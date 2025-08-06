Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Binra
10h

Dear Suavek,

Sharing a resonance of value, shared worth or meaning is - as I see it the basis of a living culture - whatever the forms it takes - for the forms in themselves need a living context -else they become a substitution or mindset - instead of a communication or relationship.

So I see myself as sketching out for an intuitive recognition - and not as a claim or competition for The Way to define or describe anything.

This allows me a freedom to integrate by the act of a creative expression -in which I am not the creative agency - but a willingness to ask and receive as a creative relationship.

I need state that I am not a top scientist - though your version of me may serve your own integration of scientific or intellectual perspectives.

My person is not the point but of course is part of the character and nature of my own witness to the times I live as an unfolding experience of Ideas running as generally internalised framing belief and definition - BY our acceptance and use of them as valid or valued currency.

But to the point of this post - I would regard myself as an intuitive - in the sense that a 'lie of a life' made conscious uncovered a love of truth - despite & in some sense because of the 'breakdown' of self and world as I had be-lived it, learned and in my own way adapted as masking survival within the dilemma of the human conditioning.

I have no official training, or institutional or corporate background or qualification. I have no 'belonging' in 'that world' - because I hold a reintegrative willingness rather than a segregative identity - but of course I grow that willingness within my own life -that in some sense is the freedom to be the love I am - as a ongoing 'self-acceptance' or release of what no longer serves or supports me. Freedom as in lack of coercion, and a peace of connection - that in some sense embraces the whole by extension.

In growing an articulation for the unspeakable -just as in bringing a musical expression to life - I get out of the way - while at the same time holding a one-pointed willingness to let the music find my aliveness. If that becomes 'trying' or a struggle or a 'should' - than I experience 'getting in my own way' as some form of limiting misalignment of inner or outer conditions (both). True giving is not sacrificial - whatever others may perceive.

I enjoy where I can be myself and find a living connection -both as one.

In some sense the 'world' demands I 'prove myself' in its terms. But that isn't a self I recognise my own to share through.

Everyone who feels the Call to life is active on their own threshold of unfolding. This doesn't require special qualifications so much as a release of self-specialness to the qualities of what is rightfully ours. As I honour your freedom in being, so I share in such an awareness.

That perhaps is a guiding 'field' or context for trusting myself at a depth I would otherwise have NO access to or readiness for.

When I sing or play beyond any capacity I can claim personal credit for, I can no longer insist I cant do it - yet 'of myself I can nothing' holds that I am not 'of myself' - but in some sense a gift of All That Is that knows itself in the giving.

Take what resonates to integrate by living your own witness - not as a leverage - but as who you simply are as a result of living your own heart's purpose.

So much for a simple disclaimer!

