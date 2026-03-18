Foreword

by Suavek

In the article series “NO PANDEMICS,” we saw that inanimate toxins are entirely sufficient to explain the origin of most diseases. Thus, it seems superfluous to invent any “viruses,” especially since their existence cannot be proven. Bacteria, too, appear unnecessary for explaining the origin of disease, as long as inanimate toxins adequately explain this phenomenon. Poisoning is, in fact, something entirely different from an “infection” with a living organism, such as bacteria.

To examine the phenomenon of infection, as it is understood by medicine, more closely, I propose taking a closer look at the frequently debated topic of “fungal spores,” and, to make it even simpler, using common athlete’s foot as an example. At first glance, it does indeed appear that the athlete’s foot infection existed, since such fungi are widespread in nature. Where else could this “infection” have come from, if not from the outside? The scientific cartel offers us no alternative explanation.

I think this simple fact is widely known: what people don’t know, they invent. This isn’t just common knowledge. This is not just common knowledge. Brain researchers have already shown that we readily construct conclusions and create models even when we do not yet know all the facts. The German brain researcher Professor Gerald Huether also spoke about this in one of his numerous interviews. This is how not only many myths arose, but also many aspects of our worldview that can never correspond to the truth. Accepting the fact that I don’t know something isn’t always easy. Unfortunately, it’s a fact that a cow is incapable of understanding advanced mathematics, and just as no human can truly grasp how vital energy actually functions. We don’t even know how thinking works, and it’s estimated that we only understand about 5% of our immune system (or, if you prefer, our detoxification system).

Because modern medicine is primarily concerned with profit maximization, the functioning of the living body is explained to us in a way that corresponds to the interests of those who benefit from this system; nothing more and nothing less. We usually receive only one, single answer, even though other, far much more plausible, alternative explanations exist. In doing so, however, more is explained and more is modeled than can actually be known—the basic principle being that the money is right. With such pseudo-scientific explanations, both the assumptions and the conclusions are tailored to fit the narrative. Those who play along receive the highly coveted research funding, and those who don’t understand the interests of big industry can never become renowned scientists.

I, too, enjoy speculating and trying to clarify what I don’t know: Where could the idea of ​​infection have originated? Perhaps precisely through the observation of fungal spores? I’m under no illusions that I have to be 100% right.

The transmission of symptoms between people can be ruled out solely based on the results of the studies mentioned here:

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/transmission-failure

If human-to-human transmission is ruled out, how can an "infection" originate from other living beings?

What about the microorganisms that supposedly attack us from the air, soil, and the natural environment in general? If human-to-human transmission is impossible, then any "infection" from the rest of nature would be a very strange, and exceptional phenomenon. Well, exceptions do sometimes occur and must also be investigated.

I’m providing this information so you can form your own opinion. Please remember that most medical fraud is based on deliberately misdiagnosed illnesses. The sophisticated tests that confirm our fear of microbes, and, just like the “Covid” PCR test, effectively help in misattributing diseases, remain unmentioned here.

That’s basically all that’s needed to understand this article.

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What does the terrain theory say about the fungal spores?

by Suavek

“He was always so sweaty.”

Within the framework of terrain theory, not only athlete’s foot itself, but also its origin, before it can spread on the skin, is viewed in a completely different light. First and foremost, the role of microorganisms as primary “invaders” is vehemently denied, and the occurrence of fungi on human skin is viewed from the following perspective:

1. The “Scavenger” Argument

Proponents of terrain theory, such as Antoine Béchamp, argued that microbes—including fungi—are not the cause of disease but are attracted to diseased tissue. In this view, fungi like those found in athlete’s foot are seen as “scavengers” or “cleaners”. The fungus only occurs because the “terrain” (the skin of the foot) is already toxic, dead, or unbalanced due to lack of hygiene, sweat, or “internal toxicity”.

2. Pleomorphism (Internal Transformation)

A core belief in terrain theory is pleomorphism, which suggests that tiny, permanent elements in our bodies (which Béchamp called microzymas) can change shape and function based on the environment. Opponents of the germ theory could argue that the fungus is not “captured” on the floor of a changing room, but develops from the body’s own elements, since the environment of the foot (damp, dark, acidic) triggers a transformation.

3. The “Swamp” Analogy

Terrain theory often uses the analogy of a swamp: mosquitoes do not create the swamp; they are simply drawn to it. Regarding athlete’s foot, they would say that killing the fungus with creams is like killing the mosquitoes without draining the swamp.

The “infection” is actually the body’s way of trying to “detoxify” or process waste through the skin.

For proponents of the terrain theory, the “spore problem” is irrelevant because a healthy “terrain” (clean, dry, well-nourished skin) would be naturally inhospitable to fungal growth, making the presence of spores harmless to a healthy person.

4. Focus on Host Susceptibility

Instead of condemning the "invading" spore, the focus is primarily on host-specific factors. The arguments are:

- Symptoms only occur when the body’s defenses are already compromised.

- The “infection” is actually the body’s way of trying to “detoxify” or process waste through the skin.

The solution to the health problem is: Clean the “tank” (diet, hygiene, pH)

My personal conclusion is:

Contrary to the claims of modern medicine, an “infection” of healthy tissue with fungi is impossible, because otherwise these living organisms would have long since devoured us, skin and bones included.

The ability of living pathogens to cause disease even in healthy tissue (as claimed by the entire officially recognized medical industry) is based on assumptions which in turn are based on the interpretation of observations.

Please look at the AI’s lies, and then at how it later contradicts itself and reluctantly admits a partial truth.

The AI's last statement, at the very bottom, surprisingly contains the truth !

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Suavek :

Poisoning caused by non-living substances derived from fungal spores cannot be classified as an infection. Is that correct?

Al answers :

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Yes, you are correct. A poisoning caused by non-living toxic substances derived from fungi is not an infection.

In medical and biological terms, there is a clear distinction between these two conditions:

Mycotoxicosis (Intoxication): This is a non-infectious disease caused by the ingestion, inhalation, or skin contact with mycotoxins —toxic secondary metabolites produced by certain molds and fungi. The fungi themselves do not need to be alive or present in the body to cause harm; it is the chemical substance (the “poison”) that causes the damage.

Mycosis (Infection): This occurs when living fungal organisms (like spores or hyphae) actually invade and grow within or on the body’s tissues. In this case, the disease is caused by the biological activity and multiplication of the living fungus.

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Suavek :

Which living, biological material from the fungal spores is harmful to health?

Al answers :

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While fungal spores themselves can cause issues, the most harmful “living” or biological materials associated with them are

Mycotoxins and Glucans.

Here is a breakdown of what makes certain fungal materials harmful:

Mycotoxins: These are toxic secondary metabolites produced by molds (like Stachybotrys chartarum or Black Mold). They aren’t “alive” in the sense of a cell, but they are biological compounds that can cause severe respiratory issues, neurological problems, and inflammation.

Beta-Glucans: These are sugars found in the cell walls of fungi. When inhaled, they can trigger intense immune responses and airway inflammation.

Microbial Volatile Organic Compounds (mVOCs): These are the substances responsible for the “musty” smell of mold. They are byproducts of fungal metabolism and can cause headaches, dizziness, and nasal irritation.

Allergens: Proteins on the surface of the spores that trigger allergic reactions or asthma attacks in sensitive individuals.

In short, it is usually the toxins (mycotoxins) produced by the fungus or the structural components (glucans) of the fungal cell wall that pose the greatest health risk.

Should I look up the specific symptoms caused by different types of household molds?

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Suavek :

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Which of these substances are alive?

Al answers :

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Technically, none of the substances listed (mycotoxins, glucans, mVOCs, or allergens) are considered “alive.” In biology, being “alive” refers to an organism—such as the fungus itself or its spores—that can reproduce, metabolize, and maintain its own structure.

The substances mentioned are better described as biological products or structural components:

Mycotoxins: These are chemical compounds (secondary metabolites). Just like caffeine or penicillin, they are molecules produced by a living thing, but the molecule itself is not alive.

Glucans: These are complex sugars (polysaccharides) that make up the physical “wall” of the fungal cell. They are building blocks, similar to how wood is a part of a tree but isn’t an independent living being.

mVOCs (Microbial Volatile Organic Compounds): These are gases released during the mold’s metabolism. They are the “exhaust” or byproducts of life, not living entities.

Allergens: These are usually proteins found on or inside the spores. They are chemical triggers for the human immune system.

What is actually alive?

The Fungus (the mold growth) and the Spores it releases are the living biological units. Even if a spore is “dormant” or “dead” (no longer able to grow), it can still contain the harmful, non-living substances like mycotoxins or allergens that cause health issues.

Would you like to know more about how these non-living substances affect the human body?

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Suavek :

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Does this mean that it is not the spores themselves that are hazardous to health, but only some of their inanimate components?

Al answers :

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Exactly. It is a distinction between the carrier and the payload.

Technically, the spores are the delivery system. While they are biological units capable of “life” (growth), they cause health issues primarily because of their non-living components:

Mechanical Irritation: Even if a spore is dead, its physical shell is a foreign particle. Inhaling them irritates the lungs, much like fine dust or pollen.

Chemical Payload: The Mycotoxins and Allergens are often attached to or contained within the spore. When the spore lands on your mucous membranes (nose, throat, lungs), it releases these chemicals.

Infection (The “Living” Risk): The only time the “living” aspect is the primary danger is if the spore begins to grow inside the body (e.g., Aspergillosis). This usually only happens in people with very weak immune systems.

So, for most people, “mold danger” refers to the toxic chemicals and proteins found on the spores, regardless of whether the spore is currently alive or dead.

Would you like to know which protective measures are most effective at filtering these microscopic particles?

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Suavek :

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Do the mushroom spores contain non-living chemical substances that are toxic to humans? Which ones?

Al answers :

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Yes, fungal spores contain several non-living chemical substances that are highly toxic to humans, even if the spore is dead or cannot germinate into a living infection. These chemicals are part of the spore’s structure or are stored within it as defensive compounds.

Here are the specific chemical substances found in fungal spores that act as abiotic toxins:

1. Mycotoxins (Secondary Metabolites)

Many spores carry concentrated amounts of mycotoxins on their outer coats or within their cytoplasm. These are stable chemical molecules that do not require a living fungus to cause harm.

Aflatoxins & Trichothecenes: Common in spores of molds like Aspergillus or Stachybotrys (Black Mold).

Pathogenic Action: They are cytotoxic and protein synthesis inhibitors . When inhaled, these chemicals enter the bloodstream directly through the lung lining.

Illness: They cause “mycotoxicosis,” which manifests as chronic fatigue, immune suppression, and internal organ damage.

2. (1→3)-β-D-glucans

These are complex sugar molecules (polysaccharides) that make up the structural skeleton of the fungal spore wall.

Pathogenic Action: They are potent immunomodulators . The human immune system has specific receptors (like Dectin-1) designed to “detect” these chemicals.

Illness: Inhaling high concentrations of these chemicals triggers a massive inflammatory response in the airways, leading to “Organic Dust Toxic Syndrome” (ODTS) or non-allergic airway inflammation, characterized by flu-like symptoms and chest tightness.

3. Volatile Organic Compounds (mVOCs)

As spores sit in an environment or begin to break down, they release “microbial VOCs”—the chemicals responsible for the “musty” smell of decay.

Examples: Geosmin, 1-octen-3-ol (mushroom alcohol).

Pathogenic Action: These chemicals act as neurotoxins and irritants.

Illness: Even without an infection, breathing these chemicals causes headaches, dizziness, nausea, and “Sick Building Syndrome” symptoms.

4. Ergosterol

This is a sterol found in the cell membranes of fungal spores (similar to cholesterol in humans).

Pathogenic Action: When spores are broken or aerosolized, ergosterol acts as a chemical marker that can provoke an inflammatory response in the skin and respiratory mucus membranes.

Illness: It contributes to localized inflammation and the sensitization of the respiratory system.

5. Hydrophobins

These are small, cysteine-rich proteins on the surface of spores that make them “waterproof.”

Pathogenic Action: Because they are chemically designed to repel water, they make the spores highly “respirable,” meaning they stay airborne longer and penetrate deeper into the lungs.

Illness: Once in the lungs, these proteins can cause mechanical and chemical irritation, making it difficult for the body’s “cleaner” cells (macrophages) to remove the particles.

[ Editor’s note: UV light and humidity affect both the degradation and release of these specific chemicals. However, this topic is not discussed in this article.]

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Suavek :

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Regarding athlete’s foot in humans: Can these fungi develop from within the body without having come from the outside? Do we all already carry the fungi within us without necessarily developing symptoms?

Al answers :

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The short answer is no, foot fungus (athlete’s foot) does not develop from the “inside” of your body.

Here is the breakdown of how it works:

1. External Source

Athlete’s foot is caused by dermatophytes. These are fungi that live on the dead layer of your skin, hair, and nails. They are not part of your internal microbiome (like the bacteria in your gut). You “catch” them from the environment—usually by walking barefoot in damp public areas (gyms, pools) or sharing shoes and towels.

2. We don’t all carry it

Unlike some bacteria or yeast (like Candida), which many people naturally carry on their skin or in their bodies without issues, dermatophytes are generally considered pathogens. Not everyone has them. If you have the fungus on your foot, it is because you were exposed to it externally.

3. Asymptomatic Presence

You can carry the fungus without showing symptoms immediately. This is called being a carrier. The fungus can sit on your skin “waiting” for the right conditions—warmth, moisture, and darkness (like inside a sweaty shoe)—to multiply and cause an actual infection.

Summary: You aren’t born with it, and it doesn’t come from your blood or gut. It’s an external “hitchhiker” that only starts trouble when your feet stay damp for too long.

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Suavek :

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Which fungi do we carry in our bodies most often without becoming ill?

Al answers :

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While we typically think of the human body in terms of bacteria, we also host a “mycobiome”—a diverse community of fungi that live on and inside us without causing harm. The most common fungi we carry as “commensals” (harmless residents) are:

1. Candida (especially Candida albicans)

This is the most well-known and abundant fungus found inside the human body.

Where it lives: It is a natural resident of the gastrointestinal tract, the mouth (oropharyngeal cavity), and the vaginal tract.

Prevalence: It is found in roughly 40% to 80% of healthy individuals.

Role: In a healthy person, it remains benign and is kept in check by the immune system and beneficial bacteria. It only becomes a “pathogen” causing infections (like thrush or yeast infections) when your internal balance is disrupted, such as by antibiotics or a weakened immune system.

2. Malassezia

While Candida dominates the inside, Malassezia is the dominant fungus on the outside and at certain “interfaces.”

Where it lives: Primarily on the skin (scalp, face, and upper body) where it feeds on oils. It is also found in the gut.

Prevalence: It is found on virtually all humans .

Role: Most of the time it is harmless, but it is associated with common conditions like dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis when it grows out of control.

3. Saccharomyces (e.g., Saccharomyces cerevisiae)

This is the same genus as “brewer’s yeast” or “baker’s yeast.”

Where it lives: It is one of the most common fungi found in the human gut .

Origin: Much of its presence is thought to come from our diet —through bread, beer, and cheese.

Role: It is generally considered non-pathogenic and may even have probiotic benefits in some cases.

4. Aspergillus and Penicillium

These are common environmental molds that we encounter daily.

Where they live: They are often detected in the lungs and the gut.

Presence: We constantly inhale their spores from the air. In healthy people, the immune system simply clears them out or they pass through the digestive system as “transient” residents without taking root.

Would you like to know more about how antibiotics specifically change this fungal balance, or are you interested in how the immune system keeps these fungi in check?

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And down here, the truth finally comes to light. I quote from the AI’s statement:

“(…) Candida is a permanent resident of the human body (found in the gut, mouth, and vaginal tract). If Candida causes your foot infection, that specific component was already “in” you. (…).”

You can read this important part of the truth below:

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Suavek :

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What components are found in human athlete’s foot, and which of these remain permanently in the human body?

Al answers :

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Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis) is not a single “thing” but a complex infection caused by specific organisms and their metabolic byproducts.

Components of Athlete’s Foot

An active infection consists of three main elements:

Dermatophyte Fungi: These are the primary “ingredients.” The most common species are Trichophyton rubrum, Trichophyton mentagrophytes, and Epidermophyton floccosum.

Enzymes (Keratinases): The fungi produce these specialized enzymes to digest keratin , the tough protein found in the dead outer layer of your skin.

Fungal Metabolites (Mannans): The cell walls of these fungi contain sugar molecules called mannans, which can suppress your skin’s immune response to allow the infection to persist.

What resides permanently in the body?

To answer your second question: None of the primary athlete’s foot fungi are permanent residents of the internal human body.

However, there is an important distinction between different types of fungi:

Dermatophytes (Transient): These are “external” fungi. They do not live in your gut or blood. While they can live harmlessly on the surface of the skin as long as it is dry, they are considered external colonizers that you pick up from your environment.

[ Editor’s note: And here comes the truth: ]

Candida (Permanent): In some cases, athlete’s foot can be caused by Candida albicans. Unlike dermatophytes, Candida is a permanent resident of the human body (found in the gut, mouth, and vaginal tract). If Candida causes your foot infection, that specific component was already “in” you.

[ Editor’s note: This sentence below also seems important to me :]

Keratin (Permanent): While not a fungus, keratin is a permanent structural component of your body that the fungus requires to survive.

Summary: Most athlete’s foot is caused by dermatophytes that are not part of your natural internal flora. Only in the rarer cases where Candida is the culprit can the fungus be traced back to your body’s permanent residents.

Would you like to know how antifungal creams specifically target these fungal cell walls without harming your own skin cells?

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C.M. Cardinale, March 18, 2026:

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-fungal-spores-the-search-for/comment/229845938

C.M. Cardinale

The Unexpected World

“Would you like to know how antifungal creams specifically target these fungal cell walls without harming your own skin cells?”

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

In the case of fungal issues like athlete’s foot and dandruff, etc., the fastest, simplest, cheapest true cure is soaking the area in vinegar, whether it may be once and done, or 10-20 minutes a day for a few days, depending on the severity.

I’m assuming it’s because of the acidity -- too high for the fungus, but perfectly safe for skin and body.

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‘When we’ve finished spreading this in his nose, we’ll go colour his wee blue to scare the hell out of him.’

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Afterword

by Suavek

While I couldn’t prove that all cases of fungal “infections” are non-infectious, and I must respect the limits of what’s possible, some readers might agree that this article has at least provided credible evidence for the following:

- Fungal spores are not sufficient proof of “infection”. The only thing one can say is that this cannot be completely ruled out. However, the fact that the fungal spores are also the carriers of toxic, non-living substances means that the distinction between the imbalance that arises in the organism (host) due to these toxins and the effect of the living fungus is not clearly distinguishable. This distinction lies beyond my expertise, but, in my opinion, as an unanswered, purely theoretical question, it is not without interest. The underlying mechanism of action of a disease symptom is usually multifactorial and can rarely be explained in a simple way.

– The claim by AI that a healthy person cannot carry any fungal spores is false.

– “Infection” by fungal spores remains unproven even if we disregard the theory of pleomorphism, as long as all alternative explanations have not been thoroughly investigated and considered.

The final word, of course, rests with the readers in the comments section of this article.

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‘I’ve heard of people self-medicating with alcohol, but you’ve only got Athlete’s foot.’

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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