Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 26, 2026 :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel/4920

John Waters reflects on his journey through the destruction of journalism and the abolition of reality.

I’ve not heard anyone as angry as is John about his former profession.

Best wishes

Mike

Linked :

https://youtu.be/hq1zTgB8MJk

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“It's not about a 'multi-polar order' - it's about the organisations which negotiate between those 'multi-polar' powers.” ( - Escape Key )

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esc (Escape Key), April 1, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@escapekey/note/c-236549507

esc

The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.

the ‘multipolarity’ narrative completely misses the point. it’s not about a ‘multi-polar order’ - it’s about the organisations which negotiate between those ‘multi-polar’ powers.

that’s why the RIIA, CFR and other leading think tanks cheer the idea on - because they designed the system leading to that outcome

read ‘international government’. the political branch of this system originates in 1916.

what the few have done repeatedly - and very successfully - is to insert themselves into the middle of two alleged disputing entities. that’s the point of the clearinghouse - whether in finance, politics, environmentalism, peace, ... frankfurt school critical theory...

but - again - the clearinghouse is NOT ultimately in control.

the ‘ethic’ is translated into a (cognitive) standard, and it’s that standard which is upheld by the (evaluative) clearinghouse

the entity translating the ‘ethic’ into a ‘standard’ is where true power resides.

the clearinghouse merely applies the standard. that doesn’t make them beyond reproach - but it matters, because swapping a few people on, say, the board of peace will not make one bit of difference.

so everyone applauding the fall of, say, bill gates will do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to address the actual problem.

the issue does not reside with any specific billionaire, or even groups of billionaires. the issue resides with the system itself.

and that’s why you’re not meant to understand how the process works - because blaming the billionaires is weaponised to protect the few

so when rothschild and rockefeller speaks of ‘own nothing, control everything’ it’s because they control the system.

and they couldn’t care less about a few billionaires being taken down, provided the system remains intact.

Linked :

International Government

esc

Jan 17, 2025

https://escapekey.substack.com/p/international-government

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A book recommendation for new readers of the Fraud Prevention Hotline

by Suavek

In “The Creature from Jekyll Island,” G. Edward Griffin portrays the Federal Reserve as a private banking cartel, founded in 1910 by a secret society to monopolize money through inflation. Griffin also claims that international Western bankers financed the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and supported the Soviet Union to create a controlled adversary for the establishment of a world government. I think that without understanding the world’s power structure, we are hardly able to see through this fraudulent system and are in direct danger of falling into the traps laid against us by the propaganda. Could this book help us? I think so.

Here you can find the free PDF version:

https://dn710009.ca.archive.org/0/items/the-creature-from-jekyll-island-by-g.-edward-griffin_202309/The-Creature-from-Jekyll-Island-by-G.-Edward-Griffin_text.pdf

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The Light, April 26, 2026 :

https://substack.com/@thelightpaper/note/c-249292065

The Light

The Light paper

Nobody has a right to issue all the currency for the world out of nothing, collect interest on it and then control all the world’s resources, political machinery and technology to manage and exterminate the rest of us.

Somebody is absolutely doing that, but they have no rightful claim to. We just accept the reality of the world with which we are presented and assume this is the only way it can be.

The resources themselves are given by the Earth for free; there is a cost to extracting and processing them, but what we have is utter piracy so that the few who issue the currency are insanely wealthy, and the rest of us are working harder for less every year.

Now imagine if everyone who was politically active was focused on that one great, unjust imbalance in our world - it would right itself pretty sharpish.

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Luc Lelievre, April 26, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-intent-to-cause-harm-part-5-dont/comment/249466769

Luc Lelievre

My key authors—Arendt, Scott, Łobaczewski, Orlov, Scheidel, Le Bon, Toynbee, and Graeber—converge on a clear-eyed diagnosis of the current Canadian situation. Arendt sees in it the banality of bureaucratic evil: civil servants applying procedures without any real moral judgment, as in the handling of complaints at the Bar or the expansion of MAiD. Scott recognizes in it the logic of high modernity: the state reduces human complexity (attachment to one’s home, deep convictions, freedom of conscience) to simple administrative categories, producing a visibility devoid of nuance. Łobaczewski speaks of a soft pathocracy, where the system naturally selects those who adapt to the coldness of procedure. Orlov sees in it the first signs of political and social closure, while Scheidel sees a rigidification of the elites that stifles mobility and accumulates tensions. Toynbee would diagnose a petrification of the creative elites who have become dominant: instead of responding creatively to challenges, they protect themselves with administrative and ideological routines, accelerating the internal decline of a civilization. Graeber, for his part, would insist on the absurd and violent bureaucratic dimension: the system imposes useless and restrictive rules (such as pressure to downsize or “hate” laws) that kill imagination and human creativity, transforming citizens into mere subjects. Le Bon would finally remind us that people tolerate this closure for a long time as long as the discourse remains consistent, but that a saturation point can be crossed suddenly, leading to a brutal and emotional reversal. In Canada, we are not experiencing violent persecution, but a profound and insidious mutation: a legal, administrative, and cultural closure that wears us down slowly rather than striking us, while simultaneously creating the conditions for its future rejection. We are not returning to the world as it was before; we are moving towards a new configuration where the tension between technocratic control and human resistance will remain permanent.

https://brigittebouzonnie.substack.com/p/parmi-les-medias-alternatifs-beaucoup

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, April 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-intent-to-cause-harm-part-5-dont/comment/249819358

Dr Mike Yeadon

I understand that Arnold Toynbee was not only an astonishingly accomplished historian but also an arch Fabian and one time chair of the Royal Institute for International Affairs aka Chatham House. That was the original supranational institution, responsible for seeding so many of the others, from the CFR to various UN bodies. Hard to make him an heroic figure in my eyes, however smart he undoubtedly was. I do accept that several extraordinary figures played both sides of the story. Frank Zappa is the clearest example in my life.

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Luc Lelievre, April 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-intent-to-cause-harm-part-5-dont/comment/249826159

Luc Lelievre

I understand your point about Toynbee’s political connections (Fabian, Chatham House, etc.). I don’t see him as a heroic figure either, and I don’t support his ideological views. I use him only for the academic quality of his work — especially his idea of “internal suicide” of civilizations: when creative elites become rigid dominant elites that can no longer respond to real challenges and accelerate their own decline. That concept helps me understand the bureaucratic and ideological closure we see in Canada today. I use it strictly as an analytical tool, without adopting the rest of his worldview.

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Afterword

Binra, April 27, 2026 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-intent-to-cause-harm-part-5-dont/comment/249841959

Binra

Its the framing of the otherwise astute and erudite research that runs the blind spot for a distortion of reality.

I read and resonate with an observation that the Fabian society allowed and encouraged free and wide range of thought within strictly defined predicates:

These might be variously expressed but might be summarised as:

Life is a closed system such that competing for limited resource is the underlying fact or truth to which all else is subordinate.

(Life is War).

The development of systems theory or cybernetics has ‘expanded’ a monopolistic system to multi-systemic convergence that masks a forced utilitarianism as ‘open’

There are many strands of thought that partake or subscribe to life and living as a structure, system or mechanism - that each in their own way feed or give worship to the idol of power framed as control set over and apart from life and the living.

I could put it this way; there is that which we render unto Caesar (worldly power dictate) and that which we give unto God (truth alive). The journey of awakening is of releasing a false basis for judging or evaluating, such as to restore a true awareness and participance. Much that we take to be an advance is in fact a retreat and vice versa. It is the ‘mind-set’ or framing predicates of the self, that shape a fragmentation and projection of conflict-driven ‘world’.

Note that shock can be ‘shaped’ just as are physical explosions.

Managing perception invokes and manipulates emotional charge.

Narratives or myths redistribute psychic energy.

The belief that ‘I am a body-form’ runs an ‘Overton Window’ of official reality - or continuity of such a ‘consciousness’. Experience that does not fit or conform to such predicates is thus airbrushed, downplayed, forgotten, made subject to post-processed reasoning, ignored or even forcefully denied.

I don’t say this to downplay or negate the body as service within a greater communication - but to point to the basis for a mind trained under terrorism (masked or otherwise).

“The world is based on this insane belief. And all its structures, all its thoughts and doubts, its penalties and heavy armaments, its legal definitions and its codes, its ethics and its leaders and its gods, all serve but to preserve its sense of threat. For no one walks the world in armature but must have terror striking at his heart”.

~ A Course in Miracles

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International Mob Control

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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