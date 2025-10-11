Foreword

by Suavek

The first article in this series is devoted to arguably the most important chapter in medical history, namely the period after 1900, when medical science was steered in the wrong direction by the brutal machinations of a few men. This process can be described as “brutal” because the well-being of patients played no role. Quite the opposite is true, as the people who trust the system are becoming increasingly sick, and the number of iatrogenic deaths in the US, depending on the source, is between 25 and 33% of the total. The damage is thus most clearly evident in its fruits. This includes censorship, the dismissal of honest physicians and scientists, and even costly lawsuits against these individuals. This is, in fact, what the Rockefeller’s’ “consolidation of science” looks like, which also includes the propagandistically driven defamation of the most honest and wonderful people, thus fostering a despicable, passive egoism.

Rockefeller’s allopathic medicine, disguised as supposed “philanthropy” and “progress,” served as the key to expanding the sphere of influence of a few and ultimately to seizing power. The Foundation was involved in the planning, financing, organization, and preparation of the “Covid” plandemic, which in 2020 served as the justification for carrying out a global coup that had been in preparation for over 20 years ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud?utm_source=publication-search ). Since then, we have witnessed further steps of power consolidation and the dismantling of democratic rights. This power-hungry clique strives for absolute power and control over every citizen on a personal level because it now possesses the necessary technology. With the abolition of cash, the introduction of CBDC, and digital ID, the trap is considered to have finally snapped shut. It should be noted here that the Rockefeller Foundation was founded in part by the same people who were involved in the fraudulent creation of the Federal Reserve. Both occurred in the same year, 1913.

The plan to establish a U.S. central bank was adopted in 1910 at the elite Jekyll Island Club. The club’s owners were John D. Rockefeller and J.P. Morgan. The idea originated with Paul M. Warburg. The participants and the purpose of the meeting on Jekyll Island were kept secret until the 1930s. ( Source in German : https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_System ).

The Federal Reserve System gave them the power to print the U.S. dollar and control the country’s currency. When the dollar became the world’s reserve currency, their power also became limitless. The restraints on their power fell away, and with them the laws they would normally have to abide by ( Dr. Mike Yeadon : “These people have no limits.” https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2944 ).

The Rockefeller Foundation is also associated with issues such as eugenics and depopulation, which, however, can only be addressed in a subsequent article. At this point, I would just like to briefly mention one example of how far the power of this organization could reach. It was the Rockefeller Foundation that enforced the one-child policy in China at the time.

Statement by Dr. Russell Blaylock

“Who created orthodox medicine? Where did that come from? Well, it actually came from the Rockefeller Foundation back in 1901. Because of the Standard Oil scandals, no one wanted to be called a Rockefeller. Everybody hated all the Rockefellers. And so . . . Reverend Gates went to John D. Rockefeller, Sr. and told him, he said, “Here’s a way we can repair your reputation. And he gave him a good example. He said, “There was this man who everybody hated . . . and he started giving money out for all sorts of philanthropic enterprises, and soon people forgot all of the bad things. . . .” Because Gates’ father was a physician, and John D. Rockefeller’s father was a quack snake-oil salesman, he said, “Let’s form the Rockefeller Institute of Medical Research.” And so they created this in 1901. . . . Rockefeller owned what was called the drug trust: that’s the major drug manufacturing firms all over the world: Merck Pharmaceuticals, Lederle, all of these . . . pharmaceutical companies . . . And of course, the aim was to remove all nutrition, references to nutritional type treatments, from the medical schools.

“They closed down half the medical schools in the United States. There were 165 medical schools at the time. . . . Then [Rockefeller] had his anointed medical schools, which he poured his money into, appointed the professors from his own stock of professors. And so they created an educational system that taught the things that he wanted taught. And therefore every professor that came out of those programs taught the same thing.”

Source : Dr. Russell Blaylock on : Alex Jones Tv”The Rockefellers & Social engineering” ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WucbVbu7exA ).

Wikipedia, as expected, provides both the true information about Dr. Russell Blaylock, as well as stupid slanders and insinuations: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russell_Blaylock . Here is his YouTube channel : https://www.youtube.com/@blaylockhealthchl/videos

John D. Rockefeller, Jr., in 1915 ( 1874 - 1960 ).

The Rockefeller Foundation became his life’s work since its founding in 1913.

The image below: The Foundation building in New York.

Only 1 year later, in 1914, Rockefeller founded the China Medical Board, which in 1921 established the first public health university in China, the Peking Union Medical College.

John Davison Rockefeller Senior ( 1839 - 1937 ).

AI “accidentally” offers itself as a source.

by Suavek

When I was looking for the source of the above-published quote from Dr. Russell Blaylock, I typed the first few sentences into Google : “Who created orthodox medicine? Where did that come from? Well, it actually came from the Rockefeller Foundation back in 1901.” A text from AI promptly appeared on my screen, completely uninvited. Its purpose was obviously to correct the text I had entered. Well, we can also verify the official version of this topic by reading the AI ​​text. The AI’s programming, just like the information from Wikipedia, comes from the most powerful people in the world, whom many of us have been calling “the perpetrators” for a few years now, and with good reason. Ironically, although the AI ​​text is tainted with propaganda, it confirms Dr. Russell’s information. Thank you, AI!

The AI ​​mentions the terms “philanthropy” and “education” unusually often in its short text, but completely “forgets” to mention that behind the “standardization and professionalization” of medicine lay a hard-line profit orientation and the destruction of competing medical fields, and that the Rockefeller Foundation’s actions were quickly abused for political purposes worldwide, both in the West and the East. An example of such influence was the one-child policy in China, which was introduced under pressure from the Rockefeller Foundation and, although it has long since been abolished, now leads to persistent demographic problems.

Worldwide, alleged “philanthropy” related to medicine has become a key to political influence. Thanks to the advertising, brainwashing, and greed of the often very naive and unsuspecting authorities, the most bizarre allopathic ideas took root in medicine, so that, for example, health could supposedly only be achieved through injected chemical substances. Extensive documentation on this has existed for decades. Further information about this is included in the lower part of the article, and here is the useful AI text:

Overview with AI

The claim that the Rockefeller Foundation created orthodox medicine in 1901 is a misunderstanding; John D. Rockefeller founded the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research in 1901 to promote scientific, drug-based medicine and established the Rockefeller Foundation in 1913, which later funded the 1910 Flexner Report to standardize and professionalize medical education around the allopathic system. While Rockefeller’s funding significantly shaped the pharmaceutical industry and professionalized medical research in the United States, medicine evolved over a long period, not solely from his actions.

Rockefeller’s Role in Medical Development

Founding the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research (1901): Rockefeller’s philanthropy supported the establishment of this research center, which focused on laboratory science and laid the groundwork for modern biomedical research in the U.S.

Funding the Flexner Report (1910): This influential report, funded by the Rockefeller and Carnegie Foundations, led to the restructuring of medical schools to emphasize a scientific, allopathic (drug-based) approach, standardizing medical education and discrediting alternative practices like homeopathy and naturopathy.

Shaping Modern Pharmaceutical Industry: Rockefeller’s investments in medical research and education helped to foster a system focused on pharmaceutical and chemical-based medicines.

Why the Misconception?

The term “orthodox medicine” is often used to refer to modern Western, allopathic medicine, which is indeed heavily influenced by the scientific and pharmaceutical focus promoted by Rockefeller’s philanthropic efforts and the subsequent standardization of medical education.

Before Rockefeller’s initiatives, American medicine included a wide range of practices, including natural and herbal remedies, but the Flexner Report and subsequent changes shifted the focus to the drug-based, pharmaceutical model.

In Summary

Rockefeller’s philanthropic actions significantly influenced the direction of American medicine by professionalizing medical education and promoting a scientific, drug-based approach. However, medicine is an evolving field that predates Rockefeller’s involvement, and the idea that he “created” orthodox medicine is an oversimplification of a complex historical process.

The presidents of the foundation are or were:

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Editor’s note :

Dear friends, here is a wealth of documentation about the history of medicine and why our science took a wrong turn back then. This is a compilation in which some information is repeated, and you’re sure to find a few errors here and there that need to be corrected. However, there are several videos available for you to choose from:

The Rockefeller Medical Takeover: How Big Pharma Killed Natural Medicine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GD-a3sX1NI8

How Rockefeller destroyed natural cures and founded so called modern medicine!

https://substack.com/@truthtellerftm/note/c-137922267

Big Pharma History - How John D Rockefeller Created Western Medicine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmorPPJqVCc

Rockefeller Medicine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6J_7PvWoMw

How The Rockefellers Secretly Revolutionized Modern Medicine

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/NQqnB-VS86c

THE ALLOPATHIC MEDICINE RACKET

http://whale.to/a/allopathy_h.html

BARTON HILL MATRIX RESEARCH LIBRARY

http://whale.to/

John D. Rockefeller: The History of The Education System That Influences Today’s Schools

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n-ny_mtGzo

Michael Wallach, September 12, 2025 :

Michael Wallach

Mike Wallach: The Viral Delusion

If there were a single episode of The Viral Delusion series I wish everyone would see, it would be this one. It’s simple enough for even the most die-hard mainstream medical thinker to understand, and yet filled with fascinating details which are likely new to even the most experienced medical freedom advocate… How did all this nonsense begin?

How did a small branch of the scientific establishment come to convince the world polio was a contagious disease? Discover how the medical establishment’s efforts to squeeze the symptoms of polio into a virus model formed the very foundation of modern virology, and how that commercially successful model has steered modern science ever since, evidence be damned. As we dive into the early research, hold onto your hats, but if there are any virologists around, you might want to hold onto your skulls… See for yourself the mind-bending madness that launched the modern medical maelstrom. You can see it for free here:

Source / VIDEO :

The Viral Delusion Episode Three: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began

The magic formula for how to discover a “virus” is discovered and modern virology is born.

Michael Wallach

Aug 30, 2025

https://substack.com/home/post/p-164839204

Editor’s note :

When I link to the film by Michael Wallach, I will of course add the links to the previous 2 parts of this interesting film series:

The Viral Delusion Episode One: Behind The Curtain of The Pandemic

Now on Substack! The Tragic Pseudoscience of SARS-CoV2 & The Madness of Modern Virology, Remastered and Free

Michael Wallach

Jul 23, 2025

https://theviraldelusion.substack.com/p/the-viral-delusion-episode-one-behind

The Viral Delusion Episode Two: How Could This Happen?

How could so many mainstream doctors, scientists and journalists have bought in to mass medical madness?

Michael Wallach

Aug 08, 2025

https://theviraldelusion.substack.com/p/the-viral-delusion-episode-two-how

Where Did this “New World Order” Coup Come From? The Rockefeller’s “Social Engineering Project”

By Jens Jerndal

Global Research, September 10, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/where-did-this-new-world-order-coup-come-from-the-rockefellers-social-engineering-project/5801301

( … )

The “New World Order” (NWO) is a social engineering project aimed at reshaping human civilization on Planet Earth in its every aspect, to suit the selfish interests of a small group of billionaires obsessed by greed for power and profit. But also – and no less so – obsessed by their fear of violent hungry and deprived masses ransacking and destroying their properties. And eager to display how superior they are to 99.99 % of their fellow humans – and their ability to beat both Nature, the Universe, and Divine Consciousness at the eternal game of Creation.”

( … )

Dr. Mike Yeadon, October 9, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3558

Nigel Watson shared this today.

According to The Usual Suspects (Rockefeller Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Novo Nordisk and GSK), to “save the planet” we need to sign up for a peasant diet and give up red meat, fish and dairy.

No thanks. I’ll stick with steak.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/qL3b4H7oBko

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 14, 2022 :

Source : Robin Monotti’s Telegram channel, in which Dr. Yeadon was involved at the time : https://t.me/robinmg/23166

Anyone involved in initiatives to nudge people into receiving these injections is a murderer.

I would seek the harshest penalties.

No one involved had any excuse for not spending a short time establishing for themselves what the real world performance of these injections has been to date.

It’s not even necessary to venture beyond the official data.

Murderers. They need arresting, charging & trying.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Rockefeller Foundation, Nonprofits Spending Millions on Behavioral Psychology Research to ‘Nudge’ More People to Get COVID Vaccines

The Rockefeller Foundation, the National Science Foundation and other nonprofits are pouring millions of dollars into a research initiative “to increase uptake of COVID-19 vaccines and other recommended public health measures by countering mis- and disinformation.”

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

September 13, 2022

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rockefeller-foundation-nonprofits-behavioral-psychology-covid-vaccines/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 8, 2025 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/2944

This outrage is for anyone who thinks, of the authorities, that “They would never do that, not in this country. We’re in constitutional republic / democracy / free society” etc.

Unfortunately, they would do anything. These people have no limits.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-philanthropists-part-1-philanthropy

Medicine before 1900 cannot be covered in detail in this article. This topic will appear in a subsequent article in this series. Therefore, I will outline the topic here in an almost telegraphic abbreviation:

If you would like to delve a little deeper into the history of medicine, please have a look at the following websites:

Website : https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/

Relevant article : https://romanbystrianyk.substack.com/p/the-greatest-health-revolution / https://substack.com/@romanbystrianyk/note/c-154759178

Website : https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/

Relevant article : https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/biologics-non-regulation-video-transcript

Website : https://totalityofevidence.com/

Relevant article : https://totalityofevidence.com/pandemic-timeline/pre-pandemic-1800s/

Dr. Mike Yeadon, May 20, 2022 :

Source : Robin Monotti’s Telegram channel, in which Dr. Yeadon was involved at the time : https://t.me/robinmg/19632

Does this film describe what has really been going on? I don’t know, of course.

I have always found it odd that the majority of Americans believe JFK was assassinated, yet piecing together the counter-narrative evidence around covid19 is greeted by derision.

I know very little about JFK but I know more than enough about biological sciences & there’s no question that the c19 situation is wholly fabricated. I’m certain it’s not as I originally thought, “convergent opportunism”. No, the obvious coordination of actions is (ta dah!) because there’s a conspiracy.

But why would these dark forces operate in a concerted way? What’s their motivation? And who are “they”?

I can only build arguments based on observations & deductions. You’ve heard them time & again in the last 1-2 years.

I had no background in conspiratorial thinking. But I’ve been open to any ideas which fit together in non contrived ways & pay attention especially when there is corroboration from unconnected sources.

I’d usually sign off my hoping you “enjoy the movie”, but instead I advise you treat it as homework.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/BMOPZzz2_DY

Editor’s note:

The linked video contains a couple of errors. One of the most serious is a statement that the Bilderberg Conference controls the Federal Reserve Bank of America. According to my information, it’s the other way around. By the way, the same people who founded the Rockefeller Foundation were also involved in the founding of the Fed. But that’s a topic for another article.

Afterword

by Dr. Mike Yeadon

Dr. Mike Yeadon, August 28, 2022

Source : Robin Monotti’s Telegram channel, in which Dr. Yeadon was involved at the time : https://t.me/robinmg/22730

I don’t think any of the visible actors are in themselves important players. At most, they were nurtured to execute a role in a drama. And it wasn’t quite as fantastically lucky that all the parts aligned. The same deep state owns numerous other actors, so that they always had the necessary actors available. If Keir Starmer had won in 2019, the outcome would likely have been all but identical. I recall once I’d deduced that the entire thing was a supranational plot, being unsurprised to learn that Starmer was right then appointed to the Trilateral Commission, as its sole British parliamentarian.

I listened last night to the Secret Societies speech that JFK gave, in the year in which he was assassinated. It’s well worth the few minutes. Preceding that, the speech by the outgoing President Eisenhower, on the military-industrial complex, tells us of a time when the deep state wasn’t quite the state itself, but a time when even the Commander-in-Chief of the worlds greatest superpower realised the hideous strength rising up from beneath the Capitol.

And so here we are. The Special Relationship has long existed & I believe we’re living in a nightmarish world of its creation.

British influence is still very strong in scientific circles & the way in which Ferguson’s appalling models were used around the world as a stick with which to beat a series of notionally democratic governments speaks volumes about that.

We’ll never know the truth & no one of any influence inside the machine is even going to try to learn it. And it would be pointless. This operation doesn’t have its origins in the world we see today. Well, perhaps in the heart of the only person who got deeply inside it with neither money nor lineage, Henry Kissinger. He is who he is solely because of Rockefeller, whose family name, along with a few others, goes through this long intended coup d’etat as if through a stick of rock.

I’m pretty confident we’ve lived what is merely the prologue. We can hear the frantic sounds of them beginning to nail down the coffin lid on covid19.

I don’t know what’s next, as there are so many choices.

Whatever it’s to be, I will not be a domain expert. So my influence, limited in effect though it was, is all but over. That said, for as long as I retain my faculties, I’m ready to stand witness. And to anyone shouting “conspiracy theorist!” at whoever gets to try to repel the next waves of nonsense, I will point out that they made the same, misguided accusation then, and they’re wrong now, too.

Best wishes

Mike

Editor’s note:

Please be aware that the 77th Brigade and its related organizations are attempting to defame the comment sections with absurd texts, and thereby indirectly every Substack subscriber. They use every topic for this purpose. Comments under this article with a chauvinistic or similar background should therefore be considered as coming from paid disinformation agents. This includes, among other things, general derogatory statements regarding groups of people belonging to a religious community or a nation.

Furthermore, it is completely unclear who the actual puppet masters of the Rockefeller Foundation and the Fed are at the moment.

John Davison Rockefeller Senior ( 1839 - 1937 ).

Related articles :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/paul-schreyer-how-the-corona-fraud

