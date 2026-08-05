Foreword

by Suavek

Every year, a certain number of people experience difficulties with their sense of smell and taste. There are numerous possible causes for these symptoms. Those affected should not be too quick to accept explanations for these causes based on alarmist TV coverage and the usual fearmongering propaganda. Doing so creates an echo chamber that further fuels the very harmful propaganda we are fighting against. A hasty and ill-considered linking of facts can undo the time-consuming educational efforts of many people. For this reason, and to distance ourselves from false propaganda, I propose always enclosing any non-existent disease ("Covid")—or "pandemic"—in quotation marks.

To date, there are no figures or other evidence of mass poisoning in 2020. Therefore, I regard any account attributing the loss of smell and taste to malicious chemical poisoning as an arbitrary link between fearmongering propaganda and personal suffering. From a statistical perspective, these are merely isolated cases with no further significance for the overall picture. If you make claims that contradict what has been said above, I ask you to provide evidence.

Evidence of mass poisoning is not found in anecdotal cases or the technical possibility of causing an illness—for instance, via EMF—but solely in statistically significant, *elevated* numbers of poisoning cases. However, since such data is not available, the claim of widespread mass poisoning must be dismissed as mere scaremongering—originating in propaganda and spread within the echo chamber.

By the same token, it cannot be proven that no poisons were sprayed anywhere in the world—in any town, on any train, or on any cruise ship—in 2020. However, that is an epistemological matter regarding the burden of proof and plays no role here, given the topic of an alleged global “pandemic.” In light of the available evidence, it must be concluded that there was no “pandemic” at all, nor did any widespread mass poisoning occur that could have justified “measures” against an alleged, “novel health threat.” The whole thing was, in fact, a big LIE.

This series of articles provides the evidence needed to understand what actually happened in 2020 and the years that followed. I enlisted the help of AI to compile the following list of medications. While the links it provided contain a great deal of propaganda, they also serve as evidence of the harmful effects these medications had on patients’ senses of smell and taste.

To keep this article as brief as possible, I will describe the psychosomatic causes of the loss of the aforementioned senses in one of the subsequent articles. Yet one thing is already certain: the television news of 2020 has induced a certain introversion in some people regarding their senses of smell and taste. Around the year 1900, the term “hysteria” would have been used for this. Oh yes, the truth is not always pleasant, but it can heal us.

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Than 350 medications can alter or decrease your sense of taste, and over 70 can affect your sense of smell, often impacting both senses simultaneously as flavor relies heavily on scent. [1]

Here are 30 commonly used medications grouped by their drug classes that can cause a temporary or persistent loss or distortion of taste (ageusia/dysgeusia) and smell (anosmia/hyposmia) according to medical data published on Drugs.com and BuzzRx:

Blood Pressure & Heart Medications

Lisinopril : An ACE inhibitor frequently linked to taste distortion or complete loss.

Enalapril : An ACE inhibitor known to interfere with chemical receptors in the mouth and nose.

Captopril : A cardiovascular drug reported to alter taste buds, sometimes causing a metallic sensation.

Amlodipine : A calcium channel blocker that can suppress taste and smell sensitivity.

Nifedipine : A calcium channel blocker that has been associated with long-term olfactory loss.

Metoprolol : A widely prescribed beta-blocker that can lead to chemosensory deficits.

Propranolol : A beta-blocker used for heart conditions and migraines that list taste disturbance as a side effect.

Furosemide : A powerful loop diuretic (water pill) that alters fluid and electrolyte balance, impacting taste buds.

Hydrochlorothiazide : A common thiazide diuretic that frequently reduces taste acuity.

Spironolactone: A potassium-sparing diuretic used for heart failure and acne that alters smell and taste function. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11]

Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs (Statins)

Atorvastatin : A highly popular statin that can induce sensory alterations in taste and smell pathways.

Simvastatin : Frequently documented as a cause for a decreased ability to perceive flavors.

Pravastatin: A lipid-lowering agent linked to drug-induced olfactory and gustatory dysfunction. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Antibiotics & Antifungals

Amoxicillin : One of the most common antibiotics, known to trigger temporary loss of flavor and scent perception.

Azithromycin : A macrolide antibiotic frequently flagged in pharmacovigilance reports for inducing taste and smell disorders.

Ciprofloxacin : A fluoroquinolone that can directly damage or dull chemosensory receptors.

Clarithromycin : Often reported for leaving a severe metallic taste or diminishing sensory acuity.

Metronidazole : An antimicrobial well-known for causing a harsh, metallic taste and suppressing natural taste signals.

Terbinafine: An oral antifungal drug highly associated with severe, prolonged loss of taste and smell. [1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7]

Antidepressants & Anti-Anxiety Medications

Amitriptyline : A tricyclic antidepressant that can cause significant dry mouth (xerostomia), which directly hinders the ability of taste buds to function correctly.

Sertraline : An SSRI that may interfere with the neurological processing of odor and taste signals.

Diazepam : A benzodiazepine that can impact the transmission of sensory signals related to flavor.

Alprazolam: Used for anxiety, it is sometimes associated with alterations in how sensory receptors respond to chemical stimuli. [, 2, 3, 4, 6]

Pain Relievers & Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Acetaminophen : A standard over-the-counter medication used for pain and fever that can occasionally interfere with taste pathways.

Ibuprofen : A common NSAID that may lead to temporary impairment of taste receptor function.

Aspirin: Some users report altered or reduced perception of taste and smell as a secondary side effect. [1]

Diabetes & Endocrine Medications

Metformin : A primary treatment for type 2 diabetes frequently reported to cause a metallic taste or reduced sensitivity to flavors.

Levothyroxine: A thyroid hormone replacement that can sometimes affect the sensory balance in the oral and nasal cavities. [1, 2, 4]

Allergy & Respiratory Nasal Sprays

Fluticasone : A corticosteroid nasal spray that may affect the olfactory mucosa, particularly if not used according to specific clinical directions. [1, 2]

Loratadine: An antihistamine that can cause dryness in the mouth and nose, changing how flavor and scent molecules interact with sensory cells. [1]

Vitamins

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The following list enumerates medications—from among the more than 350 that damage or temporarily impair the senses of smell and taste—that were very frequently administered to patients diagnosed with the non-existent “Covid” disease.

Parosmia is a qualitative disorder of the sense of smell. It can be caused by diseases of the paranasal sinuses or by harmful medications. One thing is certain: it is not caused by the "viruses," because they simply do not exist. Any claims to the contrary found in the linked information should therefore be ignored. These links serve solely to establish the connection between the symptoms and the intake of the respective medication.

When examining the complete spectrum of more than 350 medications documented to cause an alteration or loss of smell and taste, their deployment scales from billions of casual over-the-counter doses to strictly controlled hospital treatments. [1, 2]

The comprehensive list below ranks the most frequently utilized medications from the entire pool of 350+ smell/taste-altering drugs during the alleged “pandemic”, ordered by total global volume of use.

1. Acetaminophen / Paracetamol (Analgesics)

Usage Scale: Billions of doses globally (Rank #1)

“Pandemic Role”: This was the universal first-line supportive drug. It was explicitly recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and national health agencies for home-management of fever and body pain across all mild-to-moderate “infections”.

Sensory Impact: Can occasionally interfere with central gustatory and olfactory processing pathways. [1, 2, 3, 4]

2. Ibuprofen & Aspirin (NSAIDs / Antithrombotics)

Usage Scale: Hundreds of millions of patients

“Pandemic” Role: The official statement is: “Ibuprofen was used globally for home-care symptom relief once initial safety concerns were cleared.” [ Editor’s note: I believe this drug was deemed “safe” because it generates huge revenues for pharmaceutical investors. Warnings about this toxic preparation are impossible to miss on the Internet. ]. Concurrently, Aspirin was heavily administered both at home and in hospital settings to prevent “Covid”-induced blood clots (thrombosis prophylaxis).

Sensory Impact: Known to cause a temporary dulling or impairment of localized chemosensory receptor functions. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

3. Systemic Corticosteroids (Dexamethasone, Prednisone, Methylprednisolone)

Usage Scale: Extremely High (Standard Hospital Protocol)

“Pandemic Role”: Following data from late spring 2020, systemic steroids like Dexamethasone became the global standard of care for severe and critical “COVID-19”. Studies noted that hospital utilization spiked from 4% to nearly 40% of all admitted patients to suppress deadly cytokine storms. [1, 2]

Sensory Impact: Systemic steroids are heavily tracked in the WHO Safety Database for inducing parosmia (distorted smell) or temporary hyposmia, though localized nasal sprays (like Fluticasone) were conversely used later to treat post-viral nerve inflammation. [1, 2]

4. Azithromycin & Doxycycline (Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics)

Usage Scale: Massive (Particularly 2020–2021)

“Pandemic Role”: Azithromycin and Doxycycline were among the most over-prescribed drugs early in the pandemic. In early 2020, U.S. Pharmacist reports noted that Azithromycin was given to over 40% of hospitalized patients. It was also widely distributed in outpatient kits alongside repurposed therapies. [1, 2, 3]

Sensory Impact: Macrolides and tetracyclines are classic culprits for leaving a persistent, harsh metallic taste (dysgeusia) and blunting olfactory acuity. [1]

5. Hydroxychloroquine & Chloroquine (Antimalarials)

Usage Scale: Very High (Early “Pandemic Peak”)

“Pandemic” Role: Despite ultimately being revoked by the FDA and WHO, Hydroxychloroquine saw explosive global use during the alleged “initial 2020 wave”, being administered to more than 40% of early hospitalized cohorts.

Sensory Impact: Well-documented within the 350-drug list for altering taste perception and dulling olfactory sensory responses. [1, 2, 3]

6. Albuterol / Salbutamol (Bronchodilators)

Usage Scale: High (Respiratory Relief)

Role during the alleged "pandemic": Widely prescribed via inhalers or nebulizers for “Covid patients” experiencing acute shortness of breath, reactive airway disease, or asthma exacerbations. [1]

Sensory Impact: Listed on BuzzRx’s Taste Loss Data as a known inducer of taste receptor disruption, often aggravated by local throat dryness. [1]

7. Ritonavir (Antiviral Component of Paxlovid)

Usage Scale: High (Later “Pandemic” Phases, 2022 onwards)

“Pandemic” Role: Ritonavir is a protease inhibitor paired with nirmatrelvir to create Paxlovid, the leading oral antiviral recommended by the NIH Guidelines for non-hospitalized adults at high risk of severe progression.

Sensory Impact: Protease inhibitors are notorious within the 350-drug classification. Ritonavir specifically triggers a prominent, bitter, or metallic taste distortion—informally dubbed “Paxlovid mouth”—in a substantial percentage of users during the treatment course. [1, 2]

8. Hospital Antimicrobials (Ciprofloxacin, Levofloxacin, Metronidazole)

Usage Scale: Moderate to High (ICU Settings)

“Pandemic” Role: Utilized continuously throughout the pandemic to treat secondary bacterial infections, such as ventilator-associated pneumonia or sepsis, in severe ICU cases.

Sensory Impact: Directly toxic to or dampening for olfactory/gustatory chemosensory receptors. [1]

9. Omeprazole & Pantoprazole (Proton Pump Inhibitors - PPIs) [1]

Usage Scale: Moderate (Prophylactic ICU Care)

“Pandemic” Role: Administered frequently to hospitalized, alleged “covid-19 patients” to prevent stress-induced gastric ulcers caused by mechanical ventilation or heavy systemic steroid use.

Sensory Impact: Included in the broader master list due to systemic alterations in zinc absorption and direct impacts on the gustatory system. [ 1]

10. Chronic Comorbidity Medications (Metformin, Lisinopril, Amlodipine, Statins)

Usage Scale: Continuous High Volume (Co-management)

“Pandemic” Role: Millions of infected individuals with underlying diabetes or cardiovascular diseases had to strictly maintain their baseline regimens of Metformin , Lisinopril , or Atorvastatin to avoid severe “covid” complications. [Editor’s note: Naturally, the AI ​​provides us with the official version of the alleged purpose of the treatment, while inadvertently reminding us of the danger of over-treatment to which sick and helpless people were exposed at the time.]

Sensory Impact: These drugs represent the single largest block of everyday chronic medications within the 350-drug index known to cause persistent taste or smell blunting. [1, 2]

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Here you see a somewhat different selection of medications, also drawn from the aforementioned list of 350 drugs. This time, the focus is not on the most commonly used medications of that era, but specifically on those administered directly against the fabricated “Covid” illness. The medications here are sorted by frequency of use. Despite a few overlaps, we see several drugs here that were not mentioned previously.

Among the 30 medications listed previously, several were heavily utilized during the alleged “pandemic”. Their usage frequency varied significantly across different phases (early observational/repurposed phase vs. later “evidence-based” guideline phase) and based on disease severity (outpatient care vs. intensive care). [1, 2]

Here is the list of those specific medications, ordered from most frequently to least frequently utilized in global COVID-19 treatment strategies:

1. Azithromycin (Antibiotic) [1]

High Usage Frequency: Highest total volume, particularly in the years 2020–2021. (Further details have already been described above)

2. Acetaminophen / Paracetamol

High Usage Frequency: Extremely (Standard first-line supportive care). (Further details have already been described above)

3. Ibuprofen (NSAID)

Usage Frequency: High (Standard supportive care). (Further details have already been described above)

4. Metronidazole & Ciprofloxacin (Antibiotics)

Usage Frequency: Moderate to High (Hospitalized/ICU settings).

Context: While not used to treat the virus itself, broad-spectrum antibiotics like ciprofloxacin and metronidazole saw heavily elevated prescription rates in hospitals. They were frequently given to critically ill, ventilated alleged “Covid” patients to combat or prevent secondary healthcare-associated bacterial infections (like ventilator-associated pneumonia or sepsis).

5. Fluticasone (Corticosteroid Nasal Spray)

Usage Frequency: Moderate (Symptomatic outpatient care).

Context: Widely used to treat upper respiratory symptoms, nasal congestion, and post-viral inflammation in the nasal passages. Notably, clinical trials also evaluated inhaled corticosteroids to see if they could reduce the duration of alleged “mild Covid” symptoms. [1]

6. Lisinopril & Amlodipine (Blood Pressure Medications)

Usage Frequency: Moderate (Continuity of care / Comorbidity management).

Context: Patients with underlying hypertension were identified early on as a high-risk group for severe alleged “Covid”. Because these drugs interact with cardiovascular pathways (including ACE receptors), immense focus was placed on keeping patients consistently on their lisinopril or amlodipine regimens to stabilize cardiovascular health during acute infection. [1]

7. Metformin (Diabetes Medication)

Usage Frequency: Moderate (Continuity of care & Clinical trials).

Context: Diabetes is a major risk factor for severe alleged “Covid”, making metformin highly prevalent among infected patients managing their blood sugar. Furthermore, metformin was specifically selected for multiple large-scale clinical trials to evaluate whether its anti-inflammatory properties could lower the risk of hospitalization.[1]

Medications from the List Not Typically Used for Alleged “Covid”

The remaining medications from the original list—such as Atorvastatin (cholesterol), Sertraline (antidepressant), or Terbinafine (antifungal)—saw no specialized or elevated use for alleged “Covid”, outside of patients simply continuing their routine daily prescriptions for unrelated chronic conditions.

(Note: While system-wide corticosteroids like dexamethasone were heavily used for severe alleged “Covid”, the allergy nasal spray fluticasone listed above operates on a localized level and had a completely different, less critical clinical role.) [1, 2]

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Systemic changes in zinc uptake also have direct effects on the olfactory and gustatory systems.

Systemic changes in zinc absorption exert direct, profound impacts on the human gustatory system, primarily because zinc serves as a critical biochemical regulator for the growth, maintenance, and signaling pathways of taste buds. When systemic zinc absorption changes—either due to dietary deficiencies, malabsorption disorders, or targeted supplementation—the physiological environment of the oral cavity is directly altered, leading to a modified taste acuity or disorders like hypogeusia (reduced taste) and dysgeusia (distorted taste). [1, 2, 3]

The direct mechanisms linking systemic zinc absorption to the taste system operate through several localized pathways:

1. Regulation of Gustin and Carbonic Anhydrase VI

Enzymatic Activity: Systemic zinc availability directly governs the production of Gustin (also known as Carbonic Anhydrase VI), a crucial zinc-dependent metalloenzyme secreted by the parotid salivary glands. [1, 2]

Trophic Support: Gustin acts as a local growth factor for the tongue’s epithelial cells. A drop in systemic zinc limits gustin synthesis, leading to structural abnormalities, shrinkage, and a reduced number of functional taste buds. [1, 2, 3]

2. Taste Bud Cellular Renewal and Regeneration

High Cellular Turnover: Taste receptor cells (TRCs) have a very short lifespan, regenerating roughly every 10 to 14 days.

Mitotic Disruption: Systemic zinc is an indispensable cofactor for DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis required for rapid cell division. Reduced zinc levels blunt this rapid cellular turnover, slowing down the replacement of aging TRCs and directly causing taste blunting. [1, 2]

3. Neurotransmission and Receptor Signaling

Synaptic Transmission: Zinc ions are highly concentrated within the vesicles of the nervous system, including the gustatory pathways. They modulate synaptic transmission and stabilize the cell membranes of taste nerves (such as the chorda tympani). [1, 2, 3]

Signal Transduction: Fluctuations in systemic zinc directly affect how taste signals are processed locally. Lower zinc levels attenuate the neural responsiveness to fundamental tastants like salts and bitter compounds. [1, 2]

Receptor Activation: Extracellular zinc acts directly on the localized zinc receptor ZnR/GPR39, which is expressed in oral epithelial tissues and helps regulate cellular ion transport and taste sensitivity. [1]

4. Direct Taste Inhibition and Modulation

Ingested Zinc Effects: When systemic levels are adjusted via oral supplementation, high local concentrations of zinc salts (such as zinc sulfate) interact directly with taste receptors on the tongue.

Perception Suppression: Direct exposure to zinc acts as a strong inhibitor of sweetness and bitterness, modulating how other basic flavors are perceived in real-time. [1, 2, 3]

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The elevated zinc level

An elevated systemic zinc level does play a significant role, but its effects on the taste system manifest quite differently than a deficiency. While optimal zinc levels are essential for normal taste function, an excess of systemic or localized zinc can lead to taste distortions, specific sensory suppression, or toxicity-related gustatory changes.

Here is how elevated zinc levels directly impact the taste system:

1. Direct Receptor Inhibition (The “Zinc Aftertaste”)

Sweet and Bitter Suppression: High levels of zinc ions (Zn2+) in the oral cavity—often from high-dose supplements, lozenges, or systemic overflow into saliva—act as direct antagonists to specific taste receptors. Research shows that elevated zinc explicitly suppresses the perception of sweetness and bitterness by interfering with the G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) responsible for these tastes.

Metallic Dysgeusia: An excess of zinc frequently causes a persistent metallic, astringent, or bitter taste in the mouth. This occurs because elevated zinc concentrations interact directly with the ion channels and cell membranes of taste receptor cells, altering their baseline resting potential.

2. Desensitization of Gustatory Nerves

Synaptic Overload: Zinc is a potent neuromodulator. While normal amounts stabilize nerve transmission, elevated zinc levels can over-saturate the synaptic clefts of gustatory nerves (such as the chorda tympani).

Reduced Acuity: This saturation can lead to a temporary desensitization of the nerves, paradoxically resulting in hypogeusia (reduced taste acuity) similar to what is seen in a deficiency, as the nerves become less responsive to standard flavor stimuli.

3. Induced Secondary Deficiencies (Copper and Iron)

Intestinal Competition: At a systemic level, chronically elevated zinc intake triggers the synthesis of metallothionein, a protein in the intestine that binds divalent metals.

Indirect Taste Loss: Metallothionein has a higher affinity for copper than zinc, trapping copper and causing a systemic copper deficiency. Copper is also vital for cellular metabolism and neurological health; its depletion can lead to neurological taste impairments and burning mouth syndrome, meaning too much zinc can indirectly damage taste via copper depletion.

4. Toxicity and Epithelial Alterations

Cellular Stress: Severe systemic zinc toxicity can induce oxidative stress and alter the normal homeostatic balance of oral epithelial tissues.

Altered Salivary Composition: Excess systemic zinc alters the mineral composition of saliva. Because saliva acts as the primary medium that dissolves tastants and delivers them to taste pores, an altered salivary environment changes how molecules interact with taste receptors.

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Medications that cause zinc deficiency and were frequently administered to those allegedly suffering from “Covid”.

Several types of medications used during the treatment of alleged “Covid” can deplete zinc levels or contribute to zinc deficiency, primarily through altering metabolic distribution or increasing renal excretion.

The primary medications used for alleged “Covid” that can induce zinc depletion include:

1. Corticosteroids (e.g., Dexamethasone, Methylprednisolone)

The Mechanism: Corticosteroids were widely adopted as a standard treatment for severe COVID-19 to combat systemic inflammation and cytokine storms.

Effect on Zinc: Glucocorticoids acutely alter zinc homeostasis. They provoke a rapid drop in plasma/serum zinc concentrations by redirecting the mineral into the liver (mediated by metallothionein synthesis) and significantly increasing zinc elimination via urinary excretion, potentially leading to total body zinc depletion over prolonged use.

2. Antiviral Agents and Zinc Ionophores (e.g., Hydroxychloroquine)

The Mechanism: In the earlier stages of the pandemic, Hydroxychloroquine was utilized because it acts as a zinc ionophore—a compound that facilitates the transport of extracellular zinc across the cell membrane into the intracellular space to inhibit alleged “viral” replication. [1]

Effect on Zinc: While ionophores don’t directly cause urinary wasting, their rapid redistribution of zinc can alter baseline serum zinc availability. If baseline levels are already borderline, utilizing these agents without simultaneous zinc supplementation can exacerbate localized deficiencies.

3. Diuretics (Used in Co-morbid or ICU Settings)

The Mechanism: Patients with severe alleged “Covid” presenting with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), heart failure, or fluid overload were routinely administered loop or thiazide diuretics (such as Furosemide).

Effect on Zinc: Diuretics stimulate the kidneys to flush out fluid, which concurrently increases the renal excretion of essential minerals. Long-term or aggressive use of diuretics heavily increases the urinary loss of zinc, frequently prompting clinically significant deficiency.

4. Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics (Secondary Infections)

The Mechanism: Secondary bacterial pneumonias in hospitalized alleged “Covid” patients were frequently managed with certain classes of antibiotics , such as fluoroquinolones or tetracyclines.

Effect on Zinc: Although antibiotics don’t actively flush out pre-existing zinc storehouses, they form insoluble complexes (chelation) with zinc inside the gastrointestinal tract. This binding dramatically reduces intestinal absorption, precipitating a temporary deficiency if the patient depends on dietary absorption or oral supplements during recovery. [1]

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Dietary supplements that can impair the sense of smell and taste.

Several dietary supplements can weaken, distort, or temporarily impair your sense of smell and taste when taken in excess, in specific physical forms, or when they cause chemical imbalances in the body. According to expert reviews from platforms like ConsumerLab and Everyday Health, the primary supplements responsible for these sensory disruptions include:

1. Intranasal Zinc Supplements (Severe Smell Loss)

Olfactory Nerve Damage: While oral zinc supports taste, zinc-containing nasal sprays and gels have been directly linked to severe, sometimes permanent anosmia (loss of smell). [1]

Mechanism: Direct contact of zinc ions with the nasal respiratory epithelium destroys olfactory receptor neurons. This has led regulatory agencies to warn strictly against zinc nasal products. [1]

2. High-Dose Vitamin D (Hypercalcemia)

Metallic Distortion: Taking excessive amounts of Vitamin D can induce hypercalcemia (abnormally high calcium levels in the blood).

Mechanism: A primary clinical symptom of hypercalcemia is a persistent, foul metallic taste (dysgeusia), which blunts your ability to perceive normal food flavors. [1, 2, 3]

3. Oral Iron Supplements

Receptor Saturation: Iron supplements, frequently prescribed for anemia, heavily alter taste perception.

Mechanism: Soluble iron ions directly interact with oral lipid membranes to create a strong, oxidized, bloody or metallic aftertaste. This lingering sensation masks and dulls normal taste sensitivity during meals. [1, 2]

4. Excessive Oral Zinc Supplements

Copper Depletion: Chronically overdosing on oral zinc supplements weakens taste through secondary pathways.

Mechanism: Excess zinc triggers an intestinal blocks that creates a systemic copper deficiency. Since copper is essential for neurological maintenance, its depletion leads to neurological taste distortions and reduced acuity. [1]

5. Contaminated or Low-Quality Multivitamins

Heavy Metal Toxicity: Low-quality multivitamins that are not third-party tested can contain trace amounts of heavy metals like lead, arsenic, or cadmium. [1]

Mechanism: Chronic ingestion of these heavy metals can damage the sensitive chemical receptors in both the nasal cavity and the tongue, gradually decreasing overall sensory sharpness. [1]

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‘Ever notice how, when you lose one sense, another sense seems to make up for it?’

“Lost your taste? How does one lose something they never had?”

“Don’t believe everything you smell.”

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Related articles :

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https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-covid-symptoms-were-completely

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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