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Mike Kennedy's avatar
Mike Kennedy
4hEdited

Suavek

I would like to suggest that the post war period is not very long, in the 19th century you could live your entire life without coming into contact with the state, maybe an exception would be post offices.

If you give the state your finger it will take your arm, it is therefore inevitable that tyranny will result from welfare.

I take your point that its possible we have been fed two theories to keep us in the psychopaths overton window, just as in right and left but for me there can be no doubt whatsoever that the state will inevitably become tyrannical because its baked into human nature, estate agents tend to be sociopathic liars because the sales system they operate in is corrupting by nature.

State help might not set out to be a trap but that is how it will finish up, I am now quite convinced that the psychopaths were responsible for the NHS and it's equivalent in Europe so as to create dependabcy and destroy self reliance both for patients and medical staff, I find it inconceivable that doctors and nurses could have been persuaded to murder patients before the NHS was created.

Thank you for your work, I find it invaluable.

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Suavek
5hEdited

Hello friends,

I needed to elaborate slightly on a section of the article to avoid misunderstandings. The previous text was imprecise and has now been replaced by the following:

"Political scientists and historians heavily criticize this as a false causal binarity. A major counter-example frequently cited is the Scandinavian model. The historical reality of Western ( social market economy in West-Germany) and Northern Europe (Norway, Sweden, and Finland) directly refutes Hayek’s claim; these nations have maintained high tax rates and extensive welfare systems for generations, yet they consistently rank among the freest, most democratic societies in the world. While we do see that democratic social structures are being dismantled there as well, and that the advance of totalitarianism is not sparing these countries either, I am referring here to the entire post-war period."

Oh, I’ve subsequently added a few sentences to various parts of the article—or modified them. It seems my work was published a bit too hastily...

You can find interesting, further information in this article in German :

https://apolut.net/history-james-mcgill-buchanan/

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