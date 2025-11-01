Foreword

by Suavek

As I read the story of the attempted kidnapping, it struck me that every reader could draw dozens of conclusions from it. One of them might answer the question, “Who is the President of the United States really?” or “Does my previous understanding of my government correspond to reality?” That’s precisely why I find this story useful. Now, an English text, translated from German, is available to you, written by the journalist Rainer Rupp. Given the author’s past, it’s not surprising that he is sometimes compared to a kind of James Bond, because he personally ensured that a military conflict between the former Eastern Bloc and the West was averted in 1983. Under the code name “Topaz,” Rainer Rupp worked as a top spy for the former East Germany, directly within NATO headquarters in Brussels. He provided the East with reassuring information that the West was not planning a military attack, even though large-scale NATO military exercises were taking place at the time, creating a chaotic situation that alarmed the Russian military. Rainer Rupp managed to defuse the overall situation, preventing a confrontation.

After an East German colonel defected and betrayed Rainer Rupp, the top spy was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 1993 and released in 2000. Now a journalist, he works for the German journalists’ group APOLUT ( https://apolut.net/tag/tagesdosis/ & https://apolut.net/tag/standpunkte/ ), and continues to advocate for truth and freedom. Freedom and peace activism is ultimately based on exposing lies and spreading the truth. Anyone can do this, but unfortunately not everyone considers it important enough to invest their time in independent research and to be able to clearly distinguish facts from lies.

Rainer Rupp turned 80 on September 21, 2025. Congratulations, Rainer!

If, after reading this article, you were to take some time to also read a highly interesting and insightful interview with Rainer Rupp from 2015, then I promise you that you would never regret this decision. Here is a link to it:

https://www.workers.org/2015/10/22400/

Thanks to the author for granting permission to publish this article.

Venezuelan President was targeted for kidnapping

By Rainer Rupp

Updated on Oct. 31, 2025

Source in German : https://apolut.net/venezolanischer-prasident-sollte-entfuhrt-werden-von-rainer-rupp/

US plan failed

A commentary by Rainer Rupp.

US intelligence agencies attempted to recruit Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s personal pilot for a covert kidnapping plot. According to recent US media reports, a US intelligence agent approached Maduro’s pilot in 2024 and offered him a substantial reward to secretly divert the presidential plane to a location where US authorities could arrest the Venezuelan leader on a (fake) US charge of drug trafficking and potential terrorism.

This revelation underscores the lengths to which the villains in Washington are going to destabilize the Venezuelan government. According to a detailed report by the Associated Press, three current and former US officials, along with a prominent figure in the Venezuelan opposition, confirmed that US agent Edwin Lopez met with Maduro’s pilot, General Bitner Villegas, in the Dominican Republic. During the clandestine meeting in an aircraft hangar, Lopez offered the pilot substantial financial incentives—potentially up to $50 million—for Maduro’s capture. This sum is identical to the publicly advertised bounty on Maduro’s head offered by the US Department of Justice. At the same time, the US agent offered the pilot personal protection and a new life of luxury in exchange for his cooperation.

According to the Associated Press, US agent Lopez exchanged contact information with Villegas and encouraged him to become “Venezuela’s hero” by diverting Maduro’s plane to a location where US federal agents could arrest the unpopular leader. The operation contains elements of the Cold War and is reminiscent of the CIA’s assassination plots against Fidel Castro.

As a reminder, a brief digression:

The world has long known that the CIA spent much of the 1960s devising ever more elaborate plans to assassinate Fidel Castro. A few years ago, the British television channel Channel 4 broadcast a documentary entitled “638 Ways to Kill Castro,” which examined the most spectacular CIA assassination plots. Some were so outlandish that they put even James Bond’s bag of tricks to shame: exploding cigars, bombs hidden in seashells, and poison pills. In his accompanying book to the Channel 4 documentary, Fabian Escalante, the then-retired head of Cuban intelligence, listed over 600 assassination attempts on El Comandante’s life. The number may seem exceptionally high, but then again, the CIA was also exceptionally determined to send Castro to his death. Always in vain.

The details of the plot to kidnap Maduro read like the script for a B-movie Hollywood spy film: luxury private jets, suitcases full of money, and high-risk stunts. Nevertheless, it appears to be a real, albeit failed, operation, part of a broader US strategy to undermine Maduro’s government.

The AP report (1) emphasizes that the disclosure of the previously secret operation came shortly after President Trump’s recent authorization of renewed covert CIA operations to weaken Maduro in Caracas. Trump has long accused Maduro of destroying Venezuela’s democracy, supporting drug traffickers and terrorist groups, and maintaining close ties with US-sanctioned Cuba. However, the plan’s failure highlights the often improvised, cowboy-like nature of such US intelligence operations.

On the other hand, the question arises as to why the US intelligence services released this story now. It makes the Americans look rather incompetent and cowardly, while at the same time, one senses between the lines the respect and loyalty that Maduro enjoys in Venezuela. After all, pilot Villegas ultimately refused to cooperate with the US conspirators to fly Maduro into the hands of US agents.

The most likely explanation is that he reported the recruitment attempt to his security officer and was subsequently removed from the American “line of fire” for his own safety. This is because the AP report portrays Villegas as a true patriot, and when asked why the plot failed, he is quoted as saying:

“We Venezuelans are cut from a different cloth (than you Americans). The last thing we are are traitors.”

This is reminiscent of a grim precedent from Ukraine. A Russian helicopter pilot accepted a one million euro reward and handed over his aircraft on Ukrainian territory. Since his co-pilot would have prevented him from doing so, he had killed him beforehand. Months later, the killer was found dead in Spain – officially declared a “natural death,” but with about a dozen bullet holes.

While some members of Congress lamented the failure of the plan to kidnap Maduro, they also loudly rejoiced that the nature of US activity meant that “Maduro’s days are numbered .” However, there was also much criticism in the comment sections regarding the true motives of the US, which are focused precisely on Venezuela’s enormous oil reserves.

“As an alternative to kidnapping, threats of war, and sanctions against trade and investment in Venezuela, the Trump administration is being advised to consider buying Venezuelan oil like ordinary people? Perhaps even lifting the sanctions and promoting investment, tourism, and contacts between nations? Venezuelans certainly won’t become pro-American if we hate, kill, and economically strangle them. Sanctions against Venezuela or Cuba have achieved nothing in decades... Try something new!”

Other comments pointed to Maduro’s previous offers to grant the US access to resources, but Wall Street was seeking full control:

“Maduro has already offered the US access to Venezuela’s resources, but… Wall Street wants more; it doesn’t just want access, it wants to own it.”

Although the operation ultimately failed, it underscores the ongoing US pressure for regime change in Venezuela, now in its third decade. As one commentator summarized:

“The US empire is playing increasingly dirty games to steal from other countries.... The problem is not that Maduro is a dictator, the problem is that Maduro is a dictator who hasn’t sold his country to the US.”

The world-renowned US economist Jeffrey Sachs formulated a particularly sharp commentary, stating that the US conflict with Venezuela was not about combating drugs, but about controlling resources:

“Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves. We are trying to steal them, plain and simple… The same neocon (US Senator) Lindsey Graham says, ‘Oh, we have to fight in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian because they have $10 trillion worth of minerals.’ He is just a simple gangster working in an organized crime gang called the US government.” He condemned the “gangsterism” of US government and called for restraint amid endless wars.

Sources and notes

(1) https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/u-s-attempted-to-lure-maduros-pilot-into-betraying-the-venezuelan-leader

About the author Rainer Rupp

Rainer Rupp (born 1945 in Saarlouis, Germany) is a former top spy who worked for the East German secret service HVA under the code names “Mosel” and later “Topas”. As an employee at NATO headquarters in Brussels, he forwarded highly sensitive documents to the Eastern Bloc between 1977 and 1989. ( https://alchetron.com/Rainer-Rupp ).

Rainer Rupp during an interview on January 22, 2025. He was 79 years old at the time; the German “James Bond” is now 80.

One of Rupp’s passions is exposing lies. In this article (in German), he educates Germans about the climate lie:

https://apolut.net/das-unsterbliche-gronlandeis-von-rainer-rupp/

Here is a transcript of the interview with Rainer Rupp, then 70 years old, from 2015. I already mentioned the interview in the foreword and promised you that you won’t be bored while reading it:

Rainer Rupp about ‘Able Archer,’ his work in NATO headquarters, the Syrian War and the conflict with Russia

Sept. 19, 2015

https://www.workers.org/2015/10/22400/

If you are interested in learning more about the alleged “war on drugs,” I also happened to find this article about it:

Stop escalation in the Caribbean!

October 27, 2025

Every doubt about U.S. aims, every trace of the Big Lie about a “drug war” was erased when the Pentagon’s top Secretary Pete Hegseth proclaimed Oct. 24 that the USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier group is being sent to the Caribbean Sea. You don’t need Darth Vader’s Death Star to stop speedboats. The U.S. target is Venezuela’s popular government and all the people of the Western Hemisphere south of the U.S.

Even the corporate media had to admit that the Trump-Hegseth-Marco Rubio moves in the Caribbean have no relation to keeping fentanyl out of the United States. That battle should have started with the pharmaceutical monopolies regarding oxycontin.

( ... )

Full article :

https://www.workers.org/2025/10/88676/

Venezuela militia members conduct exercises.

Afterword

by zuFpM5*M

zuFpM5*M, November 1, 2025 :

https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-clear-view-part-4-the-big-lie/comment/172515909 & https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-clear-view-part-4-the-big-lie/comment/172533637

zuFpM5*M

The pretext for attacking Venezuela is recycled from the first Bush’s Operation Just Cause invasion of Panama in which the president of Panama, Noriega, was accused of involvement with the drug trade. They don’t even bother writing new scripts for this stuff.

In other places, I have seen commenters have indicated their concern over the fentanyl trade, which is a legitimate problem, however, recent news quotes from congress members briefed on the boat strikes have them saying that the Pentagon told them the boats contain cocaine and not fentanyl. Some people have claimed to be family members of those killed and those family members were not from Venezuela.

You may remember that for nearly 20 years various DC personalities have talked about overthrowing Chavez and then Maduro but it wasn’t until recently that they accused Venezuela of being a nation of drug runners. Clearly, this is a way to sell the same old regime change idea in a new set of anti-drug clothes that appeals to both Trump and his voters.

Don’t be fooled! No more war!

If you listen to Putin’s interview with Tucker Carlson very carefully, you may find that Putin hints at exactly what you are saying. He brought up the case of Yugoslavia as an historical example of why he was forced to consider NATO as hostile after the end of the Soviet Union.

Yugoslavia was a model for the new scheme of regime change followed by exploitation by international finance. The process included faked atrocities similar to the now forgotten faked chemical attacks in Syria that led to Trump’s bombardments there during his first term. They accuse a leader of a crime, villianize, escalate tensions, and then regime change by various means either direct invasion or color revolution under favored opposition leaders.

It isn’t that there aren’t clues to how the system operates but instead that the gatekeepers of public awareness very carefully keep silent about these clues.

This pattern in fact goes back even further as a form of media incitement to war. In a book by Douglas Reed, he showed in detail how a similar process was used to villianize Egypt’s Nasser in the lead up to the Suez Canal crisis.

I will quote here from his book because it was very eye opening to me about how long this technique has been used. He was writing in the 1950’s and included examples that went back to his childhood.

BLOCK QUOTE:

From that moment President Nassser received the “wicked man” treatment; this is the sure sign of the imminence of war. I have seen many “wicked men” built up in my life, and have observed that this propaganda can be turned on and off as by a tap, and infused with toxic effect into the public mind:

Cursed juice of hebenon in a vial;

And into mine ear did pour

The leprous distilment . . .

My early childhood was clouded by the wickedness of The Mad Mullah (a Muslim leader now universally forgotten) and of a respectable old Boer called Paul Kruger. Of all the figures in this Chamber of Horrors, built around me as I went along, I now see that nearly all were no better or worse than those who called them wicked.

Even before the war-talk reached the “wicked man” stage, and long before the unprecedented provocation of July 19, (which still provoked no warlike act from Egypt), President Nasser had been declared the aggressor in a war yet to begin.

END QUOTE

Sometimes it feels like we live the same tragedy over and over again and only see it too late.

