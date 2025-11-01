Fraud Prevention Hotline

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
13h

The pretext for attacking Venezuela is recycled from the first Bush's Operation Just Cause invasion of Panama in which the president of Panama, Noriega, was accused of involvement with the drug trade. They don't even bother writing new scripts for this stuff.

In other places, I have seen commenters have indicated their concern over the fentanyl trade, which is a legitimate problem, however, recent news quotes from congress members briefed on the boat strikes have them saying that the Pentagon told them the boats contain cocaine and not fentanyl. Some people have claimed to be family members of those killed and those family members were not from Venezuela.

You may remember that for nearly 20 years various DC personalities have talked about overthrowing Chavez and then Maduro but it wasn't until recently that they accused Venezuela of being a nation of drug runners. Clearly, this is a way to sell the same old regime change idea in a new set of anti-drug clothes that appeals to both Trump and his voters.

Don't be fooled! No more war!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Suavek and others
Salty's avatar
Salty
9h

Always assume govt wants something else apart from the stated and obvious. In this case, USA wants resources for sure ~ here it's drugs. Yeah, they want to eradicate their competition and/or make a deal. They mean to control the resource and the s. Hemisphere mkt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Suavek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture