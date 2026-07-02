Picture : Rutherford B. Hayes (1822—1893), 19th President of the United States ( https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Rutherford_B._Hayes ).

“As knowledge spreads, wealth spreads. To diffuse knowledge is to diffuse wealth. To give all an equal chance to acquire knowledge is the best and surest way to give all an equal chance to acquire property.”

— Rutherford B. Hayes ( https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Rutherford_B._Hayes# ).

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, March 14, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody/comment/227877045

Dr Mike Yeadon

Thank you, Sara, for your wisdom and kind description.

Few people pay any heed to the messenger bringing unwelcome news. Most of the attention such people receive is adverse, occasionally very strongly so.

It is indeed painful to find that my hitherto heroic older sister, beautiful and whip smart, with whom I would enjoy interesting conversations, since 2020 regards me as a conspiracy theorist who has lost his mind. She’s lived in Australia for 45 years.

Mercifully, my U.K. based extended family are my rock, especially my wife. I couldn’t have done anything had she closed her mind to my initially incoherent certainty that we were being lied to by government, for which no plausible, benign explanation existed. Her only remark at the start was “I believe you, but why is no one else saying what you’re saying?” Outstanding woman, my wife!

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Anna Cordelia, March 14, 2026 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/elephant-avoidance-cui-bono-everybody/comment/227884828

Anna Cordelia

Odysseus Unsheathed

Mike, please tell your dear wife how much she is appreciated. She is the epitome of the strong woman beside her man.

And sorry to hear about your older sister. I think we all have at least one (if not several) of those in our lives.

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Sasha Latypova, July 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova/note/c-286145677

Sasha Latypova

Due Diligence and Art

The quote comes from Hayes’s personal diary entry dated March 11, 1888:

“The real difficulty is with the vast wealth and power in the hands of the few and the unscrupulous who represent or control capital. Hundreds of laws of Congress and the state legislatures are in the interest of these men and against the interests of workingmen. These need to be exposed and repealed. All laws on corporations, on taxation, on trusts, wills, descent, and the like, need examination and extensive change. This is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people no longer. It is a government of corporations, by corporations, and for corporations. — How is this?”

https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Rutherford_B._Hayes

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The Imaginary Hobgoblin, July 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@eric306272/note/c-286110034

The Imaginary Hobgoblin

The Jr. High version of the history of the United States is deader than Paul Revere’s horse. In the grand scheme of things, it only stuck around for a cup of coffee.

“It is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people no longer. It is a government of corporations, by corporations, and for corporations.” - President Rutherford B Hayes (1886)

And here we are. NGO’s have successfully usurped any and all things designed to be a functioning government.

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Mike Stone, June 8, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@mikestone/note/c-272612037

Mike Stone

ViroLIEgy Newsletter

The Rockefeller playbook:

Create massive environmental pollution → blame invisible “pathogens” via germ “theory” → sell the public your industrial byproducts as the “cure.”

A masterclass in creating the problem and selling the solution.

Want to see where the “create the problem, sell the solution” model came from?

AntiViral Ep. 10: Rockefeller and the Snake Oil Myth examines the history, the consolidation of medicine, and the origins of the pharmaceutical model that still dominates today.

https://viroliegynewsletter.substack.com/p/antiviral-ep-10-rockefeller-and-

VIDEO :

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Tim West, June 23, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@timthagoras/note/c-281255590

Tim West

Beyond Certainty

Come on! Give them their due!

They got most people to think:

Directly Injecting virulent poisons, anaphylaxis causing proteins and synthetic proteins via a needle past all the bodies defences is GOOD

The Sun and exposure to it is BAD

Slathering carcinogenic toxic gunk on the skin is GOOD

Raw milk is BAD

Processed milk is BETTER

Slathering toxic “cleaning products” is GOOD

Hugging sick people is BAD

Carbon Dioxide, gas of life is BAD

They are fucking geniuses at mind-control. Give them a medal then lock them away without a key.

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Rutherford B. Hayes (1822—1893), 19th President of the United States :

https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Rutherford_B._Hayes#

“For honest merit to succeed amid the tricks and intrigues which are now so lamentably common, I know is difficult.”

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Walking Disease Vector, June 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@walkingdiseasevector942603/note/c-285406266

Walking Disease Vector

Unfortunately the ruling class figured out a long time ago that if you dangle a false prophet in front of the masses when they start to become uppity for this or that reason and then have them say all the right things and make all sorts of promises that fools and fills people with hope, they’ll almost always defer to that authority figure to take care of the problem(s), which of course never happens. Then the demoralization, cynicism, and resignation sets in and they go back to their “bread and circuses” to soothe themselves and escape their increasingly depressing reality. Obama, Bernie, Trump, RFK, Desantis, etc. Rinse and repeat. It works like a charm every time like Charlie Brown with the football, with millions of people naively believing “this time is different” whenever the next election and/or newest misleader is provided to them. What many are afraid of, because of childhood programming and social conditioning, is taking responsibility for their own lives and becoming active agents instead of passive observers, followers, voters, consumers, etc.

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Allen, June 30, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@allen473199/note/c-285183233

Allen

Tyranny doesn’t get rolled back by courts/legislature and political apparatchiks that are part and parcel of the tyrannical system. That’s not how it works.

Do not rely on any politician or bureaucrat to ever do the right thing. Get organized and take direct control over your lives- that’s the only way. All unjust acts must be fiercely rejected. If coercive poisoning of children isn’t the prime example of an unjust act I don’t know what is.

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Afterword

Kenny Carmody, June 28, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@kennycarmody/note/c-284405296

Kenny Carmody

@kennycarmody

There are three types of people in the world.

The first group does what the authority tells them without questioning it. Often because they strangely believe that the authority knows best and is benevolent.

The second group doesn’t actually want to do what the authority commands, but they’re afraid of the consequences if they don’t obey.

These two groups have been behind every tyranny in history—every single one—because without them, tyrants couldn’t rule; they’re simply not strong enough.

The third group is growing and says: ‘I see what you’re doing, but I’m not going along with it.’ This group has ended every tyranny in history.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes, and other activities on Substack : https://substack.com/@drmikeyeadon )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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