’t one region or country. It was across the entire West. Furthermore, there were countermeasures immediately applied to qualified critics of what was happening.

A former best friend is a professor at a minor English university, who has also been around pulmonologists for decades. He has professional colleagues and friends in northern Italy. One is a very experienced pulmonologist and he tried hard to stop the madness. The tale I was told was that, since he couldn’t override the hospital policy as followed by others, he chose instead to invest his whole reputation on a bet that his patients would do much better without ventilation. So for a few weeks or so, he compared outcomes from admission to death or discharge. The contrast was so stark that the particular hospital was forced to change protocols. Almost all his “covid19 patients” survived, whereas almost all such patients who were sedated and ventilated died.

My friend became a former friend when he refused to do anything with his insights from Italy, though he agreed with me that such treatment was definitely inappropriate. The final straw was when he refused to help a medically aware journalist write an article about what was going on. My wife called him one evening, demanding to know why he wouldn’t help. He had previously stepped into harms way and written some pieces. I deduced that someone from the university had leant on his door frame and suggested that his continuing to “promote misinformation” could very well lead to his suspension or even dismissal. He told my wife, “I’m keeping my head down and I’m just looking after myself”.

He’s just three years younger than I am. His wife is a very accomplished and senior corporate commissioning safety engineer in the chemicals and gases sector. They could easily have managed on her salary.

His unwillingness to do anything caused me to end our 30 year plus relationship. I regard it as way too late to save it. He simply isn’t the person I thought he was.

Prof. Martin Neil, July 2, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131338624

Martin Neil

Where are the numbers? by Norma…

Great question, Martin — and it’s a bit counterintuitive. **Hysterical hyperventilation typically does *not* lead to hypoxia** (low oxygen levels). In fact, it often results in the opposite problem: **hypocapnia**, or low carbon dioxide levels in the blood.

Here’s why:

Quick query on chatGPT supports this:

### 🫁 What Happens During Hyperventilation

- When someone hyperventilates — especially due to anxiety or panic — they breathe rapidly and deeply.

- This **blows off too much CO₂**, which disrupts the body’s acid-base balance (causing respiratory alkalosis).

- Despite the sensation of “not getting enough air,” **oxygen levels in the blood usually remain normal or even slightly elevated**.

### 🧠 Why It *Feels* Like Hypoxia

- The drop in CO₂ causes **cerebral vasoconstriction** — narrowing of blood vessels in the brain — which can reduce blood flow and cause dizziness, lightheadedness, or even fainting.

- These symptoms mimic those of hypoxia, but the underlying mechanism is different.

### ⚠️ When Hypoxia *Can* Occur

Hypoxia is rare in pure hyperventilation but could occur if:

- There’s an underlying **lung disease** impairing oxygen exchange.

- The person is in a **low-oxygen environment** (e.g., high altitude).

- Hyperventilation is **prolonged and extreme**, leading to respiratory muscle fatigue.

So while it might feel like you’re suffocating during a panic-induced hyperventilation episode, **your oxygen levels are usually just fine — it’s the CO₂ that’s out of whack**.

Paramaniac, July 2, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131368323

Paramaniac

Here's one study showing this

"Oxygen desaturation following voluntary hyperventilation in normal subjects"

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/8118644/

Rjj, July 4, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131978646

Rjj

Are you saying that there was some sort of mass formation madness that spread amongst doctors and hospitals, but that the changed treatment protocols initially seemed plausible?

Rjj, July 4, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131978972

Rjj

Because of a confusion and hence misdiagnosis' based off the low oxygen levels in people having panic attacks rather than a novel respiratory disease?

Paramaniac, July 5, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/131995652

Paramaniac

Yes, exactly. The hysterical Doctors were ventilating perfectly healthy people having panic attacks in the tragically mistaken belief that the symptoms of a panic attack, (hyperventilation and low oxygen saturations)were indicative of Covid ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and 'Happy Hypoxia'.

Mind blowing, isn't it?

Paramaniac, July 5, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/132004975

Paramaniac links the following post with video:

HyperActiv

@WeAreHyperactiv

Wim Hof breathing dropped O₂ to 81% (safely!), yet participant stayed calm at 70 bpm! ‍ Normal dips to 92-94% usually trigger panic. This method is a game-changer! Using controlled hyperventilation to trigger hypoxia for training

VIDEO :

https://x.com/WeAreHyperactiv/status/1804454700315562086

JG, June 29, 2025 :

https://paramaniac.substack.com/p/the-covid-delusion-why-the-only-place/comment/130123094

JG

Remember all the huge financial incentives hospitals received to diagnose "covid" too.

John Brophy, July 6, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-hospital-protocols-of-death-part-cc1/comment/132704716

John Brophy

As long as you call whatever it is ¨novel¨ , then you can tear up any existing protocols because they don't apply. How convenient if your goal is to provoke a mass casualty incident while maintaining plausible deniablity. Are they brazen (or desperate) enough to try this out again? My guess is yes.

