St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre in 1572 was a targeted group of assassinations and a wave of Catholic mob violence directed against the Huguenots (French Calvinist Protestants) during the French Wars of Religion.( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/St._Bartholomew%27s_Day_massacre ). Painting by François Dubois, a Huguenot painter who fled France after the massacre.

Foreword

by Suavek

I am well aware that the publication of information that contradicts the usual indoctrination must always be immediately and adequately substantiated. Otherwise, the author loses the trust of their readers, even if their information is actually true. The more unusual the information appears, the better the evidence required for its publication. The AI ​​provides exactly such evidence, albeit unintentionally.

While the use of AI has some disadvantages, it also has an advantage. Because it almost exclusively represents officially recognized opinions, its texts serve as proof that, for example, a story I publish here aligns with the statements of official bodies. This means that the contradictions of the AI ​​point to the lies of these official bodies. This, of course, provides excellent evidence that I absolutely do not want to do without, because we rarely find a story whose dissemination is suppressed and whose truth can be immediately proven.

Historical accounts are rarely presented to us in a balanced way, because certain present-day interests are always linked to every evaluation of a historical event.

Both AI and Wikipedia are nothing more than tools of propaganda. What’s particularly striking about the AI ​​is its subtle exaggeration, for example, its conspicuously frequent emphasis on the astrologer Girolamo Fracastoro as an “outstanding scientist”. I have encountered this claim in the AI’s statements far more frequently than would even be necessary to emphasize the importance of this man in relation to the respective context. Overemphasized, positive reputation of Girolamo Fracastoro is clearly being painstakingly protected by propaganda. It seems that his lie about the contagion must be maintained at all costs.

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The question :

In what exact words did Charles V express doubts about the alleged typhus “pandemic”?

AI answers :

Emperor Charles V expressed his doubts about the typhus outbreak in Trent primarily through sharp political protests against the relocation of the council to Bologna in 1547. He viewed the disease as a mere pretext to remove the council from the imperial sphere of influence.

Here are the key points of his reaction :

Charles V’s Doubts and Reaction

The “Pretext” of Plague: Charles V dismissed the reports of the epidemic (spotted fever/typhus) as a “pretext” used by the papal legates to move the council to Bologna, a city within the Papal States where the Pope held absolute control.

Accusations of Political Maneuvering: He believed the relocation was a strategic move by Pope Paul III to avoid the church reforms and the reconciliation with Protestants that Charles was pushing for.

Formal Protest: The Emperor expressed his anger in a “reproachful letter” to the Pope and through his ambassadors, who formally protested the move. He ordered the Spanish and German bishops who were loyal to him to remain in Trent, effectively splitting the council to prove that the city was safe enough for the assembly to continue.

Context of the Dispute

The conflict was not merely about health but about power:

Trent was imperial territory, which allowed Charles to exert pressure on the council’s proceedings. Bologna was under the Pope’s direct rule, which Charles viewed as a violation of their previous agreements. Result: His refusal to recognize the Bologna sessions led to a diplomatic deadlock, and the council was eventually suspended for four years.

Would you like to learn more about the political consequences of this dispute for the Schmalkaldic War?

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The question :

Does this mean that Girolamo Fracastoro’s contagion theory contributed to the fact that European Catholics (or rather, Charles V) could not make peace with the Protestants?

AI answers :

While Girolamo Fracastoro’s theory did not directly prevent peace, it provided the essential

medical justification for a political move that deeply fractured the relationship between the Catholic Church and Emperor Charles V, thereby stalling reconciliation efforts with the Protestants.

Fracastoro’s Scientific Role

Girolamo Fracastoro was the official physician of the Council of Trent. In 1546, he published De Contagione, which introduced the revolutionary idea that diseases were spread by “seed-like spores” (contagion) rather than just “bad air” (miasma). When a typhus outbreak occurred in Trent in March 1547, Fracastoro used this theory to argue that the council was no longer safe, persuading the papal legates to move the assembly to Bologna.

The Impact on Peace with Protestants

Charles V viewed this scientific advice as a political weapon used by Pope Paul III. The relocation to Bologna—a city deep within the Papal States—effectively ended the possibility of Protestant participation for several reasons:

Geopolitical Exclusion: The Protestants had only agreed to attend a council on “imperial ground” (like Trent) where they felt safer from papal overreach. Moving it to Bologna made their attendance impossible.

Charles V’s Anger: The Emperor was so convinced the “plague” was a pretext that he forbade his bishops from leaving Trent, leading to a schism within the council itself.

Indefinite Delay: Due to the resulting diplomatic deadlock, Pope Paul III suspended the council for four years. This delay occurred just as Charles V had achieved a major military victory over the Protestants at the Battle of Mühlberg; he wanted to use that momentum for a religious compromise, but the lack of a functioning council robbed him of the necessary ecclesiastical platform.

[ Editor’s Note: Emperor Charles V fought the Protestant movement while simultaneously seeking a compromise that could bring peace. The invention of contagion, and the supposed “pandemic” raging in Trent, destroyed any hope of compromise and thus of peace.

It is also noteworthy that the AI ​​is trying to record a completely incorrect dichotomy for us. It presents us with only the “bad air” (the ancient miasma theory) and the “modern” germ theory (the alleged “contagion phenomenon”) as options. The weakening of the human immune system during armed conflicts, in which the military confiscated food supplies and livestock, thus contributing to famine, is completely disregarded by AI. ]

Conclusion

In this sense, Fracastoro’s contagion theory was the “scientific engine” that allowed the Papacy to disrupt Charles V’s plans for a unified Christian empire. By providing the legitimate reason to move the council, the theory inadvertently helped deepen the “gulf between Catholics and Protestants”, making a lasting peace or reunion increasingly unlikely.

Would you like to know more about the specific medical arguments Fracastoro used to convince the council members to leave?

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The question :

How many lives have been lost in the ongoing war between Catholics and Protestants since the Council of Trent could not take place and was moved to Bologna?

AI answers :

While there is no single “war” that lasted continuously from the suspension of the Council of Trent in 1547 until the end of religious hostilities, the series of conflicts known as the

European Wars of Religion (approx. 1524–1648) claimed between 7 and 17 million lives in total.

The suspension of the council in 1547, fueled by Charles V’s distrust of the “typhus pretext,” delayed ecclesiastical resolution and contributed to a century of escalating violence. The casualties are generally categorized by the major conflicts that followed:

Major Conflicts and Death Tolls

The Thirty Years’ War (1618–1648): This was the deadliest period of religious and political conflict, occurring primarily in Central Europe. Total Deaths: Estimated between 4.5 million and 8 million people. Some estimates suggest as many as 12 million . Nature of Casualties: Only about 350,000 to 450,000 died directly in combat. The vast majority perished due to famine and disease (such as the plague and typhus) exacerbated by the constant movement of mercenary armies. Impact: Some regions of Germany lost over 50% to 60% of their total population.

The French Wars of Religion (1562–1598): A series of civil wars between French Catholics and Huguenots (Protestants). Total Deaths: Estimated between 2 million and 4 million people. Key Event: The St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre (1572) resulted in approximately 10,000 to 30,000 deaths across France.

The Eighty Years’ War (1568–1648): The Dutch revolt against Catholic Spanish rule. Total Deaths: Approximately 1 million people. Early Repression: During the initial years of the conflict, an estimated 50,000 people were executed or killed in massacres under Spanish governorship.

Schmalkaldic Wars (1546–1552): The immediate conflicts involving Charles V and Lutheran princes around the time of the council’s first sessions. Casualties: At least 7,000 military casualties were recorded during this specific phase.



Summary of Human Cost

The refusal to find a diplomatic or religious compromise at Trent in 1547 meant that these localized disputes eventually spiraled into a “total war” scenario. By the time the Peace of Westphalia was signed in 1648, the Holy Roman Empire had lost roughly one-third of its population, making it one of the most destructive periods in human history relative to the total population at the time.

Would you like to explore how the Peace of Westphalia finally established the legal framework to end these specific religious killings?

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Afterword

by Suavek

The relocation of the Council of Trent to Bologna was based on the newly invented contagion lie. This directly contributed to the escalation of the conflict between Protestants and Catholics and thwarted peace efforts. While the chain of events that subsequently led to several wars is long, the contagion lie is demonstrably among the major causes of these bloody conflicts, which might have been avoidable without this lie.

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The most reliable information on the “Covid” hoax and the deceptions of the system can be found in the statements of Dr. Mike Yeadon, at the links below :

Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #1 :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/

( Notes : https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/notes )

The Telegram channel of Dr. Mike Yeadon ( other Telegram channels with his name are fake ! ) :

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

A collaborative Substack by Dr. Yeadon and Suavek ( Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Substack #2 ) :

Fraud Prevention Hotline / suavek1.substack.com

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Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/reminder-suaveks-substack-the-fph

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Dr. Mike Yeadon, December 21 ( update Dec. 23 ), 2025 :

Source :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/scorpions-in-the-dock

Consider subscribing to my friend Suavek s publication an essential move please. There you can find many posts from my Telegram channel collated with other material in a skilful way. Fraud Prevention Hotline

Best

Mike

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DEAR FRIENDS,

The two Substacks, Dr. Yeadon’s and Suavek’s, have merged into a single, highly informative entity. The Fraud Prevention Hotline is now officially Dr. Yeadon’s Substack No. 2. You can find his statement on this at the following link :

https://drmikeyeadon.substack.com/p/my-other-substack

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Good to know to avoid potential misunderstandings :

Before publishing an article, there isn’t enough time during the editorial process to discuss every detail. In case of doubt, each author is therefore only responsible for their own statements.

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We urge you, if possible, to add both Substacks to your recommended list in your Substack. Thank you very much in advance,

Mike & Suavek

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The possible support goes to Suavek. Any support is especially welcome at this time, and is VERY appreciated, but of course is not mandatory, as this Substack is free. I extend my sincere thanks to those who have supported me so far.

You can either do something against or for something :

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