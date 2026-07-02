Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

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Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
11h

"A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes." 👞 But thanks to courageous voices like Mike and Suavek, those shoes have become running spikes. 🏃‍♂️💨

With every step, we close the gap. And as we charge forward, the truths once crushed to earth rise with us. 🌅

🌞 As more awaken to what once was hidden, they discover the liberation promised in the words: "The truth will set you free." 🕊️

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
10h

"To diffuse knowledge is to diffuse wealth." - Rutherford B. Hayes

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/the-power-of-clear-writing

https://mises.org/mises-wire/why-history-refuses-stay-planned

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