Foreword

by Suavek

Appropriate government regulations are necessary to prevent the abuse of power and financial misconduct. However, the nature of governance has shifted without the public’s consent: after decades of systemic deregulation, we are now witnessing the opposite—a flood of bureaucratic restrictions and an overreach of power that distort the state's traditional role. This shift in control was clearly evident, for instance, in the enforcement of sweeping mandates during the fabricated "Covid pandemic." At the same time, there is growing cause for concern regarding the creeping automation of authority by faceless AI systems—systems that are accountable to no one and insidiously evade all challenge. In this way, corrupt and bloodthirsty power renders itself unassailable.

Financial centralization exacerbates this risk. As cash is phased out, the potential for financial exclusion increases. This is not hypothetical; during the Canadian truckers' protests, emergency measures were used to freeze bank accounts without standard judicial oversight—a precedent now affecting independent journalists across the West.

To eliminate the last vestiges of democracy—as well as the last farce of democratic theater—the puppet masters in the banking sector resort to time-tested tactics: they create problems that they subsequently “solve” as saviors and helpers—amidst the applause of the unsuspecting—while simultaneously seizing even more power. With the abolition of cash, everyone will be completely at the mercy of that intrusive power which has for years been exploiting, defrauding, robbing, killing, and poisoning us, all while curtailing public debate and imposing censorship to keep us in the dark. To confront this injustice, we must face uncomfortable truths rather than demonizing those who bring them to light. Those who cling to a comfortable—because stress-free—worldview will continue to cheer on injustice and their own enslavement, all while waving their flags.

It may come as a surprise to a US citizen that a certain type of propaganda—which has been wreaking havoc in the United States for over a century—does not have such a long tradition on the other side of the Atlantic (in Europe) and does not manifest with the same intensity. I am referring here to the fearmongering regarding forced expropriation along Soviet lines. From a European perspective, I will attempt to explain the difference.

A class struggle between the working class and capital has been raging for centuries. Official bodies remain silent on this issue or act as if it belongs to the distant past, even though it is more relevant than ever. The interests of the capitalist class were always diametrically opposed to those of the working class, and in themselves, neither of these interests was illegitimate.

One of a government’s standard tasks is to seek a workable compromise between the legitimate interests of both groups—a compromise that cannot be set in stone but must be anchored in legislation through appropriate regulations and modified over time. Europeans generally understand that social peace and public safety are only possible if no single social group enjoys excessive advantages at the expense of others. Otherwise, we would face skyrocketing crime rates, and no one would be safe walking the streets. Ensuring this requires a certain balancing of finances and power. In Europe, there has long been an understanding of the conditions necessary for peaceful social coexistence, which is why propaganda from oligarchs has struggled to gain a foothold here. US propaganda, however, presents the situation in diametrically opposite terms, stoking fear of a lazy, stupid mob intent on stealing the assets of high earners. US propaganda falsely frames everything known in Europe as “social achievements” as “socialism”—and goes further by equating socialism with communism. The aim is to instill in the citizen a panicky fear of forced expropriation by communists, driving them to seek salvation with the oligarchs. However, this distracts attention from the real thieves. After all, it is well known that every banking crisis and every instance of inflation serves the purpose of transferring wealth from the bottom to the top. The supposedly necessary lockdowns starting in 2020 served this same purpose.

For several years, a completely new phenomenon has been stirring up controversy. The financial oligarchy is assembling an army of agents—whom it labels “the Left”—to infiltrate governments and state institutions. These actors are well aware of the roles assigned to them and even refer to themselves as “the Left.” However, we must not fall for these altered definitions. True leftists work in the interests of the working class and never for the sake of capital. The aim of such propaganda is not merely to confuse citizens but also to discredit any grassroots movement for freedom. This deceptive framing has proven highly effective, fueling entirely fruitless debates between Right and Left—even though both groups are controlled by the same puppet masters.

Do not let propaganda instill in you a fear of those who fight for your interests and provide you with the truth. By vilifying the messenger, you are—unknowingly—paying homage to your own tormentors and slave masters.

To address these systemic shifts, we must analyze institutional power critically rather than accepting bureaucratic solutions at face value. This brings us to a closely related structural issue: the rise of oligarchy in the United States, a phenomenon often overlooked by the public.

The Constitution of the United States of America was signed by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787, and officially entered into force on March 4, 1789.

In 1787, the separation of powers was also firmly enshrined in this constitution. Even so, in 2020, none of the state institutions intervened to protect Americans from the government’s arbitrary actions.

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A symbolic photo of Allen. He is a university professor in the USA who wishes to remain anonymous.

Allen, July 2, 2026 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america/comment/286696912

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-286696912

[ Editor's Note: Allen comments here on the following article:

I DON’T FEEL LIKE CELEBRATING AMERICA ( https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america ). ]

Allen

Good stuff Mark. They say that one can’t stop living the lie until they stop telling the lie.

The US was founded on genocide, slavery and indentured servitude. That’s the cold hard truth. It was a mercantile, expansionist enterprise from day one and continues to this day.

Rituals like the 4th of July are important to the ruling class in that they reinforce mythologies and get the plebes to celebrate their oppression- it’s another form of mind control.

In whatever little place there is for Mark Oshinskie, and others like him, in the annals of history that place will be one of looking to find and tell the truth and leading a life of dignity.

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annademo, July 2, 2026 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america/comment/287213559

annademo

So what? The whole world, 500+ years ago, was immersed in genocide, slavery and indentured servitude. America is to be celebrated because it is the best country in the world.

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Allen, July 3, 2026 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america/comment/287347021

Allen

Complete nonsense.

US history reveals 550 direct military interventions since 1799 in more than 100 countries. More than 300 of these have occurred since World War II, including bombing of 28 countries. In addition, the US has conducted thousands of covert interventions, mostly in “Third World” countries and non-stop economic sanctions strangling countries and countless other types of criminal mischief.

There is no other country in the history of history that has such a barbaric track record of unremitting violence.

Flag waving is a convenient way for the brainwashed to ignore these historical facts.

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Allen, July 04, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-288301633

Allen

In 250 years of USA history it has been at war for 233 of them:

youtube.com/watch?v=ooM…

Despite the US have never been invaded by a foreign military

***

US launched 253 military interventions since 1991, and 471 since 1798:

geopoliticaleconomy.com…

***

The US Wars killed up to 4 700 000 Humans since 2001:

costsofwar.watson.brown…

thesouthasiatimes.com/s…

***

Lancet study - The U.S. unilateral sanctions alone killed 38 million people from 1971 to 2021:

substack.com/@kairostim…

donotpanic.news/p/a-250…

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Allen, July 3, 2026 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america/comment/287584084

Allen

More nonsense. Read She Thinks Liberty’s comment right above mine.

“ it was written with reference to moral principles for the purpose of upholding individual rights, “

False.

“it’s because without property rights, no other rights are possible.”

False.

[ Editor’s note: I would not have criticized this statement at this point, as it corresponds – at least largely – to the facts. . Without the protection of property rights, many other rights would effectively have been rendered invalid. However, I suspect what Allen might have had in mind. He may have been thinking of a specific limitation to this right: for instance, should thieves and corrupt criminals from the highest echelons of the corporate world—who amassed their fortunes through human suffering—also be entitled to enjoy such rights? It’s a shame that Allen didn’t want to explain this matter in more detail. ]

“Every supporting document, letter, and pamphlet the Founders wrote proves their consistency on the individual’s primacy over the state and on the political requirements for guaranteeing individual sovereignty.”

False.

“When the Founders said “the people,” they didn’t mean “just us.” They meant a sum of individuals, rich and poor, educated and ignorant, all of whom were given a government that was required to uphold their inalienable rights.”

False.

“The Founders were thinkers who had the vision and strength of character to put their ideals into action,”

False.

You pretty much got everything wrong but hey it’s hard to escape the indoctrination.

“Do you think uneducated butchers, blacksmiths, coopers, and chandlers were going to do it?”

That is called the working class. It’s pretty evident who you identify with. You are parroting to the letter the catechism of the ruling class. You are crystal clear that you identify with slave masters and mass murdering “founding” gangsters.

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Allen, July 2, 2026 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america/comment/287040737

Allen

The U.S. Constitution was not created out of political idealism it was an economic document designed by a cohesive set of elite merchants to protect their personal financial interests.

Around one-sixth of adult males voted to ratify it. Most working-class citizens were barred from voting due to strict property qualifications, meaning the document was pushed through by the same financial groups that drafted it.

It’s a retrograde document that does nearly the exact opposite of what people have been conditioned to believe.

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SheThinksLiberty, July 3, 2026 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america/comment/287569643

SheThinksLiberty

SheThinksLiberty’s Newsletter

Created under the ruse of “fixing” the Articles of Confederation. That arrangement did have its flaws, especially around commerce and currency. Yet its one great benefit was that the nations in the Confederation maintained their national sovereignty. It also had a very weak executive...

The new government -- a central, national one -- under the Constitution undermined all the ideals of the Revolution. It recreated that which had been tossed overboard. Its passage violated the requirements for making changes -- unanimous consent by all 13 nations.

In Federalist 40, Madison admits his means for confirmation violated the law in place at the time, but oh, well. The ends justified it. Rhode Island refused to send anyone to Philadelphia; they smelled a rat and they were right.

Madison also remained unconvinced of the need for a Bill of Rights. Passage of the new constitution hinged on the promise to add one. Four years later, (1791) the Bill of Rights (that started out with 19 amendments) passed Congress in its current form of ten.

And hardly anyone talks about what happened between Apr 1775 and Sep 1787. Wonder why.

[Editor’s note: You can find further information regarding this statement a little further down in this article.]

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Allen, July 3, 2026 :

https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america/comment/287580725

Allen

At least someone around here knows some history.

Excellent comment.

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Editor's Note:

by Suavek

In the remainder of the article, I used AI to find evidence supporting some claims published above. The alternative would have been to forgo this and end the article at that point. Please judge for yourself whether it was worth it. Personally, I find the information presented below to be an eye-opener, as it frequently contradicts the standard US propaganda I am familiar with. Of course, we must not forget that AI is essentially a propaganda tool. However, I have definitely observed that it lies far more regarding medical science than it does regarding history. This seems logical, given that historical documents are difficult to deny.

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What happened between April 1775 and September 1787 in connection with the US Constitution that is often kept quiet by official bodies?

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Between April 1775 and September 1787, the foundational framework of the United States shifted from a radical, decentralized experiment in local democracy into a highly centralized system designed to curb popular power—a transition that modern civic narratives often sanitize as a seamless evolution rather than a controversial counter-revolution.

Here is what occurred during this critical window that official histories frequently downplay or omit:

1. An Extralegal “Coup” Overthrew the Existing Government

The Mandate: The Continental Congress authorized the Philadelphia Convention in 1787 for the sole purpose of revising the Articles of Confederation.

The Action: The delegates completely ignored these instructions.

The Illegality: They threw out the Articles entirely and wrote a brand-new Constitution.

Changing the Rules: The Articles required unanimous consent from all 13 states for any changes.

The Bypass: The Framers illegally changed the ratification rules, declaring that the new Constitution would take effect once only 9 of the 13 states approved it.

2. The Suppression of “Excessive Democracy”

Radical State Experiments: Following the 1775 outbreak of war, states wrote their own constitutions.

The Pennsylvania Example: Pennsylvania’s 1776 Constitution was highly democratic, featuring a single legislative house, no powerful governor, and voting rights for almost all tax-paying men.

Elite Backlash: Wealthy elites viewed these local democracies as chaotic and dangerous to property rights.

The Goal of 1787: The 1787 Constitution was explicitly structured to dilute popular democracy through mechanisms like the Electoral College, an unelected Supreme Court, and a Senate chosen by state legislatures rather than the public.

3. Shays’ Rebellion and the Fear of the Poor

The Crisis: In 1786, poor Revolutionary War veterans and farmers in Massachusetts faced foreclosure due to heavy debts and taxes.

The Revolt: Led by Daniel Shays, they shut down courts and launched an armed rebellion.

The Panic: The federal government under the Articles of Confederation was too weak to send troops, forcing private elites to fund a militia to crush the uprising.

The Catalyst: This rebellion terrified the elite class and served as the primary catalyst for gathering in Philadelphia to build a strong, centralized state capable of suppressing domestic insurrections.

4. Protecting Economic Elites (The Beard Thesis)

Financial Stakes: Most of the 55 delegates at the Constitutional Convention were lawyers, merchants, land speculators, or plantation owners.

Public Debt: Many delegates held depreciated war bonds.

The Payoff: A stronger federal government meant those bonds would be paid back at face value, directly enriching the Framers.

Protecting Property: The document explicitly banned states from printing paper money or passing laws that canceled debts, protecting wealthy creditors from poor debtors.

5. The Institutionalization of Slavery

The Contradiction: While the 1776 Declaration of Independence claimed “all men are created equal,” the 1787 Constitution entrenched human bondage without using the word “slavery.”

The Three-Fifths Compromise: This deal artificially inflated the political power of Southern slaveholding states in Congress and the Electoral College.

The Fugitive Slave Clause: It forced free states to assist in returning escaped enslaved people to their owners.

The Slave Trade Protection: It prohibited Congress from banning the transatlantic slave trade for 20 years, during which South Carolina and Georgia imported tens of thousands of additional enslaved people.

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Here is a list of some—though not all—points of criticism regarding the US Constitution, particularly concerning the lack of democracy.

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An Analysis of the Structural Flaws in the 1787 United States Constitution

1. The Subversion of Legal and Democratic Mandates

The Extralegal Assembly: The Philadelphia Convention of 1787 was officially authorized by the Continental Congress for the sole purpose of revising the existing Articles of Confederation. The delegates exceeded their legal authority by abandoning the Articles entirely to draft a brand-new founding document behind closed doors.

Illegal Ratification Procedures: Under the Articles of Confederation, any constitutional amendment required unanimous consent from all thirteen states. The Framers unilaterally bypassed this legal requirement, rewriting the rules so that the new Constitution would take effect upon ratification by only nine states.

2. The Systematic Dilution of Popular Democracy

The Containment of the Electorate: The framework was designed to act as a buffer against what the elite delegates referred to as “the turbulence and follies of democracy.” Rather than establishing a direct popular democracy, the system fragmented public power to ensure ordinary citizens could not easily influence national policy.

Insulated Federal Institutions: The original architecture intentionally placed the federal government out of reach of the common voter. The President was chosen by an unelected Electoral College, the Supreme Court was appointed for life, and the Senate was selected by state legislatures rather than by popular vote, creating a highly aristocratic legislative body.

The Suppression of Progressive State Experiments: Radical democratic models established during the Revolutionary War—such as Pennsylvania’s 1776 Constitution, which featured a unicameral legislature and broad voting rights for working-class men—were deliberately undermined by the centralized power of the federal framework.

3. The Exploitation and Abandonment of the Underclass

The Weaponization of Federal Military Might: Shays’ Rebellion (1786) demonstrated that debt-ridden Revolutionary War veterans and impoverished agrarian workers would resist economic ruin through direct action. The 1787 framework responded by granting the federal government the explicit power to suppress domestic insurrections and deploy military forces against its own citizens to protect the property of coastal elites.

The Institutionalization of Inequality: The document completely neglected social welfare protections, minimum labor standards, or safeguards for smallholders facing financial distress. It created a legal ecosystem where poverty was treated as an individual moral or financial failure rather than a systemic consequence of monetary policy.

4. The Entrenchment and Inflation of Capital Protection

The Enrichment of the Framers: A significant majority of the 55 convention delegates held depreciated Revolutionary War bonds, land speculation certificates, or mercantile investments. By establishing a powerful centralized government with the authority to levy federal taxes, the Constitution guaranteed that these public debts would be paid back at face value, creating an immediate financial windfall for the authors of the document.

Constitutional Safeguards for Creditors: Article I, Section 10 explicitly prohibits states from issuing paper money or passing any laws “impairing the obligation of contracts.” This clause stripped states of their ability to grant debt relief or issue local currency, legally trapping poor borrowers and ensuring that wealthy creditors could seize land, livestock, and property through foreclosures.

5. The Commercial Protection and Legitimization of Slavery

The Inflation of Southern Political Oligarchy: The Three-Fifths Compromise allowed slaveholding states to count three-fifths of their enslaved population for the purposes of congressional representation and Electoral College votes. This mechanism granted slaveowners an artificial political monopoly, enabling them to control the presidency, the speakership, and the Supreme Court for decades without giving enslaved individuals a single right.

The Codification of Human Property: The Fugitive Slave Clause legally forced free states to act as complicit agents for Southern human traffickers. It mandated that any enslaved person escaping into a free jurisdiction must be delivered up on claim of the slaveholder, overriding local state laws that sought to protect human freedom.

The Protection of the Transatlantic Slave Trade: To appease deep-South plantation owners, the Constitution explicitly forbade Congress from banning the importation of enslaved people for twenty years (until 1808). This constitutional protection allowed for the forced migration and brutal exploitation of tens of thousands of additional African captives to expand the domestic plantation economy.

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The specific primary sources and quotations from the debates of 1787 that confirm the anti-democratic motives mentioned above.

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Primary Sources and Quotes from the 1787 Constitutional Convention

The private records of the Philadelphia Convention—most notably kept by James Madison—confirm that the Framers were explicitly conscious of designing a system to limit popular democracy and protect elite property interests. [1]

1. On Structuring the Government to Restrain the “Majority”

The delegates openly discussed their fear of the working class gaining political control, arguing that a main purpose of government was to protect the wealthy minority from the poor majority.

James Madison (Virginia), June 26, 1787:

“In England, at this day, if elections were open to all classes of people, the property of landed proprietors would be insecure. An agrarian law would soon take place... If these observations be just, our government ought to secure the permanent interests of the country against innovation. We ought to be constituted as to protect the minority of the opulent against the majority.”

[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

James Madison (Virginia), Federalist No. 10 (Published late 1787):

“A rage for paper money, for an abolition of debts, for an equal division of property, or for any other improper or wicked project, will be less apt to pervade the whole body of the Union than a particular member of it.”

2. On the Dangers of “Excessive Democracy”

The Framers blamed the economic instability of the 1780s on ordinary citizens having too much say in state legislatures. [1]

Elbridge Gerry (Massachusetts), May 31, 1787:

“The evils we experience flow from the excess of democracy. The people do not want [lack] virtue, but are the dupes of pretended patriots. In Massachusetts it had been fully evinced that men of honor will no longer be associated with the government, under its present form.”

[1, 2, 3]

Roger Sherman (Connecticut), May 31, 1787:

“The people immediately should have as little to do as may be about the government. They want [lack] information and are constantly liable to be misled.”

[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Edmund Randolph (Virginia), May 29, 1787:

In opening the convention, Randolph stated that the general object was “to provide a cure for the evils under which the United States labored; that in tracing these evils to their origin every man had found it in the turbulence and follies of democracy.”

3. On Insulating the Senate from the Common People

The U.S. Senate was explicitly modeled after the British House of Lords to serve as an aristocratic check on the popularly elected House of Representatives. [1, 2]

Alexander Hamilton (New York), June 18, 1787:

“All communities divide themselves into the few and the many. The first are the rich and well born, the other the mass of the people... The people are turbulent and changing; they seldom judge or determine right. Give therefore to the first class a distinct, permanent share in the government. They will check the unsteadiness of the second.”

[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Gouverneur Morris (Pennsylvania), July 2, 1787:

“The Senate ought to be composed of men of great and established property—an aristocracy... to check the precipitation, changeableness, and excesses of the first branch [the House].”

4. On Shays’ Rebellion and Domestic Military Suppression

The armed uprising of indebted farmers in Massachusetts loomed large over the convention, prompting delegates to demand a centralized military apparatus. [1, 2]

George Washington, Letter to Henry Lee (October 1786, reflecting the mindset leading to the convention):

“You talk, my good sir, of employing influence to appease the present tumults in Massachusetts. I know not where that influence is to be found, or, if attainable, that it would be a proper remedy for the disorders. Influence is not government. Let us have a government by which our lives, liberties, and properties will be secured, or let us know the worst at once.”

[1, 2]

George Mason (Virginia), June 20, 1787 (On the power to crush insurrections):

“An army is quite as necessary to execute the laws as it is to defend the nation against foreign enemies. If we do not give the general government this power, we leave it as weak as the old Confederation.”

5. On the Defense of Capital and the Slave Trade

The debates over slavery were transactional, focusing heavily on economic preservation and political leverage rather than human rights. [1]

John Rutledge (South Carolina), August 21, 1787 (Defending the slave trade):

“Religion and humanity have nothing to do with this question. Interest alone is the governing principle with nations. The true question at present is whether the Southern States shall or shall not be parties to the Union. If the Northern States consult their interest, they will not oppose the increase of slaves, which will increase the commodities of which they become the carriers.”

Charles Cotesworth Pinckney (South Carolina), July 23, 1787 (Demanding political inflation via the Three-Fifths Clause):

“Property in slaves should have its weight and influence in the government... The Southern States can never expect to have a fair share in the representation unless their negroes are taken into the account.”

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The Mechanics of Article I, Section 10 (The Protection of Capital), and the Anti-Federalist Prophecies (The Radical Critique)

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Part 1: The Mechanics of Article I, Section 10 (The Protection of Capital)

While the Constitution created a strong federal structure, it also explicitly stripped the states of economic autonomy. Article I, Section 10 contains clauses designed to paralyze local agrarian and debtor majorities.

1. The Ban on Paper Money (“No State shall... make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts”)

The Context: In the 1780s, the U.S. suffered a severe shortage of gold and silver coin (specie). To survive, ordinary farmers relied on barter or local state-issued paper currency to pay debts and taxes.

The Economic Weapon: By restricting legal tender strictly to gold and silver, the Constitution artificially engineered a massive monetary contraction.

The Result: Wealthy coastal creditors, who controlled the supply of specie, could legally reject paper money. This forced smallholders into insolvency, allowing merchants to seize physical property, land, and livestock through foreclosure courts.

2. The Contract Clause (“No State shall... pass any... Law impairing the Obligation of Contracts”)

The Context: Responding to popular pressure from desperate citizens, several state legislatures had passed “stay laws” (which legally extended the time debtors had to repay loans) and “tender laws” (which allowed debtors to pay off loans using livestock or grain at fixed prices).

The Economic Weapon: This clause stripped states of the sovereign power to grant emergency relief during economic depressions.

The Result: Private financial contracts were elevated above public welfare. It locked in the legal terms dictated by creditors, ensuring that even during systemic crises, the state could not intervene to protect the poor from financial ruin.

Part 2: The Anti-Federalist Prophecies (The Radical Critique)

Writing under classical pseudonyms like Brutus (likely Robert Yates) and The Federal Farmer (likely Melancton Smith), the Anti-Federalists correctly predicted exactly how the new system would erode local democracy and consolidate power into an elite oligarchy.

1. The Consolidation of Supreme Power

The Warning (Brutus I, October 18, 1787): Brutus warned that the “Necessary and Proper” clause and the “Supremacy Clause” would grant the federal government total control, eventually reducing state governments to irrelevant entities.

“This government is to possess absolute and uncontrollable power... It has authority to make laws which will affect the lives, the liberty, and property of every man in the United States; nor can any state laws have the power to stand in the way.”

2. The Aristocratic Architecture of the Senate

The Warning (The Federal Farmer, October 1787): The opposition argued that a small Senate, chosen by state elites for six-year terms, would naturally become an insulated, self-serving aristocracy detached from the realities of regular workers.

“The House of Representatives will be a mere shred... while the Senate will possess the real weight. The government will fall into the hands of the few, the rich, and the well-born, who will naturally perceive distinct interests from those of the people.”

3. The Imperial Presidency and the Federal Judiciary

The Warning (Cato IV, November 1787): Cato warned that the vast executive powers—such as the command of a standing army and the unilateral power to pardon—resembled a monarchical system rather than a republic.

The Warning (Brutus XV, March 1788): Brutus delivered a stunningly accurate prediction regarding the Supreme Court, pointing out that an unelected body with life tenure, free from democratic accountability, would inevitably shape national policy based on its own ideological interests.

“They are independent of the people, of the legislature, and of every power under heaven. Men placed in this situation will generally soon feel themselves independent of heaven itself... They will expand the powers of the federal government by their interpretations.”

4. The Deconstruction of Representation

The Warning (Melancton Smith, New York Ratifying Convention, June 1788): Smith argued that the vastly inflated size of congressional districts meant that only wealthy individuals with widespread name recognition could ever win national elections.

“The representation will be composed almost entirely of the first class of society, which I will call the natural aristocracy of the country... A substantial yeoman, of sense and discernment, will never be chosen. The government will become a government of oppression.”

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Editor's Note:

Below you will find further information regarding SheThinksLiberty’s comment from July 3rd

( https://markoshinskie8de.substack.com/p/i-dont-feel-like-celebrating-america/comment/287569643 )

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The Counter-Revolution of 1787: Deconstructing the Constitutional Myth

The text provided exposes the core contradiction of early American history: the 1787 Constitution was not the culmination of the 1775 Revolution, but rather a structured counter-revolution designed to dismantle it. By examining these points through the lens of economic elitism, democratic suppression, and institutionalized injustice, we can fully expand upon this historical betrayal.

1. The Ruse of “Fixing” and the Destruction of Sovereignty

The Articles of Confederation are routinely vilified in modern education to make the 1787 Constitution appear necessary. While the Articles struggled with currency and commerce, their structural weakness was intentional. They formed a confederation—a league of sovereign nations—not a consolidated empire.

The Loss of Local Autonomy: Under the Articles, power remained local, close to the populace. The 1787 framework stripped these “nations” (the states) of their monetary and regulatory sovereignty.

Recreating the Crown: The Revolution was fought to overthrow a distant, unaccountable executive (King George III) and a centralized parliament. The Constitution deliberately recreated this exact structure by installing an imperial presidency with veto powers, command over a standing army, and a supreme federal judiciary that could invalidate local laws.

2. The Illegal Coup and Federalist 40

The passage of the Constitution was a blatant violation of existing rule of law. Article XIII of the Articles of Confederation explicitly required unanimous consent from all 13 state legislatures for any alterations.

The Unilateral Rule Change: Knowing they could never achieve unanimity, the Framers simply rewrote the ratification rules in Article VII of the new Constitution, declaring that nine states were enough to launch the new government.

Madison’s Legal Gymnastics: In Federalist No. 40, James Madison famously faced this illegality head-on. He did not deny that the delegates blew past their legal mandate. Instead, he argued that the “absurdity” of adhering to strict legal forms should not block a “national necessity.” It was the ultimate Machiavellian declaration: the oligarchic ends justified the illegal means.

Rhode Island’s Boycott: Rhode Island—relying heavily on paper money and democratic debt relief—rightfully realized that a centralized government would serve the interest of coastal merchants and financiers. Their refusal to attend the Philadelphia Convention was a principled stance against an elite takeover.

3. The Bill of Rights as a Pacification Strategy

The omission of a Bill of Rights in the original 1787 draft was not an oversight; it was intentional. Federalists like Madison and Alexander Hamilton (Federalist No. 84) argued that listing rights was unnecessary and even dangerous.

The Strategy of Omission: The Framers believed that since the federal government only possessed enumerated powers, it had no right to infringe on liberties anyway. The true motive, however, was to avoid placing any constitutional roadblocks in the way of federal power to suppress domestic unrest (like Shays’ Rebellion) or enforce contracts for creditors.

A Reluctant Compromise: The Constitution only passed because the Federalists promised skeptical states that a Bill of Rights would be appended immediately. Madison originally distilled over a hundred proposed state amendments down to 19, which Congress pruned to 12, and the states finally ratified as 10 in 1791. The Bill of Rights was not a gift from the Framers; it was a desperate ransom paid to stop the Anti-Federalists from collapsing their new political economic engine.

4. The Amnesia of 1775–1787: The Great Redirection

The official historical narrative glosses over the twelve years between the outbreak of the war (April 1775) and the Philadelphia Convention (September 1787). This historical amnesia serves a profound ideological purpose.

Suppressing Radical Democracy: During this hidden window, ordinary people were actively practicing radical democracy. They wrote highly egalitarian state constitutions, issued paper money to help poor debtors, closed foreclosure courts, and demanded that the wealth generated by the Revolution be distributed equitably.

Protecting Capital over People: Elites realized that if the spirit of 1775—which questioned all forms of arbitrary authority—was allowed to persist, their own financial empires, public debt monopolies, and human-trafficking networks (slavery) would be dismantled by popular vote.

The 1787 Constitution was explicitly engineered to freeze the radical potential of the American Revolution. It replaced a decentralized experiment in popular sovereignty with an ironclad, national state structure built to protect capital, enforce debts, shield slaveholders, and ensure that the “opulent minority” would always retain the final say.

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How the US Constitution of 1787 systematically consolidated the power of bankers, speculators, and wealthy landowners.

[ A necessary Editor’s note: Power is not made of rubber and is not elastic. This means that strengthening the power of one side inevitably results in the weakening of the other side’s power. ]

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How the 1787 U.S. Constitution Wealth-Indexed the American Legal System

The 1787 United States Constitution acted as a powerful accelerant for the consolidation of wealth, institutionalizing the financial supremacy of bankers, land speculators, and plantation owners directly into the bedrock of American jurisprudence. This wealth transfer was achieved through five structural mechanisms:

1. The Nationalization and Guarantees of Public Debt

During the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress issued millions of dollars in paper bonds to fund the military. Because the government under the Articles of Confederation was bankrupt, these bonds became practically worthless. Desperate soldiers, farmers, and citizens sold their depreciated certificates for pennies on the dollar to wealthy coastal bankers and speculators. [1, 2, 3]

The Constitutional Mechanism: Article VI, Clause 1 explicitly states that all debts contracted and engagements entered into before the adoption of the Constitution shall be as valid against the United States under the new framework.

The Economic Consequences: Shortly after ratification, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton successfully pushed for the federal government to redeem these bonds at 100% of their face value in gold and silver. This triggered one of the largest legal wealth transfers in early American history, instantly enriching a tiny cabal of financial speculators at the expense of ordinary taxpayers. [1, 2]

2. The Monetary Monopolization and the Ban on Debt Relief

Prior to 1787, agrarian majorities used their democratic power in state legislatures to print paper money or pass “stay laws” (extensions on loan repayments) to survive economic depressions. This protected smallholders from foreclosure by urban creditors.

The Constitutional Mechanism: Article I, Section 10 explicitly prohibits individual states from emitting bills of credit (printing paper money) or passing any law “impairing the obligation of contracts.”

The Economic Consequences: This clause stripped states of their sovereign right to shield debtors from aggressive banking interests. Creditors could legally demand payment exclusively in gold and silver coin (specie). Because ordinary farmers lacked hard currency, banks launched mass foreclosures, systematically seizing land, livestock, and homesteads, transferring vast amounts of real estate into the hands of financial elites.

3. The Military Safeguarding of Land Speculation

Many of the Framers (including George Washington) were massive land speculators who laid claim to millions of acres of western territory—much of it indigenous land. Under the Articles of Confederation, they could not secure these investments because the government lacked a standing military to drive out indigenous populations or evict poor white “squatters” who actually cleared and farmed the land. [1]

The Constitutional Mechanism: The new framework granted the federal government the explicit power to raise and support standing armies and to suppress domestic insurrections.

The Economic Consequences: The U.S. military was deployed systematically to displace Native American tribes and forcibly evict independent settlers from properties claimed by wealthy land corporations. The Constitution effectively socialized the military cost of securing private land investments, allowing elites to sell the secured territory later at an enormous profit.

4. The Insulation of Wealth from Direct Taxation

The wealthy delegates at the Philadelphia Convention sought to construct an ironclad defense against any future democratic majority that might attempt to levy a progressive tax on wealth or property.

The Constitutional Mechanism: Article I mandated that direct taxes must be apportioned among the states strictly according to their population counts, making a national income or wealth tax logistically and legally impossible.

The Economic Consequences: The federal government was forced to fund itself almost entirely through customs duties (tariffs on imported everyday goods) and regressive excise taxes (such as the tax on whiskey). This shifted the entire tax burden onto the working class, while the capital gains, corporate investments, and vast estates of bankers and large landowners remained constitutionally shielded from federal taxation. [1]

5. Institutional Fusion via the First Bank of the United States

Though the Constitution contained no explicit text authorizing the creation of a national corporation, Federalist elites utilized the vague phrasing of the “Necessary and Proper” clause to charter the First Bank of the United States in 1791.

The Structural Design: The bank was established as a private joint-stock corporation, with 80% of its shares owned by private investors and international financiers.

The Economic Consequences: The federal government deposited all of its tax revenues into this private institution, granting a small financial oligarchy a monopoly over national credit and currency issuance. This legally fused the survival and profitability of the financial elite with the sovereign apparatus of the United States government.

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Editor’s Note: Dr. Mike Yeadon now brings us back to the present. However, the theft perpetrated by the “Eliters” remains discernible as a continuing phenomenon.

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 4, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5218

This odious fellow drops “wealth tax” into the conversation without acknowledging that what it is is retroactive taxation. Others call it “theft”. It’s unlike taxation on earnings or corporate profits.



Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

[ Editor's note: Dr. Mike Yeadon comments on the video here using his YouTube pseudonym]

Source : https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxmK9j9n0tuH1Z3rX77mukNFPfEb14b1_H?lc=Ugw5B4-ja5WN0dkkB9x4AaABAg

“Wealth tax” is outright theft.

I started utterly broke. I’m now ok. I’ve paid all taxes due on my net worth.

If I’d blown it on prostitutes and drugs, I’d have no wealth to tax.

Those who chose not to do this could fall foul of a “wealth tax”. It’s theft, retroactive taxation.

If you support it today, nothing you think is yours is safe from being seized by government.

It’s merely a question of time and thresholds, but they’ll do it.

“You will own nothing….”, remember?

Did you think they were joking?

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, July 5, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/5218?comment=268579

I don’t object to any level of taxation provided the rules are clear before the earnings, capital gains etc are made.

If you’re OK with 20% income tax but not 40%, you are not compelled to earn to levels attracting much 40% tax.

If on the other hand there was income or capital gains which weren’t declared, and have since come to the attention of HMRC, the fact that tax due is now to be collected albeit 20 years late, it’s hard to object.

I’m specifically very anxious about “wealth taxes”. Poorer people aren’t likely to object. Many people might think it’s sticking it to the super wealthy. It won’t be.

They’ve started doing it in France, disguised as property tax. It’ll be smuggled into uk in the same way.

It’s raw wealth tax that’s genuinely frightening. Witn carefully chosen thresholds and percentages, anybody can be in the firing line.

With property taxes, you could at least choose to live somewhere cheaper.

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Leon Schellekens, July 3, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@leonschellekens/note/c-287273944

Leon Schellekens

@leonschellekens

I think the most richest and powerful NGO’s infiltrated the governments by let them sign binding contracts that in change for money, and other lobbyist promises. But on the other hand total obedience is required. The WEF, UN, WHO, etc. are institutionalised globalised system structures funded by these NGO’s to accomplish and spread their goals of these centralised power structures in lockstep over the world. Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street etc. they own the capital, the two or three letter organisations are their implementing tools, and the governments, by signing these binding contracts have lost therefore their sovereignity.

And we the people are the victims because these organidations and NGO’s don’t work within the democratic framework sovereign countries more or less used to work. Globalisation is a mindset brought into the world by those in power to get world control, but they sold it as a way to solve ‘problems’ that can only be solved through a global approach. But these ‘problems’ are unfortunately mostly made by themselves to be able to implement solutions nobody would ever asked for. And the only thing politicians can do is to defend and promote these often silly solutions to the public because the binding contracts prevent them of doing anything against it.

So they are fully manipulated by those in worldpower. Those are not single persons but appear more than a group of persons and organisations working in a mafia like system structure. They are all loyal to each other to be able to survive and whoever steps out will be neutralised to say it euphemistically.

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Afterword

Dr. Mike Yeadon, June 2, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon/note/c-286955205

Dr Mike Yeadon

@drmikeyeadon

Excellent observation and question. Imo the logical realisation that all governments ultimately are answerable to the same power is the most important.

Linked :

maryfcrutcher@gmail.com, June 15, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@maryfcrutchergmailcom551571/note/c-276539836

maryfcrutcher@gmail.com

@maryfcrutchergmailcom551571

All Governments must be answerable to the same person/group. It was clear that they wanted to get these vaxcines/gene therapy/graphene shots into every person on the planet. It’s clear these governments don’t work for their country’s people. Who do they work for?

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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