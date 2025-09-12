Foreword

by Suavek

To sum it up: We are living in the time of a well-prepared bankster coup. The perpetrators have brought a few shady characters to the forefront so that we focus our hatred on them and avoid looking deeper behind the scenes. Bill Gates, for example, is likely to be considered an actor, and the WEF is one of the most important arms of the CIA, which, along with other intelligence agencies, acts on behalf of the people behind the Federal Reserve Bank. This would actually be the only necessary addition to this article.

I translated this article into English using an automatic translation program and quickly corrected some things. If I missed anything, please accept my apologies and perhaps help correct it in the comments section. Thanks in advance,

Suavek

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

"The True Evil" by Felix Feistel, with comments from Suavek.

Original article in German:

https://apolut.net/das-wahre-bose-von-felix-feistel/

Updated on Sep. 3, 2025 12 min reading time

A viewpoint by Felix Feistel .

The totalitarianism during the coronavirus plandemic, with which states have subjugated people with coercion and violence, imprisoned them, and deliberately and knowingly forced them to undergo lethal injections, has revealed something that many would likely describe as evil itself. Much like the looming major war, in which rulers are willing to sacrifice their own citizens without batting an eyelid for the sake of supposedly "higher goals", "coronavirus" totalitarianism demonstrates that certain people are willing to walk over dead bodies to achieve their goals of profit and power, because ultimately, that's what all this is really about.

If there really is such a thing as evil, then it is probably defined precisely like this: a force or action that is morally reprehensible, ignores the opposing will of others, and uses every means of violence and deception to motivate or advance a certain, wrongful course of action. A well-known online encyclopedia defines evil similarly. More and more people are experiencing the world around them, and especially its rulers, in precisely this way. They are pushing forward a morally reprehensible agenda against the will of the people and are prepared to sacrifice them for it. They do this for profit, for power, for absolute control over every area of ​​life, and under certain circumstances, the very goal is the death of millions, if not billions, of people.

Those who are pushing this agenda forward are called the perpetrators, the culprits, of true evil. Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, the US government and those behind it, BlackRock, Vanguard, the WHO, the UN, the ECB, and the BIS, with their respective chairmen, secretaries-general, and presidents, are the ones implementing a sinister agenda; they are evil personified. But is that really true? Isn't it time to face an unpleasant reality?

Because in reality, it's not the Gateses, Soroses, Schwabs, and Hararis who are implementing the sinister agenda. It's true that the think tanks at the WEF, UN, WHO, and the numerous think tanks and foundations conceive agendas, propagate them, and introduce them into the institutions to achieve goals that ultimately lead to these individuals and organizations becoming even bigger, richer, and more powerful. But they themselves aren't the ones implementing these agendas. They only talk about them, perhaps passing on orders, but these are implemented by other people who earn their salaries by making the immoral, evil agenda a reality.

Almost everyone is involved in this immoral system in one way or another. The small-time bank employee who, on the orders of their superior, freezes the account of an oppositional media outlet; the editor at a public broadcaster who excludes certain topics from coverage; the nurse or doctor in a hospital who administers toxic substances to patients because the board and the pharmaceutical industry have said it must be done; or the employee in any human resources department, manufacturing, or selling goods that harm people and the environment. What all of these people have in common is that they carry out actions on the instructions of others without themselves having come to the conclusion that their actions are ethically correct.

And this applies to the vast majority of people. Because almost no one has the necessary information, the necessary overview, to oversee these actions in a complex, social, and natural system. This is, of course, intentional, because only in this way can those in power get those below them to obey their commands. To this end, they deliberately spread false information, as became evident during the coronavirus pandemic, but even more profoundly, it has been the case since the beginning of human rule over other people.

In other words: people who themselves have no insight into the motives and consequences of their actions, people who carry out orders and directives, choosing to do so for their paychecks and against their own judgment, are the real drivers of this sinister agenda. It is the doctors who administer the COVID-19 vaccines, the teachers who enforce the mask-wearing regime in schools, the conductors, and police officers who enforced it on the streets and on public transport. It is the soldiers who kill other people and thus make war possible in the first place, the workers who assemble tanks, rockets, and bombs who bring evil into the world. Likewise, it is the people who clear the rainforest, dig up the earth, dump toxic waste in nature, and poison the water, air, and soil who bear the greatest share of the blame.

It's simply not the rulers. Without an army of willing followers who put the perverse ideas of a Gates, Soros, or Schwab into practice, all these people would be nothing more than old men who, in a healthy society, would never rise above the status of the village idiot, who is good-naturedly laughed at and generously fed because of his obvious madness, without paying too much attention to his incoherent babble or even attaching any significance to it. It's not Bill Gates, not Larry Fink, and not Klaus Schwab who bear the brunt of the blame for the crimes of the coronavirus regime, the war, or the climate change agenda. It's the people who, in the face of their paychecks, commit the many small acts every day that make these criminal intentions a reality. Anyone who erects a wind turbine bears more responsibility for implementing the climate narrative than Robert Habeck (Editor's note: Until recently, Robert Habeck was a German Minister of Economic Affairs who, as a children's book author, was completely unqualified in this field ). Those who produce masks, or wear them willingly or even reluctantly, bear far greater guilt for the coronavirus crime than Drosten, Wieler (Editor's note: Wieler was recently the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute, who followed government directives rather than real science), or Lauterbach (Editor's note: Lauterbach is a former German health minister who lied whenever he opened his mouth). Those who concoct mRNA gene therapy, those who inject it into others, commit a far greater crime than Bill Gates or Ugur Sahin, who merely talk about "vaccinating" people and, at most, stir together the poisonous broth intended for that purpose.

This is the essence of a pyramidal structure that defines modern human societies. The pyramid is supported by a broad base that forms the foundation for the layers above it. The apex, in turn, supports nothing but sits atop this base. Applied to society, this means: Gates, Soros, the WEF, and the WHO are supported by those willing to take orders, and thus by almost all people in general. For everyone follows orders in one way or another, not only in their work, which is usually hierarchically structured, but also in everyday life. Laws and regulations are such orders that the state gives to those subject to it, and which they willingly follow. They are enforced by willing enforcers in the form of the police, and sometimes also the secret services, who thereby degrade themselves to the most willing supporters of evil, and thus to the truly evil. But the minor civil servants in their offices, who draft and distribute administrative documents, and the teachers in schools who impose an indoctrination program on the children, also bear the greater part of the responsibility.

This becomes clear with a drastic example. Who bears more responsibility for the deaths of others: the soldier who pulls the trigger or drops bombs on a city, or the commander or Secretary of War who gives the order? The commander merely spoke words; it was the soldier who caused the deaths of others. It doesn't matter that the soldier is embedded in a command structure; it is he who killed others, and that is all that matters.

The biggest problem is that most people are no longer capable of recognizing the evil they bring into the world. Pandemic fascism has demonstrated this most clearly. Millions of people have become willing executors of blatant injustice, torturing people, poisoning them, discriminating against a minority, attacking them, and excluding them from society, all for a supposedly higher purpose. But all of this is merely the result of deception and confusion that those in power have used ever since they came into power ( Editor's note: "Divide and conquer").

People who rule hold the ruled captive in an illusion, a great deception. Every system of rule invents an illusion upon which it builds. Be it religion, which invents gods and devises laws of this god for humanity to keep them submissive, or secular rulers who base their rule on illusions of nations, states, democracy, or morality. In fact, none of this exists. There are no nations, no states, and certainly no democracy. They are invented constructs, indeed simulations, intended to legitimize rule. In modern times, states are nothing more than local administrative units of a global system of rule; nations are a pure invention based on arbitrarily conceived principles, and democracy is nothing more than the illusion of participation, conveyed to people in order to redirect their discontent onto their fellow human beings. The command structure in which the soldier who kills people is located is also nothing more than an illusion, an artificial construct that bears no relation to reality. The soldier has the free choice at any moment whether he wants to carry out orders or not.

But the indoctrination goes much deeper. It affects historical narratives as well as ethical, moral, and philosophical ones. The indoctrination is so far-reaching that it has imparted to every person a whole spectrum of beliefs that become the basis of every individual's actions. From the pursuit of money and possessions, to the habituation to systems of domination and hierarchies, to generally accepted beliefs, such as that infectious diseases are bad and must be avoided at all costs, and that vaccinations are an achievement of humanity. The idea that even a sliver of reality can be found in the media is just as much an article of faith as the idea that individual achievement determines one's own prosperity and success. The very beliefs of achievement, prosperity, and success are a result of indoctrination and are intended solely to keep people trapped in the eternal hamster wheel. But perhaps the greatest deception humanity has fallen victim to is money. The belief that a precious metal, a paper note, or a digital unit in a computer system has value, functions as a medium of exchange, and obligates other people to perform certain actions, and that failure to do so would allow expropriation and the use of violence, is the perfect illusion to which all people submit, and which establishes and maintains a violent system of domination.

The goal of this indoctrination is to keep people trapped in a complete illusion, so that they willingly hand over the fruits of their labor to the state and capital, consume them, and allow themselves to be dominated and controlled. The first Matrix film captured this metaphorically. There, people are merely livestock for intelligent machines, which use them as batteries. They spend their entire lives in tanks, being artificially fed, while a simulation of life as we experience it today plays out in their heads. People are therefore nothing more than a resource for these robots, which need their energy to exist. They are parasitic machines that live off the bodies of the people they drain, and nothing else is the case in our world. We are ruled by a parasitic class that skims off money and transforms the entire society in order to control all areas of life, and with them the people.

To this end, it has created a deception so comprehensive that it is almost impossible to fully understand it. Every single area of ​​social coexistence is a lie. Science and medicine are lies, moral and ethical categories are lies, religions are lies, democracy is a lie, state, and nation are lies, even history is a lie. Because history is the lie that has been agreed upon, to quote Voltaire, and who knows whether Voltaire actually said or wrote this sentence? We have been able to observe in real time how lies become history during the "coronavirus" madness. Although a deadly "pandemic" never existed, the absolute majority of people today still assume this "pandemic" exists, and it will be a "pandemic" that will go down in history. The disputes over the details, such as the effectiveness of the measures, are based on the general acceptance of the "pandemic" lie. This is, one can assume in good conscience, not an isolated case. It can and will always have been similar throughout history. Not every event has to be invented; it is sufficient to place actual events in an ideological context and not to question this context any further.

Every subordinate who willfully implements the agenda of those in power does so, in and of themselves, within the context of this grand deception. Everyone takes on their job, executes the will of their superiors, and pursues their individual goals of career, advancement, income, and property accumulation within the context of this complete illusion. Most people live entirely within this illusion, this deception, and allow themselves to be fed a false reality that provides them with a false narrative about what this world is, how it works, and what they can achieve in it.

But that doesn't absolve anyone of their own responsibility. Even if people are deceived, even if they are unaware of their part in the immoral, evil system, they still bear responsibility for their own actions within that system. Wrongful action, and thus responsibility, arises the moment someone performs an action solely because they have been ordered to do so. Those who follow orders are therefore those who bring evil into the world, who make all the morally reprehensible agendas a reality. Anyone who follows orders without question acts immorally and makes themselves part of the base of the pyramid that supports the Gateses, Soroses, Schwabs, and so on.

This also applies in the context of states. States in themselves are an immoral construct. They arrogate to themselves the right to exercise power over people, to give them orders, to determine their lives. They thereby deprive people of their freedom and imprison them in an artificial cage. The ban on certain drugs is a prime example of this. It is not the state's business to decide what each individual puts into their body. This decision is up to each individual, regardless of how destructive the substances may be. Nevertheless, most states have banned at least certain substances and criminalize their users. Mandatory vaccination, such as the one that existed in the coronavirus regime, is merely the logical reversal of this ban. Now, it is not forbidden, but mandatory, to be administered certain substances. Once again, physical integrity, the freedom to determine one's own destiny and control over one's body, is being violated and accessed with violence. The possibility of mandatory vaccination is therefore a direct consequence of the ban on certain substances.

But you can take any law a state can conceive. Every single one, from civil law to criminal law to tax law, is an immoral intrusion into the personal sphere of man. They rob people of their freedom, impose constraints on them, and place the parasitism of the rulers under a pseudo-legality by securing the exploitation of capital and, moreover, imposing taxes, which in turn skim off the fruits of people's labor. The state is thus a parasitic institution that can only exist through the coercion to surrender to it a portion of the fruits of one's own labor, which are, in any case, merely exchanged for an illusory monetary system.

The hope of improving one's own living situation by voting for one party or another is still tied to the idea that the state is fundamentally an institution tasked with ensuring the security and prosperity of the people. However, this is also a deception, intended only to conceal one's own subjugation and make it more bearable for the people. Yet the idea of ​​human rule over human beings is already the blueprint for the crime of deprivation of liberty.

Of course, human freedom is never unlimited. Freedom does not mean that the law of the strongest should prevail. The freedom of one ends where it limits the freedom of another, but this realization does not require a state with its countless paragraphs and regulations. It is a natural right that is clear to any three-year-old. Only later are people made to understand that certain restrictions on freedom can be justified. These include not only state laws, taxes, the prison system, conscription, or mandatory vaccinations, but also the compulsion to wage labor, the monopolization of land and capital goods, which are thereby stolen from people, and the deprivation of the fruits of labor through alienated labor. Anyone who wants freedom must also abolish capitalism and its privately organized enterprises.

[ Editor's note:

On this point, I do not agree with the journalist Felix Feistel, whom I greatly respect. I, Suavek, come from the former Eastern Bloc, and when it comes to the so-called "free economy," I'm an advocate of the "middle way." I find both the obstruction of the economy for ideological reasons and the unbridled power of a completely unregulated economy just as repugnant. Furthermore, I find any extreme views unrealistic and dysfunctional. At the same time, I find Felix's summary of recent events and his profound insight to be much better described than I could ever have described it.

Furthermore, as long as Felix doesn't offer concrete proposals for organizing a functioning society that is well-armed against the parasitic endeavors of the (still) powerful, I cannot take an appropriate position of my own on his proposal to "abolish the state." In my opinion, a society not organized into groups would be unable to cope with the parasites' quest for power and would therefore not be viable in the long run. I allow myself to think that an improved organization, in which people cooperate, could also be called a "state" (or something else). As long as Felix doesn't offer better alternatives in his following proposals and can describe them precisely, I cannot support the simple term "abolition." As I said, a weakly or imprecisely organized society, in my opinion, would not be resilient.

Furthermore, in every geographic area, there is a need to reach sensible compromises between the diverse interests of citizens through democratic means. The institution we call "government" was invented for this purpose. The complete abolition of this institution could play into the hands of the perpetrators who are currently trying to embarrass governments to the point where we will eventually voluntarily allow them to be replaced by an AI (programmed by the perpetrators). In this sense, I find any play with the idea of ​​"abolishing the state" dangerous. It is a trap that has been well prepared for a long time. ]

They are an important pillar of the pyramid system, and freedom is only possible if they are abolished along with the state. Otherwise, we would live in a blatant tyranny of capital.

If every person bears their share of responsibility for the evil in the world by unquestioningly following orders and allowing this to be justified by the deceptions of those in power, then it is also the task of every individual to recognize their own part in the evil in the world and to put an end to it. To do this, it is necessary, on the one hand, to see through the great illusion. All apparent truths accepted as universally valid must be radically questioned. It is highly likely that nothing of what we are told in numerous institutions such as the state, schools, and science is true. For these institutions serve the sole purpose of maintaining the deception and educating people to be compliant cogs in the machine. Every single aspect of life is a lie and must be questioned, rethought, and completely reworked with one's own insights.

The second step is to say no. People today haven't been raised to say no. Anyone who says no, so the thinking goes, is selfish, doesn't care about their fellow human beings, and so orders and instructions are accepted and implemented, perhaps reluctantly. But this is the root of one's own responsibility for the evil in the world, and so a no must always be countered when an action is not based on an independent, self-considered decision, but is imposed on people from outside. All people determine for themselves in every single moment whether they will become willing recipients of orders or whether they want to be free. For in every moment they have the opportunity to decide for or against the order, and thus for or against the no to foreign rule. We must say no to pandemic panic and propaganda, no to vaccinations—all vaccinations, no to foreign rule, to the parasitism of the ruling class, to parties and parliaments, governments and their institutions and plans. Only through this "no" can we refuse to obey those in power. A "no" can end wars and prevent them from starting in the first place. A "no" can prevent pandemics that never existed and end the climate change agenda. A "no" can end the attack on our food supply and break the power of those in power. For this power is nothing but an illusion, based on the obedience of those who follow orders, who in this way bring evil into the world and burden themselves with the greatest responsibility.

So let us question the great deception, rediscover our connection to reality, and say no to those in power.

………………………………..

Sources and Notes

Felix Feistel , born in 1992, studied law with a focus on international and European law. He already worked as a journalist during his studies; since his state examination, he has worked full-time as a freelance journalist and author. He writes for manova.news , apolut.net , the ][ freie Medienakademie( https://www.freie-medienakademie.de/columns/2 ), and on his own Telegram channel . Training as a trauma therapist based on identity-oriented psychotrauma theory and therapy (IoPT) broadened his understanding of the background of world events.

Photo : Felix Feistel

+++

Thanks to the author for the right to publish this article.



………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

Afterword

by Suavek, with comments by Binra.

Is the conscious decision not to research information something evil?

I refrain from judging others. A Native American proverb says that you must first walk a few miles in someone else's shoes before you can understand them and judge them appropriately. However, this is practically impossible. The small and large traumas of other people can practically never be fully understood. However, I can speak about my personal feelings without passing judgment on anyone. The fact is that in the entire community where I live, not a single person finds my informative work in this Substack necessary or even tries to participate in it in any way. Everyone I know claims to already know enough about what's going on in the world that they don't want to check out the information contained in this Substack. I didn't call this something evil, but I see that the consequences of such an attitude can very well be described as evil. These are people who, among other things, work in medical professions and treat patients according to the official guidelines of cartel medicine. And, as if that weren't bad enough... They believe that medical fraud is already a thing of the past, and, as they say, "they certainly won't get vaccinated anymore,". But they have children who have just turned adult or will soon. When I think that these likeable, cheerful boys from next door could later be abused as cannon fodder in the long-planned war with Russia, I get angry at all those who think they already know everything they need to know. Even though I consider such know-it-all attitudes neutral and not evil, the consequences are definitely fatal. Honestly, these people don't know, but I'm admitting it here on Substack. Maybe these people will want to read this later? I am actually angry about the ignorance of readily available information by my neighbors and acquaintances. I'm at a loss for arguments, but I don't want to sound pushy at all. If micro-thrombosis in the brains of the "vaccinated" is the cause of this attitude, then any arguments are pointless. A know-it-all attitude is directly connected with pride and was considered a sin in the Middle Ages. Perhaps it's time to remember and reflect on this?

Another issue is the unwillingness of people who are actually well-informed to share information. A couple of people I know didn't want to be considered "crazy conspiracy theorists" and therefore didn't warn anyone about the dangers of “Covid” injections. So, self-interest was paramount. I'm choosing not to comment on this... Our friend Binra says the following:

“Guilting or gaslighting shame of rejection, humiliation and excommunication became an 'operating system' for control running in place of and in the name or form of a worth framed in proprietary definitions that linguistically contain the intent to hide a masking agenda - a private or secret mind that can be judged (because it runs as a mind of judgement).” ( - https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-929/comment/155131776 ).

Perhaps I should say something funny at this point? They say that if you really get to know people, you'll love animals. And if you get to know animals, you'll love plants. I can only hope that this funny statement is just pure nonsense.

One thing I'm pretty sure of: The current PsyOp also includes the atomization of society. However, I'm still against raping the feelings I experience, separating them as "immoral," and repressing them from consciousness. THAT would drive you crazy. There are no "immoral" feelings, because these are also our valuable carriers of information that must be heeded. Only actions that stem from stupidity can be immoral.

I sincerely thank everyone who reposts the articles on this Substack, especially cassiopea64, who does so every time.

The last word comes from Binra :

“The merit in recognising the signature pattern of the lie and the father of the lie, is in then making or accepting the decision to yield up such an active ignorance to a willingness and active curiosity for healing the split mind - that we rarely notice because we are trained to look through a lens darkly instead of questioning the mind by which we think we are in fact participating in living thought!

That the mind is used to block and usurp its function as a medium of communication frames the human conditioning in tragi-comedy.” ( - https://suavek1.substack.com/p/the-roulette-with-conventional-vaccinations-929/comment/155131776 ).

All the best,

Suavek

………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

