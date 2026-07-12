Dr. Mike Yeadon restacked :

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 11, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5245

If you have not yet come across Stefan and his work, I highly recommend him.



Just reading this lengthy post tells us how deeply he has thought about what is happening and what the shape of the institutions around us means. He’s gone beyond my thinking. Respect.

I also admire the way he’s publicly attached himself to this work. A calling? Yes, it is. His saying as much alone makes it so.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

Stefan Becker, July 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@stefanawakening/note/c-286204894

Stefan Becker

@stefanawakening

No More Detours

I know.

And I understand.

You would like to put the C-years behind you and enjoy life as best as possible. Which I would like to do, too.

You may even believe that you have found ways to cope with the world in its current state.

During 2021 I have not only lost my employment but also most of what I owned, when I literally fled my home country Germany to move to Paraguay.

Throughout the years since then I have tried to come to terms with the fact that something like the enactment of the C-agenda could be made to happen.

I have always assumed that a lot of people around me are better educated and smarter than I am. I have trusted that there are reliable experts in all regards affecting any aspect of life. I still had a little trust in the medical, media, and political systems to get things back in order eventually.

But we must go back to what has made the C-agenda possible, there is nothing for it.

It is not just corrupt governments all over the world. It is not just Bill Gates or the likes. It is not just the centrally controlled media or the institutionalized so-called healthcare system.

The past years have brought such terrible truths to the surface that we must get to the root of all the evil that is being directed at humanity and at all living organisms on Earth.

We must face the fact that we have built all of our understanding about who we are on false premises.

All systems that govern and determine the way we live our lives have been established for the purpose of controlling us. We are meant to believe that they are there for benign purposes. Those very same systems have shaped society and life in ways that are intended to make us fully dependent on them. And for generations we have been educated to believe that we need these systems and that they have benevolent intentions.

Covid has shown to us that none of these systems are what they claim to be. None.

Yet we have been so thoroughly rendered helpless that we keep looking for solutions and betterment within the systems that are responsible for all our troubles in the first place.

The only thing that will lead us out of this stalemate is something our worldly governance has worked on making unattainable for us. No government, no religion, no alternate spiritual society, no business enterprise, no educational or other institution will provide support for the endeavor we now must undertake.

Without knowing why all these systems have been established that exert full control over all of humanity, there is no way we can free us from the dominance of those who have forced the fake pandemic on us.

It is like standing in front of a wall and trying to get through it. It won’t work.

We need to get over and past the wall.

None of the systems will support us in this endeavor. They will do all they can to prevent us from getting past this figurative wall. What we must undertake is nothing the systems will remunerate us for.

Those who have set up the systems that control us know who we are. They know what we are. And they know what, in the end, they really want from us. How are we ever going to do anything about this situation if we do not re-awaken this knowledge ourselves?

The attached missive from Mike Yeadon and Suavek regarding the validity of the virus theory is a good starting point to take down the wall of deception behind which the whole healthcare system has been built.

There have been many studies for over a hundred years which prove one thing: There is no way to infect a healthy human or animal by subjecting them in any conceivable way to someone ill. There is no way that a contagion can jump from a sick being to a healthy being.

Please read through the various studies. You will be shocked to what lengths people went to try and infect a healthy human or animal by exposing them to the bodily fluids of a sick human or animal. It never worked.

Not once.

Thus, no form of vaccination makes any sense, no mask wearing, no social distancing. It makes no sense to PCR-test people for something that cannot spread from one person to the other.

The toxins that the systems that control us are constantly exposing us to are that which leads to us getting sick and ill. EMF-radiation, processed food, pasteurized milk and other food, chemicals from plastic, additives to food and water, pollution of the environment, LED light, noise pollution, stress of all kinds, unhealthy work conditions, toxic pharmaceuticals, not enough exposure to sunlight, excessive use of disinfectants, exposure to electromagnetic pollution of all kinds, and above all, vaccinations.

Who is behind the introduction of today’s healthcare system? Who has established the financial and governance structures on Earth? Who is responsible for the technological advancement of humanity?

The human executors who we deem responsible are only the facilitators for someone else. This someone else has managed to turn our whole world upside down and into the mess it is now in. This is someone who knows what they are doing.

If we want to do anything about this, we are on our own. No president, prime minister, king, dictator, religious leader, or other prominent being will ever support us in this endeavor.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 11, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-292711872

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Please follow this gentleman, read and share his work. His summarising the problem and his proposed solutions are worthy of your consideration, support and empirical exploration. I may not scale the wall but I can echo Stevan’s blunt assessment that trying to break through a wall using nothing but our skulls isn’t going to work. New ways of looking at our situation will probably provide better solutions.

Linked :

Stefan Becker, July 5, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@stefanawakening/note/c-288748069

Stefan Becker

@stefanawakening

Who knows where this will lead, but I want to express my heartfelt thanks already for the support and attention I have received for my note ‘No More Detours’.

First of all, my gratitude goes out to Dr. Mike Yeadon for restacking my note on his Substack.

Little did I know what this would do for the attention I receive for my writing.

I have been following Dr. Yeadon since the onset of the Covid agenda in 2020 and he has remained steady as a rock for me ever since. Never would I have dreamed that I would one day be featured on his Substack.

For the past four years it felt to me as if I was writing into a void. My book, my blog, and my LinkedIn feed received only minimal attention.

I carried on anyway because it is my calling to stand up for my truth. And part of my truth is that some of us are here to end the plight we all live under. Not through online connections or discussions, but by meeting in person and becoming active as a group. I call it the awakening group.

Thank you to all of you who have liked, commented on, and restacked my note and to those who have subscribed to my feed or have become my followers. You have given me much more than you can imagine and I am still a bit overwhelmed by it.

Thank you to all of you for having held out until now. There is light at the end of the tunnel and we will prevail.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon restacked :

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Mexico just told 127 million people: scan your face, or lose your phone. Then, quietly, they backed down.

A story about what happens when a government asks too much, too fast — and people simply say no.

Jane Murdoch

Jul 01, 2026

https://janemurdochcyber.substack.com/p/mexico-just-told-127-million-people

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Dr. Mike Yeadon restacked :

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Stop The Shots, May 25, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@stopthoseshots/note/c-264763426

Stop The Shots

@stopthoseshots

Bob Moran: “The mass injecting of more than half the world’s population with that drug[the Covid vaccine] is the worst thing that has ever happened in the history of our species.”

The Telegraph fired him after he said this.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon restacked :

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Zowe, June 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@zowe/note/c-285597553

Zowe

My Life In The Thrill Kill Medical Cult

The more you know… 🌈😎

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Dr. Mike Yeadon restacked :

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Jamie Andrews, July 4, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@controlstudies/note/c-287909151

Jamie Andrews

The Virology Controls Studies Project

Spanish Flu Hoax

The fraudulent Germ Theory tells you to be scared of hugging and kissing your children to comfort them. It drives a sociological barrier of fear between people that makes people feel isolated and depressed, which ironically is a known driver of disease.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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