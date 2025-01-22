Can you see the waves of spread of the "Wuhan virus" in the picture above?

No ? Me neither.

Have you ever seen a graphic representation of such waves of spread?

No ? Me neither.

And why not? Because such a misrepresentation would have been quickly exposed.

Prof. Denis Rancourt has even proven that such waves of spread never existed. He publishes his study results on this Substack :

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/

And Dr. Mike Yeadon had to type so much text about it that he probably hurt his fingers :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/not-even-a-small-ghost

And who has organized and compiled the most evidence of the political-medical fraud by topic? Here are over 250 articles full of evidence and arguments :

https://suavek1.substack.com/

This compilation of evidence is unique. I encourage you to subscribe to my Substack and share. The information contained here can be useful to everyone.

........................................

There was no “SARS-CoV-2 virus”, and therefore there was no "Covid" disease.

And therefore there were no real "vaccines" against "Covid".

Anyone who reads this Substack BEFORE writing their comments has an advantage. Otherwise, if they are unlucky, in the worst case scenario, the devil could take them. I would not wish that fate on (almost) anyone.

And by the way: The US government has not manipulated bird flu viruses to make them more contagious and deadly.

Anyone who believes or spreads such and similar scaremongering stories should urgently go to the doctor because they still haven't understood anything after 5 years of deception. Sometimes micro-thrombosis in the brain is to blame. This can be detected by measuring D-dimers.

The birds cannot possibly know that they absolutely must get sick at the exact time when many countries no longer want to buy the US dollars printed at the paper price. But maybe some people can still remember the demonstrably false bird flu "pandemic" of 2007, which was exposed as a fraud? The swine flu in 2009/2010 was also demonstrably invented in order to spread narcolepsy with pseudo-vaccinations. It was Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg who proved this fraud at the time and exposed it. How can a human brain have such a short memory and not remember it?

At this point two quotes may be helpful to us :

Jorge Augustín Nicolás Ruiz De Santayana, (1863 - 1952) :

"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer (1788 - 1860) :

“All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident,or as others have opined.”

…………………………..

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, January 8, 2025

Source ( in German ) : https://www.wodarg.com/

Understand and laugh at

The best protection against fraud, corruption or incapacitation is knowing and perceiving connections, interests, tricks and deceptive maneuvers that scare people and is bullied. Professionally crafted horror scenarios are repeatedly brutally staged. But they only paralyze us as long as they don't see through it and laugh at it.

Editor's note:

In this context, reasonable people also see the fear-inducing GoF and any myths about a lab leak as pure invention. Here, too, a little humour is needed. All such claims are either very naive, or the people were paid to make these statements. Almost all narratives that cause fear serve to provoke a desired behaviour in citizens.

Here is Jessica Hockett’s statement about GoF :

………………………………………………………………………….

The Presumptively-Pardoned Anthony Fauci Did Not Help Create a Pandemic

Simply accepting he did prevents We the People from questioning whether a pandemic occurred

Jessica Hockett

Jan 22, 2025

"( ... )

Gain-of-function experiments did not & cannot give the world transmitting deadly pathogens that leaked or escape from labs into thin air and get very far.3 It empowers the Perps when we believe something impossible is possible, actually happened, and could happen again.

( ... )."

Full article :

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/the-pre-emptively-pardoned-anthony

……………………………………………………………………

Other statements :

……………………………………………

Renate Lindeman, January 20, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@locallibertyletter/note/c-87085207?

Renate Lindeman

Local Liberty Letter

We have a farm. Farms attract mice and rats. A farmer would never consider self-assembling nanobots, hooking mice up to the cloud to try reading their minds or any other advanced or expensive system when a cheap & effective cat, trap or poisoned donut will do the trick.

………………………………………………………..

Dr. Mike Yeadon replies, January 20, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-87106960?

Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Well said. The old school methods of fear and threat work very well.

No need for brain chips or injected, self assembling remote control nano bots.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Afterword

Of course, the cover photo is a joke. If you feel like it, you can save the link to this article and use it as a reply to the stupid comments of the pharma trolls. This will make long attempts at explanation a thing of the past, and you can actually save the time of your life.

Thank you for reading. Laughter is allowed and is not yet censored.

Best wishes,

Suavek

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Related article :

…………………………………..

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/dr-mike-yeadon-and-prof-denis-rancourt-761

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

For the most reliable information about the "Covid" scam and deceptions of the system, read Dr. Mike Yeadon's daily statements :

Here you can find Dr. Mike Yeadon and his statements :

Substack by Dr. Mike Yeadon : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There is also a chat channel connected to the channel linked above, which is managed by his friends : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat

When searching for Dr. Yeadon's videos, only two browsers are recommended : Yandex and Mojeek. But you can also try other, smaller browsers, too.

Censorship is omnipresent on Google or Safari.

Many statements and videos from Dr. Mike Yeadon can also be found on Suavek's Substack, which is recommended by Dr. Yeadon on the main page of his Substack.

Both links lead to Suavek`s Substack :

Fraud Prevention Hotline

suavek1.substack.com

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

“Truth is not what you want it to be; it is what it is. And you must bend to its power or live a lie.”

- Miyamoto Musashi, Japan, 1584 - 1645.

Another sentence from him :

“It is true that one should use all the weapons one has rather than throw away one's life. To die with an unused weapon in one's belt would be a pity."