Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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C.M. Cardinale's avatar
C.M. Cardinale
9h

"Would you like to know how antifungal creams specifically target these fungal cell walls without harming your own skin cells?"

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

In the case of fungal issues like athlete's foot and dandruff, etc., the fastest, simplest, cheapest true cure is soaking the area in vinegar, whether it may be once and done, or 10-20 minutes a day for a few days, depending on the severity.

I'm assuming it's because of the acidity -- too high for the fungus, but perfectly safe for skin and body.

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Rider's avatar
Rider
2h

good article suavek, thank you. Until fungal infections are proven (hint: don't hold your breath), the idea can be rationally disregarded. I had first degree burns on a foot, maybe 3 inches by 4 inches in size. Painful, blisters, swelling, limp, etc. I finally broke down and went to a medical clinic; they dressed the wound (I had been doing that too) and gave me a rubber slipper to wear. I said no antibiotics...the nurse was polite but disapproving. "I've seen people get sepsis...very serious condition.' 'Yeah...I know. No antibiotics'. She wrote a review repeating my blasphemy: 'He stated germs are not my enemy, they're essential to life'. So other docs at the clinic I was referred to would have advance notice of a misinfomration purveyor. Next clinic, I tried explsing about Koch's postulates to the male nurse; no attention span evident. I again declined antibiotics and aantiseptics lotions. Subtle disapproval and annoying questions. I canceled the next appointment and healed on my own. At gym, some dope was hectoring me about the admission he pried from me that I was not taking antibiotics; I guess word spreads in small communities. I did not say anything, just yes or no. Days later, there's the lecturer-hectorer, says how's your foot. Much better, healing well, i replied honestly, glancing back at him in the locker room. I saw defintely a look of dark disapproval flash in his expression. Syas lots about motives, to me at least.

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