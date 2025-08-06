“Truth is not what you want it to be; it is what it is. And you must bend to its power or live a lie.”

- Miyamoto Musashi, Japan, 1584 - 1645. ( https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-famous-and-only-graphic-representation ).

Foreword

by Suavek

Binra does not appear completely anonymous here, for his comments reveal the person behind his texts, who knows how to combine his reason and attention with intuition. With his commentary, he helps us all to gain clarity. I am very grateful for that. I am particularly fascinated by his depth of psychological insights, which he is able to perfectly combine with insights from other fields. Furthermore, I was also very impressed by his sensitive communication skills. Because I have been able to learn a great deal from his well-thought-out, broad perspectives, I am happy to share his views here.

Dear Binra, I would like to thank you very much for the intellectual enrichment you have provided us with your writings.

( Editor's note: The Substack program, strangely, didn't allow for author identification. The reason for this is unknown to me, and the column below the title remains blank. Binra and Suavek should normally have been listed here.)

Binra, May 10, 2025 :

( A comment on the following article : https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-age-of-depopulation-part-13-the )

Binra

Binra

( … )

My point is not to posit a negative - Ie you are being lied to - but to invite connecting to the underlying 'terrain' with curiosity instead of merely perceiving and responding in the frame of assumed or trained 'knowledge' - which can include generating a self-attack by activating our own defences - and then assuming certainty that the '< insert evil threat here > is real. While we believe it real we operate FROM that belief to engage with that experience - unless we have free awareness for curiosity within its process.

So I automatically bracket the claims of function assigned by invested models of definition and predictive control.

Does belief in transfection ride on the prior belief in viral infection as evolved via the emergent biotech system of pathological countermeasures? That is - do we interpret 'damage' or bio-markers related to toxic or shock-driven process - into the frame of a 'spiking' agenda - because it is given so much priority/value and not just of financial but emotional investment (no less the various factions of anti-covid).

There is a Pandemonium!

But I interpret the 'demonic' in terms of denial - not as a power in and of itself - though fear has all the power we give it - ie: a fearful imagination runs destructive to true fulfilment in life. Those who fear to lose (the limit that they hath) would that someone else lose if by such they are 'saved'. I sometimes see power struggle in the image of a toxic-blame game of pass the parcel. No one wants the blame - hence shaping the narrative by deceits that 'use' relationships as a means to get from - or get rid of (hate) onto - because hate hurts or conflicts as a drive to get rid of it! But masking diversions only buy time in which to deny or delay healing.

Why would so many subconsciously align in active ignorance or even sickness and death but that truth is terrifying to their current sense of self? This isn't on the rationalising level of minds but a function of deeply set 'self-protective' beliefs.

Reading today:

Sasha Latypova, April 2025

…You can selectively breed animals and plants, and the same rules apply to microorganisms: with many lab tricks you can probably coax some new features out of them. Selective breeding has one rule however - you have to build secure fences to isolate your new breed from nature.

This is no less true for distorted thinking - it needs a fence against 'Nature's contagion' (reversal!)

Binra, March 11, 2025 :

( A comment on the following article: https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/how-do-vaccines-cause-autism )

Binra

If you don't adopt an approach like Denis Rancourt, you will operate within the nested modelling of thescience™.

Many who recognise the fallacy and harm in a false medical framework still war within the framework so as to reinforce and boost the thing they think to be opposing. The lie of a false claim is in conflict with truth and that is where I feel to give witness - rather than make war on the lie from a counter claim that can be falsely engaged with as a way to smear, deny and discount as a boosting of the lie in its own terms.

The concept of immunology is flawed - the nature of anaphylaxis is ignored.

Vaccines do 'work' as weapons of stealth, the immunity in legal terms for the agenda has always been a driving ambition for lawlessness to plunder and abuse with impunity.

So I don't invest in 'anti' identities that then assume moral right to dictate 'correct' thinking.

The way we communicate needs to learn to be from the place we would find a shared worth - even when our respective thought and choices can be painfully conflicted.

There is a sense in which the energetics of the body hold memory. Have you no traumatic events in your life? But to that I add if your 'immunity' is really a masking out that then masks over the denial - are you not still 'loaded' with 'stuff' that shapes your life - unwitting - that may in some sense be retriggered or re-opened as unfinished business?

Does Gilbert Ling or Harold Hillman inform your concept of a cell?

Vested science is its own kind of bank issued currency.

Binra, August 2, 2025 :

( A comment on the following article: https://mikestone.substack.com/p/out-of-control-addendum )

Binra

Discern where to give your energy, attention and value. That is your freedom.

If you contract into such a 'engagement' that has no intent to communicate or extend relational honour or honesty - you may lose your focus - and that is exactly what the stakeholders in weaponised lies intend.

Let your work be your witness.

Use the pressure of such a 'trap' to provide the momentum to release your 'trigger points'.

How are we 'infected' by hacking or hijacking bait& provocation but via 'back doors' we otherwise didn't fully recognise as a liability.

If people are not honest - disengage.

Of course the stakeholders include anyone who gets a boost of 'meaning' to their life from engaging in the narratives for such purpose. They don't have to be controlled op to be part of the fog.

You think rationally demonstrable evidences are enough to change the mind of others, but while there is merit in revealing fraudulent, specious or fallacious claims relevant to destructive control agenda, you might realise that desire for truth is rare in a world of lies - or to put it another way - of vested and defended self illusion.

Let the dead bury the dead - attend the Living.

If something is serious, consider litigation, but not as personal vengeance or you'd be better off releasing everything to live a whole life - anyway - and any way.

Binra, May 18, 2025 :

( A comment on the following article: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-24-the-immune )

Binra

A false or 'serpentine' thinking runs a masking overlay of distortion, conflict, limitation and loss.

Such a 'world' is be-lived real and in a sense made real by reaction - that is - by the reality we give it, and thus suffer as if at the hand of another.

Ideals, models and theories are artefacts of human thinking - which itself is within the realm of communication and exchange - but can be blocked, distorted, and run dys-functional as a result of circular reasoning, defended as protected self-invested possession and control - set against fears 'made real in the mind' by reactive defence.

As if a 'choice of false or true' occurs within a spike of emotional conflict, such as to flip the mind to protect the false against the true, and then operate from a false inhertiance - overmasking true or integral inherence.

The term bio-field offers a quasi-physical basis for modelling life and existence in terms of communication and exchange - not of separate and conflictive agents or a 'War of Powers' but as an inherent rebalancing of order from and within an embracing Field of Potentials.

Linear cause and effect is always an arbitrary result of the framing of 'where to begin or what to include' - ie of time and place. By agreement to share a focus, we share in the experience that such a focus engenders - whether it be true or false as a basis for life, consciousness, and creation as the nature of a true Nature. But a false foundation cannot stand (but temporarily by willingness to protect it at cost of life - while it yet seems to represent life in the terms and conditions of our definement.

True Cause is in its Effect - this is not a time concept- nor specific to a place. But while we operate within the experience of the world, we recognise resonant coherence, sychconicity of alignment and functional wholeness of an embracing communication as felt life - by which thinking and perceiving are healed or released of distorting dissonances arising from conflicted premise and purpose and set by guilting judgements as basis for fear of our own true life!

What can an 'immune system' represent but an attempt to protect a body of locked-down thought from change? What else underlies the bio-tech control system but seeking immunity from lawful transparency to account?

Seeking to possess, predict or control the Eternal or Timeless within the armature of the body and world runs a mind of fear set on lack and loss for Getting a 'self' on its terms.

Contracted into terms and conditions set by unhealed and masking toxic debt-conflicts that compound to irreconcilable dysfunction.

The balancing of inner and outer conditions is the nature of life. But having trained a compartmentalised consciousness to normalise a split mind, we gave power to structures & systems of surrogate power, as if to overcome, eradicate, or manage the evils engendered by the imposition of -or sacrifice to - structures that no longer serve life and the living.

Healing the mind allows the restoring of the body-function in truth and life - as a medium for communication - instead of a masking distance over weaponised grievance.

Can thinking capture or trap the mind that thinks?

Is that not what self-image 'does' in our name?

Ideological capture is 'real' in a world that knows not what it does, from a masking over 'conflicted love' where a special love turns to treachery and betrayal, rejection and abandonment.

Linked :

Binra, July 31, 2025 :

( A comment on the following article: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-28 ).

Binra

For a start they were all willing - for their own reasons - to accept, engage with and extend the underlying ideas - which then mutated (and in fact behaved in the cultural mind) exactly as viruses are claimed to work in the body and world. So 'what do we get out' of believing or adopting beliefs? The answer is starkly revealed by what we did not want to lose or have denied us under operation covid.

Insofar as I seek to judge anyone else's intentions I am necessarily looking through the lens of my own - though often unconscious or protected from exposure to revision.

I often persist too far in depth to be easily followed by 'cursory attention' so I felt to also put a small quote from one of my current reads: from Science, Order and Creativity by David Bohm & David Peat

THOUGHT AS PLAY

If science always insists that a new order must be immediately fruitful, or that it has some new predictive power, then creativity will be blocked. New thoughts generally arise with a play of the mind, and the failure to appreciate this is actually one of the major blocks to creativity. Thought is generally considered to be a sober and weighty business. But here it is being suggested that creative play is an essential element in forming new hypotheses and ideas. Indeed, thought which tries to avoid play is in fact playing false with itself. Play, it appears, is of the very essence of thought.

This notion of the falseness that can creep into the play of thought is shown in the etymology of the words illusion,delusion, and collusion, all of which have as their Latin root ludere,“to play.” So illusion implies playing false with perception; delusion, playing false with thought; collusion, playing false together in order to support each other’s illusions and delusions. When thought plays false, the thinker may occasionally recognize this fact, and express it in the above words. Unfortunately, however, our English language does not have a word for thought which plays true. Perhaps this is a reflection of a work ethic which does not consider the importance of play and suggests that work itself is noble while play is, at best, recreational and, at worst, frivolous and non-serious. However, to observe children at play is to realize the serious intensity of their energy and concentration.

(Unselfconscious joy is absence of tyranny - even if creatively engaging with challenges)

Binra, August 5, 2025 :

( A comment on the following article by Sasha Latypova : https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/hoax-bioweapons-for-beginners-the ).

Binra

I appreciate your work and willingness to give an honest witness in a 'world of lies given power'.

On previous pandemics of mass death:

I don't nit pick to find fault - but as a moment in the reading when I feel I want to add or qualify what I read.

We know of atmospheric pollutions that may both block the growing of food and poison the malnourished.

I also see Rene Girard's observation of 'scapegoating' as a social mechanism that operates when conflict builds up in persons, families, groups, societies.

We also see opportunism using chaos as a cover and means to steal, or take vengeance (see prev paragraph).

I also see belief in threats can operate on the suggestible as a curse or nocebo - that is as real to the minds of the sufferers.

The last one is why I don't invest in fear-driven narratives, but recognise that what the mind gives power to should not be underestimated in its capacity to shape or direct the mind.

This can also echo Jesus - what cometh from the mouth corrupts - that is - when we give false witness we become subject to our own wish to replace truth for personal gain (of fiction).

How deeply are we embedded in nested 'solutions' that mask compound toxic debt-conflicts? I say that only to promote willingness to question assumptions, for renewal and restoration is of realigning in truth.

There are no words for any virtue or quality of living that are not being subverted in an age or reversal.

If we don't share in renewal of a peace at heart - then we have due cause to question our 'truth'! (But not a blame-fest!)

Lies and deceit go deeper than 'They lie'. If there's a correspondence of inner and outer - then gaslighting effectively triggers an inner gaslighting script. But then bringing them to light restores the freedom to choose not to use it.

The accounts of death by sickness in indigenous Americans far exceed even the Black Death in Europe. I can't subscribe to the biotech gene-hacking virus theory of contagion, (Nor did the C17th natives!) I have to look deeper for 'contagion' which is clearly the nature of narrative control via mass media & etc.

Binra, April 24, 2025 :

( A comment on the following article: https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-arguments-for-no-virus-part-22 )

Binra

The means to terrorise the mind via a proxy threat, establishes a cover story for persistence of the split mind of 'control-rules and filters' set over and apart from life - the Living.

The split-mind is not particular to the circular reasoning of pathological 'cell-hacking' virus 'non-living or alien entities asserted and believed to be "OUT THERE AND COMING TO GET YOU!"

It is a corollary to masking shock or fear of attack/conflict and guilting the mask, to then mask the guilt in lies passing off as true - or 'given a blind eye'.

A conflicted system, social group or self WILL seek and find scapegoats to protect the split against exposure to feared truth.

I speak to underlying beliefs that may never have been formulated in thought, but as assumed reality, frame our thoughts, perceptions and responses.

Uncovering this level of the psyche carries a temptation to hack the mind of others ie; to leverage outcomes for personal gain - perhaps in the fantasy of cosplaying of a purveyor of truth revealing. Not because we are inherently evil, but because the mind of a 'self-protective' recoil from love and life is a much deeper or deeply protected habit than any intellectual insight can break. Ie: an addict can have an extraordinary insight into the nature of their affliction without in any way releasing the identity investment of addictive behaviours.

For my part I was already aware of much of the spurious nature of a pharmaceutically and pathologically framed biotech model of 'body systems' as the purview of trained silos of specialised compartmentalisation. But the USE of the 'medical industrial complex' as a tightening choke hold over a financially dependent corporate 'mindshare' (society) revealed the extent of a managed warren of lies framed as protections, services and solutions - in which we are all in various ways 'invested stakeholders'.

Hedging and protecting or pre-emptively fighting against feared pain of loss seems altogether natural - but the mind framing of associative definitions and masking 'solutions' interjects a masking defence over a split mind.

Binra, April 8, 2025 :

( A comment on the following article: https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-trojan-horse )

Binra

Rather than invalidate as a potential for harm within the larger agenda, identify the exclusive or overriding focus on bolus theory as the error.

The 'unifying characteristic' error is not out there in the world, but in the lie by which all else is rendered false.

Insofar as we can identify the characteristic signature patterns of the lie, we can become less susceptible to its devices.

In this sense complex intellect or scientific training is not required. We can all detect coercion via conflicted response - excepting when seeking to mask opr escape conflicts in lies of convenience or manipulated sympathies of our comfort zones.

Recognising our investment of personal and social identity in a corporately distorted 'science' narrative requires diligence against accepting claim of function on face value despite (and because of) patents, media conditioning - including 'leaked or contrived events and thus currency of acceptance or normalised parlance.

In uncovering the devices for manipulative distortion, we are uncovering the use to which our mind is put - as a means of defence against unwanted, discarded, hated or feared truth.

Linked :

