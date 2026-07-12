Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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csofand's avatar
csofand
5h

"I have been following Dr. Yeadon since the onset of the Covid agenda in 2020 and he has remained steady as a rock for me ever since. Never would I have dreamed that I would one day be featured on his Substack."

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I feel the same way Stefan. Your writing that is shared here is very good. It sums things up in an earnest way. And I look forward to subscribing to your work and reading your past posts.

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I would like to thank Suavek and Dr. Yeadon for sharing my work in the past as well.

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