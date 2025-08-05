Image: The mind who allowed himself to be captured.

“Your obedience is limitless, and it becomes more unforgivable from day to day.”

- Thomas Mann, 1940, from “Speech to the Germans”.

Foreword

by Suavek

I found the Ferryman's articles wonderful, and I therefore recommend that you read them in full. They are short and memorable.

By the way, this new series of articles doesn't even need a foreword. Those who understand the message of the title of this series don't need any further explanation. Anyone who does not want to know about the healing power of truth and therefore cannot understand the benefits of this message not only does not need a foreword, but will consider the entire series of articles superfluous.

However, I can't resist making one comment.

The idea for this series of articles arose from my encounters with people who felt they didn't need to delve deeper into the political-medical fraud. As if simply looking at their own shoes was enough. Some people in my immediate environment do not want to check the information contained here because it seems useless to them, following the motto, "What I should know, I already know." It's clear from the conversations that they firmly believe I'm massively exaggerating, even though they've never read the posts on this Substack and haven't even seen a fraction of the evidence. And because they're operating on this imaginary quasi-axiom, they don't even want to look at the evidence. This is the well-known logical fallacy that we call circular reasoning. It is a logical fallacy in which the reasoner begins with what they are trying to end with. Circular reasoning is not a formal logical fallacy, but a pragmatic defect in an argument whereby the premises are just as much in need of proof or evidence as the conclusion.

Image source : A Wikipedia article on circular reasoning : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Circular_reasoning

A pulmonologist I know said that, "In truth, very few people have died from Covid than is claimed," and that my statement regarding the non-existence of "Covid" was, in his opinion, "very radical." Well, in this Substack, there are approximately 350 articles full of evidence that this alleged "extraordinary, novel disease" never existed. I struggle to understand why so many people refuse to investigate the evidence, and I don't know how they come up with the idea that a proven truth can be considered a "radical opinion." How can the truth be radical at all, and at the same time, how can propaganda-speak, which has always been based on half-truths and half-lies, be considered a kind of "balanced truth"? But shockingly, such half-truths, taken from propaganda, are now the prevailing mainstream opinion.

At some point, all of a sudden, it dawned on me that the opinion that the truth can be "balanced" or "radical" must come only from a mind that has been deeply indoctrinated by propaganda. Since I haven't spread any "radical" ideas on this Substack so far, I'd like to give an example of a truly radical idea. It reads: Anyone who believes in the relativity of everyday truth should consider voluntarily surrendering their driver's license as soon as possible so that they can no longer pose a danger on the road. This idea is truly "radical."

The truth can never be radical because it can never be exaggerated. The only thing that can be exaggerated is the above joke about a driver's license, which I dedicated, with a smile and a tear in my eye, to all the unbelieving ordinary people who consider the enlightenment work in this Substack unnecessary or exaggerated without ever having read the respective articles. However, there are also a total of approximately 10 subscribers who canceled their subscriptions to this Substack after I published several articles that obviously struck them as "exaggerated." Did they only quickly skim certain ("no-virus") articles in a hurry and not click on links with evidence?

The danger that a decision once made on the wrong basis can no longer be reversed and in some cases may even prove fatal has only become apparent to many people in the last few years. Several million of the "vaccinated" earth's inhabitants, and the families of the deceased, can already attest to this. The harmlessness of our habitual naivety ended in 2020, because now almost everything is different. One mistake can be costly, and ignorance leads us straight into digital serfdom, which can only be recognized when it's already too late.

The idea that many people only become interested in the facts after they have already suffered harm is little to no humor in my opinion.

I hope you enjoy reading the new series of articles. All the best,

Suavek

Daily Betrayal in Polished Clothing

Why You’re Complicit Without Even Realizing It — A Mirror for the Respectable Follower

The Ferryman

Jul 11, 2025

“( … )

You’re not stupid. You’re not evil. But you are complicit. Because you know exactly what you’re doing — and still you continue. You sense this can’t go on, but you look the other way.

( … )

That you didn’t see it before is understandable.

That you still choose not to see it now is inexcusable.

Full article :

https://www.callosom.com/p/daily-betrayal-in-polished-clothing

Sit down. If you’re done pretending.

The Price of Clarity — now available in English

The Ferryman

May 25, 2025

“( … )

When you see through things — systems, people, rituals, yourself —there comes a point where silence becomes betrayal.

( … ).”

https://www.callosom.com/p/sit-down-if-youre-done-pretending

Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 23, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-138259900

Dr Mike Yeadon

Shame & guilt are necessary preludes before a person is at all likely to accept that they have done wrong and therefore must seek contrition & ultimately, forgiveness.

I’ve said before that I’m uninclined to vindictiveness because it’s unproductive.

Also, while a person continues to commit crimes of to conceal their past crimes, I do not believe forgiveness is faintly appropriate. I don’t think Jesus preached forgiveness for others’ offences against us, while the crimes were still being committed.

This doctor seems well along a good path. Though it’s absolutely nothing to do with me and I’ve no business even butting in here, I feel compassion for the doctor. If I knew them, I’d want them to know that I would forgive them if they were sincerely sorry. Would that many more doctors and others (for the undeclared coup d’etat of the world requires a great deal more than doctors alone) “came out” in some way?

Against this is the likelihood that anyone publicly confessing to wrongdoing, even if initially inadvertently, will suffer a severe birching from their professional regulatory body and in addition, there’s no telling how the public might react.

Linked :

https://drmohammadadil.substack.com/p/doctor-guilty-of-death-with-ketamine

inge jarl clausen, July 25, 2025 :

https://substack.com/@ingejarlclausen/note/c-138706522

inge jarl clausen

inge-jarl ’s Newsletter

The idea of “recognition refusal” as a defense mechanism is particularly striking. It frames shame not just as a reaction but as a force that actively shapes behavior, pushing the individual to deny reality to avoid revisiting that unbearable state.

Shame’s transferability—how it can spill onto parents or offspring—also feels key. It suggests a collective dimension, where the individual’s disgrace ripples outward, amplifying the stakes.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, September 1, 2024 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/1803

A very recent, extended conversation with the folks at Sheep Farm studios, Dom and Chris Waterson. The recording was made last week and released today, Saturday 31 August 2024.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked in the post :

[SF192] Mint Sauce Chronicles With Dr Mike Yeadon

https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/music/sf192-mint-sauce-chronicles-with-dr-mike-yeadon/

“ ( … )

Does it take bravery for a person to stand up to tyranny knowing that in the process of doing so they would be subjected to ridicule, and ostracised from their usual social groups? No is the simple answer. Doing the right thing is the only thing we can do even if it brings the whole weight of the state controlled media down on us like a ton of bricks. That said, to not give up takes a different kind of person, and that is who ‘we’ are. We’re definitely not far right, racist, anti-sematic, homophobic, sexist, or thick as mince (thanks Mr Joly). The perpeTRATORS of these crimes against humanity are using these words to fire up old hatreds so we argue against ourselves. But why is that? It is because they’re SCARED!

( … ) “

Full article :

https://www.sheepfarm.co.uk/music/sf192-mint-sauce-chronicles-with-dr-mike-yeadon/

"Indifference is always the greatest accomplice of evil."

- Jessica Hockett. The quote was from the article linked below.

"( ... ) I remain deeply troubled by the collective unwillingness to confront what medical professionals did—and failed to do—beginning in 2020.

“Murder” may be best reserved for individual acts, but there’s little doubt that public officials and private administrators worldwide activated protocols that led to medical manslaughter. Many analysts - self included - say iatrogenic; increasingly, I wonder if this isn’t a functional euphemism that keeps uncomfortable truths from surfacing.

That so many actions were carried out in the name of stopping or slowing a SARS-related virus never proven to be new, transmissible, or the cause of a unique illness is one of the foundational deceptions that, in my view, makes the COVID Democide among the most egregious crimes against humanity of my lifetime.

( ... )."

Full article :

https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/deadly-medicine-and-missing-witnesses

I remained silent

Source ( in German ) : https://philosophia-perennis.com/2025/05/26/ich-habe-geschwiegen/

By David Berger

May 26, 2025

Message from the day after tomorrow. Guest article by Frank W. Haubold .

When the reader forums of the major media outlets were shut down or censored, I remained silent. After all, there wasn't a need to provide a platform for every loudmouth.

When the coronavirus measures came into effect and critics were silenced, I remained silent. I was afraid and trusted the experts on television.

When knife attacks became commonplace and women hardly dared to go out on the streets at night, I kept quiet. I didn't want to be considered a racist.

When the nuclear power plants were shut down in the middle of the energy crisis, I kept quiet because, after all, there was still electricity.

When the Russian TV and internet channels were shut down, I kept quiet. I was never interested in such things anyway.

When it was said that the Federal Republic had to be made fit for war, I remained silent; after all, it couldn't hurt to strengthen the Bundeswehr.

When Hungary was thrown out of the EU and Russia was declared an enemy state, I remained silent because it was good that Europe stood up to the Russians.

When the AfD was sanctioned and later banned, I remained silent because I did not want to be seen as a sympathizer.

When opponents of the government were arrested and imprisoned for incitement to hatred, I remained silent because I was not an opponent of the government.

When private gun ownership was banned, I kept quiet. I wasn't a hunter or sports shooter.

When conscription was reintroduced, I kept quiet. I didn't have any children of that age, and besides, it could only be good for young people to learn order and discipline.

When the defense bond was introduced, I kept quiet because it only affected the wealthy anyway, and they could finally do something for the community.

When enemies of the constitution had to hand over their passports, I remained silent because I was not an enemy of the constitution.

When the nighttime electricity ban came into effect, I kept quiet. Firstly, I couldn't have done anything about it anyway, and secondly, it only applied from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., when I was asleep anyway.

When the unregulated internet and mobile communications were blocked, I kept quiet. After all, the certified sites were still accessible, so I was kept informed about everything important.

When food was rationed, I kept quiet because I understood that in times of crisis, one had to restrict oneself. Besides, there was still enough to eat, at least most of the time.

When the curfew came into effect, I kept quiet because the streets had already become too dangerous due to the looters. It was also safer if the delivery van was accompanied by police.

When citizens were asked to seek shelter or basements this morning, I naturally remained silent. Who could I have complained to, which isn't my style anyway? Maybe it's just a drill, but I'm still scared. Why is all this happening? I didn't do anything.

Robert Townshend, August 1, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/toxic-by-design-part-28-dr-mike-yeadon/comment/141071719

Robert Townshend

I have a new rule for myself. If I'm not feeling uneasy, isolated and exposed when expressing my opinions...then I'm not expressing my opinions.

Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, from FINAL WARNING

Source : https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/3213

