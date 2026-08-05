“It appears that the scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves “in the know” to accept or comprehend”

— Allen ( June 13, 2026 https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-275579202 )

Foreword

Allen, August 5, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-covid-symptoms-were-completely-325/comment/308605029

The cover photo: A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen

There’s no such thing as Covid as some unique clinical condition. The only “novel” thing about “Covid” is the scale of the propaganda and the extent to which the public went along with the scam.

People get sick all of time in ways they never have before and worse than ever before.

In 2020 in a nation full of hypochondriacs whose bodies are bombarded with toxic crap both internally and externally 24/7, who gulp down all manner of pills and poisons, a specific name for their various conditions was burned into their brains and it was demanded of them that this and only this name be the cause of everything that ailed everyone. There’s no such thing as Covid.

There was no medical emergency of any sort in 2020 nor any unique viral pathogen. People have been convinced through years of social engineering that the things they see on screens represent biological reality. Anyone who thinks that submicroscopic particles floating through the air makes you sick has accepted/internalized the quack ideas that are foundational to the racketeering operation known as the medical industry.

Everything people think they know about disease is based on intentional fraud and medical mythology.

The mythologies surrounding disease are one of the most persistent and widespread propaganda devices in our current society that serve the ruling class.

I am anti-symptomatic. I refuse to allow the virus of stupidity to infect me.

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Psychological, psychiatric, and psychosomatic causes of the loss of smell and taste

Suavek, with the support of AI

The links provided by the AI ​​certainly lead to many propaganda-driven falsehoods, yet they simultaneously serve as evidence that some disorders affecting the sense of smell and taste stem from psychological or psychosomatic causes. We must not forget that we are dealing with psychologically damaging fearmongering—propaganda that does not always come without health consequences.

I hope that with the publication of this series of articles, no more credence will be given to accounts of anecdotal cases of alleged “Covid” symptoms that originate—directly or indirectly—from the propaganda echo chamber.

Best wishes,

Suavek

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Psychological, psychiatric, and psychosomatic conditions can profoundly alter sensory perception. This includes causing a reduced, distorted, or complete loss of smell (anosmia/hyposmia) and taste (ageusia/dysgeusia). [1, 2]

Below is a structured list of 30 psychological and psychiatric causes of smell and taste loss, followed by a specific look at how this manifests in older people.

Mood and Anxiety Disorders

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) : Severe clinical depression is strongly linked to reduced olfactory bulb volume, significantly lowering the sensitivity to everyday smells and food flavors. [1, 2]

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) : Chronic hyperarousal diverts cognitive processing away from sensory perception, resulting in diminished sensory awareness.

Panic Disorder : Acute panic states can cause hyperventilation, which alters nasal airflow and temporary sensory processing in the brain.

Persistent Depressive Disorder (Dysthymia) : Long-term, low-grade depression causes a continuous, mild flattening of all sensory inputs, including taste.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): Traumatic triggers can lead to psychogenic numbing or sensory detachment, blocking the processing of scents and tastes.

Psychotic and Spectrum Disorders

Schizophrenia (Negative Symptoms) : Olfactory deficits are an established neurological marker in schizophrenia, frequently leading to a blunted ability to identify smells. [1, 2]

Schizoaffective Disorder : The combination of mood episodes and psychosis frequently disrupts the central processing of the olfactory cortex. [1]

Delusional Disorder (Somatic Type) : Fixed false beliefs about bodily functions can manifest as a psychological conviction that one has lost their senses.

Brief Psychotic Episode: Acute, short-term breaks from reality can temporarily scramble central sensory interpretation.

Feeding and Eating Disorders

Anorexia Nervosa (Restricting Type) : Prolonged self-starvation impairs olfactory and gustatory identification due to severe micronutrient deficiencies and altered brain reward pathways.

Anorexia Nervosa (Binge-Eating/Purging Type) : Frequent vomiting causes direct acid damage to the oral mucosa and taste buds, compounded by malnutrition.

Bulimia Nervosa : Chronic purging behaviors cause structural inflammation in the oral cavity and salivary glands, dulling long-term taste perception.

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) : Extreme psychological hypersensitivity or fear of certain sensory profiles can lead to a functional “shutting down” of taste processing.

Binge Eating Disorder (BED): Chronic emotional distress and altered dopamine pathways can desensitize the brain’s taste reward mechanisms over time. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Somatoform and Dissociative Disorders

Conversion Disorder (Functional Neurological Symptom Disorder) : Psychological conflicts look like neurological deficits, causing an entirely psychogenic loss of smell or taste with no physical explanation.

Somatic Symptom Disorder : Excessive anxiety focused on mild bodily changes can amplify a minor sensory fluctuation into a perceived total loss of function.

Illness Anxiety Disorder (Hypochondriasis) : An intense fear of having a serious medical illness can cause individuals to hyper-fixate on and mentally simulate sensory deficits.

Dissociative Amnesia / Fugue States : Severe trauma-induced dissociation can cause temporary detachment from physical senses to block out environmental triggers.

Depersonalization-Derealization Disorder: Feeling detached from one’s body often makes the physical world feel “unreal,” directly numbing the perception of food and scents. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Trauma, Stress, and Substance-Related Conditions

Acute Stress Disorder : Immediate psychological shock from a traumatic event can cause temporary, stress-induced sensory shutdown.

Adjustment Disorder : Severe stress from major life changes (like grief or divorce) can manifest physically as a temporary loss of appetite and taste.

Alcohol Use Disorder (Psychological Dependency) : Chronic dependence alters brain chemistry and leads to nutritional neglect, damaging the peripheral nerves responsible for taste.

Cocaine Use Disorder : The psychological addiction leads to repeated snorting, which chemically burns and destroys the olfactory mucosa.

Chronic Burnout Syndrome: Severe emotional and physical exhaustion blunts the nervous system’s responsiveness to external stimuli. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Neurodevelopmental, Personality, and Cognitive Conditions

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) : Hyper-fixation on contamination can lead to overusing harsh cleaning chemicals, physically damaging nasal receptors while altering sensory focus.

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) : Intense emotional dysregulation and transient stress-induced paranoia can trigger episodes of sensory dissociation.

Severe Sensory Processing Disorder (Adult) : Psychological distress can overload the nervous system, causing it to misinterpret or drop incoming sensory signals.

Malingering : Fabricating a sensory deficit for external incentives or psychological attention.

Factitious Disorder (Munchausen Syndrome) : Intentionally feigning or inducing a lack of taste/smell to assume the sick role.

Psychological Distress from Early Dementia: The underlying anxiety and depression in the early stages of cognitive decline worsen the structural smell loss caused by the disease. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Focus: Anorexia and Sensory Loss in People Around Age 60

In people around the age of 60, the intersection of Anorexia Nervosa (often categorized here under Anorexia of Aging) and sensory loss is a complex, cyclical medical issue: [1, 2, 3]

The Aging Mechanism : Naturally, past the age of 60, humans experience a gradual reduction in saliva production and a structural atrophy of taste buds.

The Psychological Trigger : At this life stage, women may develop late-onset anorexia triggered by significant life stressors. These include grief, social isolation, or a psychological coping mechanism to regain control over an aging body.

The Vicious Cycle : The psychological restriction of food intake rapidly accelerates physical malnutrition. Severe deficiencies in vital micronutrients (such as Zinc, Thiamine, and Vitamin A ) directly damage the olfactory system.

The Result: This turns into an intractable loop. The psychological anorexia drives the initial weight loss, which causes malnutrition. This malnutrition permanently damages the olfactory and gustatory nerves, making food taste entirely bland. This sensory erasure removes any remaining pleasure from eating, further reinforcing the anorexic behavior. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]

Early Neurological Warning Signs (The Brain-Psyche Axis)

If an older person—around the age of 60—first loses their sense of smell and subsequently develops anorexia, a neurobiological perspective is required. The sense of smell accounts for 80% of what we perceive as “taste.” [1, 2, 3]

Early symptom: A gradual loss of the senses of smell and taste, unfolding over weeks, is a well-known early warning sign—often appearing years in advance—of neurodegenerative diseases such as Morbus Parkinson Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s. [1, 2, 3]

Psychological reaction: Affected individuals often notice the decline of their senses only subconsciously. The resulting frustration and anxiety manifest psychologically as a loss of appetite and depressive behaviors. [1, 2]

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How micronutrient deficiencies affect the olfactory system?

Micronutrient deficiencies impair the olfactory system by disrupting cellular regeneration, compromising neurotransmission, inducing oxidative stress, and inactivating critical zinc-dependent enzymes in the nasal mucosa. [1, 2]

The olfactory epithelium is one of the few places in the human body where nerve cells continuously regenerate throughout adult life. This high cellular turnover makes the sense of smell highly sensitive to systemic nutritional deficits. [1, 2]

Key Micronutrients and Their Mechanical Impact

1. Zinc

Enzyme Inactivation : Zinc is an essential cofactor for carbonic anhydrase VI (gustin) , a metalloenzyme highly concentrated in the salivary and parotid glands as well as nasal secretions. This enzyme is crucial for the growth, maturation, and maintenance of taste buds and olfactory receptor cells. Without zinc, these sensory cells atrophy. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Apoptosis of Glial Cells : The olfactory bulb relies on specialized glial cells called olfactory ensheathing cells to guide new nerve axons from the nose into the brain. A lack of zinc triggers cell death (apoptosis) in these ensheathing cells, halting olfactory neuroplasticity and repair. [1]

Signal Transduction: Zinc modulates neural communication between the primary olfactory bulb and the hippocampus. Deficiencies physically stall the transmission of scent signals along the olfactory nerve pathways. [1, 2]

2. Vitamin A (Retinol)

Stem Cell Maturation : The olfactory epithelium contains basal stem cells that constantly divide to replace worn-out olfactory receptor neurons. Vitamin A dictates the genetic differentiation of these stem cells. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Squamous Metaplasia: A severe deficiency prevents stem cells from turning into functional mucous-secreting cells and neurons. Instead, the lining undergoes “squamous metaplasia,” hardening into dry, keratinized tissue that cannot capture or process odorant molecules.

3. B-Complex Vitamins (B1, B3, B6, B12) [1, 2, 3]

Thiamine (B1) & Cobalamin (B12) : These vitamins are critical for maintaining the myelin sheath that insulates the olfactory nerve fibers. Deficiencies cause peripheral neuropathy and demyelination, causing the nerve to slow down or short-circuit before it reaches the brain’s olfactory cortex. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Niacin (B3) & Pyridoxine (B6): Vitamin B3 is required for cellular metabolic pathways within olfactory neurons. Vitamin B6 acts as a metabolic gatekeeper; a deficiency in B6 indirectly induces smell loss by severely reducing the body’s baseline absorption and retention of zinc. [1]

4. Vitamin D

Neuroprotection : Vitamin D receptors are highly expressed throughout the olfactory system. Vitamin D acts as a neuroprotectant by regulating neurotrophins (proteins that help neurons survive) and keeping local inflammation in check. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Inflammatory Damage: When Vitamin D is deficient, the lack of anti-inflammatory regulation allows unchecked low-grade cytokine inflammation to damage delicate olfactory receptor neurons. [1, 2]

5. Copper and Vitamin E [1, 2]

Antioxidant Defense : The nasal passage is constantly exposed to environmental toxins, pollutants, and pathogens, generating free radicals. Vitamin E and copper act as primary antioxidants within the neuro-epithelium.

Oxidative Degradation: A lack of these micronutrients leads to oxidative stress, destroying the specialized lipid membranes of olfactory cilia—the tiny, hair-like structures that initially bind to ambient scents. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Structural Breakdown of Deficiency Consequences

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A clinical and practical explanation of how conditions like zinc deficiencies, stress-induced cortisol depletion, and blood sugar spikes cause systemic smell loss.

Systemic loss of smell (anosmia or severe hyposmia) can stem from a trio of biochemical disruptions: zinc deficiencies, stress-induced cortisol depletion, and acute blood sugar spikes. [1]

While these conditions stem from different root causes—nutritional, psychological, and metabolic—they converge on the same target, destroying the delicate neuro-architecture of the nasal cavity and brain. [1, 2]

1. Zinc Deficiencies: The Cellular Construction Stop

Zinc is a fundamental molecular building block for the olfactory system. A deficiency triggers two destructive paths: [1, 2]

Enzymatic Failure : The nasal cavity relies heavily on a zinc-dependent metalloenzyme called carbonic anhydrase VI . This enzyme acts as a direct growth factor for sensory receptors. When zinc is depleted, this enzyme goes dormant, causing the active atrophy and degradation of existing taste buds and olfactory neuron membranes. [1, 2]

Halted Neurogenesis: Olfactory Receptor Neurons (ORNs) are unique because they have to constantly die and replace themselves every 30 to 60 days. This cycle depends on Olfactory Ensheathing Cells (OECs)—specialized glial cells that guide new nerve fibers from the nose into the brain. Modern neurological research demonstrates that severe zinc deficiency triggers rapid cell death (apoptosis) in these OECs. Without these “glial guides,” neural regeneration stops entirely. [1]

2. Stress-Induced Cortisol Depletion: Structural Brain Damage

While acute stress elevates cortisol to modulate sensory intensity, chronic psychological trauma or severe long-term burnout eventually leads to Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis exhaustion. This causes a chronic drop or depletion in baseline cortisol: [1, 2]

Glutamatergic Neurotoxicity : In healthy conditions, physiological cortisol levels protect neural pathways. When cortisol levels are depleted or erratic due to chronic stress, it disinhibits the brain’s GABAergic (calming) interneurons. This causes a massive, uninhibited release of glutamate—a stimulatory neurotransmitter—within the olfactory cortex and hippocampus. The resulting “glutamatergic toxicity” structurally damages the pyramidal neurons that allow the brain to decode what you are smelling. [1, 2]

The Shared Neural Circuitry: Clinically, the brain circuits that process smell are identical to the limbic structures that govern fear, survival, and anxiety. Chronic stress and HPA axis crash force the brain to deprioritize sensory processing. It actively suppresses the “olfactory gain” at the first central synapse in the olfactory bulb, effectively tuning out ambient smells to conserve metabolic energy. [1, 2, 3]

3. Blood Sugar Spikes: Axonal Short-Circuiting and Metabolic Gating

Frequent spikes in blood glucose (hyperglycemia) and the resulting insulin surges damage the olfactory system via vascular and biochemical pathways: [1, 2]

Axonal Transport Deficits : High blood sugar spikes trigger immediate, severe oxidative stress within the olfactory mucosa. This oxidative environment activates specific cellular destruction pathways (such as p38MAPK) and causes abnormal protein accumulation (tau phosphorylation) inside the olfactory neurons. This completely blocks axonal transport rates —the physical movement of molecular signals along the nerve fiber—preventing the nerve from sending a clear signal from the nose to the brain.

Central Microvascular Neuropathy: Just as diabetes damages the nerves in the feet (peripheral neuropathy), blood sugar spikes cause microvascular damage to the capillaries feeding the olfactory bulb. This leads to local ischemia (oxygen starvation) and chronic inflammation. Furthermore, high systemic insulin levels act on periglomerular cells in the brain, triggering a metabolic gate that actively blocks olfactory receptor neuron inputs to suppress smell sensitivity during states of glucose saturation. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

The Interconnected Trifecta

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Allen, July 5, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-288539831

Allen

It’s a fear-based control narrative. No one needed any symptom at all to be diagnosed. The fake “cases” were “confirmed” with fraudulent, impossible-to-validate tests that don’t test for a virus. There is no common denominator whatsoever among these “cases”. Obviously there was no symptom since none were needed and many people weren’t sick at all. And there was no common lab result. Myriad “tests” were employed, with no standardization whatsoever. One could test “positive” at one lab and the exact same sample test “negative” at another.

Furthermore the symptoms that people did have were nothing new and there is no reason at all to look for 1 cause or to group those sick people together as their conditions were varied plus people who test “negative” can have those same exact symptoms. “Covid” was a completely contrived, made-up phenomenon with no connection to reality. You can believe whatever you like, but there is no scientific evidence of any pathogen whatsoever. And yes, hospitals and “care” facilities killed people.

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Afterword

Allen, June 13, 2026 :

https://tdefender.substack.com/p/smoking-gun-documents-suggest-fauci-knew-covid-created-in-wuhan-lab-and-mrna-vaccines-wouldnt-work/comment/275589331

Allen

You can believe whatever you want but that’s not evidence. There was no unique pathogen nor any mass poisoning event.

Your default to “symptoms of illness” is patently absurd and pointless. People are experiencing that in large numbers every day of the week.

Yes hospital protocols killed people en masse but there was no pathogen whatsoever and those promoting this garbage are irresponsible at this point.

Wake up- you were duped. Props in a theatrical performance do not have to be real.

A further but related result of focusing on the “lab-leak” conjecture is that it shores up the “deadly novel virus suddenly appeared” narrative, which provides the rationale for the biosecurity complex to siphon trillions from taxpayers through the aptly named “pandemic preparedness” industry.

Another consequence of accepting the lab-leak supposition is to distract attention from how the perception of a pandemic/mass panic was conjured with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and the meaningless PCR tests that fraudulently manufactured cases and spuriously attributed deaths from other causes to Covid.

The biggest problem with accepting and promoting various quack theories, lab leak e.g., is that it reifies the Big Lie that there ever was a “pandemic” caused by a “unique viral pathogen” in the spring of 2020. In so doing, such theories hide the crimes that were committed in the hospitals and nursing homes and provides cover for the criminals who designed and executed this top-down operation.

“The Virus™ is superfluous, just like the Swine Flu scamdemic of 2009. Not only does the “pandemic” narrative serve to conceal the fact that this was a mass murder spree set off by policies constructed, orchestrated, and mandated by identifiable individuals, it also serves as a smokescreen for the entire “Covid Operation.”

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“...and how about you, Wellington? Does this smell funny to you?”

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-missing-flu

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-covid-symptoms-were-completely-325

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-covid-symptoms-were-completely

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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