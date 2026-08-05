Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Suavek's avatar
Suavek
4h

Hello Friends,

I made a mistake when sending out the notification about the new article linked below, and I would like to apologize for it. The article is far too long for an email notification; it almost certainly reached you completely fragmented and barely readable. Once again, I apologize.

Suavek

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Allen's avatar
Allen
2h

There's no such thing as Covid as some unique clinical condition. The only "novel" thing about "Covid" is the scale of the propaganda and the extent to which the public went along with the scam.

People get sick all of time in ways they never have before and worse than ever before.

In 2020 in a nation full of hypochondriacs whose bodies are bombarded with toxic crap both internally and externally 24/7, who gulp down all manner of pills and poisons, a specific name for their various conditions was burned into their brains and it was demanded of them that this and only this name be the cause of everything that ailed everyone. There's no such thing as Covid.

There was no medical emergency of any sort in 2020 nor any unique viral pathogen. People have been convinced through years of social engineering that the things they see on screens represent biological reality. Anyone who thinks that submicroscopic particles floating through the air makes you sick has accepted/internalized the quack ideas that are foundational to the racketeering operation known as the medical industry.

Everything people think they know about disease is based on intentional fraud and medical mythology.

The mythologies surrounding disease are one of the most persistent and widespread propaganda devices in our current society that serve the ruling class.

I am anti-symptomatic. I refuse to allow the virus of stupidity to infect me.

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